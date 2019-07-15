Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Amersfoort: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1

Igor Sijsling nella foto

NED Challenger Amersfoort CH | Terra | e46.600 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md

Van Mossel Kia Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2/WC] Igor Sijsling NED vs Sergio Martos Gornes ESP

CH Amersfoort
Igor Sijsling [2]
6
6
Sergio Martos Gornes
1
1
Vincitore: I. SIJSLING
2. [ITF] Tim Van Rijthoven NED vs Gonzalo Escobar ECU

CH Amersfoort
Tim Van Rijthoven
0
4
7
4
Gonzalo Escobar
30
6
6
3
3. [WC] Alec Deckers NED vs Kenny De Schepper FRA (non prima ore: 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Jelle Sels NED vs [ITF] Botic Van de Zandschulp NED (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Ryan Nijboer NED vs Sebastian Fanselow GER (non prima ore: 18:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Sem Verbeek NED vs Mark Vervoort NED
CH Amersfoort
Sem Verbeek [1]
6
6
Mark Vervoort
1
4
Vincitore: S. VERBEEK
2. Tak Khunn Wang FRA vs Adam Pavlasek CZE (non prima ore: 11:30)

CH Amersfoort
Tak Khunn Wang
3
2
Adam Pavlasek
6
6
Vincitore: A. PAVLASEK
3. [PR] Aleksandre Metreveli GEO vs [WC] Niels Lootsma NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Ricardo Ojeda Lara ESP vs Jan Choinski GBR (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs Dimitar Kuzmanov BUL

CH Amersfoort
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
5
1
Dimitar Kuzmanov
7
6
Vincitore: D. KUZMANOV
2. Alen Avidzba RUS vs [ITF] Christopher Heyman BEL

CH Amersfoort
Alen Avidzba
30
3
1
Christopher Heyman
40
6
2
Game Point
3. [ITF] Corentin Denolly FRA vs [ITF] Karim-Mohamed Maamoun EGY

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Frederico Ferreira Silva POR vs Guilherme Clezar BRA (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare