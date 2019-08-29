Us Open 2019 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Us Open: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno

29/08/2019 16:00 27 commenti
Risultati dagli Us Open
USA Us Open – 2° Turno

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 18:00
A. Zverev GER vs F. Tiafoe USA

Slam Us Open
A. Zverev [6]
40
6
3
6
2
2
F. Tiafoe
30
3
6
2
6
0
S. Halep ROU vs T. Townsend USA

Arthur Ashe Stadium – Ore: 01:00
C. Wozniacki DEN vs D. Collins USA

T. Kokkinakis AUS vs R. Nadal ESP

Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 17:00
A. Petkovic GER vs P. Kvitova CZE

Slam Us Open
A. Petkovic
6
6
P. Kvitova [6]
4
4
Vincitore: A. Petkovic
N. Osaka JPN vs M. Linette POL

Slam Us Open
N. Osaka [1]
6
6
M. Linette
2
4
Vincitore: N. Osaka
J. Isner USA vs J. Struff GER

Slam Us Open
J. Isner [14]
0
5
J. Struff
0
1
Louis Armstrong Stadium – Ore: 01:00
C. Gauff USA vs T. Babos HUN

C. Stebe GER vs M. Cilic CRO

Grandstand – Ore: 17:00
S. Kenin USA vs L. Siegemund GER

Slam Us Open
S. Kenin [20]
7
6
L. Siegemund
6
0
Vincitore: S. Kenin
H. Dellien BOL vs D. Medvedev RUS

Slam Us Open
H. Dellien
0
3
5
2
D. Medvedev [5]
0
6
7
3
J. Ostapenko LAT vs A. Riske USA

A. Hoang FRA vs N. Kyrgios AUS

Court 17 – Ore: 17:00
A. Van Uytvanck BEL vs Q. Wang CHN

Slam Us Open
A. Van Uytvanck
5
4
Q. Wang [18]
7
6
Vincitore: Q. Wang
S. Wawrinka SUI vs J. Chardy FRA

Slam Us Open
S. Wawrinka [23]
1*
6
6
6
J. Chardy
1
4
3
6
A. Cornet FRA vs B. Bencic SUI

G. Monfils FRA vs M. Copil ROU

Court 5 – Ore: 17:00
A. de Minaur AUS vs C. Garin CHI

Slam Us Open
C. Garin [31]
3
5
3
A. de Minaur
6
7
6
Vincitore: A. de Minaur
J. Konta GBR vs M. Gasparyan RUS

Slam Us Open
J. Konta [16]
6
6
M. Gasparyan
1
0
Vincitore: J. Konta
K. Flipkens BEL vs B. Andreescu CAN

Slam Us Open
K. Flipkens
15
2
B. Andreescu [15]
30
2
H. Laaksonen SUI vs D. Shapovalov CAN

Court 10 – Ore: 17:00
K. Mladenovic FRA vs F. Ferro FRA

Slam Us Open
K. Mladenovic
4
7
3
F. Ferro
6
6
6
Vincitore: F. Ferro
J. Brooksby USA vs N. Basilashvili GEO

Slam Us Open
J. Brooksby
40
6
5
N. Basilashvili [17]
40
3
4
K. Kanepi EST vs D. Vekic CRO

F. Verdasco ESP vs H. Chung KOR

Court 13 – Ore: 17:00
M. Sakkari GRE vs S. Peng CHN

Slam Us Open
M. Sakkari [30]
6
6
6
S. Peng
7
4
2
Vincitore: M. Sakkari
E. Alexandrova RUS vs S. Zhang CHN

Slam Us Open
E. Alexandrova
15
6
0
S. Zhang [33]
15
7
0
A. Pavlyuchenkova RUS vs K. Bertens NED

T. Sandgren USA vs V. Pospisil CAN

Court 4 – Ore: 17:00
K. Muchova CZE vs S. Hsieh TPE

Slam Us Open
K. Muchova
6
4
7
S. Hsieh [29]
1
6
6
Vincitore: K. Muchova
F. Lopez ESP vs Y. Nishioka JPN

Slam Us Open
F. Lopez
0
6
5
Y. Nishioka
0
7
0
J. Goerges GER vs F. Di Lorenzo USA

Court 6 – Ore: 17:00
G. Barrere FRA vs D. Goffin BEL

Slam Us Open
G. Barrere
2
2
2
D. Goffin [15]
6
6
6
Vincitore: D. Goffin
A. Bedene SLO vs B. Paire FRA

Slam Us Open
A. Bedene
0
4
6
6
1
B. Paire [29]
0
6
7
2
2
A. Kalinskaya RUS vs K. Ahn USA

Court 7 – Ore: 17:00
D. Kudla USA vs D. Lajovic SRB

Slam Us Open
D. Kudla
7
7
0
6
D. Lajovic [27]
5
5
6
3
Vincitore: D. Kudla
E. Mertens BEL vs Kr. Pliskova CZE

Slam Us Open
E. Mertens [25]
15
6
3
Kr. Pliskova
0
2
2
A. Sabalenka BLR vs Y. Putintseva KAZ

D. Schwartzman ARG vs E. Gerasimov BLR

Court 8 – Ore: 17:00
P. Martic CRO vs A. Bogdan ROU

Slam Us Open
P. Martic [22]
6
6
A. Bogdan
2
4
Vincitore: P. Martic
P. Carreno Busta ESP vs R. Berankis LTU

Slam Us Open
P. Carreno Busta
40
6
6
2
R. Berankis
15
4
7
1
A. Bublik KAZ vs T. Fabbiano ITA

Court 9 – Ore: 17:00
I. Swiatek POL vs A. Sevastova LAT

Slam Us Open
I. Swiatek
6
1
3
A. Sevastova [12]
3
6
6
Vincitore: A. Sevastova
M. Berrettini ITA vs J. Thompson AUS

Slam Us Open
M. Berrettini [24]
0
7
5
J. Thompson
0
5
6
P. Andujar ESP vs L. Sonego ITA

Court 11 – Ore: 17:00
P. Cuevas URU vs K. Majchrzak POL

Slam Us Open
P. Cuevas
7
4
6
4
1
K. Majchrzak
6
6
2
6
6
Vincitore: K. Majchrzak
S. Cirstea ROU vs A. Bolsova ESP

Slam Us Open
S. Cirstea
40
3
A. Bolsova
0
1
A. Rublev RUS vs G. Simon FRA

Court 12 – Ore: 17:00
D. Evans GBR vs L. Pouille FRA

Slam Us Open
D. Evans
6
6
6
6
L. Pouille [25]
4
3
7
4
Vincitore: D. Evans
A. Popyrin AUS vs M. Kukushkin KAZ

Slam Us Open
A. Popyrin
0
1
M. Kukushkin
0
5
Court 14 – Ore: 17:00
R. Peterson SWE vs D. Yastremska UKR

Slam Us Open
R. Peterson
4
1
D. Yastremska [32]
6
6
Vincitore: D. Yastremska
M. Kecmanovic SRB vs P. Lorenzi ITA

Slam Us Open
M. Kecmanovic
0
6
7
0
P. Lorenzi
0
7
6
2
Court 15 – Ore: 17:00
O. Jabeur TUN vs A. Sasnovich BLR

Slam Us Open
O. Jabeur
3
6
6
A. Sasnovich
6
4
2
Vincitore: O. Jabeur
A. Kontaveit EST vs A. Tomljanovic AUS

Slam Us Open
A. Kontaveit [21]
30
4
7
1
A. Tomljanovic
30
6
5
1
27 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Flavio (Guest) 29-08-2019 21:02

Scritto da tommaso
Spiace per la Kvitova… battuta da una “ex giocatrice” (ahahahahahahahahahahahah) come la Petkovic

Non sono sicuro di avere capito il senso del tuo messaggio ma se tratti male la Petkovic potrei sfidarti a singolar tenzone domani all’alba dietro il giro italico!

27
Spider 99 (Guest) 29-08-2019 20:54

Scritto da Alberto Bonimba
Il match di Berrettini e’ da flebo ! Troppa noia.

Guardati la replica di Fognini se ti soddisfa di più. O la prestazione di ieri sera del re. Non facciamo gli esteti e tifiamo per il nostro Matteo.

 26
Sandor (Guest) 29-08-2019 20:48

Scritto da DYLAN1998

Scritto da Sandor
Riuscirà Zverev a non andare al quinto questa volta?
Come al solito parte forte come oggi poi si affloscia .

Beh, con Tiafoe rischia di andare al quinto, e pure di perdere. E non sarebbe neanche una cosa strana..

Vediamoci anche questo quinto set ma che pena Zverev con un dritto inguardabile e una seconda tremebonda.

 25
Alberto Bonimba 29-08-2019 20:22

Il match di Berrettini e’ da flebo ! Troppa noia.

 24
tommaso (Guest) 29-08-2019 19:46

Spiace per la Kvitova… battuta da una “ex giocatrice” (ahahahahahahahahahahahah) come la Petkovic

 23
Max32 (Guest) 29-08-2019 19:25

la Sakkari intanto ha preso a schiaffi la Cinese

 22
PaneCiok (Guest) 29-08-2019 19:23

Petra out! Sembra sulle orme di Zvonareva e Sharapova…

 21
DYLAN1998 29-08-2019 19:14

Scritto da Sandor
Riuscirà Zverev a non andare al quinto questa volta?
Come al solito parte forte come oggi poi si affloscia .

Beh, con Tiafoe rischia di andare al quinto, e pure di perdere. E non sarebbe neanche una cosa strana..

 20
DYLAN1998 29-08-2019 19:12

Mamma mia.. Petra che combini..

 19
Silvio74 (Guest) 29-08-2019 19:06

Andrea Petkovic già impresa di giornata ! Quando incontra la Kvitova torna ad essere una giocatrice da top 10…peccato sia troppo incostante.

 18
Sandor (Guest) 29-08-2019 19:00

Riuscirà Zverev a non andare al quinto questa volta?
Come al solito parte forte come oggi poi si affloscia .

 17
Stefan Navratil (Guest) 29-08-2019 18:54

Esibizione pietosa di Petra, completamente in confusione, non metteva tre palle di fila in campo, totalmente insicura del suo gioco contro una Petkovic solida nel palleggio. Gli unici punti che le ho visto fare sono stati quando ha provato a variare un poco(poche volte), con smorzate, slice, volè, se faceva a pallate sbagliava di metri. E’ davvero un peccato vedere una mano benedetta dagli dei del tennis imbruttita e trasformata in una macchina sparapalle nemmeno sostenuta da un fisico adeguato, ti prego torna con Kotyza!

 16
brizz 29-08-2019 18:48

grandissima pet

 15
andre92 (Guest) 29-08-2019 18:37

incredibile la scarsezza di lajovic

 14
PaneCiok (Guest) 29-08-2019 18:36

La Kvitova è messa maluccio con la Petkovic…

 13
Stefan Navratil (Guest) 29-08-2019 18:17

Petra si è ipergiorgizzata (iper perchè la Giorgi odierna non gioca più così neanche lei): spara tutto al massimo e non prende quasi mai il campo, ho visto anche una folta chioma grigia e arruffata tra il pubblico 😉

 12
Giuseppespartano 29-08-2019 18:12

Spero che Goffin riesca a passare il turno. Dopo tanta sfortuna, merita di ritornare in posizioni più “adeguate” alla sua bravura.

 11
Luis (Guest) 29-08-2019 18:04

@ tommaso (#2419676)

Secondo me qualche rotella fuori posto ce l’hai, sei tu ad avere un’ossessione, manco fosse tua figlia, tua moglie o la tua fidanzata… scusa, forse è cosi, allora sono contento per te, auguri!

 10
Stefan Navratil (Guest) 29-08-2019 18:04

Petra datti una mossa ho cambia qualche cosa per l’anno prossimo perchè da Febbraio solo delusioni, soprattutto nei grandi eventi! 🙁

 9
Carl 29-08-2019 18:00

Indipendentemente da come potrà finire l’incontro odierno, fa piacere vedere Petkovic tornare ad essere così competitiva ad alti livelli, dopo un periodo un po’ così.

In fondo alla soglia dei 32 anni, ma con un fisico importante ed in ottima forma, può ancora fornire eccellenti prestazioni, adeguate al suo passato di top 10.

 8
Gaz (Guest) 29-08-2019 17:32

I dati statistici della Kvitova nel primo turno molto negativi,buoni quelli della Petkovic,Cosi come buoni quelli della Siegmund che ha battuto un’avversaria che a fine match a fatto registrare solo -7 tra vincenti e gratuiti su 122 totali,la Kenin (sua avversaria )ha battuto una con – 27 su 145 punti totali,quindi seguendo le tendenze dobrebbe incontrare difficolta’ molto maggiori.

 7
Tommaso11 (Guest) 29-08-2019 17:30

Streaming per il 14? Su Sportzone non riesco a vederlo

 6
Luca96 29-08-2019 17:22

@ tommaso (#2419676)

Morto.

 5
Nicola (Guest) 29-08-2019 17:04

@ Gaz (#2419672)

Ma quale talento, la Giorgi tolto qualche exploit che ha fatto ormai può fare sono intenational, sempre se il polso regge.

 4
andrew (Guest) 29-08-2019 16:59

Scritto da Gaz
I tanti match dei primi turni slam offrono sempre tanti dati statistici per la quale sbizzarrirsi.
escludendo il ritiro della Navarro su 63 tenniste vincitrici 29 hanno vinto con segno + tra vincenti e gratuti,molte solo +1 +2 o +3.
Per questo dico che concludere con uno 0 equivale ad un match positivo.
Kerber +12 (mladenovic)
Maria +5 (Kanepi)
Y.Wang +2 (Wozniacki)
Sono le tre tenniste ad aver perso con segno + per meriti particolari delle avversarie.
La Gauff ha vinto con un -28 contro la Potapova -28.
Oggi affronta una Babos che aveva statistiche positive al momento del ritiro della Navarro.
Altro che Giorgi la Flipkens e’uno dei talenti piu’sprecati,appartenente al circolo turista con racchetta e gioia per noi scommettitori ha fatto registrare invece nel primo turno statistiche molto positive.

La Gauff è giovanissima, e fare a 15 anni un ottavo a Wimbledon è notevole, ma ho l’impressione che la stiano esaltando molto prima che effettivamente dimostri, così, giusto per puntualizzarlo!

 3
tommaso (Guest) 29-08-2019 16:37

Scritto da Gaz

Altro che Giorgi la Flipkens e’uno dei talenti piu’sprecati

Noooooooo, no es amooooooooor… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRTY_ja4EoU

 2
Gaz (Guest) 29-08-2019 16:29

I tanti match dei primi turni slam offrono sempre tanti dati statistici per la quale sbizzarrirsi.
escludendo il ritiro della Navarro su 63 tenniste vincitrici 29 hanno vinto con segno + tra vincenti e gratuti,molte solo +1 +2 o +3.
Per questo dico che concludere con uno 0 equivale ad un match positivo.

Kerber +12 (mladenovic)
Maria +5 (Kanepi)
Y.Wang +2 (Wozniacki)
Sono le tre tenniste ad aver perso con segno + per meriti particolari delle avversarie.

La Gauff ha vinto con un -28 contro la Potapova -28.
Oggi affronta una Babos che aveva statistiche positive al momento del ritiro della Navarro.

Altro che Giorgi la Flipkens e’uno dei talenti piu’sprecati,appartenente al circolo turista con racchetta e gioia per noi scommettitori ha fatto registrare invece nel primo turno statistiche molto positive.

 1
