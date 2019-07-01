Wimbledon: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1

Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
Wimbledon Grand Slam | Erba | $46.765.979 – 1° Turno
Centre Court – Ore: 2:00pm
N. Djokovic vs P. Kohlschreiber
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Y. Putintseva vs N. Osaka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Edmund vs J. Munar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
S. Halep vs A. Sasnovich
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Vesely vs A. Zverev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
V. Williams vs C Gauff
Il match deve ancora iniziare
No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am
S. Wawrinka vs R. Bemelmans
Slam Wimbledon
S. Wawrinka [22]
A
2
R. Bemelmans•
40
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Bemelmans
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
S. Wawrinka
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Bemelmans
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
L. Zhu vs Ka. Pliskova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
T. Fabbiano vs S. Tsitsipas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
C. Wozniacki vs S. Sorribes Tormo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
K. Anderson vs P. Herbert
Slam Wimbledon
K. Anderson [4]
0
4
P. Herbert•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Anderson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 4-1
P. Herbert
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
K. Anderson
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
M. Rybarikova vs A. Sabalenka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Ahn vs A. Sevastova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
U. Humbert vs G. Monfils
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
C. McNally vs H. Watson
Slam Wimbledon
C. McNally•
0
3
H. Watson
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. McNally
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
H. Watson
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
F. Auger-Aliassime vs V. Pospisil
Il match deve ancora iniziare
P. Gunneswaran vs M. Raonic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Cornet vs V. Azarenka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
E. Svitolina vs D. Gavrilova
Slam Wimbledon
E. Svitolina [8]
0
3
D. Gavrilova•
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Gavrilova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
E. Svitolina
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
K. Khachanov vs S. Kwon
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. Medvedev vs P. Lorenzi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S-W. Hsieh vs J. Ostapenko
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
P. Gojowczyk vs R. Bautista Agut
Slam Wimbledon
P. Gojowczyk
0
2
R. Bautista Agut [23]•
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Gojowczyk
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
ace
1-4 → 2-4
R. Bautista Agut
1-3 → 1-4
R. Bautista Agut
0-2 → 0-3
P. Gojowczyk
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
R. Bautista Agut
0-0 → 0-1
A. Schmiedlova vs M. Puig
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. Collins vs Z. Diyas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
L. Sonego vs M. Granollers
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
P. Hercog vs V. Kuzmova
Slam Wimbledon
P. Hercog•
30
1
V. Kuzmova
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Kuzmova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
1-2 → 1-3
V. Kuzmova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
P. Hercog
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
M. Buzarnescu vs J. Pegula
Il match deve ancora iniziare
H. Hurkacz vs D. Lajovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Carballes Baena vs M. Kecmanovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
C-M. Stebe vs R. Opelka
Slam Wimbledon
C-M. Stebe•
0
2
R. Opelka
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Opelka
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
C-M. Stebe
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
R. Opelka
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 0-2
C-M. Stebe
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
K. Muchova vs A. Krunic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Arnaboldi vs I. Karlovic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. Jakupovic vs K. Flipkens
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Yastremska vs C. Giorgi
Slam Wimbledon
D. Yastremska
30
2
C. Giorgi•
30
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Yastremska
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
D. Yastremska
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
df
1-1 → 1-2
D. Yastremska
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
E. Gulbis vs L. Mayer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
P. Carreno Busta vs A. Popyrin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Bouzkova vs M. Barthel
Slam Wimbledon
M. Bouzkova
30
2
M. Barthel•
40
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Barthel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
M. Barthel
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Bouzkova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
S. Darcis vs M. Zverev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
V. Kudermetova vs Y. Bonaventure
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Chardy vs M. Klizan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Gasparyan vs A. Friedsam
Slam Wimbledon
M. Gasparyan•
30
3
A. Friedsam
15
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Friedsam
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
M. Gasparyan
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 2-0
A. Friedsam
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
D. Kudla vs M. Jaziri
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Potapova vs J. Teichmann
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Peterson vs Y. Wickmayer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 11 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Giron vs F. Lopez
Slam Wimbledon
M. Giron
0
3
F. Lopez•
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Lopez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
M. Giron
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
I. Swiatek vs V. Golubic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
P. Cuevas vs D. Dzumhur
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Kenin vs A. Sharma
Slam Wimbledon
S. Kenin [27]•
40
3
A. Sharma
30
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Kenin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
A. Sharma
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
A. Sharma
0-15
0-30
30-30
ace
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
A. Sharma
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
S. Rogers vs A. Kontaveit
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Kovalik vs R. Haase
Il match deve ancora iniziare
B. Paire vs J. Londero
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Tipsarevic vs Y. Nishioka
Slam Wimbledon
J. Tipsarevic•
30
3
Y. Nishioka
15
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Nishioka
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
J. Tipsarevic
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Vondrousova vs M. Brengle
Il match deve ancora iniziare
G. Dimitrov vs C. Moutet
Il match deve ancora iniziare
S. Zhang vs C. Garcia
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
B. Pera vs M. Sakkari
Slam Wimbledon
B. Pera
30
3
M. Sakkari [31]•
30
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Sakkari
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
B. Pera
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Seppi vs N. Jarry
Il match deve ancora iniziare
K. Majchrzak vs F. Verdasco
Il match deve ancora iniziare
A. Tomljanovic vs D. Kasatkina
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Keys vs L. Kumkhum
Slam Wimbledon
M. Keys [17]
0
3
L. Kumkhum•
15
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Keys
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-2 → 3-2
M. Keys
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
L. Kumkhum
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Keys
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
P. Martic vs J. Brady
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Copil vs G. Pella
Il match deve ancora iniziare
B. Klahn vs D. Goffin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
