ATP Metz: Il Tabellone Principale. Al via Lorenzo Sonego
(1) Goffin, David vs Bye
Qualifier vs Carreno Busta, Pablo
Bedene, Aljaz vs (WC) Roumane, Rayane
Copil, Marius vs (7) Simon, Gilles
(3) Paire, Benoit vs Bye
Qualifier vs Gasquet, Richard
(WC) Hoang, Antoine vs (PR) Stebe, Cedrik-Marcel
(WC) Barrere, Gregoire vs (6) Hurkacz, Hubert
(5) Verdasco, Fernando vs (PR) Darcis, Steve
Gojowczyk, Peter vs Krajinovic, Filip
Sonego, Lorenzo vs Qualifier
Bye vs (4) Pouille, Lucas
(8) Struff, Jan-Lennard vs Herbert, Pierre-Hugues
Andujar, Pablo vs Tsonga, Jo-Wilfried
Humbert, Ugo vs Qualifier
Bye vs (2) Basilashvili, Nikoloz
commenti
Lo fanno vedere su Super Tennis il torneo?
Vedremo chi incontrerà Sonego. In un eventuale secondo turno il francese, benché giochi in casa, potrebbe essere uno degli avversari migliori per arrivare ai quarti. Non vale in questo momento la numero 4, se non fosse per la semifinale in Australia sarebbe molto più indietro di Lorenzo in classifica.