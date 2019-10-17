La situazione aggiornata Altro, ATP, Copertina, Entry List

ATP Basilea e Vienna: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

17/10/2019 11:21 1 commento
Matteo Berrettini classe 1996
Matteo Berrettini classe 1996

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Vienna (ATP) Inizio torneo: 21/10/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 17/10/2019 10:50

Main Draw (cut off: 37 - Data entry list: 17/10/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 4. Medvedev
  • 5. Thiem
  • 8. Nishikori
  • 9. Khachanov
  • 12. Monfils
  • 13. Berrettini
  • 15. Coric
  • 16. Schwartzman
  • 17. Basilashvili
  • 21. Auger-Aliassime
  • 22. Pella
  • 24. Raonic
  • 25. Dimitrov
  • 26. Pouille
  • 27. Kyrgios
  • 32. Edmund
  • 33. Shapovalov
  • 35. Verdasco
  • 36. Hurkacz
  • 37. Simon
  • 62. Carreno Busta
  • 71. del Potro
  • 143. Chung
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Rublev (38)
  • 2. Querrey (45)
  • 3. Sonego (52)*pr
  • 4. Thompson (53)
  • 5. Lopez (54)
  • 6. Herbert (55)
  • 7. Londero (56)
  • 8. Kukushkin (57)
  • 9. Nishioka (58)
  • 10. Mannarino (59)
  •  
  •  

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Vienna Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 21/10/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 17/10/2019 10:50

Main Draw (cut off: 74 - Data entry list: 17/10/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 35. Rublev
  • 40. Tsonga
  • 49. Krajinovic
  • 54. Sonego
  • 55. Querrey
  • 57. Bublik
  • 58. Lopez
  • 63. Humbert
  • 64. Fucsovics
  • 66. Herbert
  • 69. Norrie
  • 73. Bedene
  • 74. Delbonis
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Jarry (75)
  • 2. Kohlschreiber (78)
  • 3. Paul (81)
  • 4. Kovalik (85)
  • 5. Majchrzak (86)*pr
  • 6. Travaglia (87)
  • 7. Koepfer (88)
  • 8. Tipsarevic (88)
  • 9. Kwon (89)
  • 10. Gerasimov (91)
  •  
  •  



(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Basel (ATP) Inizio torneo: 21/10/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 17/10/2019 10:52

Main Draw (cut off: 50 - Data entry list: 17/10/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 3. Federer
  • 6. Zverev
  • 7. Tsitsipas
  • 10. Bautista Agut
  • 11. Fognini
  • 14. Goffin
  • 19. Wawrinka
  • 23. Paire
  • 28. Cilic
  • 29. Lajovic
  • 30. Fritz
  • 34. Garin
  • 39. Struff
  • 40. Djere
  • 41. Gasquet
  • 42. Albot
  • 43. Tiafoe
  • 44. Cuevas
  • 46. Opelka
  • 47. Kecmanovic
  • 48. Evans
  • 49. Ramos-Vinolas
  • 50. Andujar
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Sonego (52)
  • 2. Thompson (53)
  • 3. Lopez (54)
  • 4. Londero (56)
  • 5. Kukushkin (57)
  • 6. Nishioka (58)
  • 7. Mannarino (59)
  • 8. Ruud (60)
  • 9. Berankis (63)
  • 10. Sousa (64)
  •  
  •  

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Basel Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 21/10/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 17/10/2019 10:55

Main Draw (cut off: 85 - Data entry list: 17/10/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 43. Mannarino
  • 59. Londero
  • 60. Kukushkin
  • 61. Ruud
  • 62. Sousa
  • 68. Berankis
  • 71. Seppi
  • 72. Chardy
  • 77. Nishioka
  • 79. Karlovic
  • 80. Millman
  • 82. Barrere
  • 85. Dellien
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Kovalik (85)
  • 2. Majchrzak (86)
  • 3. Travaglia (87)
  • 4. Koepfer (88)
  • 5. Tipsarevic (88)
  • 6. Kwon (89)
  • 7. Copil (90)
  • 8. Gerasimov (91)
  • 9. Dzumhur (93)
  • 10. Popyrin (94)
  •  
  •  

1 commento

JoeFoxx 17-10-2019 12:12

Con il forfait di Nishikori, Berrettini testa di serie n. 4!

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!