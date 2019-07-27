Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP Kitzbuhel: Il Tabellone di Quali. Nessuna presenza italiana

27/07/2019 00:01 Nessun commento
Hugo Dellien nella foto
(1) Dellien, Hugo BOL vs Krstin, Pedja SRB
(WC) Kopp, Sandro AUT vs (5) Galovic, Viktor CRO

(2) Istomin, Denis UZB vs Miedler, Lucas AUT
Zekic, Miljan SRB vs (6) Berlocq, Carlos ARG

(3) Bachinger, Matthias GER vs Huesler, Marc-Andrea SUI
(Alt) Hsieh, Cheng-Peng TPE vs (8) Hanfmann, Yannick GER

(4) Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo ESP vs (Alt) Zelenay, Igor SVK
(WC) Thiem, Moritz AUT vs (7) Benchetrit, Elliot FRA