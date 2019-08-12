Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Ad Aptos successo di Steve Johnson

12/08/2019 06:03 1 commento
Steve Johnson nella foto
CH Aptos
Marcelo Arevalo / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela [1]
5
6
10
Nathan Pasha / Max Schnur
7
3
8
Vincitori: AREVALO / REYES-VARELA
CH Aptos
Dominik Koepfer [4]
4
6
Steve Johnson [2]
6
7
Vincitore: S. JOHNSON
1 commento

Kla (Guest) 12-08-2019 07:26

Grande steve!

 1
