Classifica ATP Italiani: Lorenzo Sonego nei primi 50 giocatori del mondo

01/07/2019 09:21 10 commenti
Lorenzo Sonego classe 1995 e n.46 ATP
Lorenzo Sonego classe 1995 e n.46 ATP

Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (01-07-2019)

10
Best: 10
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
2785
Punti
24
Tornei
20
Best: 20
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
1665
Punti
27
Tornei
41
Best: 16
-1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
1085
Punti
28
Tornei
46
Best: 46
29
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
970
Punti
30
Tornei
73
Best: 18
-2
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
745
Punti
28
Tornei
89
Best: 70
13
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
639
Punti
23
Tornei
102
Best: 100
-2
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
549
Punti
28
Tornei
106
Best: 33
1
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
531
Punti
34
Tornei
123
Best: 122
2
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
458
Punti
27
Tornei
132
Best: 132
2
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
431
Punti
29
Tornei
142
Best: 128
-11
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
389
Punti
27
Tornei
149
Best: 149
2
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
370
Punti
26
Tornei
160
Best: 84
3
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
348
Punti
19
Tornei
174
Best: 146
1
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
305
Punti
30
Tornei
177
Best: 152
2
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
299
Punti
27
Tornei
186
Best: 36
1
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
281
Punti
19
Tornei
209
Best: 209
1
Jannik Sinner
ITA, 16-08-2001
239
Punti
16
Tornei
215
Best: 178
1
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
230
Punti
22
Tornei
219
Best: 153
-10
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
226
Punti
25
Tornei
225
Best: 100
2
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
211
Punti
15
Tornei
259
Best: 118
-6
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
172
Punti
24
Tornei
262
Best: 142
-6
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
167
Punti
21
Tornei
276
Best: 212
-2
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
143
Punti
19
Tornei
338
Best: 336
-2
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
82
Punti
13
Tornei
351
Best: 159
--
0
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
71
Punti
13
Tornei
353
Best: 315
--
0
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
68
Punti
16
Tornei
356
Best: 274
1
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
64
Punti
31
Tornei
361
Best: 259
-6
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
59
Punti
20
Tornei
372
Best: 326
5
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
50
Punti
27
Tornei
375
Best: 375
85
Lorenzo Musetti
ITA, 03-03-2002
48
Punti
11
Tornei
391
Best: 389
-2
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
42
Punti
12
Tornei
401
Best: 399
-2
Giulio Zeppieri
ITA, 07-12-2001
39
Punti
10
Tornei
414
Best: 414
10
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
31
Punti
12
Tornei
415
Best: 301
-1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
31
Punti
14
Tornei
418
Best: 418
9
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
31
Punti
18
Tornei
448
Best: 430
-1
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
22
Punti
22
Tornei
458
Best: 355
-1
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
20
Punti
20
Tornei
462
Best: 462
--
0
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
17
Punti
6
Tornei
477
Best: 355
3
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
15
Punti
21
Tornei
478
Best: 204
3
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
14
Punti
4
Tornei
481
Best: 375
3
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
14
Punti
11
Tornei
502
Best: 472
89
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
12
Punti
16
Tornei
514
Best: 497
-2
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
11
Punti
13
Tornei
522
Best: 292
--
0
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
10
Punti
6
Tornei
525
Best: 354
--
0
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
10
Punti
8
Tornei
570
Best: 455
--
0
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
6
Punti
7
Tornei
617
Best: 522
2
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
3
Punti
5
Tornei
617
Best: 299
2
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
3
Punti
5
Tornei
625
Best: 465
--
0
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
3
Punti
6
Tornei
635
Best: 628
1
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
3
Punti
9
Tornei
638
Best: 375
1
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
3
Punti
11
Tornei
649
Best: 636
1
Stefano Baldoni
ITA, 26-08-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
667
Best: 656
--
0
Emiliano Maggioli
ITA, 30-04-2001
1
Punti
7
Tornei
679
Best: 397
2
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
1
Punti
13
Tornei
Giorgio (Guest) 01-07-2019 12:17

Molto molto bene sonego, sarà un top 50 per molti anni a venire. ma per cortesia limitiamo i decibel in campo

 10
simposio (Guest) 01-07-2019 11:41

Scritto da WIMBLEDON

Scritto da simposio
Molto bene. Peccato solo per Seppi che continua a perdere terreno. E adesso ha pure perso 660 mila euro

Al casino’?

Qualcosa di simile. Ha investito 500 mila euro su un programma di investimento ma si trattava di una truffa. Ha quindi perso i 500 mila e i 160 mila di interessi che erano maturati.

 9
WIMBLEDON (Guest) 01-07-2019 11:17

Scritto da simposio
Molto bene. Peccato solo per Seppi che continua a perdere terreno. E adesso ha pure perso 660 mila euro

Al casino’?

 8
simposio (Guest) 01-07-2019 11:11

Molto bene. Peccato solo per Seppi che continua a perdere terreno. E adesso ha pure perso 660 mila euro

 7
Lallo (Guest) 01-07-2019 10:39

Sonego md nei 1000, step chiave per blindare la classifica. sinner deve farepunti e vittorie, subito.

 6
JoeFoxx 01-07-2019 10:27

Scritto da Rolam
Dalla redazione, avremmo gradito un bel commento sulla vittoria di Sonego.
Si e’ persa una buona occasione,vediamo se ai prossimi trionfi (e ce saranno parecchi)riuscirete a recuperare e dare il giusto spazio ad un atleta,poca apparenza e molta sostanza.

Quoto, assolutamente: di certo Sonego non ruberà l’occhio come altri, ma già oggi lui ha fatto meglio di tanti altri giocatori italiani molto forti, come ad esempio il giustamente osannato Bolelli!

 5
Tieleman (Guest) 01-07-2019 10:12

Fabio 9 nella live…
Con un buon Wimbledon potrebbe anche ritrovarsi ottavo.
Con un brutto torneo invece bisognerà sperare che dietro non macinino troppi punti per riuscire a rimanere nei 10

 4
Rolam (Guest) 01-07-2019 09:52

Dalla redazione, avremmo gradito un bel commento sulla vittoria di Sonego.
Si e’ persa una buona occasione,vediamo se ai prossimi trionfi (e ce saranno parecchi)riuscirete a recuperare e dare il giusto spazio ad un atleta,poca apparenza e molta sostanza.

 3
cataflic (Guest) 01-07-2019 09:38

Che bravo Sonny…un altro gradino del podio salito ed un altro ragazzo che si avvia ad esprimere il 100% del suo potenziale.

 2
Fabri (Guest) 01-07-2019 09:35

Bravissimo Sonego, 4 giocatori fra i primi 50 ! E un plauso speciale a Fabbiano, ben dentro i primi 100 giocatori del mondo! Sfortunatamente la stagione sull’erba è breve :mrgreen:

 1
