Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Metz: Il Tabellone Principale. Al via Lorenzo Sonego

14/09/2019 23:13 2 commenti
Lorenzo Sonego nella foto
(1) Goffin, David BEL vs Bye
Qualifier vs Carreno Busta, Pablo ESP
Bedene, Aljaz SLO vs (WC) Roumane, Rayane FRA
Copil, Marius ROU vs (7) Simon, Gilles FRA

(3) Paire, Benoit FRA vs Bye
Qualifier vs Gasquet, Richard FRA
(WC) Hoang, Antoine FRA vs (PR) Stebe, Cedrik-Marcel GER
(WC) Barrere, Gregoire FRA vs (6) Hurkacz, Hubert POL

(5) Verdasco, Fernando ESP vs (PR) Darcis, Steve BEL
Gojowczyk, Peter GER vs Krajinovic, Filip SRB
Sonego, Lorenzo ITA vs Qualifier
Bye vs (4) Pouille, Lucas FRA

(8) Struff, Jan-Lennard GER vs Herbert, Pierre-Hugues FRA
Andujar, Pablo ESP vs Tsonga, Jo-Wilfried FRA
Humbert, Ugo FRA vs Qualifier
Bye vs (2) Basilashvili, Nikoloz GEO

Albitaglia (Guest) 15-09-2019 01:18

Lo fanno vedere su Super Tennis il torneo?

Sandro (Guest) 15-09-2019 00:26

Vedremo chi incontrerà Sonego. In un eventuale secondo turno il francese, benché giochi in casa, potrebbe essere uno degli avversari migliori per arrivare ai quarti. Non vale in questo momento la numero 4, se non fosse per la semifinale in Australia sarebbe molto più indietro di Lorenzo in classifica.

