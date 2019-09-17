ATP Metz: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2. Lorenzo Sonego al secondo turno

Lorenzo Sonego classe 1995
ATP Metz 250 | Indoor | e524.340 – 1° Turno
Court Central – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [WC] Gregoire Barrere vs [6] Hubert Hurkacz
ATP Metz
Gregoire Barrere
6
6
Hubert Hurkacz [6]
2
2
Vincitore: G. BARRERE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Barrere
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
H. Hurkacz
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
G. Barrere
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
H. Hurkacz
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
G. Barrere
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
H. Hurkacz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Hurkacz
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
2-0 → 2-1
H. Hurkacz
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [8] Jan-Lennard Struff vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert (non prima ore: 14:00)
ATP Metz
Jan-Lennard Struff [8]
6
4
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
7
6
Vincitore: P. HERBERT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
J. Struff
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-5 → 4-5
P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
ace
3-4 → 3-5
J. Struff
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
P. Herbert
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
J. Struff
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
ace
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
2-6*
ace
3*-6
6-6 → 6-7
J. Struff
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
ace
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
J. Struff
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
J. Struff
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 4-2
P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
P. Herbert
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. [Q] Marcel Granollers vs Richard Gasquet
ATP Metz
Marcel Granollers
6
6
4
Richard Gasquet
4
7
6
Vincitore: R. GASQUET
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Gasquet
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
M. Granollers
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-5 → 4-5
M. Granollers
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
M. Granollers
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
2-2 → 3-2
R. Gasquet
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
M. Granollers
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
R. Gasquet
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Granollers
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
R. Gasquet
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
M. Granollers
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-5 → 5-5
R. Gasquet
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
3-5 → 4-5
R. Gasquet
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
M. Granollers
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
R. Gasquet
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Granollers
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Granollers
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
M. Granollers
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
R. Gasquet
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Granollers
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
R. Gasquet
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Gasquet
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
4. Pablo Andujar vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (non prima ore: 18:00)
ATP Metz
Pablo Andujar
6
1
2
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
3
6
6
Vincitore: J. TSONGA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
P. Andujar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
J. Tsonga
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
1-4 → 1-5
J. Tsonga
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
J. Tsonga
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
P. Andujar
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Tsonga
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
1-5 → 1-6
P. Andujar
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
P. Andujar
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Andujar
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
J. Tsonga
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
J. Tsonga
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
P. Andujar
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-0 → 3-0
J. Tsonga
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
5. Aljaz Bedene vs [WC] Rayane Roumane
ATP Metz
Aljaz Bedene
6
6
Rayane Roumane
4
4
Vincitore: A. BEDENE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Bedene
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 4-2
R. Roumane
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
A. Bedene
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
R. Roumane
0-15
df
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
R. Roumane
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Bedene
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
5-4 → 6-4
A. Bedene
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
R. Roumane
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Gilles Simon / Mischa Zverev vs Jonathan Erlich / Fabrice Martin
ATP Metz
Gilles Simon / Mischa Zverev
7
3
10
Jonathan Erlich / Fabrice Martin
5
6
7
Vincitori: SIMON / ZVEREV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Simon / Zverev
1-0
2-0
3-0
df
4-0
5-0
6-0
6-1
7-1
7-2
8-2
8-3
8-4
8-5
8-6
9-6
9-7
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Erlich / Martin
3-5 → 3-6
G. Simon / Zverev
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
J. Erlich / Martin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
G. Simon / Zverev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Erlich / Martin
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
3-1 → 3-2
G. Simon / Zverev
2-1 → 3-1
J. Erlich / Martin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Simon / Zverev
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
J. Erlich / Martin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Simon / Zverev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
J. Erlich / Martin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-5 → 6-5
G. Simon / Zverev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
J. Erlich / Martin
4-4 → 4-5
G. Simon / Zverev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Erlich / Martin
4-2 → 4-3
G. Simon / Zverev
3-2 → 4-2
J. Erlich / Martin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 3-2
G. Simon / Zverev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
J. Erlich / Martin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Simon / Zverev
0-1 → 1-1
J. Erlich / Martin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [3] Jonny O’Mara / Ken Skupski vs Marius Copil / Ugo Humbert
ATP Metz
Jonny O'Mara / Ken Skupski [3]
4
6
Marius Copil / Ugo Humbert
6
7
Vincitori: COPIL / HUMBERT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
ace
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
ace
8*-8
8-9*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Copil / Humbert
6-5 → 6-6
J. O'Mara / Skupski
5-5 → 6-5
M. Copil / Humbert
4-5 → 5-5
J. O'Mara / Skupski
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
M. Copil / Humbert
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
J. O'Mara / Skupski
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
M. Copil / Humbert
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. O'Mara / Skupski
2-2 → 2-3
M. Copil / Humbert
2-1 → 2-2
J. O'Mara / Skupski
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Copil / Humbert
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. O'Mara / Skupski
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Copil / Humbert
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
J. O'Mara / Skupski
3-5 → 4-5
M. Copil / Humbert
3-4 → 3-5
J. O'Mara / Skupski
2-4 → 3-4
M. Copil / Humbert
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
J. O'Mara / Skupski
1-3 → 2-3
M. Copil / Humbert
1-2 → 1-3
J. O'Mara / Skupski
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
M. Copil / Humbert
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. O'Mara / Skupski
0-0 → 1-0
3. [WC] Dan Added / Albano Olivetti vs Romain Arneodo / Benoit Paire
ATP Metz
Dan Added / Albano Olivetti
7
7
Romain Arneodo / Benoit Paire
6
5
Vincitori: ADDED / OLIVETTI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Added / Olivetti
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
6-5 → 7-5
R. Arneodo / Paire
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-5 → 6-5
D. Added / Olivetti
4-5 → 5-5
R. Arneodo / Paire
4-4 → 4-5
D. Added / Olivetti
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
R. Arneodo / Paire
3-3 → 3-4
D. Added / Olivetti
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
R. Arneodo / Paire
2-2 → 2-3
D. Added / Olivetti
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
R. Arneodo / Paire
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
D. Added / Olivetti
1-0 → 2-0
R. Arneodo / Paire
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
5*-2
5*-3
6-3*
6-6 → 7-6
R. Arneodo / Paire
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
D. Added / Olivetti
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
5-5 → 6-5
R. Arneodo / Paire
5-4 → 5-5
D. Added / Olivetti
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
R. Arneodo / Paire
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
ace
4-3 → 4-4
D. Added / Olivetti
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
R. Arneodo / Paire
2-3 → 3-3
D. Added / Olivetti
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-3 → 2-3
R. Arneodo / Paire
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
D. Added / Olivetti
0-2 → 1-2
R. Arneodo / Paire
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
D. Added / Olivetti
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
4. Lucas Pouille / Matt Reid vs Sander Arends / David Pel (non prima ore: 15:30)
ATP Metz
Lucas Pouille / Matt Reid
4
6
9
Sander Arends / David Pel
6
0
11
Vincitori: ARENDS / PEL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Pouille / Reid
1-0
1-1
2-1
3-1
4-1
5-1
5-2
6-2
7-2
8-4
8-5
8-6
8-7
9-7
9-8
9-9
9-10
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Pouille / Reid
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-0 → 5-0
S. Arends / Pel
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-0 → 4-0
L. Pouille / Reid
2-0 → 3-0
S. Arends / Pel
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
L. Pouille / Reid
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Arends / Pel
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
L. Pouille / Reid
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 4-5
S. Arends / Pel
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
4-3 → 4-4
L. Pouille / Reid
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
3-3 → 4-3
S. Arends / Pel
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
L. Pouille / Reid
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
L. Pouille / Reid
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Arends / Pel
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
1-0 → 1-1
L. Pouille / Reid
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
5. Lorenzo Sonego vs [Q] Oscar Otte
ATP Metz
Lorenzo Sonego
6
7
Oscar Otte
2
6
Vincitore: L. SONEGO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
4*-0
4-1*
5-1*
6*-1
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
O. Otte
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
6-5 → 6-6
O. Otte
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
O. Otte
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
L. Sonego
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
O. Otte
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
O. Otte
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Otte
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
5-2 → 6-2
L. Sonego
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-2 → 5-2
L. Sonego
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
O. Otte
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
L. Sonego
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
6. [Q] Julian Lenz vs Pablo Carreno Busta
ATP Metz
Julian Lenz
1
1
Pablo Carreno Busta
6
6
Vincitore: P. CARRENO BUSTA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Carreno Busta
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
P. Carreno Busta
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
J. Lenz
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Carreno Busta
1-5 → 1-6
J. Lenz
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
J. Lenz
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
P. Carreno Busta
1-1 → 1-2
J. Lenz
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
P. Carreno Busta
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
7 commenti
Ottima vittoria di Sonego,bravo ad approfittare di un primo turno fattibile, cmq da notare nonostante la sconfitta l’ottimo momento di granollers, è tornato a buoni livelli lo spagnolo.
Go Sonny Go!!!
Grande Lorenzo, non molla mai e progressi notevoli.
Il 2020 lo vogliamo nei 20-30, meglio se nei 20 comunque!!!
Il ragazzo ha fatto un miglioramento notevole in stagione…già l’anno scorso era entrato nei 100, ma mi convinceva poco…nel 2019 é cresciuto proprio tanto tecnicamente…voto 9 alla stagione!
Bene Lollo…purtroppo il nostro Toro non ha le tue qualità!!!
Tu Sei un Combattente vero!!!
Bravo Lorenzo, Buona vittoria, era ovviamente favorito ma non è mai facile vincere.
Ottimo Ralph continua così
Sonego dopo il punto numero Sei, fa Set e poi…Otte!