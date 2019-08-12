Risultati giocatori italiani ATP, Challenger, Copertina, WTA

LIVE i risultati completi dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel circuito ATP-WTA-Challenger: I risultati del 12 Agosto

12/08/2019 07:29 4 commenti
Lorenzo Sonego nella foto
Cordenons
1T Fonio ITA – Luz BRA (0-0) ore 11:00

CH Cordenons
Giovanni Fonio
0
0
Orlando Luz
0
2
1T Berrettini ITA – Dalla Valle ITA (0-0) ore 15:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1T Musetti ITA – Bonzi FRA (0-0) ore 20:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TDQ Reboul FRA – Inserra ITA (0-0) ore 10:30

CH Cordenons
Fabien Reboul [2]
0
6
0
Niccolo Inserra
0
3
1
1T Bonadio ITA – Arnaboldi ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1T Brkic BIH – Zeppieri ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 10:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cincinnati
1T Kyrgios AUS – Sonego ITA (0-0) ore 01:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1T Berrettini ITA – Londero ARG (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 17:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Cincinnati
1T Sakkari GRE – Giorgi ITA (1-0) ore 18:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Portoroz
1T Jomby FRA – Bega ITA (0-0) ore 22:00

CH Portoroz
Tom Jomby
3
0
Alessandro Bega
6
6
Vincitore: A. BEGA
1T Vavassori ITA – Klein SVK (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 22:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4 commenti

David (Guest) 12-08-2019 11:16

@ lesser (#2408424)

kipriots cipriota?….

 4
lesser 12-08-2019 10:26

bererrettini forse se ha recuperato bene,sonego ha un cliente difficile kipriots mmmm,sakkari troppo tennista completa per la giorgi ,non sono ottimista mi spiace.

 3
Robibini (Guest) 12-08-2019 10:17

Dai in fondi le 22 sono sempre le 10!!!!

 2
Paky 71 (Guest) 12-08-2019 09:49

Forse Portoroze è negli States…dai succede, inizio alle 10 non alle 22…cque redazione sempre grandissima

 1
+1: Napol ti amo