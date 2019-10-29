Challenger Charlottesville: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo Liam Caruana (VIDEO)
Challenger Charlottesville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – 1°-2° Turno
Brenda Myers Court – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Roy Smith vs [Q] Liam Caruana
2. [15] Mitchell Krueger vs Sebastian Korda (non prima ore: 16:00)
3. JC Aragone vs Roberto Cid Subervi
4. [8] Peter Polansky vs [WC] Brandon Nakashima
5. Filip Peliwo vs [2] Ivo Karlovic (non prima ore: 21:00)
6. [WC] Ryan Goetz / Matthew Lord vs [3] JC Aragone / Hunter Reese (non prima ore: 23:00)
7. Jack Sock vs Sekou Bangoura
Court 9 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Kevin King vs [Q] Jacob Dunbar
2. [7] Christopher O’Connell vs Thomaz Bellucci (non prima ore: 16:00)
3. Ryan Peniston vs [WC] Carl Soderlund
4. Martin Redlicki vs [12] Maxime Janvier
5. Marcos Giron / Alex Lawson vs [WC] Sebastian Korda / Patrick Kypson (non prima ore: 22:00)
6. Blaz Kavcic vs [10] Vasek Pospisil
7. Lloyd Glasspool / Dominic Inglot vs Peter Polansky / Brayden Schnur
