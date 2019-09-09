Challenger Istanbul: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1

Andrey Golubev nella foto
Challenger Istanbul CH | Cemento | $81.240 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
Center Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Hugo Grenier vs Jurij Rodionov
CH Istanbul
Hugo Grenier
6
5
6
Jurij Rodionov
3
7
2
Vincitore: H. GRENIER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
H. Grenier
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
H. Grenier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
H. Grenier
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Grenier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
5-4 → 5-5
J. Rodionov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
H. Grenier
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
J. Rodionov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
H. Grenier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Rodionov
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-2 → 5-3
J. Rodionov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
4-1 → 5-1
J. Rodionov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
H. Grenier
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
J. Rodionov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
H. Grenier
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Denis Yevseyev vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux
CH Istanbul
Denis Yevseyev
6
2
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
7
6
Vincitore: G. BLANCANEAUX
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
D. Yevseyev
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
D. Yevseyev
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
D. Yevseyev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
D. Yevseyev
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
D. Yevseyev
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
D. Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
D. Yevseyev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
3. [Alt] Burak Can Yilmaz vs Filip Cristian Jianu
CH Istanbul
Burak Can Yilmaz•
40
1
Filip Cristian Jianu
A
1
Palla break Let
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Can Yilmaz
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
F. Cristian Jianu
1-0 → 1-1
B. Can Yilmaz
0-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
4. Andrey Golubev vs David Poljak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Lucas Miedler vs Alexandre Muller (non prima ore: 15:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Limak Court – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Artem Dubrivnyy vs Botic Van de Zandschulp
CH Istanbul
Artem Dubrivnyy
3
2
Botic Van de Zandschulp
6
6
Vincitore: B. VAN DE ZANDSCHULP
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Dubrivnyy
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-2 → 0-3
A. Dubrivnyy
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Dubrivnyy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-5 → 3-6
B. Van de Zandschulp
3-4 → 3-5
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
A. Dubrivnyy
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
A. Dubrivnyy
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [WC] Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs Tristan Lamasine
CH Istanbul
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
1
3
Tristan Lamasine
6
6
Vincitore: T. LAMASINE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Vitus Nodskov Rune
2-5 → 3-5
T. Lamasine
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
H. Vitus Nodskov Rune
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
H. Vitus Nodskov Rune
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
H. Vitus Nodskov Rune
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Vitus Nodskov Rune
1-5 → 1-6
H. Vitus Nodskov Rune
0-4 → 1-4
T. Lamasine
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
H. Vitus Nodskov Rune
0-2 → 0-3
H. Vitus Nodskov Rune
0-0 → 0-1
3. [WC] Marsel Ilhan vs [WC] Mert Naci Turker
CH Istanbul
Marsel Ilhan
6
6
Mert Naci Turker
4
3
Vincitore: M. ILHAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Naci Turker
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
5-3 → 6-3
M. Ilhan
0-15
0-30
0-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Naci Turker
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
2-2 → 3-2
M. Naci Turker
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 1-2
M. Ilhan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Naci Turker
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
M. Naci Turker
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
M. Naci Turker
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
M. Ilhan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
M. Naci Turker
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
df
1-1 → 2-1
4. [Alt] Marek Gengel vs Savriyan Danilov
CH Istanbul
Marek Gengel•
15
2
Savriyan Danilov
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Danilov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Danilov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
5. Maximilian Neuchrist vs Mischa Zverev (non prima ore: 15:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 09:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Kirill Saplin vs [Alt] Victor Vlad Cornea
CH Istanbul
Kirill Saplin
0
1
Victor Vlad Cornea
6
6
Vincitore: V. CORNEA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Vlad Cornea
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-4 → 1-5
V. Vlad Cornea
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
K. Saplin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Saplin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-4 → 0-5
V. Vlad Cornea
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
K. Saplin
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
K. Saplin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Mircea-Alexandru Jecan vs Shalva Dzhanashiya
CH Istanbul
Mircea-Alexandru Jecan
6
6
Shalva Dzhanashiya
2
0
Vincitore: M. JECAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Dzhanashiya
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-0 → 6-0
S. Dzhanashiya
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
M. Jecan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
S. Dzhanashiya
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Jecan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
S. Dzhanashiya
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
S. Dzhanashiya
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-0 → 3-1
M. Jecan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
M. Jecan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. Evgeny Karlovskiy vs Aldin Setkic
CH Istanbul
Evgeny Karlovskiy
3
6
Aldin Setkic
6
7
Vincitore: A. SETKIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
df
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
6-5 → 6-6
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
5-4 → 5-5
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
5-2 → 5-3
A. Setkic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-1 → 5-2
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
A. Setkic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
E. Karlovskiy
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
A. Setkic
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
3-5 → 3-6
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Setkic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
E. Karlovskiy
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Setkic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
4. [WC] Baran Cengiz vs Simon Carr (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit