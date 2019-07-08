Wimbledon 2019 - Day 7 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 7

08/07/2019 10:02 7 commenti
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon

GBR Wimbledon Grand Slam | Erba | $46.765.979 – Ottavi di Finale

Centre Court – Ore: 2:00pm
J. Sousa POR vs R. Nadal ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Konta GBR vs P. Kvitova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Berrettini ITA vs R. Federer SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare


No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
S. Williams USA vs C. Suarez Navarro ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Halep ROU vs C. Gauff USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Djokovic SRB vs U. Humbert FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am
A. Barty AUS vs A. Riske USA

Slam Wimbledon
A. Barty [1]
0
4
A. Riske
30
1
K. Muchova CZE vs Ka. Pliskova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Nishikori JPN vs M. Kukushkin KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare


No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
E. Svitolina UKR vs P. Martic CRO

Slam Wimbledon
E. Svitolina [8]
0
3
P. Martic [24]
0
2
D. Goffin BEL vs F. Verdasco ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

G. Pella ARG vs M. Raonic CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
B. Strycova CZE vs E. Mertens BEL

Slam Wimbledon
B. Strycova
0
3
E. Mertens [21]
0
2
S. Querrey USA vs T. Sandgren USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

H. Kontinen FIN / J. Peers AUS vs R. Ram USA / J. Salisbury GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Murray GBR / B. Mattek-Sands USA vs M. Pavic CRO / G. Dabrowski CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Zhang CHN vs D. Yastremska UKR

Slam Wimbledon
S. Zhang
40
3
D. Yastremska
15
2
R. Bautista Agut ESP vs B. Paire FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Mahut FRA / E. Roger-Vasselin FRA vs B. Bryan USA / M. Bryan USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

F. Skugor CRO / R. Olaru ROU vs F. Tiafoe USA / V. Williams USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Rojer NED / H. Tecau ROU vs M. Gonzalez ARG / H. Zeballos ARG

Slam Wimbledon
J. Rojer / H. Tecau [5]
30
2
M. Gonzalez / H. Zeballos [9]
15
1
R. Lindstedt SWE / J. Ostapenko LAT vs A. Molteni ARG / M. Ninomiya JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Jebavy CZE / P. Oswald AUT vs J. Cabal COL / R. Farah COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

I. Dodig CRO / L. Chan TPE vs C-P. Hsieh TPE / S-W. Hsieh TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
I. Dodig CRO / F. Polasek SVK vs N. Mektic CRO / F. Skugor CRO

Slam Wimbledon
I. Dodig / F. Polasek
15
3
N. Mektic / F. Skugor [6]
15
3
L. Kubot POL / M. Melo BRA vs M. Demoliner BRA / D. Sharan IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Rungkat INA / S. Aoyama JPN vs N. Mektic CRO / A. Rosolska POL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Daniell NZL / J. Brady USA vs M. Gonzalez ARG / Y. Xu CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Gonzalez MEX / A. Qureshi PAK vs M. Daniell NZL / W. Koolhof NED

Slam Wimbledon
S. Gonzalez / A. Qureshi
15
2
M. Daniell / W. Koolhof
15
3
N. Kichenok UKR / A. Spears USA vs N. Melichar USA / K. Peschke CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Friedsam GER / L. Siegemund GER vs B. Krejcikova CZE / K. Siniakova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
Y. Duan CHN / S. Zheng CHN vs G. Dabrowski CAN / Y. Xu CHN

Slam Wimbledon
Y. Duan / S. Zheng [13]
40
2
G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu [4]
15
1
R. Haase NED / F. Nielsen DEN vs R. Klaasen RSA / M. Venus NZL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A-L. Groenefeld GER / D. Schuurs NED vs A. Blinkova RUS / Y. Wang CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Qureshi PAK / N. Kichenok UKR vs M. Venus NZL / K. Srebotnik SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

7 commenti

Emanuele 08-07-2019 12:29

Mamma mia Barty che schiacciasassi! Sta stradominando la Riske

 7
Gaz (Guest) 08-07-2019 12:15

Inizia con un Golden Game Barty.
4 aces.

 6
Foxtrot (Guest) 08-07-2019 12:15

Apppperòòòòò!
Barty inizia con un “game perfetto”.
😳

 5
Hair49 (Guest) 08-07-2019 12:03

Scritto da Virgili Federer 6-1 6-0
Oggi si tifa per Matteo, Gauff e Yastremska. Spero in un tre su tre.

Io tifo

Riske
Meretens
Martic
Yastremsa
Ka Pliskova
Suarez Navarro
Halep
Konta

 4
Gaz (Guest) 08-07-2019 11:51

Riske e’la giusta opponente in un’ottavo per Barty,13 vittorie su erba.
Fosse nella parte bassa poteva anche puntare ad una semifinale.

Williams sempre andata a nozze con la leggerezza della Navarro,Serena non e’piu’la stessa ma potrebbe migliorare la condizione match dopo match.

Halep ha ritmi che possono essere insostenibili per la giovane Gauff,avra’molto da correre ,nella conferenza post Azarenka ha confermato di aver giocato il miglior match dell’anno come avevo visto,succede sempre quando temo sia spacciata.

 3
Gaz (Guest) 08-07-2019 11:43

Inanzitutto speravo nella giornata di riposo in un’articolo per fare il punto dopo un’altro slam del momento del tennis femminile.
Le cose vanno di male in peggio,siamo al grottesco.
Dopo che la generazione che avrebbe dovuto dare il cambio alle fab 4 e’andata perduta e’arrivato un’altro vuoto generazionale che in teoria avrebbe almeno dovuto fare i risultati di una Giorgi se tra due/tre anni dovesse smettere insieme a Errani.
0 le vittorie nel Mai Draw per il presente e 0 le vittorie nel Main draw juniores per il prossimo futuro.
La cosa ancor piu’grave e’che per quanto riguarda anche le presenze peggioriamo,0 nel main draw juniores,Due in quello pro,per via della Giorgi appunto e per una 31enne che ha gia’fatto tanto a qualificarsi.

 2
Virgili Federer 6-1 6-0 (Guest) 08-07-2019 11:04

Oggi si tifa per Matteo, Gauff e Yastremska. Spero in un tre su tre.

 1
