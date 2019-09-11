Challenger Kaohsiung, Columbus, Biella, Glasgow e Sibiu: La situazione aggiornata

Challenger Shanghai CH | Cemento | $81.240 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
11/09/2019 10:21 1 commento
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Biella (ATP) Inizio torneo: 16/09/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 11/09/2019 09:48
Main Draw (cut off: 361 - Data entry list: 11/09/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 97. Munar
- 124. Martin
- 126. Davidovich Fokina
- 128. Giustino
- 135. Lorenzi
- 136. Daniel
- 142. Mager
- 145. Gaio
- 146. Baldi
- 150. Giannessi
- 184. Robredo
- 199. Berlocq
- 202. Vilella Martinez
- 205. Trungelliti
- 212. Napolitano
- 219. Collarini
- 224. Galovic
- 227. Benchetrit
- 233. Safwat
- 253. Cachin
- 257. Bellucci
- 270. Moroni
- 274. Brancaccio
- 278. Eriksson
- 289. Ehrat
- 290. Choinski
- 295. Arnaboldi
- 310. Jahn
- 313. Quinzi
- 314. Gimeno-Traver
- 315. Roca Batalla
- 322. Pellegrino
- 324. Vanneste
- 324. Altmaier
- 332. Yevseyev
- 336. Bonadio
- 343. Tatlot
- 353. Shimizu
- 355. Lindell
- 361. Heller
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Munoz de la N (383)*pr
- 2. Vavassori (396)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Glasgow (ATP) Inizio torneo: 16/09/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 11/09/2019 09:37
Main Draw (cut off: 408 - Data entry list: 11/09/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 103. Jaziri
- 109. Barrere
- 112. Novak
- 161. Halys
- 177. Ramanathan
- 180. Marcora
- 181. Bemelmans
- 187. Clarke
- 191. Kuhn
- 209. Ruusuvuori
- 217. Lacko
- 218. Basic
- 231. Kamke
- 235. Bourgue
- 241. Smith
- 242. Ortega-Olmedo
- 261. Ilkel
- 272. Muller
- 286. De Schepper
- 302. Vanni
- 305. Hassan
- 311. Rodionov
- 318. Masur
- 320. Klein
- 321. Durasovic
- 327. Neuchrist
- 329. Blancaneaux
- 334. Rinderknech
- 338. Grenier
- 341. Celikbilek
- 342. Van de Zandschulp
- 348. Draper
- 351. Hoyt
- 369. Machac
- 369. Sarmiento
- 376. Haerteis
- 377. Glasspool
- 378. Van Rijthoven
- 403. Bega
- 408. Martineau
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Furness (415)*pr
- 2. Marchenko (430)
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Columbus (ATP) Inizio torneo: 16/09/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 11/09/2019 09:45
Main Draw (cut off: 507 - Data entry list: 11/09/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 118. Koepfer
- 169. Couacaud
- 171. Gomez
- 173. Torpegaard
- 179. King
- 188. Eubanks
- 192. Polansky
- 196. Mmoh
- 197. Young
- 204. Kwiatkowski
- 216. Pospisil
- 223. Cressy
- 246. Quiroz
- 251. Broady
- 273. Olivo
- 279. Wolf
- 288. Harrison
- 299. Peliwo
- 301. Arevalo
- 307. Cid Subervi
- 327. Smith
- 350. Redlicki
- 363. Escobar
- 368. Bangoura
- 391. Shane
- 400. Peniston
- 414. Blanch
- 420. Ritschard
- 424. Sinclair
- 426. Redlicki
- 429. Arconada
- 439. Song
- 444. Hidalgo
- 446. Leshem
- 451. Erler
- 455. Ugo Carabelli
- 463. Geerts
- 469. Nguyen
- 488. Patael
- 507. Kestelboim
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Gomez-Herrera (513)
- 2. Simon (520)
- 3. Zhu (521)
- 4. Petit (535)
- 5. Whitehouse (538)
- 6. Kozlov (549)*pr
- 7. Kirchheimer (553)
-
-
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Sibiu (ATP) Inizio torneo: 16/09/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 11/09/2019 09:32
Main Draw (cut off: 399 - Data entry list: 11/09/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 125. Sousa
- 127. Rola
- 130. Balazs
- 143. Haase
- 148. Milojevic
- 153. Martinez
- 157. Coria
- 160. Molleker
- 172. Arguello
- 185. Domingues
- 189. Horansky
- 194. Griekspoor
- 210. Krstin
- 221. O'Connell
- 234. Zapata Miralles
- 236. Popko
- 247. Petrovic
- 254. Taberner
- 268. Ignatik
- 271. Serdarusic
- 276. Barranco Cosano
- 284. Kolar
- 292. Doumbia
- 303. Molcan
- 308. Sels
- 309. Torebko
- 339. Maamoun
- 360. Gakhov
- 366. Wessels
- 367. Ornago
- 375. Okala
- 379. Dima
- 381. Sakamoto
- 382. Griekspoor
- 383. Lokoli
- 384. Pavlasek
- 388. Kopriva
- 390. Sanchez Izquierdo
- 392. Clezar
- 399. Varillas
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Casanova (405)
- 2. Esteve Lobato (406)*pr
- 3. Hamou (409)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Kaohsiung (ATP) Inizio torneo: 16/09/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 11/09/2019 09:49
Main Draw (cut off: 333 - Data entry list: 11/09/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 60. Millman
- 85. Tomic
- 88. Gunneswaran
- 90. Kwon
- 94. Majchrzak
- 110. Ebden
- 120. Jung
- 132. Ito
- 133. Sugita
- 134. Bolt
- 140. Vesely
- 141. Uchiyama
- 155. Soeda
- 156. Polmans
- 175. Diez
- 198. Harris
- 203. Kokkinakis
- 213. Moriya
- 220. Lopez Perez
- 229. Watanuki
- 237. Purcell
- 243. Santillan
- 249. Myneni
- 258. Vukic
- 259. Uchida
- 263. Chung
- 265. Oliveira
- 269. Wu
- 281. Ward
- 282. Ferreira Silva
- 285. Mukund
- 297. Yang
- 298. Nam
- 304. Sekiguchi
- 316. Altamirano
- 317. Gojo
- 323. Imai
- 325. Sijsling
- 330. King
- 333. Wang
-
-
Alternates
- 1. Kravchuk (335)
- 2. Gabashvili (352)
- 3. Bourchier (356)*pr
- 4. Tseng (357)
-
-
1 commento
marcora sul veloce scozzese invece che sulle sabbie piomontesi è un’ottima notizia.
tra i giocatori da challenger italiani attuali, è quello che ha il tennis per salire di categoria a patto che accetti l’idea che con la palla che salta fa fatica, e che è molto più a suo agio con la palla che scivola.