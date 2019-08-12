LIVE i risultati completi dei giocatori italiani impegnati nel circuito ATP-WTA-Challenger: I risultati del 12 Agosto

Lorenzo Sonego nella foto
Cordenons
1T Fonio – Luz (0-0) ore 11:00
CH Cordenons
Giovanni Fonio•
0
0
Orlando Luz
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Luz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
G. Fonio
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
1T Berrettini – Dalla Valle (0-0) ore 15:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1T Musetti – Bonzi (0-0) ore 20:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TDQ Reboul – Inserra (0-0) ore 10:30
CH Cordenons
Fabien Reboul [2]•
0
6
0
Niccolo Inserra
0
3
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Inserra
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
F. Reboul
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
F. Reboul
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
N. Inserra
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
1T Bonadio – Arnaboldi (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1T Brkic – Zeppieri (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 10:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cincinnati
1T Kyrgios – Sonego (0-0) ore 01:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1T Berrettini – Londero (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 17:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Cincinnati
1T Sakkari – Giorgi (1-0) ore 18:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Portoroz
1T Jomby – Bega (0-0) ore 22:00
CH Portoroz
Tom Jomby
3
0
Alessandro Bega
6
6
Vincitore: A. BEGA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Jomby
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-5 → 0-6
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
T. Jomby
0-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-3 → 0-4
T. Jomby
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
A. Bega
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Jomby
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-5 → 3-6
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
T. Jomby
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
T. Jomby
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
A. Bega
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
T. Jomby
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
1T Vavassori – Klein (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 22:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4 commenti
@ lesser (#2408424)
kipriots cipriota?….
bererrettini forse se ha recuperato bene,sonego ha un cliente difficile kipriots mmmm,sakkari troppo tennista completa per la giorgi ,non sono ottimista mi spiace.
Dai in fondi le 22 sono sempre le 10!!!!
Forse Portoroze è negli States…dai succede, inizio alle 10 non alle 22…cque redazione sempre grandissima