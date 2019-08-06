Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Augsburg: I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo e Secondo Turno. In campo Marcora

06/08/2019 08:54 Nessun commento
Roberto Marcora nella foto
Roberto Marcora nella foto

Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Johannes Haerteis GER vs [WC] Louis Wessels GER

CH Augsburg
Johannes Haerteis
6
5
Louis Wessels
7
7
Vincitore: L. WESSELS
Mostra dettagli

2. Sasikumar Mukund IND vs [WC] Daniel Altmaier GER

CH Augsburg
Sasikumar Mukund
0
6
0
Daniel Altmaier
0
4
0
Mostra dettagli

3. [ITF] Peter Heller GER vs [13] Mario Vilella Martinez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [5] Lukas Rosol CZE vs Benjamin Hassan GER (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Kai Lemstra GER / Robert Strombachs GER vs [WC] Constantin Frantzen GER / Luca Wiedenmann GER (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] N.Sriram Balaji IND vs [WC] Robert Strombachs GER

CH Augsburg
N.Sriram Balaji
6
6
Robert Strombachs
1
1
Vincitore: N. BALAJI
Mostra dettagli

2. [9] Sebastian Ofner AUT vs Jurgen Zopp EST

CH Augsburg
Sebastian Ofner [9]
6
6
Jurgen Zopp
4
2
Vincitore: S. OFNER
Mostra dettagli

3. Renzo Olivo ARG vs [7] Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP

CH Augsburg
Renzo Olivo
0
3
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez [7]
0
4
Mostra dettagli

4. [WC] Jeremy Jahn GER vs [6] Pedro Martinez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [LL] N Vijay Sundar Prashanth IND vs Julian Lenz GER (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Q] Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs Adam Pavlasek CZE

CH Augsburg
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
6
6
Adam Pavlasek
1
4
Vincitore: G. BLANCANEAUX
Mostra dettagli

2. Alex Molcan SVK vs Dragos Dima ROU

CH Augsburg
Alex Molcan
0
6
6
0
Dragos Dima
0
2
7
0
Mostra dettagli

3. [12] Constant Lestienne FRA vs Carlos Taberner ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Facundo Mena ARG vs [10] Roberto Marcora ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [PR] Aleksandre Metreveli GEO / Mario Vilella Martinez ESP vs [2] N.Sriram Balaji IND / Vishnu Vardhan IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare