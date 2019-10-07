ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai 1000 | Cemento | $7.473.620 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Race ATP 2019: Verso la Masters Cup di Londra. Matteo Berrettini e Fabio Fognini al momento fuori
07/10/2019 07:54 7 commenti
Classifica Atp Race Singolo (07-10-2019)
1
Best: ND
--
0
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 03-06-1986
9225
Punti
13
Tornei
2
Best: ND
--
0
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 22-05-1987
7765
Punti
13
Tornei
3
Best: ND
--
0
Roger Federer
SUI, 08-08-1981
5510
Punti
12
Tornei
4
Best: ND
--
0
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 11-02-1996
4875
Punti
20
Tornei
5
Best: ND
--
0
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 03-09-1993
4345
Punti
18
Tornei
6
Best: ND
--
0
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 12-08-1998
3370
Punti
23
Tornei
7
Best: ND
--
0
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 14-04-1988
2395
Punti
20
Tornei
8
Best: ND
▲
3
Alexander Zverev
GER, 20-04-1997
2255
Punti
20
Tornei
9
Best: ND
▲
3
David Goffin
BEL, 07-12-1990
2235
Punti
23
Tornei
10
Best: ND
▼
-2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
2185
Punti
21
Tornei
11
Best: ND
▼
-2
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 29-12-1989
2180
Punti
15
Tornei
12
Best: ND
▼
-2
Gael Monfils
FRA, 01-09-1986
2125
Punti
17
Tornei
13
Best: ND
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2055
Punti
20
Tornei
14
Best: ND
--
0
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 16-08-1992
1850
Punti
21
Tornei
15
Best: ND
--
0
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 28-03-1985
1670
Punti
17
Tornei
16
Best: ND
▲
1
John Isner
USA, 26-04-1985
1670
Punti
17
Tornei
17
Best: ND
▲
4
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 21-05-1996
1605
Punti
22
Tornei
18
Best: ND
▼
-2
Felix Auger-Aliassime
CAN, 08-08-2000
1591
Punti
23
Tornei
19
Best: ND
--
0
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 23-02-1994
1555
Punti
21
Tornei
20
Best: ND
▼
-2
Guido Pella
ARG, 17-05-1990
1520
Punti
24
Tornei
21
Best: ND
▼
-1
Benoit Paire
FRA, 08-05-1989
1448
Punti
31
Tornei
22
Best: ND
--
0
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 17-02-1999
1420
Punti
20
Tornei
23
Best: ND
--
0
Borna Coric
CRO, 14-11-1996
1395
Punti
20
Tornei
24
Best: ND
--
0
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 27-04-1995
1395
Punti
17
Tornei
25
Best: ND
--
0
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 23-02-1992
1350
Punti
22
Tornei
26
Best: ND
--
0
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 16-05-1991
1342
Punti
19
Tornei
27
Best: ND
--
0
Milos Raonic
CAN, 27-12-1990
1305
Punti
16
Tornei
28
Best: ND
--
0
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 30-06-1990
1231
Punti
24
Tornei
29
Best: ND
--
0
Taylor Fritz
USA, 28-10-1997
1225
Punti
26
Tornei
30
Best: ND
▲
3
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 15-04-1999
1200
Punti
22
Tornei
31
Best: ND
▲
1
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 20-10-1997
1196
Punti
21
Tornei
32
Best: ND
▼
-2
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 17-04-1985
1185
Punti
22
Tornei
33
Best: ND
▼
-2
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 12-07-1991
1172
Punti
20
Tornei
34
Best: ND
--
0
Laslo Djere
SRB, 02-06-1995
1161
Punti
22
Tornei
35
Best: ND
▲
7
Reilly Opelka
USA, 28-08-1997
1138
Punti
23
Tornei
36
Best: ND
▼
-1
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 25-04-1990
1100
Punti
23
Tornei
37
Best: ND
▼
-1
Hubert Hurkacz
POL, 11-02-1997
1098
Punti
25
Tornei
38
Best: ND
▲
2
Daniel Evans
GBR, 23-05-1990
1084
Punti
23
Tornei
39
Best: ND
▼
-2
Cristian Garin
CHI, 30-05-1996
1072
Punti
22
Tornei
40
Best: ND
▼
-2
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 01-01-1986
1063
Punti
22
Tornei
41
Best: ND
▼
-2
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 17-01-1988
1040
Punti
30
Tornei
42
Best: ND
▲
1
Marin Cilic
CRO, 28-09-1988
1020
Punti
16
Tornei
43
Best: ND
▼
-2
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 17-06-1997
984
Punti
25
Tornei
44
Best: ND
--
0
Radu Albot
MDA, 11-11-1989
967
Punti
25
Tornei
45
Best: ND
--
0
Juan Ignacio Londero
ARG, 15-08-1993
967
Punti
23
Tornei
46
Best: ND
▲
8
Sam Querrey
USA, 07-10-1987
965
Punti
14
Tornei
47
Best: ND
▲
26
John Millman
AUS, 14-06-1989
961
Punti
27
Tornei
48
Best: ND
▼
-2
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 20-01-1998
960
Punti
22
Tornei
49
Best: ND
▼
-2
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
960
Punti
28
Tornei
50
Best: ND
▼
-2
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 15-11-1983
945
Punti
24
Tornei
TAG: Race 2019
7 commenti
se bautista va al master e noi no mi ammazzo
Ben detto, con la farsa bercy praticamente chiunque sia tra i primi 20 è ancora in lizza, “basta” vincere il torneo francese.
Notare come i primi tre diano la paga nonostante disputino il 40% dei tornei in meno di tutti gli altri… E quindi pur non potendo contare su 5-6 risultati utili. Significa che c’è ancora un margine abissale
Secondo me si deciderà tutto, come spesso accade, nell’ultimo master1000 a Parigi: unico torneo, tra quelli obbligatori, in cui quasi sempre i più forti non vanno e si ha spesso una sorpresa tra vincitore e/o finalista.
Certo, fare punti qui aiuterebbe… forza Matteo!
Fabio direi che non ha chance.
Matteo se la gioca con Bautista, che è cotto come lui, gli altri sono più forti, fuori portata.
Daccordissimo.
Forza azzurri e speriamo che sonego gli dia una mano.
Il Master per entrambi passa dal torneo cinese di questa settimana.
Soprattutto Matteo ha un tabellone non impossibile….ripeto il treno passa questa settimana!!!