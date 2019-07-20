Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Praga: Il Main Draw

20/07/2019 16:49 2 commenti
Lorenzo Giustino classe 1991
(1) Martin, Andrej SVK vs Bye
Tseng, Chun-hsin TPE vs Muller, Alexandre FRA
(ITF) Heller, Peter GER vs Qualifier
Bye vs (16) Ignatik, Uladzimir BLR

(11) Zapata Miralles, Bernabe ESP vs Bye
Grigelis, Laurynas LTU vs Pavlasek, Adam CZE
(ITF) Jomby, Tom FRA vs Sakamoto, Pedro BRA
Bye vs (7) Lestienne, Constant FRA

(4) Giannessi, Alessandro ITA vs Bye
Collarini, Andrea ARG vs (ITF) Denolly, Corentin FRA
(Alt) Vrbensky, Michael CZE vs (WC) Klein, Lukas SVK
Bye vs (15) Gimeno-Traver, Daniel ESP

(10) Dutra Silva, Rogerio BRA vs Bye
Sels, Jelle NED vs Ferreira Silva, Frederico POR
Yevseyev, Denis KAZ vs Serdarusic, Nino CRO
Bye vs (8) Moraing, Mats GER

(6) Nedovyesov, Aleksandr KAZ vs Bye
(WC) Damm , Martin CZE vs Vilella Martinez, Mario ESP
Satral, Jan CZE vs Qualifier
Bye vs (9) Balazs, Attila HUN

(14) Lamasine, Tristan FRA vs Bye
Safranek, Vaclav CZE vs Blancaneaux, Geoffrey FRA
Wang, Tak Khunn FRA vs (WC) Lehecka, Jiri CZE
Bye vs (3) Giustino, Lorenzo ITA

(5) Milojevic, Nikola SRB vs Bye
Choinski, Jan GBR vs Setkic, Aldin BIH
(WC) Forejtek, Jonas CZE vs Taberner, Carlos ESP
Bye vs (12) Vanni, Luca ITA

(13) Safwat, Mohamed EGY vs Bye
(ITF) Maamoun , Karim-Mohamed EGY vs (ITF) Bonadio, Riccardo ITA
(WC) Stanek, Robin CZE vs De Schepper, Kenny FRA
Bye vs (2) Rosol, Lukas CZE

Dany 20-07-2019 17:47

MARTIN

ROSOL

GIANNESSI
BALAZS

ZAPATA
MORAING
GIUSTINO
TABERNER

 2
rafapedo 20-07-2019 17:35

MARTIN

ROSOL

GIANNESSI
GIUSTINO

LESTIENNE
SELS
BALAZS
VANNI

 1
