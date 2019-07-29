Challenger Segovia: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo 4 azzurri

Alessandro Bega nella foto
Challenger Segovia CH | Cemento | e69.280 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [ITF] Botic Van de Zandschulp vs Tobias Simon
CH Segovia
Botic Van de Zandschulp
5
5
Tobias Simon
7
7
Vincitore: T. SIMON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
B. Van de Zandschulp
4-5 → 5-5
T. Simon
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
2-3 → 3-3
T. Simon
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
T. Simon
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
T. Simon
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 5-6
B. Van de Zandschulp
4-5 → 5-5
T. Simon
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
B. Van de Zandschulp
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
T. Simon
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
T. Simon
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
1-2 → 2-2
B. Van de Zandschulp
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
T. Simon
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
2. [WC] Miguel Damas vs Illya Marchenko (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Nicolas Alvarez Varona vs [ITF] Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Alessandro Bega vs Andres Artunedo Martinavarro (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Fred Gil vs [WC] Mario Rodriguez Garcia
CH Segovia
Fred Gil [2]
6
7
Mario Rodriguez Garcia
1
6
Vincitore: F. GIL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
3-1*
df
4*-1
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6-6 → 7-6
M. Rodriguez Garcia
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
5-5 → 5-6
M. Rodriguez Garcia
4-4 → 4-5
F. Gil
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Rodriguez Garcia
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
M. Rodriguez Garcia
3-1 → 3-2
F. Gil
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Rodriguez Garcia
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
F. Gil
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
M. Rodriguez Garcia
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Rodriguez Garcia
5-0 → 5-1
M. Rodriguez Garcia
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-0 → 4-0
F. Gil
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
M. Rodriguez Garcia
1-0 → 2-0
2. [WC] Mario Gonzalez Fernandez vs Carlos Gomez-Herrera
CH Segovia
Mario Gonzalez Fernandez•
15
6
0
Carlos Gomez-Herrera
15
0
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Gomez-Herrera
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-0 → 6-0
M. Gonzalez Fernandez
0-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
4-0 → 5-0
C. Gomez-Herrera
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
M. Gonzalez Fernandez
2-0 → 3-0
C. Gomez-Herrera
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
M. Gonzalez Fernandez
0-0 → 1-0
3. Altug Celikbilek vs [WC] Digvijaypratap Singh (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Arthur Rinderknech vs Matteo Martineau (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Ricardo Ojeda Lara vs Andrea Basso (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Walter Trusendi vs Sergio Martos Gornes
CH Segovia
Walter Trusendi [1]
6
7
Sergio Martos Gornes
1
6
Vincitore: W. TRUSENDI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
df
1-3*
1*-4
1*-5
2-5*
3-5*
4*-5
df
5*-5
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
W. Trusendi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
S. Martos Gornes
5-5 → 5-6
W. Trusendi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
S. Martos Gornes
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-4 → 5-4
S. Martos Gornes
4-2 → 4-3
W. Trusendi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
S. Martos Gornes
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
S. Martos Gornes
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
W. Trusendi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
S. Martos Gornes
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Martos Gornes
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
4-1 → 5-1
W. Trusendi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
S. Martos Gornes
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
S. Martos Gornes
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
W. Trusendi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Artem Dubrivnyy vs Julian Ocleppo
CH Segovia
Artem Dubrivnyy•
30
2
Julian Ocleppo
30
3
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Ocleppo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
A. Dubrivnyy
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
J. Ocleppo
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Dubrivnyy
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Ocleppo
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. [ITF] Markus Eriksson vs Tom Jomby (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [PR] Nicolas Barrientos vs Dan Added (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Hugo Grenier vs Yecong He (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3 commenti
Buongiorno!
Tutti sfavoriti anche in questo challenger i nostri tennisti nel main draw.
Secondo me, quello con più possibilità è Ocleppo: se è in giornata, se la gioca tranquillamente.
Forza ragazzi!
Ottimo il Truso!!….e uno……
Trusendi non sapeva sfruttare due palle match 😡