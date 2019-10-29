Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Charlottesville: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. In campo Liam Caruana (VIDEO)

29/10/2019
Liam Caruana nella foto
USA Challenger Charlottesville CH | Indoor | $54.160 – 1°-2° Turno

Brenda Myers Court – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Roy Smith USA vs [Q] Liam Caruana ITA

CH Charlottesville
Roy Smith
0
4
Liam Caruana
0
3
Mostra dettagli

2. [15] Mitchell Krueger USA vs Sebastian Korda USA (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. JC Aragone USA vs Roberto Cid Subervi DOM

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [8] Peter Polansky CAN vs [WC] Brandon Nakashima USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Filip Peliwo CAN vs [2] Ivo Karlovic CRO (non prima ore: 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [WC] Ryan Goetz USA / Matthew Lord USA vs [3] JC Aragone USA / Hunter Reese USA (non prima ore: 23:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. Jack Sock USA vs Sekou Bangoura USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 9 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Kevin King USA vs [Q] Jacob Dunbar USA
CH Charlottesville
Kevin King
40
3
Jacob Dunbar
A
1
Palla break
Mostra dettagli

2. [7] Christopher O’Connell AUS vs Thomaz Bellucci BRA (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Ryan Peniston GBR vs [WC] Carl Soderlund SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Martin Redlicki USA vs [12] Maxime Janvier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Marcos Giron USA / Alex Lawson USA vs [WC] Sebastian Korda USA / Patrick Kypson USA (non prima ore: 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Blaz Kavcic SLO vs [10] Vasek Pospisil CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7. Lloyd Glasspool GBR / Dominic Inglot GBR vs Peter Polansky CAN / Brayden Schnur CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare