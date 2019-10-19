Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Traralgon: Il Tabellone Principale. Nessun azzurro al via

19/10/2019 09:14 5 commenti
Akira Santillan nella foto
(1) Uchiyama, Yasutaka JPN vs Bye
Trongcharoenchaikul, Wishaya THA vs Castelnuovo, Luca SUI
Kelly, Dayne AUS vs Grills, Jacob AUS
Bye vs (14) Sekiguchi, Shuichi JPN

(12) Moriya, Hiroki JPN vs Bye
Banes, Maverick AUS vs Musialek, Alexis FRA
(WC) Corbett, Jai AUS vs (WC) Green, Cameron AUS
Bye vs (7) Clarke, Jay GBR

(4) Polmans, Marc AUS vs Bye
Qualifier vs King, Evan USA
Barrios Vera, Marcelo Tomas CHI vs Brymer, Gage USA
Bye vs (13) Vukic, Aleksandar AUS

(10) Mukund, Sasikumar IND vs Bye
Klein, Brydan GBR vs Fanselow, Sebastian GER
Crnokrak, Alexander AUS vs Saville, Luke AUS
Bye vs (8) Tabilo, Alejandro CHI

(6) Harris, Andrew AUS vs Bye
Gerch, Lucas GER vs Orlov, Vladyslav UKR
Hardt, Nick DOM vs (WC) Ma, William AUS
Bye vs (11) Santillan, Akira AUS

(15) Watanuki, Yosuke JPN vs Bye
Niklas-Salminen, Patrik FIN vs (WC) Schoolkate, Tristan AUS
(Alt) Addison, Aaron AUS vs Heliovaara, Harri FIN
Bye vs (3) Duckworth, James AUS

(5) Bolt, Alex AUS vs Bye
Qualifier vs Mott, Blake AUS
(WC) Sweeny, Dane AUS vs Zakharov, Alexey RUS
Bye vs (9) Purcell, Max AUS

(16) Bourchier, Harry AUS vs Bye
Rosenkranz, Mats GER vs Fancutt, Thomas AUS
Romios, Matthew Christopher AUS vs (PR) Mousley, Bradley AUS
Bye vs (2) Ito, Tatsuma JPN

5 commenti

Lollo99 19-10-2019 11:25

Duckworth

Polmans

Uchiyama
Ito

Moriya
Saville
Santillan
Bolt

 5
patrick 19-10-2019 11:00

Bolt

Mukund

Uchiyama
Harris

Moriya
Polmans
Duckworth
Ito

 4
miky85 19-10-2019 10:08

Mukund

Ito

Uchyama
Duckworth

Moriya
King
Harris
Bolt

 3
l Occhio di Sauron 19-10-2019 09:28

DUCKWORTH

VUKIC

UCHIYAMA
ITO

CLARKE
FANSELOW
SANTILLAN
BOLT

 2
Dizzo (Guest) 19-10-2019 09:27

Curioso di vedere Mott, rientrato poche settimane fa dopo una pausa di 2 anni, se riesce subito ad acquisire il livello Challenger dopo due titoli consecutivi a livello Future

 1
