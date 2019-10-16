Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Las Vegas: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 3

16/10/2019 22:15 Nessun commento
Steve Johnson nella foto
Steve Johnson nella foto

USA Challenger Las Vegas CH | Cemento | $54.160 – 2° Turno

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 19:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Kevin King USA vs [3] Marcos Giron USA

CH Las Vegas
Kevin King
4
3
Marcos Giron [3]
6
6
Vincitore: M. GIRON
Mostra dettagli

2. [13] Jack Sock USA vs [Q] Michail Pervolarakis GRE

CH Las Vegas
Jack Sock [13]
0
6
0
Michail Pervolarakis
15
7
1
Vincitore: M. PERVOLARAKIS per ritiro
Mostra dettagli

3. [1/WC] Steve Johnson USA vs JC Aragone USA

CH Las Vegas
Steve Johnson [1]
0
0
JC Aragone
0
0
Vincitore: J. ARAGONE per walkover
Mostra dettagli

4. [WC] Alex Kobelt USA / Jordan Sauer RSA vs [WC] Stefan Kozlov USA / Jack Vance USA (non prima ore: 23:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – Ora italiana: 19:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Liam Broady GBR vs [11] Mitchell Krueger USA

CH Las Vegas
Liam Broady
4
2
Mitchell Krueger [11]
6
6
Vincitore: M. KRUEGER
Mostra dettagli

2. [15] Donald Young USA vs Gonzalo Escobar ECU

CH Las Vegas
Donald Young [15]
0
6
5
Gonzalo Escobar
0
7
6
Mostra dettagli

3. [7] Peter Polansky CAN vs Vasek Pospisil CAN

CH Las Vegas
Peter Polansky [7]
15
0
Vasek Pospisil
15
1
Mostra dettagli

4. Mitchell Krueger USA / Blaz Rola SLO vs Taro Daniel JPN / John Paul Fruttero USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 19:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Roy Smith USA vs [5] James Duckworth AUS

CH Las Vegas
Roy Smith
4
4
James Duckworth [5]
6
6
Vincitore: J. DUCKWORTH
Mostra dettagli

2. Nicolas Mejia COL vs [10] Christopher O’Connell AUS

CH Las Vegas
Nicolas Mejia
3
2
Christopher O'Connell [10]
6
6
Vincitore: C. O'CONNELL
Mostra dettagli

3. [8] Darian King BAR vs Ryan Peniston GBR

CH Las Vegas
Darian King [8]
40
5
Ryan Peniston
A
4
Game Point
Mostra dettagli

4. [3] Evan King USA / Hunter Reese USA vs [WC] Alexander Cozbinov MDA / Evan Song USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 19:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. Alexander Ritschard USA vs [14] Alejandro Tabilo CHI

CH Las Vegas
Alexander Ritschard
0
6
5
Alejandro Tabilo [14]
0
2
3
Vincitore: A. RITSCHARD per ritiro
Mostra dettagli

2. [9] Nicola Kuhn ESP vs Ernesto Escobedo USA

CH Las Vegas
Nicola Kuhn [9]
0
6
6
1
Ernesto Escobedo
0
7
3
5
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Marcelo Arevalo ESA / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX vs Ruben Gonzales PHI / Ruan Roelofse RSA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Roberto Cid Subervi DOM / Dmitry Popko KAZ vs [4] Gonzalo Escobar ECU / Roberto Quiroz ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare