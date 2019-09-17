Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Metz: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Lorenzo Sonego al secondo turno

17/09/2019 20:01 7 commenti
Lorenzo Sonego classe 1995
FRA ATP Metz 250 | Indoor | e524.340 – 1° Turno

Court Central – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [WC] Gregoire Barrere FRA vs [6] Hubert Hurkacz POL

Gregoire Barrere
6
6
Hubert Hurkacz [6]
2
2
Vincitore: G. BARRERE
2. [8] Jan-Lennard Struff GER vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA (non prima ore: 14:00)

Jan-Lennard Struff [8]
6
4
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
7
6
Vincitore: P. HERBERT
3. [Q] Marcel Granollers ESP vs Richard Gasquet FRA

Marcel Granollers
6
6
4
Richard Gasquet
4
7
6
Vincitore: R. GASQUET
4. Pablo Andujar ESP vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA (non prima ore: 18:00)

Pablo Andujar
6
1
2
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
3
6
6
Vincitore: J. TSONGA
5. Aljaz Bedene SLO vs [WC] Rayane Roumane FRA

Aljaz Bedene
6
6
Rayane Roumane
4
4
Vincitore: A. BEDENE
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Gilles Simon FRA / Mischa Zverev GER vs Jonathan Erlich ISR / Fabrice Martin FRA

Gilles Simon / Mischa Zverev
7
3
10
Jonathan Erlich / Fabrice Martin
5
6
7
Vincitori: SIMON / ZVEREV
2. [3] Jonny O’Mara GBR / Ken Skupski GBR vs Marius Copil ROU / Ugo Humbert FRA

Jonny O'Mara / Ken Skupski [3]
4
6
Marius Copil / Ugo Humbert
6
7
Vincitori: COPIL / HUMBERT
3. [WC] Dan Added FRA / Albano Olivetti FRA vs Romain Arneodo MON / Benoit Paire FRA

Dan Added / Albano Olivetti
7
7
Romain Arneodo / Benoit Paire
6
5
Vincitori: ADDED / OLIVETTI
4. Lucas Pouille FRA / Matt Reid AUS vs Sander Arends NED / David Pel NED (non prima ore: 15:30)

Lucas Pouille / Matt Reid
4
6
9
Sander Arends / David Pel
6
0
11
Vincitori: ARENDS / PEL
5. Lorenzo Sonego ITA vs [Q] Oscar Otte GER

Lorenzo Sonego
6
7
Oscar Otte
2
6
Vincitore: L. SONEGO
6. [Q] Julian Lenz GER vs Pablo Carreno Busta ESP

Julian Lenz
1
1
Pablo Carreno Busta
6
6
Vincitore: P. CARRENO BUSTA
7 commenti

AndreTNS (Guest) 17-09-2019 21:09

Ottima vittoria di Sonego,bravo ad approfittare di un primo turno fattibile, cmq da notare nonostante la sconfitta l'ottimo momento di granollers, è tornato a buoni livelli lo spagnolo.

 7
Giurasampras (Guest) 17-09-2019 20:51

Go Sonny Go!!!
Grande Lorenzo, non molla mai e progressi notevoli.
Il 2020 lo vogliamo nei 20-30, meglio se nei 20 comunque!!!

 6
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 17-09-2019 20:05

Il ragazzo ha fatto un miglioramento notevole in stagione…già l'anno scorso era entrato nei 100, ma mi convinceva poco…nel 2019 é cresciuto proprio tanto tecnicamente…voto 9 alla stagione!

 5
+1: il capitano
ASHTONEATON 17-09-2019 19:53

Bene Lollo…purtroppo il nostro Toro non ha le tue qualità!!!
Tu Sei un Combattente vero!!!
Tu Sei un Combattente vero!!!

 4
Spider 99 (Guest) 17-09-2019 19:51

Bravo Lorenzo, Buona vittoria, era ovviamente favorito ma non è mai facile vincere.

 3
+1: gene61, il capitano
l Occhio di Sauron 17-09-2019 18:51

Ottimo Ralph continua così

 2
+1: Vasco90
mauro59 (Guest) 17-09-2019 18:13

Sonego dopo il punto numero Sei, fa Set e poi…Otte!

 1
+1: Vasco90, gene61, GENNYBLAKSTAR