Challenger Las Vegas: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3

Challenger Las Vegas CH | Cemento | $54.160 – 2° Turno
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 19:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Kevin King vs [3] Marcos Giron
CH Las Vegas
Kevin King
4
3
Marcos Giron [3]
6
6
Vincitore: M. GIRON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. King
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
df
2-2 → 2-3
K. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
M. Giron
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
K. King
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. King
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
K. King
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
M. Giron
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
K. King
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Giron
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
K. King
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
2. [13] Jack Sock vs [Q] Michail Pervolarakis
CH Las Vegas
Jack Sock [13]•
0
6
0
Michail Pervolarakis
15
7
1
Vincitore: M. PERVOLARAKIS per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Pervolarakis
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
df
4-2*
4*-3
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
6*-6
df
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
6-6 → 6-7
J. Sock
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
M. Pervolarakis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
5-4 → 5-5
M. Pervolarakis
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
J. Sock
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
M. Pervolarakis
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
J. Sock
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
J. Sock
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-0 → 3-0
M. Pervolarakis
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
3. [1/WC] Steve Johnson vs JC Aragone
CH Las Vegas
Steve Johnson [1]
0
0
JC Aragone•
0
0
Vincitore: J. ARAGONE per walkover
4. [WC] Alex Kobelt / Jordan Sauer vs [WC] Stefan Kozlov / Jack Vance (non prima ore: 23:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ora italiana: 19:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Liam Broady vs [11] Mitchell Krueger
CH Las Vegas
Liam Broady
4
2
Mitchell Krueger [11]
6
6
Vincitore: M. KRUEGER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Krueger
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
M. Krueger
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
L. Broady
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Krueger
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Krueger
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
M. Krueger
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 4-4
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
L. Broady
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Krueger
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
L. Broady
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
M. Krueger
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
L. Broady
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [15] Donald Young vs Gonzalo Escobar
CH Las Vegas
Donald Young [15]•
0
6
5
Gonzalo Escobar
0
7
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Escobar
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
D. Young
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-5 → 5-5
G. Escobar
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 4-5
D. Young
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
4-3 → 4-4
D. Young
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
G. Escobar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
G. Escobar
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
D. Young
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
8*-7
8*-8
9-8*
9-9*
9*-10
6-6 → 6-7
G. Escobar
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
D. Young
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-5 → 4-5
G. Escobar
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
D. Young
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
D. Young
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
G. Escobar
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
3. [7] Peter Polansky vs Vasek Pospisil
CH Las Vegas
Peter Polansky [7]•
15
0
Vasek Pospisil
15
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Pospisil
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
4. Mitchell Krueger / Blaz Rola vs Taro Daniel / John Paul Fruttero
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 19:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Roy Smith vs [5] James Duckworth
CH Las Vegas
Roy Smith
4
4
James Duckworth [5]
6
6
Vincitore: J. DUCKWORTH
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Smith
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
R. Smith
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
J. Duckworth
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
1-2 → 1-3
J. Duckworth
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
R. Smith
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
4-5 → 4-6
R. Smith
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 2-3
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
R. Smith
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
2. Nicolas Mejia vs [10] Christopher O’Connell
CH Las Vegas
Nicolas Mejia
3
2
Christopher O'Connell [10]
6
6
Vincitore: C. O'CONNELL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. O'Connell
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
3. [8] Darian King vs Ryan Peniston
CH Las Vegas
Darian King [8]
40
5
Ryan Peniston•
A
4
Game Point
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Peniston
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
R. Peniston
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
R. Peniston
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
R. Peniston
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
R. Peniston
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
4. [3] Evan King / Hunter Reese vs [WC] Alexander Cozbinov / Evan Song
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 19:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Alexander Ritschard vs [14] Alejandro Tabilo
CH Las Vegas
Alexander Ritschard
0
6
5
Alejandro Tabilo [14]•
0
2
3
Vincitore: A. RITSCHARD per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Ritschard
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 5-3
A. Ritschard
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
A. Ritschard
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
A. Tabilo
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
A. Ritschard
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
A. Tabilo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Tabilo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
A. Ritschard
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
A. Tabilo
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
A. Ritschard
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
A. Tabilo
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Ritschard
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Tabilo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [9] Nicola Kuhn vs Ernesto Escobedo
CH Las Vegas
Nicola Kuhn [9]
0
6
6
1
Ernesto Escobedo•
0
7
3
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Escobedo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-4 → 0-5
N. Kuhn
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
0-3 → 0-4
N. Kuhn
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
E. Escobedo
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Kuhn
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
N. Kuhn
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 5-2
E. Escobedo
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
3-2 → 4-2
N. Kuhn
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
N. Kuhn
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
ace
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
6-6*
7*-6
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
8*-9
6-6 → 6-7
N. Kuhn
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
E. Escobedo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
N. Kuhn
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
df
5-4 → 5-5
E. Escobedo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
df
4-4 → 5-4
E. Escobedo
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
N. Kuhn
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
E. Escobedo
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
N. Kuhn
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
E. Escobedo
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
N. Kuhn
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
3. [1] Marcelo Arevalo / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela vs Ruben Gonzales / Ruan Roelofse
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Roberto Cid Subervi / Dmitry Popko vs [4] Gonzalo Escobar / Roberto Quiroz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
