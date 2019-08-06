La situazione aggiornata ATP, Copertina, Entry List

Masters 1000 Cincinnati: La situazione aggiornata Md e Qualificazioni

06/08/2019 01:39 Nessun commento
Roger Federer, classe 1981 e n.3 ATP
(Clicca per vedere l'entry list)
Cincinnati Inizio torneo: 12/08/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 06/08/2019 01:27

Main Draw (cut off: 43 - Data entry list: 06/08/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 1. Djokovic
  • 2. Nadal
  • 3. Federer
  • 4. Thiem
  • 5. Zverev
  • 6. Tsitsipas
  • 7. Nishikori
  • 8. Anderson
  • 9. Khachanov
  • 10. Fognini
  • 11. del Potro
  • 12. Isner
  • 13. Medvedev
  • 14. Coric
  • 15. Monfils
  • 16. Basilashvili
  • 17. Raonic
  • 18. Cilic
  • 19. Wawrinka
  • 20. Berrettini
  • 21. Auger-Aliassime
  • 22. Bautista Agut
  • 23. Goffin
  • 24. Schwartzman
  • 25. Simon
  • 26. Pella
  • 26. Gasquet
  • 27. Shapovalov
  • 28. Pouille
  • 29. De Minaur
  • 30. Edmund
  • 31. Fritz
  • 32. Paire
  • 33. Struff
  • 34. Garin
  • 35. Djere
  • 36. Lajovic
  • 37. Verdasco
  • 38. Tiafoe
  • 39. Herbert
  • 40. Albot
  • 41. Cecchinato
  • 42. Mannarino
  • 43. Kyrgios
Alternates

  • 1. Thompson (44)*pr
  • 2. Cuevas (45)
  • 3. Sonego (46)
  • 4. Hurkacz (48)
  • 5. Dimitrov (49)
  • 6. Carreno Busta (50)
  • 7. Fucsovics (51)
  • 8. Krajinovic (52)
  • 9. Jarry (53)
  • 10. Lopez (54)
Cincinnati Q Inizio torneo: 12/08/2019 | Ultimo agg.: 06/08/2019 01:14

Main Draw (cut off: 73 - Data entry list: 06/08/19 - Special Exempts: 0/0)

  • 38. Jarry
  • 43. Thompson
  • 44. Hurkacz
  • 45. Kukushkin
  • 46. Humbert
  • 49. Sousa
  • 50. Fucsovics
  • 52. Sonego
  • 54. Norrie
  • 55. Evans
  • 56. Londero
  • 57. Opelka
  • 59. Carreno Busta
  • 60. Lopez
  • 61. Millman
  • 62. Klizan
  • 66. Kecmanovic
  • 67. Delbonis
  • 68. Tsonga
  • 69. Ruud
  • 70. Sandgren
  • 71. Bublik
  • 72. Kohlschreiber
  • 73. Nishioka

Alternates

  • 1. Chardy (77)
  • 2. Karlovic (81)*pr
  • 3. Harris (82)
  • 4. Copil (84)
  • 5. Haase (86)
  • 6. Johnson (93)
  • 7. Klahn (94)
  • 8. Popyrin (95)
  • 9. Travaglia (98)
  • 10. Ebden (100)
