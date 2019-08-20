Italiane nel World Tour: I risultati del 20 Agosto

Cristiana Ferrando nella foto
W15 Tabarka – TDQ e 1° Turno
Ingrid Vojcinakova vs. Angelica Raggi [2] ore
ITF Tabarka
I. Vojcinakova
3
4
A. Raggi [2]
6
6
Vincitore: A. Raggi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Raggi
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
I. Vojcinakova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
A. Raggi
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
I. Vojcinakova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
A. Raggi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
A. Raggi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
I. Vojcinakova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Raggi
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Giulia Crescenzi vs. Nadia Echeverria Alam [6] ore
ITF Tabarka
G. Crescenzi
6
6
N. Echeverria Alam [6]
3
2
Vincitore: G. Crescenzi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Crescenzi
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
N. Echeverria Alam
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
4-2 → 5-2
G. Crescenzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
N. Echeverria Alam
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
40-A
df
2-2 → 3-2
N. Echeverria Alam
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
G. Crescenzi
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
N. Echeverria Alam
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Crescenzi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
N. Echeverria Alam
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-2 → 5-3
N. Echeverria Alam
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
G. Crescenzi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
N. Echeverria Alam
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
N. Echeverria Alam
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
G. Crescenzi
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Andreea Velcea vs. Aurora Zantedeschi ore
ITF Tabarka
A. Velcea
5
2
A. Zantedeschi
7
6
Vincitore: A. Zantedeschi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Zantedeschi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
A. Velcea
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
A. Velcea
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-30
15-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Zantedeschi
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
A. Zantedeschi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Velcea
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Elena Milovanovic vs. Valentina Losciale ore
ITF Tabarka
E. Milovanovic
7
6
V. Losciale
5
3
Vincitore: E. Milovanovic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Losciale
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
V. Losciale
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
E. Milovanovic
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
df
2-0 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
W25 Braunschweig – 1° Turno
Margot Yerolymos vs. Jessica Pieri [8] 2 incontro dalle ore 12:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cristiana Ferrando vs. Kimberley Zimmermann [2] ore 12:00
ITF Braunschweig
C. Ferrando
0
6
2
K. Zimmermann [2]•
0
3
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Ferrando
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
K. Zimmermann
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
C. Ferrando
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Zimmermann
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
5-3 → 6-3
C. Ferrando
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
K. Zimmermann
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
C. Ferrando
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
K. Zimmermann
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 3-2
C. Ferrando
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
K. Zimmermann
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
C. Ferrando
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 1-1
1 commento
Le due a Braunschweig devono assolutamente cercare la vittoria oggi. Cercherò di vedere ambedue i match, ma sono un po’ incasinato