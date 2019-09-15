Challenger Glasgow: Il Tabellone Principale. Sono cinque gli azzurri al via

Challenger Glasgow CH | Indoor | e46.600 – Parte Alta

(1) Jaziri, Malek vs Bye

(WC) Gill, Felix vs Ocleppo, Julian

Hoyt, Evan vs (PR) Neuchrist, Maximilian

Bye vs (16) Muller, Alexandre

(10) Basic, Mirza vs Bye

Grenier, Hugo vs Qualifier

Glasspool, Lloyd vs Balzerani, Riccardo

Bye vs (7) Kuhn, Nicola

(3) Halys, Quentin vs Bye

Rinderknech, Arthur vs (WC) McHugh, Aidan

Bega, Alessandro vs Furness, Evan

Bye vs (14) Masur, Daniel

(11) Ortega-Olmedo, Roberto vs Bye

Machac, Tomas vs Van de Zandschulp, Botic

Draper, Jack vs Celikbilek, Altug

Bye vs (5) Ramanathan, Ramkumar

(8) Bemelmans, Rubenvs Bye(WC) Whitehouse, Markvs Escoffier, AntoineHaerteis, Johannesvs QualifierBye vs (9) Kamke, Tobias

(15) Ilkel, Cem vs Bye

Hassan, Benjamin vs Vanni, Luca

Marchenko, Illya vs (WC) Wendelken, Harry

Bye vs (4) Ruusuvuori, Emil

(6) Marcora, Roberto vs Bye

(WC) Johnson, Luke vs Rodionov, Jurij

Robert, Quentin vs Durasovic, Viktor

Bye vs (12) Smith, John-Patrick

(13) Bourgue, Mathias vs Bye

Martineau, Matteo vs Klein, Lukas

(Alt) Heliovaara, Harri vs Blancaneaux, Geoffrey

Bye vs (2) Novak, Dennis