ATP Basilea e Vienna: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
17/10/2019 11:21 1 commento
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Vienna (ATP) Inizio torneo: 21/10/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 17/10/2019 10:50
Main Draw (cut off: 37 - Data entry list: 17/10/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 4. Medvedev
- 5. Thiem
- 8. Nishikori
- 9. Khachanov
- 12. Monfils
- 13. Berrettini
- 15. Coric
- 16. Schwartzman
- 17. Basilashvili
- 21. Auger-Aliassime
- 22. Pella
- 24. Raonic
- 25. Dimitrov
- 26. Pouille
- 27. Kyrgios
- 32. Edmund
- 33. Shapovalov
- 35. Verdasco
- 36. Hurkacz
- 37. Simon
- 62. Carreno Busta
- 71. del Potro
- 143. Chung
-
Alternates
- 1. Rublev (38)
- 2. Querrey (45)
- 3. Sonego (52)*pr
- 4. Thompson (53)
- 5. Lopez (54)
- 6. Herbert (55)
- 7. Londero (56)
- 8. Kukushkin (57)
- 9. Nishioka (58)
- 10. Mannarino (59)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Vienna Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 21/10/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 17/10/2019 10:50
Main Draw (cut off: 74 - Data entry list: 17/10/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 35. Rublev
- 40. Tsonga
- 49. Krajinovic
- 54. Sonego
- 55. Querrey
- 57. Bublik
- 58. Lopez
- 63. Humbert
- 64. Fucsovics
- 66. Herbert
- 69. Norrie
- 73. Bedene
- 74. Delbonis
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Jarry (75)
- 2. Kohlschreiber (78)
- 3. Paul (81)
- 4. Kovalik (85)
- 5. Majchrzak (86)*pr
- 6. Travaglia (87)
- 7. Koepfer (88)
- 8. Tipsarevic (88)
- 9. Kwon (89)
- 10. Gerasimov (91)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Basel (ATP) Inizio torneo: 21/10/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 17/10/2019 10:52
Main Draw (cut off: 50 - Data entry list: 17/10/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 3. Federer
- 6. Zverev
- 7. Tsitsipas
- 10. Bautista Agut
- 11. Fognini
- 14. Goffin
- 19. Wawrinka
- 23. Paire
- 28. Cilic
- 29. Lajovic
- 30. Fritz
- 34. Garin
- 39. Struff
- 40. Djere
- 41. Gasquet
- 42. Albot
- 43. Tiafoe
- 44. Cuevas
- 46. Opelka
- 47. Kecmanovic
- 48. Evans
- 49. Ramos-Vinolas
- 50. Andujar
-
Alternates
- 1. Sonego (52)
- 2. Thompson (53)
- 3. Lopez (54)
- 4. Londero (56)
- 5. Kukushkin (57)
- 6. Nishioka (58)
- 7. Mannarino (59)
- 8. Ruud (60)
- 9. Berankis (63)
- 10. Sousa (64)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Basel Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 21/10/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 17/10/2019 10:55
Main Draw (cut off: 85 - Data entry list: 17/10/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 43. Mannarino
- 59. Londero
- 60. Kukushkin
- 61. Ruud
- 62. Sousa
- 68. Berankis
- 71. Seppi
- 72. Chardy
- 77. Nishioka
- 79. Karlovic
- 80. Millman
- 82. Barrere
- 85. Dellien
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Kovalik (85)
- 2. Majchrzak (86)
- 3. Travaglia (87)
- 4. Koepfer (88)
- 5. Tipsarevic (88)
- 6. Kwon (89)
- 7. Copil (90)
- 8. Gerasimov (91)
- 9. Dzumhur (93)
- 10. Popyrin (94)
-
-
Con il forfait di Nishikori, Berrettini testa di serie n. 4!