Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger New Haven: I risultati con il dettaglio degli Ottavi di Finale. In campo Andreas Seppi

05/09/2019 13:45 Nessun commento
Andreas Seppi nella foto
Andreas Seppi nella foto

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Bradley Klahn USA OR [Alt] Ulises Blanch USA vs [15] Christopher Eubanks USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Michael Mmoh USA vs [11] Emilio Gomez ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Andreas Seppi ITA vs [16] Peter Polansky CAN

CH New Haven
Andreas Seppi [1]
0
0
Peter Polansky [16]
0
1
Ace - n.1 per P. P
Mostra dettagli

2. [14] Darian King BAR vs [2] Brayden Schnur CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Ryan Shane USA vs [3] Damir Dzumhur BIH

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Hunter Reese USA / Brayden Schnur CAN vs Nicholas Monroe USA / Matt Reid AUS

CH New Haven
Hunter Reese / Brayden Schnur
0
4
6
0
Nicholas Monroe / Matt Reid
0
6
1
0
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Mostra dettagli

5. [WC] Marcos Giron USA / Dennis Novikov USA vs Hunter Reese USA / Brayden Schnur CAN OR Nicholas Monroe USA / Matt Reid AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [8] Denis Istomin UZB vs [9] Marcos Giron USA

CH New Haven
Denis Istomin [8]
15
1
Marcos Giron [9]
0
1
Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Sander Gille BEL / Joran Vliegen BEL vs Roberto Maytin VEN / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX

CH New Haven
Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [1]
0
6
3
Roberto Maytin / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela
0
4
4
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Jaime Bendeck USA / Sven Lah SLO vs Robert Galloway USA / Nathaniel Lammons USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Sander Gille BEL / Joran Vliegen BEL OR Roberto Maytin VEN / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX vs Guillermo Duran ARG / Roberto Quiroz ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Sekou Bangoura USA vs [6] Tommy Paul USA

CH New Haven
Sekou Bangoura
0
0
Tommy Paul [6]
15
0
Mostra dettagli

2. Marcus Daniell NZL / Treat Huey PHI vs [2] Denys Molchanov UKR / Artem Sitak NZL

CH New Haven
Marcus Daniell / Treat Huey
0
0
Denys Molchanov / Artem Sitak [2]
0
0
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Mostra dettagli

3. Noah Rubin USA vs [7] Henri Laaksonen SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Tommy Paul USA / Peter Polansky CAN vs Marcus Daniell NZL / Treat Huey PHI OR [2] Denys Molchanov UKR / Artem Sitak NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 8 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Bradley Klahn USA vs [Alt] Ulises Blanch USA
CH New Haven
Bradley Klahn [4]
15
7
5
5
Ulises Blanch
15
6
7
4
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ 
Mostra dettagli

TAG: