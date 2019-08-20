Italiani nel World Tour Copertina, WTA

Italiane nel World Tour: I risultati del 20 Agosto

20/08/2019 11:04 1 commento
Cristiana Ferrando nella foto
Cristiana Ferrando nella foto

W15 Tabarka – TDQ e 1° Turno
Ingrid Vojcinakova SVK vs. Angelica Raggi ITA [2] ore

ITF Tabarka
I. Vojcinakova
3
4
A. Raggi [2]
6
6
Vincitore: A. Raggi
Giulia Crescenzi ITA vs. Nadia Echeverria Alam VEN [6] ore

ITF Tabarka
G. Crescenzi
6
6
N. Echeverria Alam [6]
3
2
Vincitore: G. Crescenzi
Andreea Velcea ROU vs. Aurora Zantedeschi ITA ore

ITF Tabarka
A. Velcea
5
2
A. Zantedeschi
7
6
Vincitore: A. Zantedeschi
Elena Milovanovic SRB vs. Valentina Losciale ITA ore

ITF Tabarka
E. Milovanovic
7
6
V. Losciale
5
3
Vincitore: E. Milovanovic
W25 Braunschweig – 1° Turno
Margot Yerolymos FRA vs. Jessica Pieri ITA [8] 2 incontro dalle ore 12:00

Cristiana Ferrando ITA vs. Kimberley Zimmermann BEL [2] ore 12:00

ITF Braunschweig
C. Ferrando
0
6
2
K. Zimmermann [2]
0
3
3
1 commento

Dizzo (Guest) 20-08-2019 11:56

Le due a Braunschweig devono assolutamente cercare la vittoria oggi. Cercherò di vedere ambedue i match, ma sono un po’ incasinato

 1
