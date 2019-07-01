Wimbledon Grand Slam | Erba | $22.876.979 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Lorenzo Sonego nei primi 50 giocatori del mondo
01/07/2019 09:21 10 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (01-07-2019)
10
Best: 10
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2785
Punti
24
Tornei
20
Best: 20
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1665
Punti
27
Tornei
41
Best: 16
▼
-1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1085
Punti
28
Tornei
46
Best: 46
▲
29
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
970
Punti
30
Tornei
73
Best: 18
▼
-2
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
745
Punti
28
Tornei
89
Best: 70
▲
13
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
639
Punti
23
Tornei
102
Best: 100
▼
-2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
549
Punti
28
Tornei
106
Best: 33
▲
1
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
531
Punti
34
Tornei
123
Best: 122
▲
2
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
458
Punti
27
Tornei
132
Best: 132
▲
2
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
431
Punti
29
Tornei
142
Best: 128
▼
-11
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
389
Punti
27
Tornei
149
Best: 149
▲
2
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
370
Punti
26
Tornei
160
Best: 84
▲
3
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
348
Punti
19
Tornei
174
Best: 146
▲
1
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
305
Punti
30
Tornei
177
Best: 152
▲
2
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
299
Punti
27
Tornei
186
Best: 36
▲
1
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
281
Punti
19
Tornei
209
Best: 209
▲
1
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
239
Punti
16
Tornei
215
Best: 178
▲
1
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
230
Punti
22
Tornei
219
Best: 153
▼
-10
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
226
Punti
25
Tornei
225
Best: 100
▲
2
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
211
Punti
15
Tornei
259
Best: 118
▼
-6
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
172
Punti
24
Tornei
262
Best: 142
▼
-6
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
167
Punti
21
Tornei
276
Best: 212
▼
-2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
143
Punti
19
Tornei
338
Best: 336
▼
-2
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
82
Punti
13
Tornei
351
Best: 159
--
0
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
71
Punti
13
Tornei
353
Best: 315
--
0
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
68
Punti
16
Tornei
356
Best: 274
▲
1
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
64
Punti
31
Tornei
361
Best: 259
▼
-6
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
59
Punti
20
Tornei
372
Best: 326
▲
5
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
50
Punti
27
Tornei
375
Best: 375
▲
85
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
48
Punti
11
Tornei
391
Best: 389
▼
-2
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
42
Punti
12
Tornei
401
Best: 399
▼
-2
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
39
Punti
10
Tornei
414
Best: 414
▲
10
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
31
Punti
12
Tornei
415
Best: 301
▼
-1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
31
Punti
14
Tornei
418
Best: 418
▲
9
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
31
Punti
18
Tornei
448
Best: 430
▼
-1
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
22
Punti
22
Tornei
458
Best: 355
▼
-1
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
20
Punti
20
Tornei
462
Best: 462
--
0
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
17
Punti
6
Tornei
477
Best: 355
▲
3
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
15
Punti
21
Tornei
478
Best: 204
▲
3
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
14
Punti
4
Tornei
481
Best: 375
▲
3
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
14
Punti
11
Tornei
502
Best: 472
▲
89
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
12
Punti
16
Tornei
514
Best: 497
▼
-2
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
11
Punti
13
Tornei
522
Best: 292
--
0
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
10
Punti
6
Tornei
525
Best: 354
--
0
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
10
Punti
8
Tornei
570
Best: 455
--
0
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
6
Punti
7
Tornei
617
Best: 522
▲
2
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
3
Punti
5
Tornei
617
Best: 299
▲
2
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
3
Punti
5
Tornei
625
Best: 465
--
0
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
3
Punti
6
Tornei
635
Best: 628
▲
1
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
3
Punti
9
Tornei
638
Best: 375
▲
1
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
3
Punti
11
Tornei
649
Best: 636
▲
1
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
667
Best: 656
--
0
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
1
Punti
7
Tornei
679
Best: 397
▲
2
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
1
Punti
13
Tornei
Molto molto bene sonego, sarà un top 50 per molti anni a venire. ma per cortesia limitiamo i decibel in campo
Qualcosa di simile. Ha investito 500 mila euro su un programma di investimento ma si trattava di una truffa. Ha quindi perso i 500 mila e i 160 mila di interessi che erano maturati.
Al casino’?
Molto bene. Peccato solo per Seppi che continua a perdere terreno. E adesso ha pure perso 660 mila euro
Sonego md nei 1000, step chiave per blindare la classifica. sinner deve farepunti e vittorie, subito.
Quoto, assolutamente: di certo Sonego non ruberà l’occhio come altri, ma già oggi lui ha fatto meglio di tanti altri giocatori italiani molto forti, come ad esempio il giustamente osannato Bolelli!
Fabio 9 nella live…
Con un buon Wimbledon potrebbe anche ritrovarsi ottavo.
Con un brutto torneo invece bisognerà sperare che dietro non macinino troppi punti per riuscire a rimanere nei 10
Dalla redazione, avremmo gradito un bel commento sulla vittoria di Sonego.
Si e’ persa una buona occasione,vediamo se ai prossimi trionfi (e ce saranno parecchi)riuscirete a recuperare e dare il giusto spazio ad un atleta,poca apparenza e molta sostanza.
Che bravo Sonny…un altro gradino del podio salito ed un altro ragazzo che si avvia ad esprimere il 100% del suo potenziale.
Bravissimo Sonego, 4 giocatori fra i primi 50 ! E un plauso speciale a Fabbiano, ben dentro i primi 100 giocatori del mondo! Sfortunatamente la stagione sull’erba è breve