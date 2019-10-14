ATP Moscow 250 | Indoor | $840.130 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Race 2019: La situazione aggiornata per la Masters Cup di Londra
14/10/2019 23:40 Nessun commento
Classifica Atp Race Singolo (14-10-2019)
1
Best: ND
--
0
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 03-06-1986
9225
Punti
14
Tornei
2
Best: ND
--
0
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 22-05-1987
7945
Punti
14
Tornei
3
Best: ND
▲
1
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 11-02-1996
5875
Punti
21
Tornei
4
Best: ND
▼
-1
Roger Federer
SUI, 08-08-1981
5690
Punti
14
Tornei
5
Best: ND
--
0
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 03-09-1993
4525
Punti
19
Tornei
6
Best: ND
--
0
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 12-08-1998
3730
Punti
24
Tornei
7
Best: ND
▲
1
Alexander Zverev
GER, 20-04-1997
2855
Punti
21
Tornei
8
Best: ND
▲
2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
2525
Punti
23
Tornei
9
Best: ND
▼
-2
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 14-04-1988
2485
Punti
21
Tornei
10
Best: ND
▼
-1
David Goffin
BEL, 07-12-1990
2325
Punti
24
Tornei
11
Best: ND
▲
2
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2235
Punti
21
Tornei
12
Best: ND
▼
-1
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 29-12-1989
2180
Punti
15
Tornei
13
Best: ND
▼
-1
Gael Monfils
FRA, 01-09-1986
2170
Punti
18
Tornei
14
Best: ND
--
0
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 16-08-1992
1860
Punti
22
Tornei
15
Best: ND
▲
1
John Isner
USA, 26-04-1985
1760
Punti
18
Tornei
16
Best: ND
▲
1
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 21-05-1996
1695
Punti
23
Tornei
17
Best: ND
▼
-2
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 28-03-1985
1670
Punti
17
Tornei
18
Best: ND
--
0
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 08-08-2000
1636
Punti
24
Tornei
19
Best: ND
--
0
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 23-02-1994
1600
Punti
22
Tornei
20
Best: ND
--
0
Guido Pella
ARG, 17-05-1990
1530
Punti
25
Tornei
21
Best: ND
--
0
Benoit Paire
FRA, 08-05-1989
1493
Punti
32
Tornei
22
Best: ND
▲
3
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 23-02-1992
1440
Punti
23
Tornei
23
Best: ND
▼
-1
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 17-02-1999
1430
Punti
21
Tornei
24
Best: ND
▼
-1
Borna Coric
CRO, 14-11-1996
1405
Punti
21
Tornei
25
Best: ND
▼
-1
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 27-04-1995
1395
Punti
18
Tornei
26
Best: ND
--
0
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 16-05-1991
1342
Punti
19
Tornei
27
Best: ND
--
0
Milos Raonic
CAN, 27-12-1990
1305
Punti
17
Tornei
28
Best: ND
▲
3
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 20-10-1997
1286
Punti
22
Tornei
29
Best: ND
--
0
Taylor Fritz
USA, 28-10-1997
1270
Punti
27
Tornei
30
Best: ND
--
0
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 15-04-1999
1245
Punti
23
Tornei
31
Best: ND
▲
2
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 12-07-1991
1242
Punti
21
Tornei
32
Best: ND
▼
-4
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 30-06-1990
1241
Punti
25
Tornei
33
Best: ND
▼
-1
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 17-04-1985
1230
Punti
22
Tornei
34
Best: ND
▲
3
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 11-02-1997
1188
Punti
26
Tornei
35
Best: ND
--
0
Reilly Opelka
USA, 28-08-1997
1183
Punti
24
Tornei
36
Best: ND
▼
-2
Laslo Djere
SRB, 02-06-1995
1161
Punti
23
Tornei
37
Best: ND
▲
2
Cristian Garin
CHI, 30-05-1996
1117
Punti
23
Tornei
38
Best: ND
▼
-2
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 25-04-1990
1110
Punti
24
Tornei
39
Best: ND
▼
-1
Daniel Evans
GBR, 23-05-1990
1104
Punti
24
Tornei
40
Best: ND
▲
1
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 17-01-1988
1085
Punti
31
Tornei
41
Best: ND
▼
-1
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 01-01-1986
1073
Punti
23
Tornei
42
Best: ND
--
0
Marin Cilic
CRO, 28-09-1988
1030
Punti
17
Tornei
43
Best: ND
--
0
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 17-06-1997
1019
Punti
26
Tornei
44
Best: ND
▲
3
John Millman
AUS, 14-06-1989
1006
Punti
28
Tornei
45
Best: ND
--
0
Juan Ignacio Londero
ARG, 15-08-1993
1002
Punti
24
Tornei
46
Best: ND
▼
-2
Radu Albot
MDA, 11-11-1989
977
Punti
26
Tornei
47
Best: ND
▼
-1
Sam Querrey
USA, 07-10-1987
975
Punti
15
Tornei
48
Best: ND
--
0
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 20-01-1998
970
Punti
23
Tornei
49
Best: ND
--
0
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
970
Punti
29
Tornei
50
Best: ND
--
0
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 15-11-1983
955
Punti
25
Tornei
TAG: Race ATP, Race ATP 2019
