Challenger Perugia: Il Tabellone Principale

Challenger Perugia CH | Terra | e46.600 – Parte Alta

(1) Delbonis, Federico vs Bye

Oliveira, Goncalo vs (WC) Zeppieri, Giulio

Huesler, Marc-Andrea vs (WC) Pellegrino, Andrea

Bye vs (15) Gomez, Emilio

(11) Gaio, Federico vs Bye

De Schepper, Kenny vs Bellucci, Thomaz

(ITF) Brancaccio, Raul vs Quiroz, Roberto

Bye vs (7) Baldi, Filippo

(4) Lorenzi, Paolo vs Bye

Lamasine, Tristan vs Giraldo, Santiago

Arnaboldi, Andrea vs Krstin, Pedja

Bye vs (16) Galan, Daniel Elahi

(12) Coria, Federico vs Bye

Galovic, Viktor vs Dutra Silva, Rogerio

Moroni, Gian Marco vs (ITF) Rondoni, Pietro

Bye vs (6) Caruso, Salvatore

Challenger Perugia CH | Terra | e46.600 – Parte Bassa

(8) Giannessi, Alessandro vs Bye

Vilella Martinez, Mario vs Gimeno-Traver, Daniel

Hernandez-Fernandez, Jose vs Safwat, Mohamed

Bye vs (9) Bagnis, Facundo

(13) Napolitano, Stefano vs Bye

(ITF) Roca Batalla, Oriol vs Vanni, Luca

(ITF) Bonadio, Riccardo vs (ITF) Safiullin, Roman

Bye vs (3) Ramos-Vinolas, Albert

(5) Sousa, Pedro vs Bye

Kolar, Zdenek vs (WC) Musetti, Lorenzo

(WC) Setkic, Aldin vs (WC) Ocleppo, Julian

Bye vs (10) Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo

(14) Horansky, Filip vs Bye

Quinzi, Gianluigi vs Marcora, Roberto

Qualifier vs Qualifier

Bye vs (2) Dzumhur, Damir