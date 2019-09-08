Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger New Haven, Cassis e Jinan: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Finali

08/09/2019 08:00 Nessun commento
Jo Wilfried Tsonga nella foto
FRA Challenger Cassis CH | Cemento | e46.600 – Finale

Court Central – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [1/WC] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA vs [11] Dudi Sela ISR

CHN Challenger Jinan CH | Cemento | $162.480 – Finale

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [7] Go Soeda JPN vs [WC] Zhizhen Zhang CHN

CH Jinan
Go Soeda [7]
5
6
4
Zhizhen Zhang
7
2
6
Vincitore: Z. ZHANG
USA Challenger New Haven CH | Cemento | $162.480 – Finale

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [6] Tommy Paul USA vs [9] Marcos Giron USA

