Challenger Traralgon: Il Tabellone Principale. Nessun azzurro al via
(1) Uchiyama, Yasutaka vs Bye
Trongcharoenchaikul, Wishaya vs Castelnuovo, Luca
Kelly, Dayne vs Grills, Jacob
Bye vs (14) Sekiguchi, Shuichi
(12) Moriya, Hiroki vs Bye
Banes, Maverick vs Musialek, Alexis
(WC) Corbett, Jai vs (WC) Green, Cameron
Bye vs (7) Clarke, Jay
(4) Polmans, Marc vs Bye
Qualifier vs King, Evan
Barrios Vera, Marcelo Tomas vs Brymer, Gage
Bye vs (13) Vukic, Aleksandar
(10) Mukund, Sasikumar vs Bye
Klein, Brydan vs Fanselow, Sebastian
Crnokrak, Alexander vs Saville, Luke
Bye vs (8) Tabilo, Alejandro
(6) Harris, Andrew vs Bye
Gerch, Lucas vs Orlov, Vladyslav
Hardt, Nick vs (WC) Ma, William
Bye vs (11) Santillan, Akira
(15) Watanuki, Yosuke vs Bye
Niklas-Salminen, Patrik vs (WC) Schoolkate, Tristan
(Alt) Addison, Aaron vs Heliovaara, Harri
Bye vs (3) Duckworth, James
(5) Bolt, Alex vs Bye
Qualifier vs Mott, Blake
(WC) Sweeny, Dane vs Zakharov, Alexey
Bye vs (9) Purcell, Max
(16) Bourchier, Harry vs Bye
Rosenkranz, Mats vs Fancutt, Thomas
Romios, Matthew Christopher vs (PR) Mousley, Bradley
Bye vs (2) Ito, Tatsuma
5 commenti
Duckworth
Polmans
Uchiyama
Ito
Moriya
Saville
Santillan
Bolt
Bolt
Mukund
Uchiyama
Harris
Moriya
Polmans
Duckworth
Ito
Mukund
Ito
Uchyama
Duckworth
Moriya
King
Harris
Bolt
DUCKWORTH
VUKIC
UCHIYAMA
ITO
CLARKE
FANSELOW
SANTILLAN
BOLT
Curioso di vedere Mott, rientrato poche settimane fa dopo una pausa di 2 anni, se riesce subito ad acquisire il livello Challenger dopo due titoli consecutivi a livello Future