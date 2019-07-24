Challenger Tampere: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. In campo due azzurri

Federico Gaio classe 1992
Challenger Tampere CH | Terra | e46.600 – 2° Turno
Center – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [6] Federico Gaio vs Guilherme Clezar
CH Tampere
Federico Gaio [6]
0
3
3
Guilherme Clezar•
40
6
2
3 Game points
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Clezar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
G. Clezar
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
F. Gaio
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Clezar
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
F. Gaio
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
G. Clezar
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
F. Gaio
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
F. Gaio
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
F. Gaio
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
2. [ITF] Botic Van de Zandschulp vs [3] Mikael Ymer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Eero Vasa vs [2] Elias Ymer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [13] Matteo Viola vs [WC] Patrik Niklas-Salminen (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [16] Emil Ruusuvuori vs Viktor Durasovic (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
6. [3] Andrea Pellegrino / Andrea Vavassori vs Harri Heliovaara / Patrik Niklas-Salminen
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [ITF] Jeroen Vanneste vs [14] Goncalo Oliveira
CH Tampere
Jeroen Vanneste
0
6
2
Goncalo Oliveira [14]•
0
3
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Vanneste
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
G. Oliveira
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Oliveira
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Vanneste
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
G. Oliveira
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
J. Vanneste
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
4-0 → 4-1
G. Oliveira
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
J. Vanneste
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
G. Oliveira
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
1-0 → 2-0
J. Vanneste
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
2. [4/SE] Kimmer Coppejans vs Benjamin Hassan (non prima ore: 11:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [ITF] Christopher O’Connell vs [11] Pedja Krstin (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Alessandro Bega / Aslan Karatsev vs [2] Zdenek Kolar / Goncalo Oliveira
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [ITF] Ivan Nedelko vs [15] Jurgen Zopp
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [12] Zdenek Kolar vs Sadio Doumbia
CH Tampere
Zdenek Kolar [12]•
40
1
3
Sadio Doumbia
40
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Z. Kolar
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
S. Doumbia
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
Z. Kolar
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
S. Doumbia
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Doumbia
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
Z. Kolar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
S. Doumbia
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
S. Doumbia
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Sander Arends / David Pel vs Hunter Johnson / Yates Johnson (non prima ore: 11:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Renzo Olivo vs [7] Federico Coria (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Pedro Sousa vs [Q] Alexander Zhurbin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
