Classifica ATP Italiani: Fabio Fognini ritorna in top ten
12/08/2019 07:11 7 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (12-08-2019)
10
Best: 9
▲
1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2555
Punti
24
Tornei
26
Best: 20
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1545
Punti
24
Tornei
47
Best: 46
--
0
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
1032
Punti
30
Tornei
65
Best: 16
▼
-4
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
880
Punti
29
Tornei
78
Best: 18
--
0
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
745
Punti
28
Tornei
81
Best: 79
▼
-2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
672
Punti
29
Tornei
89
Best: 70
▼
-5
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
612
Punti
24
Tornei
105
Best: 103
▼
-2
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
528
Punti
25
Tornei
118
Best: 33
▲
8
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
478
Punti
35
Tornei
127
Best: 127
▲
3
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
413
Punti
31
Tornei
130
Best: 130
▲
5
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
400
Punti
26
Tornei
144
Best: 128
▼
-13
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
381
Punti
28
Tornei
145
Best: 145
▲
32
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
375
Punti
32
Tornei
146
Best: 144
▼
-1
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
375
Punti
28
Tornei
154
Best: 84
▼
-3
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
363
Punti
20
Tornei
182
Best: 178
▲
3
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
281
Punti
25
Tornei
211
Best: 152
▼
-2
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
231
Punti
25
Tornei
245
Best: 118
--
0
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
182
Punti
25
Tornei
266
Best: 36
▲
4
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
163
Punti
15
Tornei
277
Best: 274
▲
3
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
154
Punti
31
Tornei
288
Best: 212
▼
-12
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
145
Punti
20
Tornei
295
Best: 153
▼
-38
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
139
Punti
24
Tornei
300
Best: 100
▼
-9
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
136
Punti
16
Tornei
309
Best: 142
▲
5
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
126
Punti
20
Tornei
312
Best: 312
▲
16
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
125
Punti
22
Tornei
331
Best: 326
▲
1
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
117
Punti
39
Tornei
364
Best: 355
▲
1
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
101
Punti
35
Tornei
380
Best: 259
▼
-1
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
92
Punti
28
Tornei
400
Best: 324
▼
-1
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
85
Punti
16
Tornei
404
Best: 404
▲
2
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
83
Punti
29
Tornei
406
Best: 389
▲
2
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
82
Punti
21
Tornei
438
Best: 393
▲
4
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
73
Punti
28
Tornei
458
Best: 413
--
0
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
68
Punti
25
Tornei
465
Best: 159
▼
-1
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
64
Punti
11
Tornei
466
Best: 382
▲
12
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
64
Punti
13
Tornei
482
Best: 301
--
0
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
61
Punti
21
Tornei
490
Best: 354
▲
12
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
59
Punti
17
Tornei
495
Best: 397
▲
5
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
59
Punti
26
Tornei
511
Best: 370
▲
2
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
54
Punti
15
Tornei
513
Best: 497
▼
-4
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
54
Punti
22
Tornei
519
Best: 355
▲
2
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
53
Punti
27
Tornei
538
Best: 472
▲
132
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
48
Punti
26
Tornei
541
Best: 489
▼
-3
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
48
Punti
30
Tornei
604
Best: 564
--
0
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
38
Punti
24
Tornei
609
Best: 375
▲
25
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
37
Punti
13
Tornei
614
Best: 375
▼
-24
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
37
Punti
21
Tornei
617
Best: 282
▼
-7
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
37
Punti
27
Tornei
618
Best: 445
▼
-7
Dante Gennaro
ITA, 14-05-1993
37
Punti
28
Tornei
642
Best: 462
▼
-1
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
34
Punti
21
Tornei
646
Best: 568
▲
15
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
34
Punti
31
Tornei
655
Best: 465
▼
-22
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
32
Punti
11
Tornei
661
Best: 660
▼
-1
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
32
Punti
29
Tornei
670
Best: 455
▼
-2
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
31
Punti
19
Tornei
702
Best: 384
▼
-9
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
27
Punti
13
Tornei
703
Best: 703
--
0
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
27
Punti
17
Tornei
723
Best: 723
▲
7
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
25
Punti
21
Tornei
744
Best: 744
▲
29
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
23
Punti
24
Tornei
762
Best: 762
▲
10
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
21
Punti
21
Tornei
765
Best: 761
▼
-4
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
21
Punti
24
Tornei
775
Best: 394
▲
6
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
20
Punti
20
Tornei
785
Best: 743
▼
-42
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
19
Punti
11
Tornei
786
Best: 299
▲
3
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
19
Punti
12
Tornei
836
Best: 833
▼
-3
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
16
Punti
11
Tornei
859
Best: 834
▼
-25
Alessandro Ingarao
ITA, 02-08-1999
15
Punti
11
Tornei
914
Best: 914
▲
16
Marco Brugnerotto
ITA, 08-05-1996
13
Punti
13
Tornei
945
Best: 873
▼
-29
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
12
Punti
19
Tornei
962
Best: 962
▲
1
Stefano Battaglino
ITA, 17-06-1998
11
Punti
16
Tornei
974
Best: 204
--
0
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
10
Punti
5
Tornei
977
Best: 851
▲
1
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
10
Punti
10
Tornei
986
Best: 986
▲
43
Gabriele Maria Noce
ITA, 29-10-1995
10
Punti
14
Tornei
1005
Best: 292
--
0
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
9
Punti
7
Tornei
1010
Best: 522
▲
146
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
9
Punti
9
Tornei
1016
Best: 628
--
0
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
9
Punti
10
Tornei
1062
Best: 1024
▼
-39
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1094
Best: 1092
▼
-3
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
7
Punti
8
Tornei
1097
Best: 1057
▼
-41
Andrea Bolla
ITA, 28-10-1998
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1098
Best: 798
▲
2
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1102
Best: 1102
▲
7
Mattia Bellucci
ITA, 01-06-2001
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1110
Best: 1110
▲
6
Mattia Frinzi
ITA, 31-08-1999
7
Punti
12
Tornei
1131
Best: 1131
▲
9
Luca Potenza
ITA, 28-07-2000
6
Punti
4
Tornei
1133
Best: 1133
▲
8
Francesco Passaro
ITA, 01-01-1900
6
Punti
5
Tornei
1144
Best: 327
▲
8
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
6
Punti
7
Tornei
1156
Best: 1156
▲
7
Lorenzo Brunetti
ITA, 27-06-1995
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1171
Best: 1051
▲
3
Georg Winkler
ITA, 17-01-1997
6
Punti
15
Tornei
1177
Best: 1177
▲
72
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
6
Punti
23
Tornei
1198
Best: 1198
▲
6
Filippo Moroni
ITA, 01-02-2001
5
Punti
6
Tornei
1211
Best: 1211
▲
2
Alessandro Coppini
ITA, 01-05-1998
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1213
Best: 901
▲
7
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1227
Best: 1167
▼
-60
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1274
Best: 1184
▲
3
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1302
Best: 1302
▲
8
Matteo Arnaldi
ITA, 22-02-2001
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1310
Best: 1310
▲
9
Moritz Trocker
ITA, 22-04-2000
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1311
Best: 1311
▲
7
Nicolas Bianchi
ITA, 10-11-1996
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1334
Best: 943
▲
5
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
3
Punti
2
Tornei
1365
Best: 1365
▲
32
Edoardo Lavagno
ITA, 27-07-1998
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1388
Best: 1387
▼
-1
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1388
Best: 1388
▲
10
Andrea Picchione
ITA, 01-01-1900
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1407
Best: 1407
▲
11
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1411
Best: 1411
▲
166
Federico Arnaboldi
ITA, 18-06-2000
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1411
Best: 1310
▼
-101
Giovanni Calvano
ITA, 29-01-1998
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1424
Best: 1424
▲
8
Davide Tortora
ITA, 22-09-2000
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1435
Best: 763
▲
6
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1442
Best: 1442
▲
7
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1450
Best: 1450
▲
7
Fausto Tabacco
ITA, 01-01-1900
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1484
Best: 1484
▲
28
Davide Albertoni
ITA, 01-02-1996
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1484
Best: 1484
▲
5
Mauro De Maio
ITA, 06-11-2001
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1484
Best: 1468
▼
-16
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1484
Best: 1484
▲
5
Alessandro Procopio
ITA, 11-03-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1507
Best: 899
▲
21
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1549
Best: 1549
▲
2
Maurizio Speziali
ITA, 22-05-1997
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1583
Best: 1220
▲
5
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1585
Best: 1028
▲
370
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1609
Best: 1609
▲
3
Alessandro Dragoni
ITA, 01-01-1900
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1609
Best: 1609
▲
3
Niccolo Inserra
ITA, 20-07-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1609
Best: 1609
▲
3
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1698
Best: 1631
▲
6
Lorenzo Bresciani
ITA, 09-08-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1698
Best: 1698
▲
94
Francesco Cano
ITA, 05-07-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1698
Best: 1349
▼
-349
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1698
Best: 1698
▲
94
Gianmarco Ferrari
ITA, 04-10-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1698
Best: 1698
▲
6
Andrea Gola
ITA, 31-08-2001
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1698
Best: 1698
▲
6
Edoardo Graziani
ITA, 26-02-2000
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1698
Best: 598
▲
6
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1850
Best: 1532
▲
12
Federico Bertuccioli
ITA, 14-08-1998
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1850
Best: 1119
▲
45
Tomas Gerini
ITA, 20-07-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1850
Best: 1792
▼
-58
Giuseppe La Vela
ITA, 16-10-2000
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1850
Best: 1850
▲
12
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1926
Best: 1530
▼
-396
Gabriele Bosio
ITA, 25-11-2000
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1926
Best: 1895
▼
-31
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1926
Best: 1926
▲
29
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
1949
Best: 1949
▲
6
Riccardo Di Nocera
ITA, 11-05-2000
1
Punti
7
Tornei
1949
Best: 1949
▲
6
Mattia Rossi
ITA, 13-01-1997
1
Punti
7
Tornei
7 commenti
@ Fabri (#2408398)
Esatto, non credo di aver mai letto una critica al talento di Fabio..
Senza nulla togliere, 2555 punti è una soglia davvero bassa per la top10.
Un plauso a Tabacco e Dragoni, nati il 1/1/1900 secondo l’Atp. Quasi 120 anni e prendono punti, da guinness dei primati 😀
Il talento di Fognini non è in discussione. Ciò che da sempre lascia perplessi è la testa, che lo ha limitato, e tanto, nei successi ottenuti in carriera. Nadal è un campionissimo prima di testa, poi nel gioco e nei colpi. Come Djokovic.
“Everybody knows that he’s one of the big talents on Tour. It’s true that during his career he had some up and downs. When he’s playing well, these kind of players that can produce amazing shots from everywhere. He’s a big opponent for everyone,” Nadal said of Fognini. “He’s having a great season already winning a Masters 1000 and playing some great matches all around. Just well done for him. I wish him all the very best.”
dal sito atp, per tutti quelli che criticano fognini… Nadal lo definisce uno dei più grandi talenti del tour!!!
Dopo l’eliminazione a Los Cabos qualche genio qui dentro aveva detto che Fognini usciva dalla top ten per mai più tornarci, una settimana dopo è di nuovo in top ten.
Chi è Moritz trocker? Un altro Sinner?