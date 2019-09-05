Challenger New Haven: I risultati con il dettaglio degli Ottavi di Finale. In campo Andreas Seppi

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [4] Bradley Klahn OR [Alt] Ulises Blanch vs [15] Christopher Eubanks



Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Michael Mmoh vs [11] Emilio Gomez



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [1] Andreas Seppi vs [16] Peter Polansky



CH New Haven Andreas Seppi [1] • Andreas Seppi [1] 0 0 Peter Polansky [16] Peter Polansky [16] 0 1 Ace - n.1 per P. P Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 A. Seppi 0-1 P. Polansky 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 0-1

2. [14] Darian King vs [2] Brayden Schnur



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Ryan Shane vs [3] Damir Dzumhur



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Hunter Reese / Brayden Schnur vs Nicholas Monroe / Matt Reid



CH New Haven Hunter Reese / Brayden Schnur Hunter Reese / Brayden Schnur 0 4 6 0 Nicholas Monroe / Matt Reid • Nicholas Monroe / Matt Reid 0 6 1 0 Match sospeso - Pioggia Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 N. Monroe / Reid 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 H. Reese / Schnur 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 ace 5-1 → 6-1 N. Monroe / Reid 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 4-1 → 5-1 H. Reese / Schnur 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 N. Monroe / Reid 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-0 → 3-1 H. Reese / Schnur 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 N. Monroe / Reid 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-0 → 2-0 H. Reese / Schnur 30-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 N. Monroe / Reid 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 4-5 → 4-6 H. Reese / Schnur 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 N. Monroe / Reid 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-4 → 3-5 H. Reese / Schnur 15-0 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 N. Monroe / Reid 15-0 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 H. Reese / Schnur 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 N. Monroe / Reid 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 H. Reese / Schnur 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 1-1 → 1-2 N. Monroe / Reid 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 H. Reese / Schnur 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

5. [WC] Marcos Giron / Dennis Novikov vs Hunter Reese / Brayden Schnur OR Nicholas Monroe / Matt Reid



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 4 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [8] Denis Istomin vs [9] Marcos Giron



CH New Haven Denis Istomin [8] • Denis Istomin [8] 15 1 Marcos Giron [9] Marcos Giron [9] 0 1 Secondo servizio Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 D. Istomin 15-0 1-1 M. Giron 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 1-0 → 1-1 D. Istomin 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

2. [1] Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen vs Roberto Maytin / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela



CH New Haven Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [1] • Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen [1] 0 6 3 Roberto Maytin / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Roberto Maytin / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela 0 4 4 Match sospeso - Pioggia Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 S. Gille / Vliegen 3-4 R. Maytin / Angel Reyes-Varela 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 S. Gille / Vliegen 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 R. Maytin / Angel Reyes-Varela 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 1-3 → 2-3 S. Gille / Vliegen 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 1-3 R. Maytin / Angel Reyes-Varela 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 S. Gille / Vliegen 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 R. Maytin / Angel Reyes-Varela 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 S. Gille / Vliegen 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 5-4 → 6-4 R. Maytin / Angel Reyes-Varela 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-3 → 5-4 S. Gille / Vliegen 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 5-2 → 5-3 R. Maytin / Angel Reyes-Varela 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-1 → 5-2 S. Gille / Vliegen 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-1 → 5-1 R. Maytin / Angel Reyes-Varela 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-1 → 4-1 S. Gille / Vliegen 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-1 → 3-1 R. Maytin / Angel Reyes-Varela 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 S. Gille / Vliegen 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 R. Maytin / Angel Reyes-Varela 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

3. [WC] Jaime Bendeck / Sven Lah vs Robert Galloway / Nathaniel Lammons



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen OR Roberto Maytin / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela vs Guillermo Duran / Roberto Quiroz



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 7 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. Sekou Bangoura vs [6] Tommy Paul



CH New Haven Sekou Bangoura • Sekou Bangoura 0 0 Tommy Paul [6] Tommy Paul [6] 15 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 S. Bangoura 0-15 0-0

2. Marcus Daniell / Treat Huey vs [2] Denys Molchanov / Artem Sitak



CH New Haven Marcus Daniell / Treat Huey Marcus Daniell / Treat Huey 0 0 Denys Molchanov / Artem Sitak [2] • Denys Molchanov / Artem Sitak [2] 0 0 Match sospeso - Pioggia Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 D. Molchanov / Sitak 0-0

3. Noah Rubin vs [7] Henri Laaksonen



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Tommy Paul / Peter Polansky vs Marcus Daniell / Treat Huey OR [2] Denys Molchanov / Artem Sitak



Il match deve ancora iniziare

CH New Haven Bradley Klahn [4] Bradley Klahn [4] 15 7 5 5 Ulises Blanch • Ulises Blanch 15 6 7 4 Match sospeso - OscuritÃ Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 U. Blanch 15-0 15-15 5-4 B. Klahn 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 4-4 → 5-4 U. Blanch 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 4-3 → 4-4 B. Klahn 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 4-3 U. Blanch 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 U. Blanch 15-0 15-15 30-15 2-1 → 2-2 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 U. Blanch 15-0 15-15 30-15 1-0 → 1-1 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 U. Blanch 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 5-6 → 5-7 B. Klahn 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 5-5 → 5-6 U. Blanch 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-5 → 5-5 B. Klahn 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace ace 3-5 → 4-5 U. Blanch 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 3-4 → 3-5 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-4 → 3-4 U. Blanch 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-3 → 2-3 U. Blanch 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 B. Klahn 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 U. Blanch 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 B. Klahn 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 ace 1*-1 1-2* 1-3* 2*-3 2*-4 2-5* df 3-5* 4*-5 5*-5 6-5* ace 6-6* ace 6*-7 7*-7 8-7* 6-6 → 7-6 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 U. Blanch 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 U. Blanch 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 4-4 → 4-5 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 3-4 → 4-4 U. Blanch 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 2-3 → 3-3 U. Blanch 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 B. Klahn 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 2-1 → 2-2 U. Blanch 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 B. Klahn 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 1-0 → 2-0 U. Blanch 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

1. [4] Bradley Klahnvs [Alt] Ulises Blanch