La situazione aggiornata ATP, Copertina, Entry List
ATP Pechino e Tokyo: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
24/09/2019 14:57 4 commenti
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Beijing (ATP) Inizio torneo: 30/09/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 24/09/2019 14:44
Main Draw (cut off: 34 - Data entry list: 24/09/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 2. Murray
- 4. Thiem
- 5. Medvedev
- 6. Zverev
- 8. Tsitsipas
- 9. Khachanov
- 10. Bautista Agut
- 11. Fognini
- 13. Monfils
- 14. Isner
- 18. Basilashvili
- 19. Auger-Aliassime
- 20. Pella
- 21. Schwartzman
- 25. Berrettini
- 28. Lajovic
- 29. Kyrgios
- 31. Edmund
- 32. Garin
- 33. Verdasco
- 34. Gasquet
- 67. Cecchinato
- 78. Dimitrov
-
Alternates
- 1. Kukushkin (44)
- 2. Querrey (46)
- 3. Rublev (47)
- 4. Sonego (48)
- 5. Kecmanovic (49)
- 6. Ramos-Vinolas (50)
- 7. Krajinovic (51)
- 8. Cuevas (53)
- 9. Ruud (54)
- 10. Thompson (55)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Beijing Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 30/09/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 24/09/2019 14:41
Main Draw (cut off: 68 - Data entry list: 24/09/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 38. Rublev
- 44. Cuevas
- 45. Querrey
- 47. Kecmanovic
- 48. Evans
- 49. Ramos-Vinolas
- 53. Thompson
- 56. Londero
- 57. Kukushkin
- 63. Berankis
- 65. Fucsovics
- 67. Norrie
- 68. Sandgren
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Bublik (69)
- 2. Chardy (73)
- 3. Pospisil (73)
- 4. Seppi (77)
- 5. Karlovic (78)
- 6. Majchrzak (84)
- 7. Gunneswaran (85)
- 8. Koepfer (86)
- 9. Tipsarevic (88)
- 10. Johnson (96)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Tokyo (ATP) Inizio torneo: 30/09/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 24/09/2019 14:37
Main Draw (cut off: 45 - Data entry list: 24/09/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 1. Djokovic
- 7. Nishikori
- 12. Coric
- 15. Goffin
- 17. Anderson
- 22. Raonic
- 23. Cilic
- 24. Wawrinka
- 26. Pouille
- 27. Fritz
- 30. Paire
- 35. Struff
- 36. De Minaur
- 37. Djere
- 38. Shapovalov
- 39. Simon
- 40. Albot
- 41. Hurkacz
- 42. Opelka
- 43. Sousa
- 45. Herbert
- 64. Carreno Busta
- 151. Chung
-
Alternates
- 1. Sonego (48)
- 2. Kecmanovic (49)*pr
- 3. Ramos-Vinolas (50)
- 4. Krajinovic (51)
- 5. Tiafoe (52)
- 6. Ruud (54)
- 7. Thompson (55)
- 8. Londero (56)
- 9. Mannarino (57)
- 10. Berdych (57)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Tokyo Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 30/09/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 24/09/2019 14:38
Main Draw (cut off: 95 - Data entry list: 24/09/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 43. Tiafoe
- 50. Andujar
- 51. Krajinovic
- 52. Sonego
- 59. Mannarino
- 60. Ruud
- 74. Jarry
- 81. Kwon
- 87. Fabbiano
- 89. Gojowczyk
- 91. Popyrin
- 94. Schnur
- 95. Millman
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Johnson (96)*pr
- 2. Klahn (97)
- 3. Granollers (102)
- 4. Ymer (106)
- 5. Tomic (107)
- 6. Kudla (108)
- 7. Laaksonen (110)
- 8. Harris (113)
- 9. Duckworth (115)
- 10. Gerasimov (119)
-
-
4 commenti
Del Potro non avrebbe dovuto rientrare a Tokio?
Penso si riferisse a Pechino
Sonego è già dentro
Chi avrà la fortuna di trovare il Bye Fognini al primo turno? Spero in un buon torneo di Berrettini e spero che entri Sonego in MD