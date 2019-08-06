ATP Masters 1000 Canada 1000 | Cemento | $5.701.945 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Masters 1000 Cincinnati: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni
06/08/2019 01:39 Nessun commento
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cincinnati Inizio torneo: 12/08/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 06/08/2019 01:27
Main Draw (cut off: 43 - Data entry list: 06/08/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 1. Djokovic
- 2. Nadal
- 3. Federer
- 4. Thiem
- 5. Zverev
- 6. Tsitsipas
- 7. Nishikori
- 8. Anderson
- 9. Khachanov
- 10. Fognini
- 11. del Potro
- 12. Isner
- 13. Medvedev
- 14. Coric
- 15. Monfils
- 16. Basilashvili
- 17. Raonic
- 18. Cilic
- 19. Wawrinka
- 20. Berrettini
- 21. Auger-Aliassime
- 22. Bautista Agut
- 23. Goffin
- 24. Schwartzman
- 25. Simon
- 26. Pella
- 26. Gasquet
- 27. Shapovalov
- 28. Pouille
- 29. De Minaur
- 30. Edmund
- 31. Fritz
- 32. Paire
- 33. Struff
- 34. Garin
- 35. Djere
- 36. Lajovic
- 37. Verdasco
- 38. Tiafoe
- 39. Herbert
- 40. Albot
- 41. Cecchinato
- 42. Mannarino
- 43. Kyrgios
Alternates
- 1. Thompson (44)*pr
- 2. Cuevas (45)
- 3. Sonego (46)
- 4. Hurkacz (48)
- 5. Dimitrov (49)
- 6. Carreno Busta (50)
- 7. Fucsovics (51)
- 8. Krajinovic (52)
- 9. Jarry (53)
- 10. Lopez (54)
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)Cincinnati Q Inizio torneo: 12/08/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 06/08/2019 01:14
Main Draw (cut off: 73 - Data entry list: 06/08/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)
- 38. Jarry
- 43. Thompson
- 44. Hurkacz
- 45. Kukushkin
- 46. Humbert
- 49. Sousa
- 50. Fucsovics
- 52. Sonego
- 54. Norrie
- 55. Evans
- 56. Londero
- 57. Opelka
- 59. Carreno Busta
- 60. Lopez
- 61. Millman
- 62. Klizan
- 66. Kecmanovic
- 67. Delbonis
- 68. Tsonga
- 69. Ruud
- 70. Sandgren
- 71. Bublik
- 72. Kohlschreiber
- 73. Nishioka
Alternates
- 1. Chardy (77)
- 2. Karlovic (81)*pr
- 3. Harris (82)
- 4. Copil (84)
- 5. Haase (86)
- 6. Johnson (93)
- 7. Klahn (94)
- 8. Popyrin (95)
- 9. Travaglia (98)
- 10. Ebden (100)
