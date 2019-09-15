Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Glasgow: Il Tabellone Principale. Sono cinque gli azzurri al via

15/09/2019 07:56 9 commenti
GBR Challenger Glasgow CH | Indoor | e46.600 – Parte Alta
(1) Jaziri, Malek TUN vs Bye
(WC) Gill, Felix GBR vs Ocleppo, Julian ITA
Hoyt, Evan GBR vs (PR) Neuchrist, Maximilian AUT
Bye vs (16) Muller, Alexandre FRA

(10) Basic, Mirza BIH vs Bye
Grenier, Hugo FRA vs Qualifier
Glasspool, Lloyd GBR vs Balzerani, Riccardo ITA
Bye vs (7) Kuhn, Nicola ESP

(3) Halys, Quentin FRA vs Bye
Rinderknech, Arthur FRA vs (WC) McHugh, Aidan GBR
Bega, Alessandro ITA vs Furness, Evan FRA
Bye vs (14) Masur, Daniel GER

(11) Ortega-Olmedo, Roberto ESP vs Bye
Machac, Tomas CZE vs Van de Zandschulp, Botic NED
Draper, Jack GBR vs Celikbilek, Altug TUR
Bye vs (5) Ramanathan, Ramkumar IND



GBR Challenger Glasgow CH | Indoor | e46.600 – Parte Bassa
(8) Bemelmans, Ruben BEL vs Bye
(WC) Whitehouse, Mark GBR vs Escoffier, Antoine FRA
Haerteis, Johannes GER vs Qualifier
Bye vs (9) Kamke, Tobias GER

(15) Ilkel, Cem TUR vs Bye
Hassan, Benjamin GER vs Vanni, Luca ITA
Marchenko, Illya UKR vs (WC) Wendelken, Harry GBR
Bye vs (4) Ruusuvuori, Emil FIN

(6) Marcora, Roberto ITA vs Bye
(WC) Johnson, Luke GBR vs Rodionov, Jurij AUT
Robert, Quentin FRA vs Durasovic, Viktor NOR
Bye vs (12) Smith, John-Patrick AUS

(13) Bourgue, Mathias FRA vs Bye
Martineau, Matteo FRA vs Klein, Lukas SVK
(Alt) Heliovaara, Harri FIN vs Blancaneaux, Geoffrey FRA
Bye vs (2) Novak, Dennis AUT

muffa2016 15-09-2019 11:45

ruusuvuori

jaziri

halys
novak

glasspool
ramanathan
kamke
smith

 9
MetalManiacHHH86 15-09-2019 11:24

Jaziri

Novak

Halys
Bemelmans

Basic
Ramanathan
Ilkel
Marcora

 8
Cri72 (Guest) 15-09-2019 11:06

Forza Bobby Istanbul lo hai buttato via visto che istomin è in finale indoor sei più adatto mi aspetto un gran risultato

 7
Marklaar 15-09-2019 10:03

ramanathan

bemelmans

jaziri
novak

kuhn
halys
ruusuvuori
smith

 6
Andrea Sonego 15-09-2019 09:53

Ocleppo penso che meglio di così non potesse pescare al primo turno. Poi con Jaziri la vedo dura…

 5
l Occhio di Sauron 15-09-2019 08:54

RUUSUVUORI

HALYS

BASIC
NOVAK

JAZIRI
RANATAN
KAMKE
SMITH

 4
Guido (Guest) 15-09-2019 08:27

Bega torna a giocare sul veloce dopo una stagione fatta stranamente quasi tutta sulla terra. L’impressione è che abbia capito di essere gia arrivato ai suoi limiti e sta un po mollando con tutti I viaggi che faceva prima.

 3
Dany 15-09-2019 08:17

RUUSUVUORI

JAZIRI

RAMANATHAN
NOVAK

KUHN
HALYS
BEMELMANS
MARCORA

 2
Henry (Guest) 15-09-2019 08:12

Ruusuvuori

 1
