Challenger Istanbul: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1

09/09/2019 08:56 Nessun commento
Andrey Golubev nella foto
TUR Challenger Istanbul CH | Cemento | $81.240 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Hugo Grenier FRA vs Jurij Rodionov AUT

CH Istanbul
Hugo Grenier
6
5
6
Jurij Rodionov
3
7
2
Vincitore: H. GRENIER
2. Denis Yevseyev KAZ vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA

CH Istanbul
Denis Yevseyev
6
2
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
7
6
Vincitore: G. BLANCANEAUX
3. [Alt] Burak Can Yilmaz TUR vs Filip Cristian Jianu ROU

CH Istanbul
Burak Can Yilmaz
40
1
Filip Cristian Jianu
A
1
Palla break Let
4. Andrey Golubev KAZ vs David Poljak CZE

5. Lucas Miedler AUT vs Alexandre Muller FRA (non prima ore: 15:30)

Limak Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Artem Dubrivnyy RUS vs Botic Van de Zandschulp NED

CH Istanbul
Artem Dubrivnyy
3
2
Botic Van de Zandschulp
6
6
Vincitore: B. VAN DE ZANDSCHULP
2. [WC] Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune DEN vs Tristan Lamasine FRA

CH Istanbul
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
1
3
Tristan Lamasine
6
6
Vincitore: T. LAMASINE
3. [WC] Marsel Ilhan TUR vs [WC] Mert Naci Turker TUR

CH Istanbul
Marsel Ilhan
6
6
Mert Naci Turker
4
3
Vincitore: M. ILHAN
4. [Alt] Marek Gengel CZE vs Savriyan Danilov RUS

CH Istanbul
Marek Gengel
15
2
Savriyan Danilov
0
1
5. Maximilian Neuchrist AUT vs Mischa Zverev GER (non prima ore: 15:30)

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Kirill Saplin RUS vs [Alt] Victor Vlad Cornea ROU

CH Istanbul
Kirill Saplin
0
1
Victor Vlad Cornea
6
6
Vincitore: V. CORNEA
2. Mircea-Alexandru Jecan ROU vs Shalva Dzhanashiya RUS

CH Istanbul
Mircea-Alexandru Jecan
6
6
Shalva Dzhanashiya
2
0
Vincitore: M. JECAN
3. Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS vs Aldin Setkic BIH

CH Istanbul
Evgeny Karlovskiy
3
6
Aldin Setkic
6
7
Vincitore: A. SETKIC
4. [WC] Baran Cengiz TUR vs Simon Carr IRL (non prima ore: 15:00)

