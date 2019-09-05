Challenger New Haven: I risultati con il dettaglio degli Ottavi di Finale. In campo Andreas Seppi

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Bradley Klahn OR [Alt] Ulises Blanch vs [15] Christopher Eubanks
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Michael Mmoh vs [11] Emilio Gomez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Andreas Seppi vs [16] Peter Polansky
CH New Haven
Andreas Seppi [1]•
0
0
Peter Polansky [16]
0
1
Ace - n.1 per P. P
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Polansky
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
2. [14] Darian King vs [2] Brayden Schnur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Ryan Shane vs [3] Damir Dzumhur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Hunter Reese / Brayden Schnur vs Nicholas Monroe / Matt Reid
CH New Haven
Hunter Reese / Brayden Schnur
0
4
6
0
Nicholas Monroe / Matt Reid•
0
6
1
0
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Reese / Schnur
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
5-1 → 6-1
N. Monroe / Reid
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
H. Reese / Schnur
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
N. Monroe / Reid
3-0 → 3-1
H. Reese / Schnur
2-0 → 3-0
N. Monroe / Reid
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
H. Reese / Schnur
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Monroe / Reid
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 4-6
H. Reese / Schnur
3-5 → 4-5
N. Monroe / Reid
3-4 → 3-5
H. Reese / Schnur
2-4 → 3-4
N. Monroe / Reid
2-3 → 2-4
H. Reese / Schnur
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
N. Monroe / Reid
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
H. Reese / Schnur
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
N. Monroe / Reid
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
H. Reese / Schnur
0-0 → 1-0
5. [WC] Marcos Giron / Dennis Novikov vs Hunter Reese / Brayden Schnur OR Nicholas Monroe / Matt Reid
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [8] Denis Istomin vs [9] Marcos Giron
CH New Haven
Denis Istomin [8]•
15
1
Marcos Giron [9]
0
1
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Giron
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
2. [1] Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen vs Roberto Maytin / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela
CH New Haven
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [1]•
0
6
3
Roberto Maytin / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela
0
4
4
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Maytin / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
S. Gille / Vliegen
2-3 → 3-3
R. Maytin / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
S. Gille / Vliegen
1-2 → 1-3
R. Maytin / Angel Reyes-Varela
1-1 → 1-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
R. Maytin / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
R. Maytin / Angel Reyes-Varela
5-3 → 5-4
S. Gille / Vliegen
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 5-3
R. Maytin / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
S. Gille / Vliegen
4-1 → 5-1
R. Maytin / Angel Reyes-Varela
3-1 → 4-1
S. Gille / Vliegen
2-1 → 3-1
R. Maytin / Angel Reyes-Varela
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Gille / Vliegen
0-1 → 1-1
R. Maytin / Angel Reyes-Varela
0-0 → 0-1
3. [WC] Jaime Bendeck / Sven Lah vs Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen OR Roberto Maytin / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela vs Guillermo Duran / Roberto Quiroz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Sekou Bangoura vs [6] Tommy Paul
CH New Haven
Sekou Bangoura•
0
0
Tommy Paul [6]
15
0
2. Marcus Daniell / Treat Huey vs [2] Denys Molchanov / Artem Sitak
CH New Haven
Marcus Daniell / Treat Huey
0
0
Denys Molchanov / Artem Sitak [2]•
0
0
Match sospeso - Pioggia
3. Noah Rubin vs [7] Henri Laaksonen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Tommy Paul / Peter Polansky vs Marcus Daniell / Treat Huey OR [2] Denys Molchanov / Artem Sitak
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Bradley Klahn
vs [Alt] Ulises Blanch
CH New Haven
Bradley Klahn [4]
15
7
5
5
Ulises Blanch•
15
6
7
4
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Klahn
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-4 → 5-4
U. Blanch
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 4-4
B. Klahn
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
U. Blanch
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
U. Blanch
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
5-6 → 5-7
U. Blanch
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 5-5
B. Klahn
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
3-5 → 4-5
U. Blanch
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
U. Blanch
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
B. Klahn
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
U. Blanch
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
B. Klahn
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
df
3-5*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
ace
6-6*
ace
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
6-6 → 7-6
B. Klahn
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
U. Blanch
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
U. Blanch
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
