Wimbledon 2019 - Day 1 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Day 1

01/07/2019 11:29 13 commenti
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
Risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon

GBR Wimbledon Grand Slam | Erba | $46.765.979 – 1° Turno

Centre Court – Ore: 2:00pm
N. Djokovic SRB vs P. Kohlschreiber GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Y. Putintseva KAZ vs N. Osaka JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Edmund GBR vs J. Munar ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


No.1 Court – Ore: 2:00pm
S. Halep ROU vs A. Sasnovich BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Vesely CZE vs A. Zverev GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Williams USA vs C Gauff USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


No.2 Court – Ore: 12:00am
S. Wawrinka SUI vs R. Bemelmans BEL

Slam Wimbledon
S. Wawrinka [22]
A
2
R. Bemelmans
40
1
Mostra dettagli

L. Zhu CHN vs Ka. Pliskova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

T. Fabbiano ITA vs S. Tsitsipas GRE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Wozniacki DEN vs S. Sorribes Tormo ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


No.3 Court – Ore: 12:00am
K. Anderson RSA vs P. Herbert FRA

Slam Wimbledon
K. Anderson [4]
0
4
P. Herbert
0
1
Mostra dettagli

M. Rybarikova SVK vs A. Sabalenka BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Ahn USA vs A. Sevastova LAT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

U. Humbert FRA vs G. Monfils FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
C. McNally USA vs H. Watson GBR

Slam Wimbledon
C. McNally
0
3
H. Watson
0
2
Mostra dettagli

F. Auger-Aliassime CAN vs V. Pospisil CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

P. Gunneswaran IND vs M. Raonic CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Cornet FRA vs V. Azarenka BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 18 – Ore: 12:00am
E. Svitolina UKR vs D. Gavrilova AUS

Slam Wimbledon
E. Svitolina [8]
0
3
D. Gavrilova
0
3
Mostra dettagli

K. Khachanov RUS vs S. Kwon KOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Medvedev RUS vs P. Lorenzi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S-W. Hsieh TPE vs J. Ostapenko LAT

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
P. Gojowczyk GER vs R. Bautista Agut ESP

Slam Wimbledon
P. Gojowczyk
0
2
R. Bautista Agut [23]
0
4
Mostra dettagli

A. Schmiedlova SVK vs M. Puig PUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Collins USA vs Z. Diyas KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

L. Sonego ITA vs M. Granollers ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
P. Hercog SLO vs V. Kuzmova SVK

Slam Wimbledon
P. Hercog
30
1
V. Kuzmova
0
3
Mostra dettagli

M. Buzarnescu ROU vs J. Pegula USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

H. Hurkacz POL vs D. Lajovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Carballes Baena ESP vs M. Kecmanovic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
C-M. Stebe GER vs R. Opelka USA

Slam Wimbledon
C-M. Stebe
0
2
R. Opelka
0
4
Mostra dettagli

K. Muchova CZE vs A. Krunic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Arnaboldi ITA vs I. Karlovic CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Jakupovic SLO vs K. Flipkens BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
D. Yastremska UKR vs C. Giorgi ITA

Slam Wimbledon
D. Yastremska
30
2
C. Giorgi
30
3
Mostra dettagli

E. Gulbis LAT vs L. Mayer ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

P. Carreno Busta ESP vs A. Popyrin AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Bouzkova CZE vs M. Barthel GER

Slam Wimbledon
M. Bouzkova
30
2
M. Barthel
40
2
Mostra dettagli

S. Darcis BEL vs M. Zverev GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

V. Kudermetova RUS vs Y. Bonaventure BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Chardy FRA vs M. Klizan SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Gasparyan RUS vs A. Friedsam GER

Slam Wimbledon
M. Gasparyan
30
3
A. Friedsam
15
2
Mostra dettagli

D. Kudla USA vs M. Jaziri TUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Potapova RUS vs J. Teichmann SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Peterson SWE vs Y. Wickmayer BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 11 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Giron USA vs F. Lopez ESP

Slam Wimbledon
M. Giron
0
3
F. Lopez
0
2
Mostra dettagli

I. Swiatek POL vs V. Golubic SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

P. Cuevas URU vs D. Dzumhur BIH

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Kenin USA vs A. Sharma AUS

Slam Wimbledon
S. Kenin [27]
40
3
A. Sharma
30
2
Mostra dettagli

S. Rogers USA vs A. Kontaveit EST

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Kovalik SVK vs R. Haase NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Paire FRA vs J. Londero ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Tipsarevic SRB vs Y. Nishioka JPN

Slam Wimbledon
J. Tipsarevic
30
3
Y. Nishioka
15
2
Mostra dettagli

M. Vondrousova CZE vs M. Brengle USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

G. Dimitrov BUL vs C. Moutet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S. Zhang CHN vs C. Garcia FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
B. Pera USA vs M. Sakkari GRE

Slam Wimbledon
B. Pera
30
3
M. Sakkari [31]
30
3
Mostra dettagli

A. Seppi ITA vs N. Jarry CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

K. Majchrzak POL vs F. Verdasco ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

A. Tomljanovic AUS vs D. Kasatkina RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 17 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Keys USA vs L. Kumkhum THA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Keys [17]
0
3
L. Kumkhum
15
2
Mostra dettagli

P. Martic CRO vs J. Brady USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Copil ROU vs G. Pella ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Klahn USA vs D. Goffin BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Italian_Tennis 01-07-2019 12:23

@ Tommaso11 (#2373952
Fa vedere solo 2 3 match tipo Anderson

 13
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tommaso11 (Guest) 01-07-2019 12:14

@ Italian_Tennis (#2373947)

Ecco, appunto, qualcuno trovato

 12
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tommaso11 (Guest) 01-07-2019 12:14

A me sportzone non fa, qualcuno ha lo stesso problema?

 11
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Italian_Tennis 01-07-2019 12:13

Ma anche a voi non fa vedere i match Sportzone?

 10
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
cataflic (Guest) 01-07-2019 12:09

Come diceva il buon Han Solo il viaggio a Wimbledon di Camila potrebbe finire prima di cominciare… 🙄
Ha giocato veramente troppo poco, però con lei non si sa mai, anche se quando è in fiducia gioca molto meglio.

 9
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Albcors84 (Guest) 01-07-2019 12:01

http://www.live-stream365.com per vedere i match in alternativa a sportzone e jokerstream

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Carramba (Guest) 01-07-2019 11:59

Buon W a tutti!
In bocca al lupo al mitico Goran nuovo coach di Nole.

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Andi (Guest) 01-07-2019 11:59

Buon wimbledon a tutti e forza Italia

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
mAlex2 (Guest) 01-07-2019 11:58

Ah no scusate su Sportzone c’è, non avevo visto che avevano suddiviso match maschili e femminili

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
mAlex2 (Guest) 01-07-2019 11:55

Ma la Giorgi neanche su Sportzone sta, non ci sarà neanche in streaming?

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Remandrew 01-07-2019 11:55

@ WIMBLEDON (#2373922)

Grazie anche a te

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Rob67 (Guest) 01-07-2019 11:48

Scritto da WIMBLEDON
Buon Wimbledon a tutti.
133 edizione.

Grazie , anche a te

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
WIMBLEDON (Guest) 01-07-2019 11:34

Buon Wimbledon a tutti.
133 edizione.

 1
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: marklenders