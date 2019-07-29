Challenger Segovia: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1. In campo 4 azzurri

Challenger Segovia CH | Cemento | e69.280 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Center Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [ITF] Botic Van de Zandschulp vs Tobias Simon



CH Segovia Botic Van de Zandschulp Botic Van de Zandschulp 5 5 Tobias Simon Tobias Simon 7 7 Vincitore: T. SIMON Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 B. Van de Zandschulp 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 T. Simon 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 B. Van de Zandschulp 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 T. Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 4-4 → 4-5 B. Van de Zandschulp 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 df 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 T. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 B. Van de Zandschulp 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 2-3 → 3-3 T. Simon 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 1-3 → 2-3 B. Van de Zandschulp 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 df 1-2 → 1-3 T. Simon 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-1 → 1-2 B. Van de Zandschulp 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 T. Simon 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 B. Van de Zandschulp 0-15 df 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 T. Simon 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 B. Van de Zandschulp 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 T. Simon 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 B. Van de Zandschulp 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 T. Simon 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 B. Van de Zandschulp 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-3 → 3-3 T. Simon 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 B. Van de Zandschulp 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 1-2 → 2-2 T. Simon 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 B. Van de Zandschulp 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 ace 0-1 → 1-1 T. Simon 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

2. [WC] Miguel Damas vs Illya Marchenko (non prima ore: 12:30)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Nicolas Alvarez Varona vs [ITF] Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves (non prima ore: 16:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Alessandro Bega vs Andres Artunedo Martinavarro (non prima ore: 18:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [2] Fred Gil vs [WC] Mario Rodriguez Garcia



CH Segovia Fred Gil [2] Fred Gil [2] 6 7 Mario Rodriguez Garcia Mario Rodriguez Garcia 1 6 Vincitore: F. GIL Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 2*-0 2-1* 3-1* df 4*-1 4*-2 5-2* 6-2* 6-6 → 7-6 F. Gil 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-6 → 6-6 M. Rodriguez Garcia 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 5-5 → 5-6 F. Gil 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 M. Rodriguez Garcia 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 F. Gil 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 4-4 M. Rodriguez Garcia 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 4-3 F. Gil 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 M. Rodriguez Garcia 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 3-2 F. Gil 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 M. Rodriguez Garcia 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 F. Gil 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Rodriguez Garcia 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 F. Gil 0-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 5-1 → 6-1 M. Rodriguez Garcia 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-0 → 5-1 F. Gil 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-0 → 5-0 M. Rodriguez Garcia 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 3-0 → 4-0 F. Gil 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 M. Rodriguez Garcia 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 1-0 → 2-0 F. Gil 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 0-0 → 1-0

2. [WC] Mario Gonzalez Fernandez vs Carlos Gomez-Herrera



CH Segovia Mario Gonzalez Fernandez • Mario Gonzalez Fernandez 15 6 0 Carlos Gomez-Herrera Carlos Gomez-Herrera 15 0 0 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 M. Gonzalez Fernandez 15-0 15-15 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-0 C. Gomez-Herrera 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-0 → 6-0 M. Gonzalez Fernandez 0-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 ace 4-0 → 5-0 C. Gomez-Herrera 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-0 → 4-0 M. Gonzalez Fernandez 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 3-0 C. Gomez-Herrera 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 M. Gonzalez Fernandez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

3. Altug Celikbilek vs [WC] Digvijaypratap Singh (non prima ore: 14:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Arthur Rinderknech vs Matteo Martineau (non prima ore: 16:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Ricardo Ojeda Lara vs Andrea Basso (non prima ore: 18:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [1] Walter Trusendi vs Sergio Martos Gornes



CH Segovia Walter Trusendi [1] Walter Trusendi [1] 6 7 Sergio Martos Gornes Sergio Martos Gornes 1 6 Vincitore: W. TRUSENDI Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 1-2* df 1-3* 1*-4 1*-5 2-5* 3-5* 4*-5 df 5*-5 6-5* 6-6 → 7-6 W. Trusendi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-6 → 6-6 S. Martos Gornes 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 W. Trusendi 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 5-5 S. Martos Gornes 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 4-4 → 5-4 W. Trusendi 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 4-3 → 4-4 S. Martos Gornes 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 W. Trusendi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 S. Martos Gornes 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 df 2-2 → 3-2 W. Trusendi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 S. Martos Gornes 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 ace 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 W. Trusendi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 S. Martos Gornes 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 W. Trusendi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 S. Martos Gornes 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 4-1 → 5-1 W. Trusendi 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 4-1 S. Martos Gornes 0-15 df 0-30 df 0-40 15-40 ace 2-1 → 3-1 W. Trusendi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 1-1 → 2-1 S. Martos Gornes 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 W. Trusendi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0

2. Artem Dubrivnyy vs Julian Ocleppo



CH Segovia Artem Dubrivnyy • Artem Dubrivnyy 30 2 Julian Ocleppo Julian Ocleppo 30 3 Secondo servizio Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 A. Dubrivnyy 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 2-3 J. Ocleppo 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-2 → 2-3 A. Dubrivnyy 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 1-2 → 2-2 J. Ocleppo 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 1-2 A. Dubrivnyy 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 J. Ocleppo 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1

3. [ITF] Markus Eriksson vs Tom Jomby (non prima ore: 14:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [PR] Nicolas Barrientos vs Dan Added (non prima ore: 16:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Hugo Grenier vs Yecong He (non prima ore: 18:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare