La situazione aggiornata Challenger, Copertina, Entry List

Challenger Kaohsiung, Columbus, Biella, Glasgow e Sibiu: La situazione aggiornata

11/09/2019 10:21 1 commento
Gianluigi Quinzi classe 1996
Gianluigi Quinzi classe 1996
Biella (ATP) Inizio torneo: 16/09/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 11/09/2019 09:48

Main Draw (cut off: 361 - Data entry list: 11/09/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 97. Munar
  • 124. Martin
  • 126. Davidovich Fokina
  • 128. Giustino
  • 135. Lorenzi
  • 136. Daniel
  • 142. Mager
  • 145. Gaio
  • 146. Baldi
  • 150. Giannessi
  • 184. Robredo
  • 199. Berlocq
  • 202. Vilella Martinez
  • 205. Trungelliti
  • 212. Napolitano
  • 219. Collarini
  • 224. Galovic
  • 227. Benchetrit
  • 233. Safwat
  • 253. Cachin
  • 257. Bellucci
  • 270. Moroni
  • 274. Brancaccio
  • 278. Eriksson
  • 289. Ehrat
  • 290. Choinski
  • 295. Arnaboldi
  • 310. Jahn
  • 313. Quinzi
  • 314. Gimeno-Traver
  • 315. Roca Batalla
  • 322. Pellegrino
  • 324. Vanneste
  • 324. Altmaier
  • 332. Yevseyev
  • 336. Bonadio
  • 343. Tatlot
  • 353. Shimizu
  • 355. Lindell
  • 361. Heller
Alternates

  • 1. Munoz de la N (383)*pr
  • 2. Vavassori (396)
  •  


Glasgow (ATP) Inizio torneo: 16/09/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 11/09/2019 09:37

Main Draw (cut off: 408 - Data entry list: 11/09/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 103. Jaziri
  • 109. Barrere
  • 112. Novak
  • 161. Halys
  • 177. Ramanathan
  • 180. Marcora
  • 181. Bemelmans
  • 187. Clarke
  • 191. Kuhn
  • 209. Ruusuvuori
  • 217. Lacko
  • 218. Basic
  • 231. Kamke
  • 235. Bourgue
  • 241. Smith
  • 242. Ortega-Olmedo
  • 261. Ilkel
  • 272. Muller
  • 286. De Schepper
  • 302. Vanni
  • 305. Hassan
  • 311. Rodionov
  • 318. Masur
  • 320. Klein
  • 321. Durasovic
  • 327. Neuchrist
  • 329. Blancaneaux
  • 334. Rinderknech
  • 338. Grenier
  • 341. Celikbilek
  • 342. Van de Zandschulp
  • 348. Draper
  • 351. Hoyt
  • 369. Machac
  • 369. Sarmiento
  • 376. Haerteis
  • 377. Glasspool
  • 378. Van Rijthoven
  • 403. Bega
  • 408. Martineau
Alternates

  • 1. Furness (415)*pr
  • 2. Marchenko (430)
  •  


Columbus (ATP) Inizio torneo: 16/09/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 11/09/2019 09:45

Main Draw (cut off: 507 - Data entry list: 11/09/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 118. Koepfer
  • 169. Couacaud
  • 171. Gomez
  • 173. Torpegaard
  • 179. King
  • 188. Eubanks
  • 192. Polansky
  • 196. Mmoh
  • 197. Young
  • 204. Kwiatkowski
  • 216. Pospisil
  • 223. Cressy
  • 246. Quiroz
  • 251. Broady
  • 273. Olivo
  • 279. Wolf
  • 288. Harrison
  • 299. Peliwo
  • 301. Arevalo
  • 307. Cid Subervi
  • 327. Smith
  • 350. Redlicki
  • 363. Escobar
  • 368. Bangoura
  • 391. Shane
  • 400. Peniston
  • 414. Blanch
  • 420. Ritschard
  • 424. Sinclair
  • 426. Redlicki
  • 429. Arconada
  • 439. Song
  • 444. Hidalgo
  • 446. Leshem
  • 451. Erler
  • 455. Ugo Carabelli
  • 463. Geerts
  • 469. Nguyen
  • 488. Patael
  • 507. Kestelboim
Alternates

  • 1. Gomez-Herrera (513)
  • 2. Simon (520)
  • 3. Zhu (521)
  • 4. Petit (535)
  • 5. Whitehouse (538)
  • 6. Kozlov (549)*pr
  • 7. Kirchheimer (553)
Sibiu (ATP) Inizio torneo: 16/09/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 11/09/2019 09:32

Main Draw (cut off: 399 - Data entry list: 11/09/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 125. Sousa
  • 127. Rola
  • 130. Balazs
  • 143. Haase
  • 148. Milojevic
  • 153. Martinez
  • 157. Coria
  • 160. Molleker
  • 172. Arguello
  • 185. Domingues
  • 189. Horansky
  • 194. Griekspoor
  • 210. Krstin
  • 221. O'Connell
  • 234. Zapata Miralles
  • 236. Popko
  • 247. Petrovic
  • 254. Taberner
  • 268. Ignatik
  • 271. Serdarusic
  • 276. Barranco Cosano
  • 284. Kolar
  • 292. Doumbia
  • 303. Molcan
  • 308. Sels
  • 309. Torebko
  • 339. Maamoun
  • 360. Gakhov
  • 366. Wessels
  • 367. Ornago
  • 375. Okala
  • 379. Dima
  • 381. Sakamoto
  • 382. Griekspoor
  • 383. Lokoli
  • 384. Pavlasek
  • 388. Kopriva
  • 390. Sanchez Izquierdo
  • 392. Clezar
  • 399. Varillas
Alternates

  • 1. Casanova (405)
  • 2. Esteve Lobato (406)*pr
  • 3. Hamou (409)

Kaohsiung (ATP) Inizio torneo: 16/09/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 11/09/2019 09:49

Main Draw (cut off: 333 - Data entry list: 11/09/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 60. Millman
  • 85. Tomic
  • 88. Gunneswaran
  • 90. Kwon
  • 94. Majchrzak
  • 110. Ebden
  • 120. Jung
  • 132. Ito
  • 133. Sugita
  • 134. Bolt
  • 140. Vesely
  • 141. Uchiyama
  • 155. Soeda
  • 156. Polmans
  • 175. Diez
  • 198. Harris
  • 203. Kokkinakis
  • 213. Moriya
  • 220. Lopez Perez
  • 229. Watanuki
  • 237. Purcell
  • 243. Santillan
  • 249. Myneni
  • 258. Vukic
  • 259. Uchida
  • 263. Chung
  • 265. Oliveira
  • 269. Wu
  • 281. Ward
  • 282. Ferreira Silva
  • 285. Mukund
  • 297. Yang
  • 298. Nam
  • 304. Sekiguchi
  • 316. Altamirano
  • 317. Gojo
  • 323. Imai
  • 325. Sijsling
  • 330. King
  • 333. Wang
Alternates

  • 1. Kravchuk (335)
  • 2. Gabashvili (352)
  • 3. Bourchier (356)*pr
  • 4. Tseng (357)
1 commento

ilpallettaro (Guest) 11-09-2019 10:41

marcora sul veloce scozzese invece che sulle sabbie piomontesi è un’ottima notizia.
tra i giocatori da challenger italiani attuali, è quello che ha il tennis per salire di categoria a patto che accetti l’idea che con la palla che salta fa fatica, e che è molto più a suo agio con la palla che scivola.

 1
