Challenger Traralgon: Il Tabellone Principale. Nessun azzurro al via

(1) Uchiyama, Yasutaka vs Bye

Trongcharoenchaikul, Wishaya vs Castelnuovo, Luca

Kelly, Dayne vs Grills, Jacob

Bye vs (14) Sekiguchi, Shuichi

(12) Moriya, Hiroki vs Bye

Banes, Maverick vs Musialek, Alexis

(WC) Corbett, Jai vs (WC) Green, Cameron

Bye vs (7) Clarke, Jay

(4) Polmans, Marc vs Bye

Qualifier vs King, Evan

Barrios Vera, Marcelo Tomas vs Brymer, Gage

Bye vs (13) Vukic, Aleksandar

(10) Mukund, Sasikumar vs Bye

Klein, Brydan vs Fanselow, Sebastian

Crnokrak, Alexander vs Saville, Luke

Bye vs (8) Tabilo, Alejandro

(6) Harris, Andrew vs Bye

Gerch, Lucas vs Orlov, Vladyslav

Hardt, Nick vs (WC) Ma, William

Bye vs (11) Santillan, Akira

(15) Watanuki, Yosuke vs Bye

Niklas-Salminen, Patrik vs (WC) Schoolkate, Tristan

(Alt) Addison, Aaron vs Heliovaara, Harri

Bye vs (3) Duckworth, James

(5) Bolt, Alex vs Bye

Qualifier vs Mott, Blake

(WC) Sweeny, Dane vs Zakharov, Alexey

Bye vs (9) Purcell, Max

(16) Bourchier, Harry vs Bye

Rosenkranz, Mats vs Fancutt, Thomas

Romios, Matthew Christopher vs (PR) Mousley, Bradley

Bye vs (2) Ito, Tatsuma