ATP Amburgo: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. Fabio Fognini ai quarti di finale

ATP Hamburg 500 | Terra | e1.718.170 – 2° Turno
CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Filip Krajinovic vs Martin Klizan
ATP Hamburg
Filip Krajinovic
6
7
6
Martin Klizan
7
5
1
Vincitore: F. KRAJINOVIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Krajinovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-1 → 6-1
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
df
4-1 → 5-1
M. Klizan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
F. Krajinovic
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Klizan
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
F. Krajinovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Krajinovic
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
5-5 → 6-5
F. Krajinovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-5 → 4-5
F. Krajinovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
M. Klizan
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Klizan
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Klizan
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
ace
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
6-6 → 6-7
M. Klizan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
F. Krajinovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
M. Klizan
0-15
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-3 → 5-4
F. Krajinovic
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-3 → 5-3
M. Klizan
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
F. Krajinovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
M. Klizan
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
3-1 → 4-1
F. Krajinovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Klizan
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
2. Pablo Carreno Busta vs [7] Jan-Lennard Struff
ATP Hamburg
Pablo Carreno Busta
6
7
Jan-Lennard Struff [7]
1
6
Vincitore: P. CARRENO BUSTA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
df
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
ace
6-6 → 7-6
P. Carreno Busta
5-6 → 6-6
J. Struff
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
P. Carreno Busta
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
4-5 → 5-5
J. Struff
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
P. Carreno Busta
3-4 → 3-5
J. Struff
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
P. Carreno Busta
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
1-2 → 2-2
J. Struff
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 1-2
P. Carreno Busta
0-1 → 0-2
J. Struff
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Carreno Busta
5-1 → 6-1
J. Struff
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
P. Carreno Busta
3-1 → 4-1
P. Carreno Busta
1-1 → 2-1
J. Struff
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 1-1
P. Carreno Busta
0-0 → 0-1
3. Federico Delbonis vs [2/WC] Alexander Zverev (non prima ore: 15:30)
ATP Hamburg
Federico Delbonis
4
6
Alexander Zverev [2]
6
7
Vincitore: A. ZVEREV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
6-6 → 6-7
F. Delbonis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
F. Delbonis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
F. Delbonis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
A. Zverev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Zverev
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
F. Delbonis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
A. Zverev
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
F. Delbonis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 1-2
A. Zverev
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
F. Delbonis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. [3] Fabio Fognini vs [WC] Rudolf Molleker (non prima ore: 18:30)
ATP Hamburg
Fabio Fognini [3]
7
6
Rudolf Molleker
5
4
Vincitore: F. FOGNINI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Fognini
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
R. Molleker
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
4-4 → 5-4
R. Molleker
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
R. Molleker
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
2-2 → 2-3
R. Molleker
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Molleker
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
F. Fognini
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
R. Molleker
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
F. Fognini
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
3-4 → 4-4
F. Fognini
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
R. Molleker
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Court M 1 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [4] Robin Haase
/ Wesley Koolhof
vs [Q] Julian Lenz
/ Daniel Masur
ATP Hamburg
Robin Haase / Wesley Koolhof [4]
7
6
Julian Lenz / Daniel Masur
6
4
Vincitori: HAASE / KOOLHOF
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Haase / Koolhof
0-15
15-15
40-15
ace
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
J. Lenz / Masur
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-4 → 5-4
R. Haase / Koolhof
3-4 → 4-4
R. Haase / Koolhof
2-3 → 3-3
J. Lenz / Masur
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
R. Haase / Koolhof
1-2 → 2-2
J. Lenz / Masur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Haase / Koolhof
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
df
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
df
6-6 → 7-6
R. Haase / Koolhof
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
R. Haase / Koolhof
4-4 → 5-4
J. Lenz / Masur
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-4 → 4-4
R. Haase / Koolhof
2-4 → 3-4
R. Haase / Koolhof
1-3 → 2-3
J. Lenz / Masur
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Haase / Koolhof
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
R. Haase / Koolhof
0-0 → 1-0
2. Pablo Cuevas / Nicolas Jarry vs [2] Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies (non prima ore: 13:00)
ATP Hamburg
Pablo Cuevas / Nicolas Jarry
6
4
10
Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies [2]
3
6
7
Vincitori: CUEVAS / JARRY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Krawietz / Mies
1-0
1-1
1-2
2-2
3-2
3-3
4-3
5-3
5-4
5-5
5-6
5-7
6-7
6-8
6-9
7-9
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Cuevas / Jarry
4-5 → 4-6
K. Krawietz / Mies
4-4 → 4-5
P. Cuevas / Jarry
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-4 → 4-4
K. Krawietz / Mies
3-3 → 3-4
P. Cuevas / Jarry
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
K. Krawietz / Mies
2-2 → 2-3
P. Cuevas / Jarry
1-2 → 2-2
K. Krawietz / Mies
1-1 → 1-2
P. Cuevas / Jarry
0-1 → 1-1
K. Krawietz / Mies
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Cuevas / Jarry
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
K. Krawietz / Mies
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
P. Cuevas / Jarry
3-3 → 4-3
K. Krawietz / Mies
3-2 → 3-3
P. Cuevas / Jarry
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
K. Krawietz / Mies
2-1 → 2-2
P. Cuevas / Jarry
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
K. Krawietz / Mies
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
P. Cuevas / Jarry
0-0 → 1-0
3. [1] Ivan Dodig / Mate Pavic vs Tim Puetz / Jan-Lennard Struff
ATP Hamburg
Ivan Dodig / Mate Pavic [1]
6
6
Tim Puetz / Jan-Lennard Struff
2
3
Vincitori: DODIG / PAVIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Dodig / Pavic
5-3 → 6-3
T. Puetz / Struff
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-2 → 5-3
I. Dodig / Pavic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
T. Puetz / Struff
4-1 → 4-2
I. Dodig / Pavic
3-1 → 4-1
T. Puetz / Struff
3-0 → 3-1
I. Dodig / Pavic
2-0 → 3-0
T. Puetz / Struff
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
I. Dodig / Pavic
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Puetz / Struff
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
I. Dodig / Pavic
4-2 → 5-2
T. Puetz / Struff
4-1 → 4-2
I. Dodig / Pavic
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
T. Puetz / Struff
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
I. Dodig / Pavic
1-1 → 2-1
T. Puetz / Struff
1-0 → 1-1
I. Dodig / Pavic
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
4. Rohan Bopanna / Pablo Carreno Busta vs [3] Oliver Marach / Jurgen Melzer (non prima ore: 16:30)
ATP Hamburg
Rohan Bopanna / Pablo Carreno Busta
1
4
Oliver Marach / Jurgen Melzer [3]
6
6
Vincitori: MARACH / MELZER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Marach / Melzer
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
R. Bopanna / Carreno Busta
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-4 → 4-5
O. Marach / Melzer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
R. Bopanna / Carreno Busta
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
O. Marach / Melzer
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
R. Bopanna / Carreno Busta
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
O. Marach / Melzer
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
R. Bopanna / Carreno Busta
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
O. Marach / Melzer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
R. Bopanna / Carreno Busta
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Marach / Melzer
1-5 → 1-6
R. Bopanna / Carreno Busta
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
O. Marach / Melzer
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
R. Bopanna / Carreno Busta
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
O. Marach / Melzer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Bopanna / Carreno Busta
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
O. Marach / Melzer
0-0 → 0-1
