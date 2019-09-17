Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Columbus: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2

17/09/2019 20:49 Nessun commento
Dennis Novikov nella foto
USA Challenger Columbus 3 CH | Indoor | $54.160 – 1°-2° Turno

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Jacob Dunbar USA vs Ryan Shane USA

CH Columbus 3
Jacob Dunbar
5
4
Ryan Shane
7
6
Vincitore: R. SHANE
2. Gage Brymer USA vs [Alt] Benjamin Sigouin CAN

CH Columbus 3
Gage Brymer
4
1
Benjamin Sigouin
6
6
Vincitore: B. SIGOUIN
3. Gabriel Petit FRA vs [7] Maxime Cressy USA (non prima ore: 19:00)

CH Columbus 3
Gabriel Petit
7
7
Maxime Cressy [7]
6
6
Vincitore: G. PETIT
4. [16] Michael Redlicki USA vs Michael Geerts BEL

CH Columbus 3
Michael Redlicki [16]
40
5
4
Michael Geerts
A
7
4
Palla break
5. [10] Liam Broady GBR vs Martin Redlicki USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. Jamie Cerretani USA / Maxime Cressy USA vs [WC] Cannon Kingsley USA / J Mercer USA (non prima ore: 23:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Edan Leshem ISR vs Ryan Peniston GBR

CH Columbus 3
Edan Leshem
6
6
Ryan Peniston
1
3
Vincitore: E. LESHEM
2. Colin Sinclair NMI vs Alexander Erler AUT

CH Columbus 3
Colin Sinclair
5
6
Alexander Erler
7
7
Vincitore: A. ERLER
3. [5] Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA vs [WC] Cannon Kingsley USA (non prima ore: 19:00)

CH Columbus 3
Thai-Son Kwiatkowski [5]
3
6
6
Cannon Kingsley
6
4
3
Vincitore: T. KWIATKOWSKI
4. Diego Hidalgo ECU vs [WC] Kyle Seelig USA

CH Columbus 3
Diego Hidalgo
0
5
Kyle Seelig
0
6
5. Strong Kirchheimer USA vs [6] Enzo Couacaud FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Ezekiel Clark USA vs Ben Patael ISR

CH Columbus 3
Ezekiel Clark
4
6
6
Ben Patael
6
4
7
Vincitore: B. PATAEL
2. [WC] Justin Boulais CAN vs [14] Filip Peliwo CAN

CH Columbus 3
Justin Boulais
6
1
Filip Peliwo [14]
7
6
Vincitore: F. PELIWO
3. Dennis Novikov USA vs Sekou Bangoura USA (non prima ore: 19:00)

CH Columbus 3
Dennis Novikov
6
6
Sekou Bangoura
7
7
Vincitore: S. BANGOURA
4. Gonzalo Escobar ECU vs Maksim Tikhomirov USA

CH Columbus 3
Gonzalo Escobar
0
0
Maksim Tikhomirov
0
0
5. [WC] Justin Boulais CAN / James Trotter JPN vs Alex Lawson USA / Donald Young USA (non prima ore: 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare