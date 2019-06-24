Wimbledon: LIVE i risultati del Primo Turno di Qualificazione

I risultati dal torneo di Wimbledon
Wimbledon – 1° Turno Qualificazioni
Court 1 – Ore: 12:00 – Italiane
C. Tseng vs T. Paul
Slam Wimbledon
C. Tseng
3
3
T. Paul [30]
6
6
Vincitore: T. Paul
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
T. Paul
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
C. Tseng
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
T. Paul
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
C. Tseng
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
C. Tseng
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Paul
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
C. Tseng
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
T. Paul
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
C. Tseng
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
M. Polmans vs M. Safwat
Slam Wimbledon
M. Polmans
6
6
M. Safwat
1
3
Vincitore: M. Polmans
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 4-3
M. Safwat
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
M. Polmans
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Polmans
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Safwat
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
M. Safwat
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Z. Zhang vs S. Caruso
Slam Wimbledon
Z. Zhang
0
2
S. Caruso [18]•
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Zhang
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
D. Galan vs L. Giustino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ore: 12:00am
N. Milojevic vs M. Torpegaard
Slam Wimbledon
N. Milojevic
6
6
3
M. Torpegaard
4
7
6
Vincitore: M. Torpegaard
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Milojevic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
M. Torpegaard
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
M. Torpegaard
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
M. Torpegaard
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None*-None
0-1*
0-2*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Torpegaard
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
M. Torpegaard
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
N. Milojevic
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
N. Milojevic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Torpegaard
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
M. Torpegaard
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
N. Milojevic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Torpegaard
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
N. Milojevic
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
M. Torpegaard
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
N. Milojevic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
M. Torpegaard
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
M. Torpegaard
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
J. Domingues vs S. Kwon
Slam Wimbledon
J. Domingues
40
0
S. Kwon [24]•
30
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Kwon
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
J. Domingues
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-4 → 0-5
S. Kwon
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
J. Domingues
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-2 → 0-3
S. Kwon
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 0-2
J. Domingues
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
H. Laaksonen vs J. Kubler
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Sinner vs A. Bolt
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 3 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Bachinger vs S. Napolitano
Slam Wimbledon
M. Bachinger [15]
5
6
4
S. Napolitano
7
1
6
Vincitore: S. Napolitano
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Bachinger
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
ace
4-5 → 4-6
S. Napolitano
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
S. Napolitano
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
M. Bachinger
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
S. Napolitano
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
M. Bachinger
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
S. Napolitano
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
S. Napolitano
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Bachinger
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
5-1 → 6-1
S. Napolitano
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Napolitano
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Napolitano
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 5-7
S. Napolitano
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
S. Napolitano
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 2-3
S. Napolitano
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
S. Napolitano
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
M. Bachinger
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
V. Galovic vs F. Bagnis
Slam Wimbledon
V. Galovic•
0
1
F. Bagnis [28]
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Bagnis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
V. Galovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
F. Bagnis
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Y. Hanfmann vs A. Giannessi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
N. Gombos vs Z. Kolar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 4 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Menendez-Maceiras vs D. Sela
Slam Wimbledon
A. Menendez-Maceiras
1
6
6
D. Sela
6
0
4
Vincitore: A. Menendez-Maceiras
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Sela
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
A. Menendez-Maceiras
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
A. Menendez-Maceiras
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
A. Menendez-Maceiras
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
2-2 → 2-3
D. Sela
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
A. Menendez-Maceiras
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
D. Sela
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Menendez-Maceiras
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Menendez-Maceiras
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-0 → 5-0
A. Menendez-Maceiras
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
D. Sela
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 2-0
A. Menendez-Maceiras
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Sela
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-5 → 1-6
A. Menendez-Maceiras
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 1-5
D. Sela
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-4 → 0-5
A. Menendez-Maceiras
0-3 → 0-4
A. Menendez-Maceiras
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Y. Watanuki vs A. Davidovich Fokina
Slam Wimbledon
Y. Watanuki•
15
4
A. Davidovich Fokina [26]
30
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Davidovich Fokina
4-4 → 4-5
Y. Watanuki
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
A. Davidovich Fokina
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-15
15-15
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
Y. Watanuki
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
A. Davidovich Fokina
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
S. Travaglia vs B. Rola
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Basic vs E. Donskoy
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 5 – Ore: 12:00am
C. Eubanks vs L. Vanni
Slam Wimbledon
C. Eubanks
7
3
6
L. Vanni
6
6
3
Vincitore: C. Eubanks
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
C. Eubanks
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
L. Vanni
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
L. Vanni
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
L. Vanni
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
df
ace
40-40
df
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
C. Eubanks
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
L. Vanni
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
C. Eubanks
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
L. Vanni
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
L. Vanni
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
C. Eubanks
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
ace
5-5*
6*-5
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
ace
8-9*
9-9*
10*-9
6-6 → 7-6
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
L. Vanni
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
C. Eubanks
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
L. Vanni
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
3-4 → 4-4
C. Eubanks
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
40-A
ace
df
3-3 → 3-4
C. Eubanks
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
L. Vanni
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
df
ace
ace
1-1 → 2-1
R. Ramanathan vs L. Lacko
Slam Wimbledon
R. Ramanathan
30
1
L. Lacko•
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Ramanathan
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-1 → 1-1
L. Lacko
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
T. Griekspoor vs P. Cachin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. Novak vs T. De Bakker
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ore: 12:00am
S. Gutierrez-Ferrol vs L. Rosol
Slam Wimbledon
S. Gutierrez-Ferrol
3
0
L. Rosol [29]
6
6
Vincitore: L. Rosol
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Rosol
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-5 → 0-6
S. Gutierrez-Ferrol
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-4 → 0-5
L. Rosol
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
S. Gutierrez-Ferrol
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
L. Rosol
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
S. Gutierrez-Ferrol
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Rosol
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
S. Gutierrez-Ferrol
2-5 → 3-5
S. Gutierrez-Ferrol
1-4 → 2-4
S. Gutierrez-Ferrol
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
L. Rosol
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
S. Gutierrez-Ferrol
0-1 → 0-2
L. Rosol
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
E. Couacaud vs S. Ofner
Slam Wimbledon
E. Couacaud
3
6
6
S. Ofner
6
3
1
Vincitore: E. Couacaud
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Ofner
15-0
15-15
15-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
E. Couacaud
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
S. Ofner
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
E. Couacaud
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
S. Ofner
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
E. Couacaud
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
S. Ofner
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Couacaud
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
S. Ofner
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
S. Ofner
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
E. Couacaud
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
S. Ofner
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
df
df
ace
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
E. Couacaud
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Ofner
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 3-6
E. Couacaud
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
S. Ofner
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
E. Couacaud
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
S. Ofner
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 0-3
E. Couacaud
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
df
df
0-1 → 0-2
J. Zopp vs Q. Halys
Slam Wimbledon
J. Zopp
0
0
Q. Halys•
0
0
Riscaldamento
Y. Maden vs H. Moriya
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ore: 12:00am
T. Monteiro vs R. Marcora
Slam Wimbledon
T. Monteiro [6]
7
7
R. Marcora
6
6
Vincitore: T. Monteiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
None-None*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
3-1*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
T. Monteiro
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
T. Monteiro
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
R. Marcora
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
T. Monteiro
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
4*-3
4*-4
4-5*
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
T. Monteiro
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
R. Marcora
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
T. Monteiro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
R. Marcora
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
T. Monteiro
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
G. Soeda vs F. Baldi
Slam Wimbledon
G. Soeda
15
6
2
F. Baldi•
30
4
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Soeda
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
G. Soeda
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
F. Baldi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Baldi
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
F. Baldi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
F. Horansky vs P. Martinez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
E. Karlovskiy vs K. Coppejans
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ore: 12:00am
G. Garcia-Lopez vs S. Myneni
Slam Wimbledon
G. Garcia-Lopez
6
4
7
S. Myneni
4
6
5
Vincitore: G. Garcia-Lopez
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
S. Myneni
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
S. Myneni
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
S. Myneni
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
S. Myneni
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 3-2
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
S. Myneni
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
2-0 → 2-1
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Myneni
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
4-4 → 4-5
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-4 → 4-4
S. Myneni
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
S. Myneni
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
S. Myneni
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
S. Myneni
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Myneni
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
S. Myneni
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
S. Myneni
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
A. Nedovyesov vs G. Mager
Slam Wimbledon
A. Nedovyesov
0
0
G. Mager [22]•
0
0
Riscaldamento
S. Diez vs T. Ito
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Moraing vs F. Gaio
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ore: 12:00am
C. Berlocq vs Y. Sugita
Slam Wimbledon
C. Berlocq
4
2
Y. Sugita
6
6
Vincitore: Y. Sugita
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Sugita
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
C. Berlocq
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
C. Berlocq
0-15
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Berlocq
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
C. Berlocq
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
Y. Sugita
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
C. Berlocq
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Y. Sugita
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
C. Berlocq
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
G. Barrere vs E. Gomez
Slam Wimbledon
G. Barrere [12]
1
4
6
E. Gomez
1*
6
6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Barrere
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
E. Gomez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
E. Gomez
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
3-4 → 4-4
G. Barrere
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
G. Barrere
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
df
2-2 → 2-3
G. Barrere
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
G. Barrere
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Barrere
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
E. Gomez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
E. Gomez
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
G. Barrere
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
E. Gomez
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
E. Gomez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
B. Schnur vs M. Janvier
Il match deve ancora iniziare
I. Marchenko vs M. Trungelliti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 10 – Ore: 12:00am
A. De Greef vs M. Giron
Slam Wimbledon
A. De Greef
2
3
M. Giron
6
6
Vincitore: M. Giron
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. De Greef
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
M. Giron
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. De Greef
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
A. De Greef
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
M. Giron
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
E. Hoyt vs R. Dutra Silva
Slam Wimbledon
E. Hoyt
0
6
5
R. Dutra Silva•
15
7
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Hoyt
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
4-5 → 5-5
R. Dutra Silva
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
R. Dutra Silva
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
R. Dutra Silva
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
8-9*
9-9*
9*-10
10*-10
10-11*
6-6 → 6-7
R. Dutra Silva
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
E. Hoyt
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
R. Dutra Silva
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
E. Hoyt
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
R. Dutra Silva
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
E. Hoyt
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
E. Hoyt
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
R. Dutra Silva
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
E. Hoyt
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
D. Brands vs M. Whitehouse
Il match deve ancora iniziare
J. Draper vs Y. Uchiyama
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 11 – Ore: 12:00am
J. Duckworth vs J. Choinski
Slam Wimbledon
J. Duckworth
6
7
J. Choinski
1
5
Vincitore: J. Duckworth
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Choinski
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
J. Choinski
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
J. Duckworth
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
J. Duckworth
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
J. Choinski
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
J. Choinski
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
J. Choinski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Duckworth
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-15
5-1 → 6-1
J. Choinski
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
J. Choinski
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
J. Duckworth
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
J. Choinski
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
J. Vesely vs S. Bolelli
Slam Wimbledon
J. Vesely [7]•
15
6
5
S. Bolelli
0
4
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Bolelli
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
S. Bolelli
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
S. Bolelli
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
S. Bolelli
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
S. Bolelli
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
J. Vesely
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
J-P. Smith vs N. Mahut
Il match deve ancora iniziare
D. Young vs E. Gerasimov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 12:00am
E. Lopez Perez vs A. Harris
Slam Wimbledon
E. Lopez Perez
2
5
A. Harris
6
7
Vincitore: A. Harris
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Lopez Perez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
E. Lopez Perez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Harris
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
E. Lopez Perez
15-0
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Harris
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
E. Lopez Perez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Harris
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
E. Ymer vs R. Bemelmans
Slam Wimbledon
E. Ymer [16]•
0
3
4
R. Bemelmans
0
6
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Bemelmans
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
4-4 → 4-5
E. Ymer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
R. Bemelmans
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Ymer
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
3-5 → 3-6
R. Bemelmans
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
E. Ymer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
R. Bemelmans
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
R. Bemelmans
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
E. Ymer
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
R. Bemelmans
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Vatutin vs B. Fratangelo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
B. Kavcic vs F. Arguello
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – Ore: 12:00am
A. Hoang vs K. Uchida
Slam Wimbledon
A. Hoang [10]
7
6
K. Uchida
6
4
Vincitore: A. Hoang
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Uchida
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-3 → 5-4
A. Hoang
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
K. Uchida
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
K. Uchida
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
A. Hoang
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
K. Uchida
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None*-None
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
5*-2
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
7-7*
8*-7
6-6 → 7-6
K. Uchida
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 6-6
A. Hoang
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
5-5 → 5-6
A. Hoang
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
K. Uchida
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
K. Uchida
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Hoang
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
A. Hoang
15-0
30-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
K. Majchrzak vs C. Lestienne
Slam Wimbledon
K. Majchrzak [11]
15
6
3
C. Lestienne•
40
1
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Lestienne
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Majchrzak
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-1 → 6-1
K. Majchrzak
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
2-0 → 3-0
C. Lestienne
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
A. Popyrin vs F. Coria
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M. Granollers vs P. Krstin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – Ore: 12:00am
D. King
vs S. Stakhovsky
Slam Wimbledon
D. King
3
2
S. Stakhovsky [17]
6
6
Vincitore: S. Stakhovsky
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
D. King
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
D. King
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
S. Stakhovsky
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. King
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
D. King
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
D. King
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
J. Jung vs R. Quiroz
Slam Wimbledon
J. Jung [13]•
40
6
1
R. Quiroz
30
7
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Jung
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
R. Quiroz
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
None-None*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
R. Quiroz
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
J. Jung
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
R. Quiroz
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
J. Jung
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
J. Jung
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
R. Quiroz
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. McHugh vs M. Ymer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R. Peniston vs A. Arnaboldi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ore: 12:00am
M. Krueger vs T. Smyczek
Slam Wimbledon
M. Krueger
5
4
T. Smyczek
7
6
Vincitore: T. Smyczek
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Smyczek
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
M. Krueger
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
M. Krueger
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Krueger
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
T. Smyczek
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
M. Krueger
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Krueger
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
T. Smyczek
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
4-3 → 4-4
T. Smyczek
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
T. Smyczek
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
M. Krueger
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
J. Rodionov vs A. Santillan
Slam Wimbledon
J. Rodionov
3
1
A. Santillan
6
6
Vincitore: A. Santillan
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Santillan
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
df
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
J. Rodionov
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
1-4 → 1-5
A. Santillan
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Rodionov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
A. Santillan
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
3-4 → 3-5
J. Rodionov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
J. Rodionov
15-0
0-15
15-15
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
J. Rodionov
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
S. Giraldo vs O. Otte
Slam Wimbledon
S. Giraldo
0
0
O. Otte [25]•
0
0
Riscaldamento
A. Balazs vs P. Polansky
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 16 – Ore: 12:00am
C. Moutet vs L. Miedler
Slam Wimbledon
C. Moutet [1]
6
3
8
L. Miedler
4
6
6
Vincitore: C. Moutet
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Miedler
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
7-6 → 8-6
C. Moutet
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-6 → 7-6
C. Moutet
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
C. Moutet
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
L. Miedler
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
C. Moutet
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Miedler
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-5 → 3-6
C. Moutet
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
3-4 → 3-5
C. Moutet
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-2 → 3-3
L. Miedler
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
C. Moutet
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
L. Miedler
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Miedler
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
C. Moutet
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
4-3 → 4-4
L. Miedler
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
L. Miedler
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
L. Miedler
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
2-0 → 2-1
M. Mmoh vs N. Rubin
Slam Wimbledon
M. Mmoh•
0
1
N. Rubin
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Mmoh
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-3 → 1-3
N. Rubin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 0-3
M. Mmoh
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
L. Broady vs A. Martin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Z. Li vs D. Brown
Il match deve ancora iniziare
peccato per la sconfitta di Bolelli… si era preparato benissimo per questo ultimo torneo della carriera! 😳
Menomale che non ho acceso la tv su supertennis. Ringraziamo Bolelli per quello che ha fatto ma ormai nel singolo è un ex giocatore. Forza azzurri!
@ Erranio (#2368441)
In realtà sinner non è in un campo coperto dalle telecamere
Scusa ma Mager dove lo hai visto? ❓
Sinceramente partivano tutti sfavoriti e neanche di poco
Bastava guardare le quote
Hanno preso tutti giocatori che sull’erba se la cavano
Purtroppo Bolelli non credo sia con la testa in partita..Servizio insufficiente e poco incisivo, scambi lenti, senza forzare, poca voglia di soffrire, poche idee. Sconfitta inevitabile. Ritiro in singolo già radicato in mente
Felice di avee sbagliato pronostico. Grande Napolitano.
fino adesso il bilancio non è molto positivo
Purtroppo è coperto dalle telecamere solo il campo11, motivo per il quale supertennis sta trasmettendo i match su quel campo.
Bolelli ce lo siamo giocato, ci aggrappiamo agli altri italiani
Tie break sinora siamo a 0 su 3.
Prevedi il futuro? Mager ancora non sta giocando. Forse volevi dire Marcora. 😛
Ragazzi Supertennis non può trasmettere altre partite perché sugli altri campi le telecamere sono spente e sono campi non trasmessi neppure in streaming
Su Supertennis danno ora Bolelli, a chi può consiglio di seguirla, Bole gioca sempre bene su erba, ed in più c’è la miglior coppia di commentatori (Spalluto-Ricevuti) il primo è quello che da più verve alle cronache ed il secondo è abbastanza tecnico e competente.
* marcora
@ Erranio (#2368441)
IL problema è che gli altri campi non sembrano coperti.
Accidenti Vanni, essere 5 a 2 e perdere il tie break.
vanni e mager si sono fatti scappare il primo set da una posizione di vantagio nel tie break.
napolitano vince il primo. Spero possa arrivare al md
@ IGNORANTEdiTENNIS (#2368470)
Mah…allora lo scorso anno abbiamo visto qualificazioni diverse…se non sbaglio Travaglia e Fabbiano entrarono nel MD…
E cosa c’entra col commento ?
non è che gli organizzatori di WIMBLEDON potevano rinviare la partita di Gaio perché ieri giocava la finale di un challenger …
@ ric98 (#2368469)
No. Ho cercato anch’io, ma nessun video in chiaro tranne il campo sul quale giocano Duckworth a Choinski.
Se qualcun’altro è abbonato a servizi a pagamento potrebbe almeno chiarirci se esistono telecamere o meno sugli altri campi.
Grazie
Vedere le qualificazioni di Wimbledon sarebbe bello nel caso potessero passare da un campo all’altro per vedere italiani o partite interessanti. Essere bloccati su un Duckworth-Choinsky è un pò come vedere ai Mondiali Corea del sud -El Salvador mentre in contemporanea gioca l’Italia…
Ma che razza di partita sta facendo vedere supertennis? Non poteva far vedere qualche italiano?
Ma non dovevano trasmettere gli italiani???
Complimenti per la foto ,redazione.
Davvero splendida.
Oggi perdono tutti o quasi mi sa… l’erba non fa per loro.
Speriamo però di smentire la leggenda dei classici italioti che fuori dalla terra rossa non combinano niente
buongiorno a tutti, qualcuno sa se esistono streaming per gli altri campi delle Quali, non coperti da Supertennis? Perchè su un sito che frequento ci sono i riferimenti ai campi, ma non compaiono dei link effettivi per vedere gli streaming, qualcuno può aiutarmi? Grazie
@ Erranio (#2368441)
Tutte le partite trasmesse da supertennis sono sullo stesso campo quindi temo che quel campo sia l’unico coperto dalle telecamere.
Sinner non è in programmazione su Supertennis oggi.
Dite che faranno modifiche in corsa?
Per il momento possiamo gustarci:
lunedì 24 giugno – LIVE
alle ore 12.00
Duckworth (AUS) c. Choinski (GBR)
a seguire
BOLELLI (ITA) c. Vesely (CZE)
a seguire
Smith (AUS) c. Mahut (FRA)
a seguire
Young (USA) c. Gerasimov (BLR)
Tra gli italiani penso che gli unici con chance di qualificazione al md sono Sinner Travaglia e Caruso. Giustino ha fatto bene ultimamente ma su erba zero. Gaio non capisco come faccia a giocare già oggi
Buongiorno a tutti e benvenuti al “mio” torneo.