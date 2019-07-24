Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Tampere: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. In campo due azzurri

24/07/2019 09:23 2 commenti
Federico Gaio classe 1992
Challenger Tampere CH | Terra | e46.600 – 2° Turno

Center – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [6] Federico Gaio ITA vs Guilherme Clezar BRA

CH Tampere
Federico Gaio [6]
0
3
3
Guilherme Clezar
40
6
2
3 Game points
Mostra dettagli

2. [ITF] Botic Van de Zandschulp NED vs [3] Mikael Ymer SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Eero Vasa FIN vs [2] Elias Ymer SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [13] Matteo Viola ITA vs [WC] Patrik Niklas-Salminen FIN (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [16] Emil Ruusuvuori FIN vs Viktor Durasovic NOR (non prima ore: 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

6. [3] Andrea Pellegrino ITA / Andrea Vavassori ITA vs Harri Heliovaara FIN / Patrik Niklas-Salminen FIN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [ITF] Jeroen Vanneste BEL vs [14] Goncalo Oliveira POR

CH Tampere
Jeroen Vanneste
0
6
2
Goncalo Oliveira [14]
0
3
2
Mostra dettagli

2. [4/SE] Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs Benjamin Hassan GER (non prima ore: 11:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [ITF] Christopher O’Connell AUS vs [11] Pedja Krstin SRB (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Alessandro Bega ITA / Aslan Karatsev RUS vs [2] Zdenek Kolar CZE / Goncalo Oliveira POR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [ITF] Ivan Nedelko RUS vs [15] Jurgen Zopp EST

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – Ora italiana: 09:30 (ora locale: 10:30 am)
1. [12] Zdenek Kolar CZE vs Sadio Doumbia FRA

CH Tampere
Zdenek Kolar [12]
40
1
3
Sadio Doumbia
40
6
3
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Sander Arends NED / David Pel NED vs Hunter Johnson USA / Yates Johnson USA (non prima ore: 11:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Renzo Olivo ARG vs [7] Federico Coria ARG (non prima ore: 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Pedro Sousa POR vs [Q] Alexander Zhurbin RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2 commenti

Daniele (Guest) 24-07-2019 10:46

Federico ha bisogno anche di un po’di riposo! Forza!

 2
ric (Guest) 24-07-2019 10:38

Forza Federicooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!

 1
