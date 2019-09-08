Challenger New Haven, Cassis e Jinan: I risultati con il dettaglio delle Finali

Jo Wilfried Tsonga nella foto
Challenger Cassis CH | Cemento | e46.600 – Finale
Court Central – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [1/WC] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs [11] Dudi Sela
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Jinan CH | Cemento | $162.480 – Finale
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 08:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. [7] Go Soeda vs [WC] Zhizhen Zhang
CH Jinan
Go Soeda [7]
5
6
4
Zhizhen Zhang
7
2
6
Vincitore: Z. ZHANG
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Z. Zhang
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
G. Soeda
15-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
G. Soeda
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
2-4 → 3-4
Z. Zhang
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
G. Soeda
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
Z. Zhang
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
1-2 → 2-2
G. Soeda
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Soeda
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
Z. Zhang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-2 → 4-2
Z. Zhang
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
G. Soeda
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
G. Soeda
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Zhang
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
G. Soeda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
Z. Zhang
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
G. Soeda
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
Z. Zhang
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
G. Soeda
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Z. Zhang
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
G. Soeda
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Z. Zhang
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Challenger New Haven CH | Cemento | $162.480 – Finale
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [6] Tommy Paul vs [9] Marcos Giron
Il match deve ancora iniziare
