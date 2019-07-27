ATP Hamburg 500 | Terra | e1.718.170 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Kitzbuhel: Il Tabellone di Quali. Nessuna presenza italiana
27/07/2019 00:01 Nessun commento
(1) Dellien, Hugo vs Krstin, Pedja
(WC) Kopp, Sandro vs (5) Galovic, Viktor
(2) Istomin, Denis vs Miedler, Lucas
Zekic, Miljan vs (6) Berlocq, Carlos
(3) Bachinger, Matthias vs Huesler, Marc-Andrea
(Alt) Hsieh, Cheng-Peng vs (8) Hanfmann, Yannick
(4) Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo vs (Alt) Zelenay, Igor
(WC) Thiem, Moritz vs (7) Benchetrit, Elliot
