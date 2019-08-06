Challenger Augsburg: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo e Secondo Turno. In campo Marcora

Roberto Marcora nella foto
Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Johannes Haerteis vs [WC] Louis Wessels
CH Augsburg
Johannes Haerteis
6
5
Louis Wessels
7
7
Vincitore: L. WESSELS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Wessels
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
J. Haerteis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
5-5 → 5-6
J. Haerteis
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
J. Haerteis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
L. Wessels
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Haerteis
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Haerteis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Haerteis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
df
0-3*
0-4*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
6-6 → 6-7
J. Haerteis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
L. Wessels
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 5-6
L. Wessels
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
L. Wessels
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. Haerteis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
L. Wessels
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
J. Haerteis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
2. Sasikumar Mukund vs [WC] Daniel Altmaier
CH Augsburg
Sasikumar Mukund
0
6
0
Daniel Altmaier•
0
4
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Altmaier
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
4-4 → 5-4
S. Mukund
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
D. Altmaier
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
D. Altmaier
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
S. Mukund
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
D. Altmaier
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Mukund
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
D. Altmaier
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. [ITF] Peter Heller vs [13] Mario Vilella Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [5] Lukas Rosol vs Benjamin Hassan (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Kai Lemstra / Robert Strombachs vs [WC] Constantin Frantzen / Luca Wiedenmann (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] N.Sriram Balaji vs [WC] Robert Strombachs
CH Augsburg
N.Sriram Balaji
6
6
Robert Strombachs
1
1
Vincitore: N. BALAJI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Strombachs
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
3-1 → 4-1
N. Balaji
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
R. Strombachs
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Strombachs
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Balaji
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
R. Strombachs
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
R. Strombachs
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
N. Balaji
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [9] Sebastian Ofner vs Jurgen Zopp
CH Augsburg
Sebastian Ofner [9]
6
6
Jurgen Zopp
4
2
Vincitore: S. OFNER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Zopp
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
5-2 → 6-2
S. Ofner
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
S. Ofner
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
S. Ofner
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Zopp
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Ofner
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Zopp
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
S. Ofner
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
J. Zopp
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Zopp
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
S. Ofner
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Zopp
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
J. Zopp
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Ofner
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. Renzo Olivo vs [7] Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
CH Augsburg
Renzo Olivo•
0
3
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez [7]
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
R. Olivo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
R. Olivo
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
4. [WC] Jeremy Jahn vs [6] Pedro Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [LL] N Vijay Sundar Prashanth vs Julian Lenz (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs Adam Pavlasek
CH Augsburg
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
6
6
Adam Pavlasek
1
4
Vincitore: G. BLANCANEAUX
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Pavlasek
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
A. Pavlasek
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
A. Pavlasek
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Pavlasek
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
A. Pavlasek
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 3-0
A. Pavlasek
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
2. Alex Molcan vs Dragos Dima
CH Augsburg
Alex Molcan
0
6
6
0
Dragos Dima•
0
2
7
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
D. Dima
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
5-6 → 6-6
A. Molcan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
A. Molcan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
D. Dima
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Molcan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Dima
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Molcan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Dima
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
5-2 → 6-2
A. Molcan
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
A. Molcan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
D. Dima
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
A. Molcan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. [12] Constant Lestienne vs Carlos Taberner
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Facundo Mena vs [10] Roberto Marcora
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [PR] Aleksandre Metreveli / Mario Vilella Martinez vs [2] N.Sriram Balaji / Vishnu Vardhan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
