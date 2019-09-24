La situazione aggiornata ATP, Copertina, Entry List

ATP Pechino e Tokyo: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

24/09/2019 14:57 4 commenti
Fabio Fognini classe 1987, n.11 ATP
Fabio Fognini classe 1987, n.11 ATP

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Beijing (ATP) Inizio torneo: 30/09/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 24/09/2019 14:44

Main Draw (cut off: 34 - Data entry list: 24/09/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 2. Murray
  • 4. Thiem
  • 5. Medvedev
  • 6. Zverev
  • 8. Tsitsipas
  • 9. Khachanov
  • 10. Bautista Agut
  • 11. Fognini
  • 13. Monfils
  • 14. Isner
  • 18. Basilashvili
  • 19. Auger-Aliassime
  • 20. Pella
  • 21. Schwartzman
  • 25. Berrettini
  • 28. Lajovic
  • 29. Kyrgios
  • 31. Edmund
  • 32. Garin
  • 33. Verdasco
  • 34. Gasquet
  • 67. Cecchinato
  • 78. Dimitrov
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Kukushkin (44)
  • 2. Querrey (46)
  • 3. Rublev (47)
  • 4. Sonego (48)
  • 5. Kecmanovic (49)
  • 6. Ramos-Vinolas (50)
  • 7. Krajinovic (51)
  • 8. Cuevas (53)
  • 9. Ruud (54)
  • 10. Thompson (55)
  •  
  •  

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Beijing Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 30/09/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 24/09/2019 14:41

Main Draw (cut off: 68 - Data entry list: 24/09/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 38. Rublev
  • 44. Cuevas
  • 45. Querrey
  • 47. Kecmanovic
  • 48. Evans
  • 49. Ramos-Vinolas
  • 53. Thompson
  • 56. Londero
  • 57. Kukushkin
  • 63. Berankis
  • 65. Fucsovics
  • 67. Norrie
  • 68. Sandgren
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Bublik (69)
  • 2. Chardy (73)
  • 3. Pospisil (73)
  • 4. Seppi (77)
  • 5. Karlovic (78)
  • 6. Majchrzak (84)
  • 7. Gunneswaran (85)
  • 8. Koepfer (86)
  • 9. Tipsarevic (88)
  • 10. Johnson (96)
  •  
  •  

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Tokyo (ATP) Inizio torneo: 30/09/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 24/09/2019 14:37

Main Draw (cut off: 45 - Data entry list: 24/09/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 1. Djokovic
  • 7. Nishikori
  • 12. Coric
  • 15. Goffin
  • 17. Anderson
  • 22. Raonic
  • 23. Cilic
  • 24. Wawrinka
  • 26. Pouille
  • 27. Fritz
  • 30. Paire
  • 35. Struff
  • 36. De Minaur
  • 37. Djere
  • 38. Shapovalov
  • 39. Simon
  • 40. Albot
  • 41. Hurkacz
  • 42. Opelka
  • 43. Sousa
  • 45. Herbert
  • 64. Carreno Busta
  • 151. Chung
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Sonego (48)
  • 2. Kecmanovic (49)*pr
  • 3. Ramos-Vinolas (50)
  • 4. Krajinovic (51)
  • 5. Tiafoe (52)
  • 6. Ruud (54)
  • 7. Thompson (55)
  • 8. Londero (56)
  • 9. Mannarino (57)
  • 10. Berdych (57)
  •  
  •  

(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Tokyo Q (ATP) Inizio torneo: 30/09/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 24/09/2019 14:38

Main Draw (cut off: 95 - Data entry list: 24/09/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 43. Tiafoe
  • 50. Andujar
  • 51. Krajinovic
  • 52. Sonego
  • 59. Mannarino
  • 60. Ruud
  • 74. Jarry
  • 81. Kwon
  • 87. Fabbiano
  • 89. Gojowczyk
  • 91. Popyrin
  • 94. Schnur
  • 95. Millman
  •  
  •  

Alternates

  • 1. Johnson (96)*pr
  • 2. Klahn (97)
  • 3. Granollers (102)
  • 4. Ymer (106)
  • 5. Tomic (107)
  • 6. Kudla (108)
  • 7. Laaksonen (110)
  • 8. Harris (113)
  • 9. Duckworth (115)
  • 10. Gerasimov (119)
  •  
  •  

TAG: , , ,

4 commenti

STEnnis (Guest) 24-09-2019 16:23

Del Potro non avrebbe dovuto rientrare a Tokio?

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Marco Bacchetti (Guest) 24-09-2019 16:10

Scritto da Mick

Scritto da Brisbane
Chi avrà la fortuna di trovare il Bye Fognini al primo turno? Spero in un buon torneo di Berrettini e spero che entri Sonego in MD

Sonego è già dentro

Penso si riferisse a Pechino

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mick (Guest) 24-09-2019 15:18

Scritto da Brisbane
Chi avrà la fortuna di trovare il Bye Fognini al primo turno? Spero in un buon torneo di Berrettini e spero che entri Sonego in MD

Sonego è già dentro

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Brisbane (Guest) 24-09-2019 15:07

Chi avrà la fortuna di trovare il Bye Fognini al primo turno? Spero in un buon torneo di Berrettini e spero che entri Sonego in MD

 1
Replica | Quota | -3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: 1234567890
-1: giuliovitali0208, Maury, Just is Back, magilla