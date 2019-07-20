Challenger Praga: Il Main Draw
(1) Martin, Andrej vs Bye
Tseng, Chun-hsin vs Muller, Alexandre
(ITF) Heller, Peter vs Qualifier
Bye vs (16) Ignatik, Uladzimir
(11) Zapata Miralles, Bernabe vs Bye
Grigelis, Laurynas vs Pavlasek, Adam
(ITF) Jomby, Tom vs Sakamoto, Pedro
Bye vs (7) Lestienne, Constant
(4) Giannessi, Alessandro vs Bye
Collarini, Andrea vs (ITF) Denolly, Corentin
(Alt) Vrbensky, Michael vs (WC) Klein, Lukas
Bye vs (15) Gimeno-Traver, Daniel
(10) Dutra Silva, Rogerio vs Bye
Sels, Jelle vs Ferreira Silva, Frederico
Yevseyev, Denis vs Serdarusic, Nino
Bye vs (8) Moraing, Mats
(6) Nedovyesov, Aleksandr vs Bye
(WC) Damm , Martin vs Vilella Martinez, Mario
Satral, Jan vs Qualifier
Bye vs (9) Balazs, Attila
(14) Lamasine, Tristan vs Bye
Safranek, Vaclav vs Blancaneaux, Geoffrey
Wang, Tak Khunn vs (WC) Lehecka, Jiri
Bye vs (3) Giustino, Lorenzo
(5) Milojevic, Nikola vs Bye
Choinski, Jan vs Setkic, Aldin
(WC) Forejtek, Jonas vs Taberner, Carlos
Bye vs (12) Vanni, Luca
(13) Safwat, Mohamed vs Bye
(ITF) Maamoun , Karim-Mohamed vs (ITF) Bonadio, Riccardo
(WC) Stanek, Robin vs De Schepper, Kenny
Bye vs (2) Rosol, Lukas
2 commenti
MARTIN
ROSOL
GIANNESSI
BALAZS
ZAPATA
MORAING
GIUSTINO
TABERNER
MARTIN
ROSOL
GIANNESSI
GIUSTINO
LESTIENNE
SELS
BALAZS
VANNI