Challenger Perugia: Il Tabellone Principale
Challenger Perugia CH | Terra | e46.600 – Parte Alta
(1) Delbonis, Federico vs Bye
Oliveira, Goncalo vs (WC) Zeppieri, Giulio
Huesler, Marc-Andrea vs (WC) Pellegrino, Andrea
Bye vs (15) Gomez, Emilio
(11) Gaio, Federico vs Bye
De Schepper, Kenny vs Bellucci, Thomaz
(ITF) Brancaccio, Raul vs Quiroz, Roberto
Bye vs (7) Baldi, Filippo
(4) Lorenzi, Paolo vs Bye
Lamasine, Tristan vs Giraldo, Santiago
Arnaboldi, Andrea vs Krstin, Pedja
Bye vs (16) Galan, Daniel Elahi
(12) Coria, Federico vs Bye
Galovic, Viktor vs Dutra Silva, Rogerio
Moroni, Gian Marco vs (ITF) Rondoni, Pietro
Bye vs (6) Caruso, Salvatore
Challenger Perugia CH | Terra | e46.600 – Parte Bassa
(8) Giannessi, Alessandro vs Bye
Vilella Martinez, Mario vs Gimeno-Traver, Daniel
Hernandez-Fernandez, Jose vs Safwat, Mohamed
Bye vs (9) Bagnis, Facundo
(13) Napolitano, Stefano vs Bye
(ITF) Roca Batalla, Oriol vs Vanni, Luca
(ITF) Bonadio, Riccardo vs (ITF) Safiullin, Roman
Bye vs (3) Ramos-Vinolas, Albert
(5) Sousa, Pedro vs Bye
Kolar, Zdenek vs (WC) Musetti, Lorenzo
(WC) Setkic, Aldin vs (WC) Ocleppo, Julian
Bye vs (10) Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo
(14) Horansky, Filip vs Bye
Quinzi, Gianluigi vs Marcora, Roberto
Qualifier vs Qualifier
Bye vs (2) Dzumhur, Damir
TAG: Challenger Perugia, Challenger Perugia 2019
1 commento
