Wimbledon 2019 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Wimbledon: LIVE i risultati del Primo Turno di Qualificazione

24/06/2019 10:54 33 commenti
I risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
I risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon

GBR Wimbledon – 1° Turno Qualificazioni

Court 1 – Ore: 12:00 – Italiane
C. Tseng TPE vs T. Paul USA

Slam Wimbledon
C. Tseng
3
3
T. Paul [30]
6
6
Vincitore: T. Paul
Mostra dettagli

M. Polmans AUS vs M. Safwat EGY

Slam Wimbledon
M. Polmans
6
6
M. Safwat
1
3
Vincitore: M. Polmans
Mostra dettagli

Z. Zhang CHN vs S. Caruso ITA

Slam Wimbledon
Z. Zhang
0
2
S. Caruso [18]
0
2
Mostra dettagli

D. Galan COL vs L. Giustino ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ore: 12:00am
N. Milojevic SRB vs M. Torpegaard DEN

Slam Wimbledon
N. Milojevic
6
6
3
M. Torpegaard
4
7
6
Vincitore: M. Torpegaard
Mostra dettagli

J. Domingues POR vs S. Kwon KOR

Slam Wimbledon
J. Domingues
40
0
S. Kwon [24]
30
5
Mostra dettagli

H. Laaksonen SUI vs J. Kubler AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Sinner ITA vs A. Bolt AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 3 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Bachinger GER vs S. Napolitano ITA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Bachinger [15]
5
6
4
S. Napolitano
7
1
6
Vincitore: S. Napolitano
Mostra dettagli

V. Galovic CRO vs F. Bagnis ARG

Slam Wimbledon
V. Galovic
0
1
F. Bagnis [28]
0
2
Mostra dettagli

Y. Hanfmann GER vs A. Giannessi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

N. Gombos SVK vs Z. Kolar CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Menendez-Maceiras ESP vs D. Sela ISR

Slam Wimbledon
A. Menendez-Maceiras
1
6
6
D. Sela
6
0
4
Vincitore: A. Menendez-Maceiras
Mostra dettagli

Y. Watanuki JPN vs A. Davidovich Fokina ESP

Slam Wimbledon
Y. Watanuki
15
4
A. Davidovich Fokina [26]
30
5
Mostra dettagli

S. Travaglia ITA vs B. Rola SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Basic BIH vs E. Donskoy RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
C. Eubanks USA vs L. Vanni ITA

Slam Wimbledon
C. Eubanks
7
3
6
L. Vanni
6
6
3
Vincitore: C. Eubanks
Mostra dettagli

R. Ramanathan IND vs L. Lacko SVK

Slam Wimbledon
R. Ramanathan
30
1
L. Lacko
0
1
Mostra dettagli

T. Griekspoor NED vs P. Cachin ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Novak AUT vs T. De Bakker NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Gutierrez-Ferrol ESP vs L. Rosol CZE

Slam Wimbledon
S. Gutierrez-Ferrol
3
0
L. Rosol [29]
6
6
Vincitore: L. Rosol
Mostra dettagli

E. Couacaud FRA vs S. Ofner AUT

Slam Wimbledon
E. Couacaud
3
6
6
S. Ofner
6
3
1
Vincitore: E. Couacaud
Mostra dettagli

J. Zopp EST vs Q. Halys FRA

Slam Wimbledon
J. Zopp
0
0
Q. Halys
0
0
Riscaldamento
Mostra dettagli

Y. Maden GER vs H. Moriya JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
T. Monteiro BRA vs R. Marcora ITA

Slam Wimbledon
T. Monteiro [6]
7
7
R. Marcora
6
6
Vincitore: T. Monteiro
Mostra dettagli

G. Soeda JPN vs F. Baldi ITA

Slam Wimbledon
G. Soeda
15
6
2
F. Baldi
30
4
2
Mostra dettagli

F. Horansky SVK vs P. Martinez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

E. Karlovskiy RUS vs K. Coppejans BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
G. Garcia-Lopez ESP vs S. Myneni IND

Slam Wimbledon
G. Garcia-Lopez
6
4
7
S. Myneni
4
6
5
Vincitore: G. Garcia-Lopez
Mostra dettagli

A. Nedovyesov KAZ vs G. Mager ITA

Slam Wimbledon
A. Nedovyesov
0
0
G. Mager [22]
0
0
Riscaldamento
Mostra dettagli

S. Diez CAN vs T. Ito JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Moraing GER vs F. Gaio ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
C. Berlocq ARG vs Y. Sugita JPN

Slam Wimbledon
C. Berlocq
4
2
Y. Sugita
6
6
Vincitore: Y. Sugita
Mostra dettagli

G. Barrere FRA vs E. Gomez ECU

Slam Wimbledon
G. Barrere [12]
1
4
6
E. Gomez
1*
6
6
Mostra dettagli

B. Schnur CAN vs M. Janvier FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

I. Marchenko UKR vs M. Trungelliti ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
A. De Greef BEL vs M. Giron USA

Slam Wimbledon
A. De Greef
2
3
M. Giron
6
6
Vincitore: M. Giron
Mostra dettagli

E. Hoyt GBR vs R. Dutra Silva BRA

Slam Wimbledon
E. Hoyt
0
6
5
R. Dutra Silva
15
7
5
Mostra dettagli

D. Brands GER vs M. Whitehouse GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

J. Draper GBR vs Y. Uchiyama JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 11 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Duckworth AUS vs J. Choinski GBR

Slam Wimbledon
J. Duckworth
6
7
J. Choinski
1
5
Vincitore: J. Duckworth
Mostra dettagli

J. Vesely CZE vs S. Bolelli ITA

Slam Wimbledon
J. Vesely [7]
15
6
5
S. Bolelli
0
4
2
Mostra dettagli

J-P. Smith AUS vs N. Mahut FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

D. Young USA vs E. Gerasimov BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
E. Lopez Perez ESP vs A. Harris AUS

Slam Wimbledon
E. Lopez Perez
2
5
A. Harris
6
7
Vincitore: A. Harris
Mostra dettagli

E. Ymer SWE vs R. Bemelmans BEL

Slam Wimbledon
E. Ymer [16]
0
3
4
R. Bemelmans
0
6
5
Mostra dettagli

A. Vatutin RUS vs B. Fratangelo USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

B. Kavcic SLO vs F. Arguello ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 13 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Hoang FRA vs K. Uchida JPN

Slam Wimbledon
A. Hoang [10]
7
6
K. Uchida
6
4
Vincitore: A. Hoang
Mostra dettagli

K. Majchrzak POL vs C. Lestienne FRA

Slam Wimbledon
K. Majchrzak [11]
15
6
3
C. Lestienne
40
1
1
Mostra dettagli

A. Popyrin AUS vs F. Coria ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

M. Granollers ESP vs P. Krstin SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
D. King BAR vs S. Stakhovsky UKR
Slam Wimbledon
D. King
3
2
S. Stakhovsky [17]
6
6
Vincitore: S. Stakhovsky
Mostra dettagli

J. Jung TPE vs R. Quiroz ECU

Slam Wimbledon
J. Jung [13]
40
6
1
R. Quiroz
30
7
3
Mostra dettagli

A. McHugh GBR vs M. Ymer SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R. Peniston GBR vs A. Arnaboldi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Krueger USA vs T. Smyczek USA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Krueger
5
4
T. Smyczek
7
6
Vincitore: T. Smyczek
Mostra dettagli

J. Rodionov AUT vs A. Santillan AUS

Slam Wimbledon
J. Rodionov
3
1
A. Santillan
6
6
Vincitore: A. Santillan
Mostra dettagli

S. Giraldo COL vs O. Otte GER

Slam Wimbledon
S. Giraldo
0
0
O. Otte [25]
0
0
Riscaldamento
Mostra dettagli

A. Balazs HUN vs P. Polansky CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
C. Moutet FRA vs L. Miedler AUT

Slam Wimbledon
C. Moutet [1]
6
3
8
L. Miedler
4
6
6
Vincitore: C. Moutet
Mostra dettagli

M. Mmoh USA vs N. Rubin USA

Slam Wimbledon
M. Mmoh
0
1
N. Rubin
0
4
Mostra dettagli

L. Broady GBR vs A. Martin SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Z. Li CHN vs D. Brown GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,

33 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

akgul num.1 24-06-2019 14:47

peccato per la sconfitta di Bolelli… si era preparato benissimo per questo ultimo torneo della carriera! 😳

 33
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fabio 1978 (Guest) 24-06-2019 14:42

Scritto da AndreTNS
Su Supertennis danno ora Bolelli, a chi può consiglio di seguirla, Bole gioca sempre bene su erba, ed in più c’è la miglior coppia di commentatori (Spalluto-Ricevuti) il primo è quello che da più verve alle cronache ed il secondo è abbastanza tecnico e competente.

Menomale che non ho acceso la tv su supertennis. Ringraziamo Bolelli per quello che ha fatto ma ormai nel singolo è un ex giocatore. Forza azzurri!

 32
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Alelori18 24-06-2019 14:41

@ Erranio (#2368441)

In realtà sinner non è in un campo coperto dalle telecamere

 31
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Monticone: il gatto di Giulia (Guest) 24-06-2019 14:40

Scritto da marcello
vanni e mager si sono fatti scappare il primo set da una posizione di vantagio nel tie break.
napolitano vince il primo. Spero possa arrivare al md

Scusa ma Mager dove lo hai visto? ❓

 30
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Marco69 24-06-2019 14:37

Scritto da diddi
fino adesso il bilancio non è molto positivo

Sinceramente partivano tutti sfavoriti e neanche di poco
Bastava guardare le quote
Hanno preso tutti giocatori che sull’erba se la cavano

 29
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Victor (Guest) 24-06-2019 14:37

Purtroppo Bolelli non credo sia con la testa in partita..Servizio insufficiente e poco incisivo, scambi lenti, senza forzare, poca voglia di soffrire, poche idee. Sconfitta inevitabile. Ritiro in singolo già radicato in mente

 28
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Giuseppe frank (Guest) 24-06-2019 14:36

Felice di avee sbagliato pronostico. Grande Napolitano.

 27
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
diddi (Guest) 24-06-2019 14:26

fino adesso il bilancio non è molto positivo

 26
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mars (Guest) 24-06-2019 14:07

Purtroppo è coperto dalle telecamere solo il campo11, motivo per il quale supertennis sta trasmettendo i match su quel campo.

 25
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fernando (Guest) 24-06-2019 14:05

Bolelli ce lo siamo giocato, ci aggrappiamo agli altri italiani

 24
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
marcov2 (Guest) 24-06-2019 14:04

Tie break sinora siamo a 0 su 3.

 23
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fabio1978 (Guest) 24-06-2019 13:43

Scritto da marcello
vanni e mager si sono fatti scappare il primo set da una posizione di vantagio nel tie break.
napolitano vince il primo. Spero possa arrivare al md

Prevedi il futuro? Mager ancora non sta giocando. Forse volevi dire Marcora. 😛

 22
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
giuliovitali0208 24-06-2019 13:42

Ragazzi Supertennis non può trasmettere altre partite perché sugli altri campi le telecamere sono spente e sono campi non trasmessi neppure in streaming

 21
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
AndreTNS (Guest) 24-06-2019 13:42

Su Supertennis danno ora Bolelli, a chi può consiglio di seguirla, Bole gioca sempre bene su erba, ed in più c’è la miglior coppia di commentatori (Spalluto-Ricevuti) il primo è quello che da più verve alle cronache ed il secondo è abbastanza tecnico e competente.

 20
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
DrittoDiGulbis (Guest) 24-06-2019 13:28

Scritto da marcello
vanni e mager si sono fatti scappare il primo set da una posizione di vantagio nel tie break.
napolitano vince il primo. Spero possa arrivare al md

* marcora

 19
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Italian_Tennis 24-06-2019 13:12

@ Erranio (#2368441)

IL problema è che gli altri campi non sembrano coperti.

 18
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
marcov2 (Guest) 24-06-2019 13:10

Accidenti Vanni, essere 5 a 2 e perdere il tie break.

 17
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
marcello (Guest) 24-06-2019 13:06

vanni e mager si sono fatti scappare il primo set da una posizione di vantagio nel tie break.
napolitano vince il primo. Spero possa arrivare al md

 16
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Rella (Guest) 24-06-2019 12:48

@ IGNORANTEdiTENNIS (#2368470)

Mah…allora lo scorso anno abbiamo visto qualificazioni diverse…se non sbaglio Travaglia e Fabbiano entrarono nel MD…

 15
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Bjorn borg (Guest) 24-06-2019 12:45

Scritto da tennis_lover

Scritto da Nello
Tra gli italiani penso che gli unici con chance di qualificazione al md sono Sinner Travaglia e Caruso. Giustino ha fatto bene ultimamente ma su erba zero. Gaio non capisco come faccia a giocare già oggi

non è che gli organizzatori di WIMBLEDON potevano rinviare la partita di Gaio perché ieri giocava la finale di un challenger …

E cosa c’entra col commento ?

 14
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
tennis_lover (Guest) 24-06-2019 12:38

Scritto da Nello
Tra gli italiani penso che gli unici con chance di qualificazione al md sono Sinner Travaglia e Caruso. Giustino ha fatto bene ultimamente ma su erba zero. Gaio non capisco come faccia a giocare già oggi

non è che gli organizzatori di WIMBLEDON potevano rinviare la partita di Gaio perché ieri giocava la finale di un challenger …

 13
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
nadaluberalles (Guest) 24-06-2019 12:35

@ ric98 (#2368469)

No. Ho cercato anch’io, ma nessun video in chiaro tranne il campo sul quale giocano Duckworth a Choinski.
Se qualcun’altro è abbonato a servizi a pagamento potrebbe almeno chiarirci se esistono telecamere o meno sugli altri campi.
Grazie

 12
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
sander (Guest) 24-06-2019 12:32

Scritto da Erranio
Sinner non è in programmazione su Supertennis oggi.
Dite che faranno modifiche in corsa?
Per il momento possiamo gustarci:
lunedì 24 giugno – LIVE
alle ore 12.00
Duckworth (AUS) c. Choinski (GBR)
a seguire
BOLELLI (ITA) c. Vesely (CZE)
a seguire
Smith (AUS) c. Mahut (FRA)
a seguire
Young (USA) c. Gerasimov (BLR)

Vedere le qualificazioni di Wimbledon sarebbe bello nel caso potessero passare da un campo all’altro per vedere italiani o partite interessanti. Essere bloccati su un Duckworth-Choinsky è un pò come vedere ai Mondiali Corea del sud -El Salvador mentre in contemporanea gioca l’Italia…

 11
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fabio 1978 (Guest) 24-06-2019 12:22

Ma che razza di partita sta facendo vedere supertennis? Non poteva far vedere qualche italiano?

 10
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mattia M. (Guest) 24-06-2019 12:13

Scritto da Erranio
Sinner non è in programmazione su Supertennis oggi.
Dite che faranno modifiche in corsa?
Per il momento possiamo gustarci:
lunedì 24 giugno – LIVE
alle ore 12.00
Duckworth (AUS) c. Choinski (GBR)
a seguire
BOLELLI (ITA) c. Vesely (CZE)
a seguire
Smith (AUS) c. Mahut (FRA)
a seguire
Young (USA) c. Gerasimov (BLR)

Ma non dovevano trasmettere gli italiani???

 9
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Monticone: il gatto di Giulia (Guest) 24-06-2019 12:08

Complimenti per la foto ,redazione.
Davvero splendida.

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
IGNORANTEdiTENNIS 24-06-2019 12:01
7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
IGNORANTEdiTENNIS 24-06-2019 12:01

Oggi perdono tutti o quasi mi sa… l’erba non fa per loro.
Speriamo però di smentire la leggenda dei classici italioti che fuori dalla terra rossa non combinano niente

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
ric98 (Guest) 24-06-2019 12:00

buongiorno a tutti, qualcuno sa se esistono streaming per gli altri campi delle Quali, non coperti da Supertennis? Perchè su un sito che frequento ci sono i riferimenti ai campi, ma non compaiono dei link effettivi per vedere gli streaming, qualcuno può aiutarmi? Grazie

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Danish10 (Guest) 24-06-2019 11:42

@ Erranio (#2368441)

Tutte le partite trasmesse da supertennis sono sullo stesso campo quindi temo che quel campo sia l’unico coperto dalle telecamere.

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Erranio (Guest) 24-06-2019 11:20

Sinner non è in programmazione su Supertennis oggi.
Dite che faranno modifiche in corsa?
Per il momento possiamo gustarci:

lunedì 24 giugno – LIVE
alle ore 12.00
Duckworth (AUS) c. Choinski (GBR)
a seguire
BOLELLI (ITA) c. Vesely (CZE)
a seguire
Smith (AUS) c. Mahut (FRA)
a seguire
Young (USA) c. Gerasimov (BLR)

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Nello (Guest) 24-06-2019 11:18

Tra gli italiani penso che gli unici con chance di qualificazione al md sono Sinner Travaglia e Caruso. Giustino ha fatto bene ultimamente ma su erba zero. Gaio non capisco come faccia a giocare già oggi

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Wimbledon 24-06-2019 10:59

Buongiorno a tutti e benvenuti al “mio” torneo.

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!