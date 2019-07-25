ATP 500 Amburgo ATP, Copertina

ATP Amburgo: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. Fabio Fognini ai quarti di finale

25/07/2019 20:41 111 commenti
Fabio Fognini classe 1987, n.10 ATP
Fabio Fognini classe 1987, n.10 ATP

ATP Hamburg 500 | Terra | e1.718.170 – 2° Turno

CENTER COURT – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. Filip Krajinovic SRB vs Martin Klizan SVK

ATP Hamburg
Filip Krajinovic
6
7
6
Martin Klizan
7
5
1
Vincitore: F. KRAJINOVIC
Mostra dettagli

2. Pablo Carreno Busta ESP vs [7] Jan-Lennard Struff GER

ATP Hamburg
Pablo Carreno Busta
6
7
Jan-Lennard Struff [7]
1
6
Vincitore: P. CARRENO BUSTA
Mostra dettagli

3. Federico Delbonis ARG vs [2/WC] Alexander Zverev GER (non prima ore: 15:30)

ATP Hamburg
Federico Delbonis
4
6
Alexander Zverev [2]
6
7
Vincitore: A. ZVEREV
Mostra dettagli

4. [3] Fabio Fognini ITA vs [WC] Rudolf Molleker GER (non prima ore: 18:30)

ATP Hamburg
Fabio Fognini [3]
7
6
Rudolf Molleker
5
4
Vincitore: F. FOGNINI
Mostra dettagli



Court M 1 – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 11:30 am)
1. [4] Robin Haase NED / Wesley Koolhof NED vs [Q] Julian Lenz GER / Daniel Masur GER
ATP Hamburg
Robin Haase / Wesley Koolhof [4]
7
6
Julian Lenz / Daniel Masur
6
4
Vincitori: HAASE / KOOLHOF
Mostra dettagli

2. Pablo Cuevas URU / Nicolas Jarry CHI vs [2] Kevin Krawietz GER / Andreas Mies GER (non prima ore: 13:00)

ATP Hamburg
Pablo Cuevas / Nicolas Jarry
6
4
10
Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies [2]
3
6
7
Vincitori: CUEVAS / JARRY
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Ivan Dodig CRO / Mate Pavic CRO vs Tim Puetz GER / Jan-Lennard Struff GER

ATP Hamburg
Ivan Dodig / Mate Pavic [1]
6
6
Tim Puetz / Jan-Lennard Struff
2
3
Vincitori: DODIG / PAVIC
Mostra dettagli

4. Rohan Bopanna IND / Pablo Carreno Busta ESP vs [3] Oliver Marach AUT / Jurgen Melzer AUT (non prima ore: 16:30)

ATP Hamburg
Rohan Bopanna / Pablo Carreno Busta
1
4
Oliver Marach / Jurgen Melzer [3]
6
6
Vincitori: MARACH / MELZER
Mostra dettagli

TAG: , ,

111 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)
Jean (Guest) 25-07-2019 23:23

Scarsaglia quando si ritira?

 111
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
I love Roger 25-07-2019 23:22

@ Alerosso (#2395610)

Ti rendi conto che è una provocatrice, questo è quello che si merita, essere sbeffeggiata. E se lo merita per entrambe le sue frasi. La prima perche quando uno si azzarda in un pronostico e lo stecca in maniera cosí clamorosa, si merita di essere sbeffeggiata. Mentre la seconda perche se parla a livello tennistico penso che sia ridicola, in quanto Fognini possiede a detta di qualunque commentatore e addetto ai lavori un gioco molto spettacolare, mentre se parla a livello estetico è alquanto ridicola perche il commento non ha senso visto che non siamo a giudicare mister mondo

 110
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Raffo (Guest) 25-07-2019 22:46

Scritto da I love Roger
@ laura88 (#2395321)
E comunque la prossima volta vai a giocarlo alla snai

Scritto da I love Roger
@ laura88 (#2395321)
E comunque la prossima volta vai a giocarlo alla snai

Scritto da I love Roger
@ laura88 (#2395321)
E comunque la prossima volta vai a giocarlo alla snai

109
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Luca73 25-07-2019 21:39

Scritto da l Occhio di Sauron

Scritto da Spettatore Incompetente
Molleker sfiora la vittoria con un Top 10

Chiunque gioca contro fogna sfiora la Vittoria contro un top 10..

Occhio di Sauron ridicolo

 108
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Alerosso 25-07-2019 21:31

@ I love Roger (#2395576)
Va di moda l’aggressione a chiunque sfidi il Pensiero Unico!

Ancora! Ancora! Aggreditela! Tutti insieme! There’s strength in numbers!

 107
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: DYLAN1998
Spettatore Incompetente 25-07-2019 20:58

@ Marco (#2395584)

Credo che gli altri abbiano capito.
È il titolo dei siti tedeschi se applicassero lo stesso metro usato da noi per Sinner.

 106
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: DYLAN1998
AndreTNS (Guest) 25-07-2019 20:57

Scritto da l Occhio di Sauron

Scritto da Spettatore Incompetente
Molleker sfiora la vittoria con un Top 10

Chiunque gioca contro fogna sfiora la Vittoria contro un top 10..

Ma che roba brutta usate? cambiate spacciatore ragazzi !

 105
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Emanuele, magilla
Marco (Guest) 25-07-2019 20:51

Scritto da l Occhio di Sauron

Scritto da Spettatore Incompetente
Molleker sfiora la vittoria con un Top 10

Chiunque gioca contro fogna sfiora la Vittoria contro un top 10..

Sfiora la vittoria? Molleker ha avuto match point? Rinfrescami la memoria…

 104
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: rosinaldo
paoloarmando123 25-07-2019 20:45

mia impressione o no che fabio abbia migliorato il servizio

 103
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: magilla, Alberto Bonimba
Questo commento è stato oscurato perché ha ricevuto almeno 10 voti negativi.
Clicca qui per visualizzarlo.
I love Roger 25-07-2019 20:37

@ laura88 (#2395321)

E comunque la prossima volta vai a giocarlo alla snai

 101
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: sonia609
« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)