Challenger Amersfoort: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1

Challenger Amersfoort CH | Terra | e46.600 – TDQ e 1° Turno Md
Van Mossel Kia Court – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2/WC] Igor Sijsling vs Sergio Martos Gornes
CH Amersfoort
Igor Sijsling [2]
6
6
Sergio Martos Gornes
1
1
Vincitore: I. SIJSLING
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Martos Gornes
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-1 → 5-1
S. Martos Gornes
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-0 → 4-0
I. Sijsling
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
2-0 → 3-0
S. Martos Gornes
1-0 → 2-0
I. Sijsling
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Martos Gornes
5-1 → 6-1
S. Martos Gornes
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
S. Martos Gornes
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
S. Martos Gornes
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
2. [ITF] Tim Van Rijthoven vs Gonzalo Escobar
CH Amersfoort
Tim Van Rijthoven•
0
4
7
4
Gonzalo Escobar
30
6
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Escobar
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
T. Van Rijthoven
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
T. Van Rijthoven
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
G. Escobar
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-0 → 2-1
T. Van Rijthoven
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
1-0 → 2-0
G. Escobar
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
5-1*
6*-1
df
ace
6-6 → 7-6
G. Escobar
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
T. Van Rijthoven
5-5 → 6-5
G. Escobar
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
T. Van Rijthoven
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
4-4 → 5-4
T. Van Rijthoven
3-3 → 4-3
G. Escobar
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
T. Van Rijthoven
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
T. Van Rijthoven
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
G. Escobar
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
T. Van Rijthoven
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Van Rijthoven
3-5 → 4-5
G. Escobar
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
T. Van Rijthoven
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
G. Escobar
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
T. Van Rijthoven
2-2 → 3-2
T. Van Rijthoven
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
G. Escobar
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
T. Van Rijthoven
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
3. [WC] Alec Deckers vs Kenny De Schepper (non prima ore: 13:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Jelle Sels vs [ITF] Botic Van de Zandschulp (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Ryan Nijboer vs Sebastian Fanselow (non prima ore: 18:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [1] Sem Verbeek
vs Mark Vervoort
CH Amersfoort
Sem Verbeek [1]
6
6
Mark Vervoort
1
4
Vincitore: S. VERBEEK
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Verbeek
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
M. Vervoort
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
M. Vervoort
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
S. Verbeek
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
S. Verbeek
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
M. Vervoort
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
S. Verbeek
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
M. Vervoort
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Verbeek
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
S. Verbeek
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
M. Vervoort
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
df
1-0 → 2-0
2. Tak Khunn Wang vs Adam Pavlasek (non prima ore: 11:30)
CH Amersfoort
Tak Khunn Wang
3
2
Adam Pavlasek
6
6
Vincitore: A. PAVLASEK
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Khunn Wang
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
A. Pavlasek
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-4 → 1-5
T. Khunn Wang
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
T. Khunn Wang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
A. Pavlasek
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
T. Khunn Wang
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Pavlasek
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
T. Khunn Wang
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
T. Khunn Wang
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
A. Pavlasek
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
A. Pavlasek
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
T. Khunn Wang
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
A. Pavlasek
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. [PR] Aleksandre Metreveli vs [WC] Niels Lootsma
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Ricardo Ojeda Lara vs Jan Choinski (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs Dimitar Kuzmanov
CH Amersfoort
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
5
1
Dimitar Kuzmanov
7
6
Vincitore: D. KUZMANOV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Kuzmanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
D. Kuzmanov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
5-4 → 5-5
D. Kuzmanov
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
D. Kuzmanov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
D. Kuzmanov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
2. Alen Avidzba vs [ITF] Christopher Heyman
CH Amersfoort
Alen Avidzba
30
3
1
Christopher Heyman•
40
6
2
Game Point
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Heyman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
C. Heyman
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
A. Avidzba
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Heyman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
A. Avidzba
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
C. Heyman
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
A. Avidzba
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
C. Heyman
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
A. Avidzba
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
0-1 → 0-2
3. [ITF] Corentin Denolly vs [ITF] Karim-Mohamed Maamoun
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Frederico Ferreira Silva vs Guilherme Clezar (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
