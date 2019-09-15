Challenger Glasgow: Il Tabellone Principale. Sono cinque gli azzurri al via
Challenger Glasgow CH | Indoor | e46.600 – Parte Alta
(1) Jaziri, Malek vs Bye
(WC) Gill, Felix vs Ocleppo, Julian
Hoyt, Evan vs (PR) Neuchrist, Maximilian
Bye vs (16) Muller, Alexandre
(10) Basic, Mirza vs Bye
Grenier, Hugo vs Qualifier
Glasspool, Lloyd vs Balzerani, Riccardo
Bye vs (7) Kuhn, Nicola
(3) Halys, Quentin vs Bye
Rinderknech, Arthur vs (WC) McHugh, Aidan
Bega, Alessandro vs Furness, Evan
Bye vs (14) Masur, Daniel
(11) Ortega-Olmedo, Roberto vs Bye
Machac, Tomas vs Van de Zandschulp, Botic
Draper, Jack vs Celikbilek, Altug
Bye vs (5) Ramanathan, Ramkumar
Challenger Glasgow CH | Indoor | e46.600 – Parte Bassa
(8) Bemelmans, Ruben vs Bye
(WC) Whitehouse, Mark vs Escoffier, Antoine
Haerteis, Johannes vs Qualifier
Bye vs (9) Kamke, Tobias
(15) Ilkel, Cem vs Bye
Hassan, Benjamin vs Vanni, Luca
Marchenko, Illya vs (WC) Wendelken, Harry
Bye vs (4) Ruusuvuori, Emil
(6) Marcora, Roberto vs Bye
(WC) Johnson, Luke vs Rodionov, Jurij
Robert, Quentin vs Durasovic, Viktor
Bye vs (12) Smith, John-Patrick
(13) Bourgue, Mathias vs Bye
Martineau, Matteo vs Klein, Lukas
(Alt) Heliovaara, Harri vs Blancaneaux, Geoffrey
Bye vs (2) Novak, Dennis
Forza Bobby Istanbul lo hai buttato via visto che istomin è in finale indoor sei più adatto mi aspetto un gran risultato
Ocleppo penso che meglio di così non potesse pescare al primo turno. Poi con Jaziri la vedo dura…
Bega torna a giocare sul veloce dopo una stagione fatta stranamente quasi tutta sulla terra. L’impressione è che abbia capito di essere gia arrivato ai suoi limiti e sta un po mollando con tutti I viaggi che faceva prima.
