Wimbledon: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 7

Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
Wimbledon Grand Slam | Erba | $46.765.979 – Ottavi di Finale
Centre Court – Ore: 2:00pm
J. Sousa vs R. Nadal
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Konta vs P. Kvitova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Berrettini vs R. Federer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
S. Williams vs C. Suarez Navarro
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Halep vs C. Gauff
Il match deve ancora iniziare
N. Djokovic vs U. Humbert
Il match deve ancora iniziare
No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am
A. Barty vs A. Riske
Slam Wimbledon
A. Barty [1]
0
4
A. Riske•
30
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Barty
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
30-0
ace
3-1 → 4-1
A. Riske
0-15
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Barty
0-15
0-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Barty
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
K. Muchova vs Ka. Pliskova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Nishikori vs M. Kukushkin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
E. Svitolina vs P. Martic
Slam Wimbledon
E. Svitolina [8]•
0
3
P. Martic [24]
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Martic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
E. Svitolina
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
P. Martic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
P. Martic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
D. Goffin vs F. Verdasco
Il match deve ancora iniziare
G. Pella vs M. Raonic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
B. Strycova vs E. Mertens
Slam Wimbledon
B. Strycova•
0
3
E. Mertens [21]
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Mertens
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
15-15
15-40
2-2 → 3-2
B. Strycova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
E. Mertens
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
S. Querrey vs T. Sandgren
Il match deve ancora iniziare
H. Kontinen / J. Peers vs R. Ram / J. Salisbury
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Murray / B. Mattek-Sands vs M. Pavic / G. Dabrowski
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Zhang vs D. Yastremska
Slam Wimbledon
S. Zhang•
40
3
D. Yastremska
15
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Zhang
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
D. Yastremska
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-0 → 2-1
D. Yastremska
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
R. Bautista Agut vs B. Paire
Il match deve ancora iniziare
N. Mahut / E. Roger-Vasselin vs B. Bryan / M. Bryan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
F. Skugor / R. Olaru vs F. Tiafoe / V. Williams
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Rojer / H. Tecau vs M. Gonzalez / H. Zeballos
Slam Wimbledon
J. Rojer / H. Tecau [5]
30
2
M. Gonzalez / H. Zeballos [9]•
15
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Gonzalez / H. Zeballos
J. Rojer / H. Tecau
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Gonzalez / H. Zeballos
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Rojer / H. Tecau
0-0 → 1-0
R. Lindstedt / J. Ostapenko vs A. Molteni / M. Ninomiya
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Jebavy / P. Oswald vs J. Cabal / R. Farah
Il match deve ancora iniziare
I. Dodig / L. Chan vs C-P. Hsieh / S-W. Hsieh
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
I. Dodig / F. Polasek vs N. Mektic / F. Skugor
Slam Wimbledon
I. Dodig / F. Polasek•
15
3
N. Mektic / F. Skugor [6]
15
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Mektic / F. Skugor
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
I. Dodig / F. Polasek
2-2 → 3-2
N. Mektic / F. Skugor
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
I. Dodig / F. Polasek
1-1 → 2-1
N. Mektic / F. Skugor
1-0 → 1-1
I. Dodig / F. Polasek
0-0 → 1-0
L. Kubot / M. Melo vs M. Demoliner / D. Sharan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
C. Rungkat / S. Aoyama vs N. Mektic / A. Rosolska
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Daniell / J. Brady vs M. Gonzalez / Y. Xu
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Gonzalez / A. Qureshi vs M. Daniell / W. Koolhof
Slam Wimbledon
S. Gonzalez / A. Qureshi•
15
2
M. Daniell / W. Koolhof
15
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Daniell / W. Koolhof
2-2 → 2-3
S. Gonzalez / A. Qureshi
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Daniell / W. Koolhof
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
S. Gonzalez / A. Qureshi
0-1 → 1-1
M. Daniell / W. Koolhof
0-0 → 0-1
N. Kichenok / A. Spears vs N. Melichar / K. Peschke
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Friedsam / L. Siegemund vs B. Krejcikova / K. Siniakova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
Y. Duan / S. Zheng vs G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu
Slam Wimbledon
Y. Duan / S. Zheng [13]•
40
2
G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu [4]
15
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Duan / S. Zheng
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
G. Dabrowski / Y. Xu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
R. Haase / F. Nielsen vs R. Klaasen / M. Venus
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A-L. Groenefeld / D. Schuurs vs A. Blinkova / Y. Wang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Qureshi / N. Kichenok vs M. Venus / K. Srebotnik
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Mamma mia Barty che schiacciasassi! Sta stradominando la Riske
Inizia con un Golden Game Barty.
4 aces.
Apppperòòòòò!
Barty inizia con un “game perfetto”.
😳
Io tifo
Riske
Meretens
Martic
Yastremsa
Ka Pliskova
Suarez Navarro
Halep
Konta
Riske e’la giusta opponente in un’ottavo per Barty,13 vittorie su erba.
Fosse nella parte bassa poteva anche puntare ad una semifinale.
Williams sempre andata a nozze con la leggerezza della Navarro,Serena non e’piu’la stessa ma potrebbe migliorare la condizione match dopo match.
Halep ha ritmi che possono essere insostenibili per la giovane Gauff,avra’molto da correre ,nella conferenza post Azarenka ha confermato di aver giocato il miglior match dell’anno come avevo visto,succede sempre quando temo sia spacciata.
Inanzitutto speravo nella giornata di riposo in un’articolo per fare il punto dopo un’altro slam del momento del tennis femminile.
Le cose vanno di male in peggio,siamo al grottesco.
Dopo che la generazione che avrebbe dovuto dare il cambio alle fab 4 e’andata perduta e’arrivato un’altro vuoto generazionale che in teoria avrebbe almeno dovuto fare i risultati di una Giorgi se tra due/tre anni dovesse smettere insieme a Errani.
0 le vittorie nel Mai Draw per il presente e 0 le vittorie nel Main draw juniores per il prossimo futuro.
La cosa ancor piu’grave e’che per quanto riguarda anche le presenze peggioriamo,0 nel main draw juniores,Due in quello pro,per via della Giorgi appunto e per una 31enne che ha gia’fatto tanto a qualificarsi.
Oggi si tifa per Matteo, Gauff e Yastremska. Spero in un tre su tre.