ATP Metz: Il Tabellone Principale. Al via Lorenzo Sonego

(1) Goffin, David vs Bye

Qualifier vs Carreno Busta, Pablo

Bedene, Aljaz vs (WC) Roumane, Rayane

Copil, Marius vs (7) Simon, Gilles

(3) Paire, Benoit vs Bye

Qualifier vs Gasquet, Richard

(WC) Hoang, Antoine vs (PR) Stebe, Cedrik-Marcel

(WC) Barrere, Gregoire vs (6) Hurkacz, Hubert

(5) Verdasco, Fernando vs (PR) Darcis, Steve

Gojowczyk, Peter vs Krajinovic, Filip

Sonego, Lorenzo vs Qualifier

Bye vs (4) Pouille, Lucas

(8) Struff, Jan-Lennard vs Herbert, Pierre-Hugues

Andujar, Pablo vs Tsonga, Jo-Wilfried

Humbert, Ugo vs Qualifier

Bye vs (2) Basilashvili, Nikoloz