Challenger Perugia: Il Tabellone Principale

Salvatore Caruso nella foto
ITA Challenger Perugia CH | Terra | e46.600 – Parte Alta
(1) Delbonis, Federico ARG vs Bye
Oliveira, Goncalo POR vs (WC) Zeppieri, Giulio ITA
Huesler, Marc-Andrea SUI vs (WC) Pellegrino, Andrea ITA
Bye vs (15) Gomez, Emilio ECU

(11) Gaio, Federico ITA vs Bye
De Schepper, Kenny FRA vs Bellucci, Thomaz BRA
(ITF) Brancaccio, Raul ITA vs Quiroz, Roberto ECU
Bye vs (7) Baldi, Filippo ITA

(4) Lorenzi, Paolo ITA vs Bye
Lamasine, Tristan FRA vs Giraldo, Santiago COL
Arnaboldi, Andrea ITA vs Krstin, Pedja SRB
Bye vs (16) Galan, Daniel Elahi COL

(12) Coria, Federico ARG vs Bye
Galovic, Viktor CRO vs Dutra Silva, Rogerio BRA
Moroni, Gian Marco ITA vs (ITF) Rondoni, Pietro ITA
Bye vs (6) Caruso, Salvatore ITA

ITA Challenger Perugia CH | Terra | e46.600 – Parte Bassa
(8) Giannessi, Alessandro ITA vs Bye
Vilella Martinez, Mario ESP vs Gimeno-Traver, Daniel ESP
Hernandez-Fernandez, Jose DOM vs Safwat, Mohamed EGY
Bye vs (9) Bagnis, Facundo ARG

(13) Napolitano, Stefano ITA vs Bye
(ITF) Roca Batalla, Oriol ESP vs Vanni, Luca ITA
(ITF) Bonadio, Riccardo ITA vs (ITF) Safiullin, Roman RUS
Bye vs (3) Ramos-Vinolas, Albert ESP

(5) Sousa, Pedro POR vs Bye
Kolar, Zdenek CZE vs (WC) Musetti, Lorenzo ITA
(WC) Setkic, Aldin BIH vs (WC) Ocleppo, Julian ITA
Bye vs (10) Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo ESP

(14) Horansky, Filip SVK vs Bye
Quinzi, Gianluigi ITA vs Marcora, Roberto ITA
Qualifier vs Qualifier
Bye vs (2) Dzumhur, Damir BIH

