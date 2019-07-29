Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Segovia: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo 4 azzurri

29/07/2019 10:30 3 commenti
Alessandro Bega nella foto
Alessandro Bega nella foto

ESP Challenger Segovia CH | Cemento | e69.280 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [ITF] Botic Van de Zandschulp NED vs Tobias Simon GER

CH Segovia
Botic Van de Zandschulp
5
5
Tobias Simon
7
7
Vincitore: T. SIMON
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Miguel Damas ESP vs Illya Marchenko UKR (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Nicolas Alvarez Varona ESP vs [ITF] Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves BRA (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Alessandro Bega ITA vs Andres Artunedo Martinavarro ESP (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Fred Gil POR vs [WC] Mario Rodriguez Garcia ESP

CH Segovia
Fred Gil [2]
6
7
Mario Rodriguez Garcia
1
6
Vincitore: F. GIL
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Mario Gonzalez Fernandez ESP vs Carlos Gomez-Herrera ESP

CH Segovia
Mario Gonzalez Fernandez
15
6
0
Carlos Gomez-Herrera
15
0
0
Mostra dettagli

3. Altug Celikbilek TUR vs [WC] Digvijaypratap Singh IND (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Arthur Rinderknech FRA vs Matteo Martineau FRA (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Ricardo Ojeda Lara ESP vs Andrea Basso ITA (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Walter Trusendi ITA vs Sergio Martos Gornes ESP

CH Segovia
Walter Trusendi [1]
6
7
Sergio Martos Gornes
1
6
Vincitore: W. TRUSENDI
Mostra dettagli

2. Artem Dubrivnyy RUS vs Julian Ocleppo ITA

CH Segovia
Artem Dubrivnyy
30
2
Julian Ocleppo
30
3
Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

3. [ITF] Markus Eriksson SWE vs Tom Jomby FRA (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [PR] Nicolas Barrientos COL vs Dan Added FRA (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Hugo Grenier FRA vs Yecong He CHN (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3 commenti

Bar 29-07-2019 11:52

Buongiorno!
Tutti sfavoriti anche in questo challenger i nostri tennisti nel main draw.
Secondo me, quello con più possibilità è Ocleppo: se è in giornata, se la gioca tranquillamente.
Forza ragazzi!

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 29-07-2019 11:50

Ottimo il Truso!!….e uno……

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
sinwe (Guest) 29-07-2019 11:27

Trusendi non sapeva sfruttare due palle match 😡

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!