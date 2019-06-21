Challenger Blois: I risultati con il dettaglio degli Ottavi di Finale e Quarti di Finale. In campo Lorenzo Giustino

Lorenzo Giustino classe 1991
Challenger Blois CH | Terra | e46.600 – Quarti di Finale
Center Court – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [4] Sergio Galdos / Andreas Siljestrom vs [ITF] Jelle Sels / Tim Van Rijthoven
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Oriol Roca Batalla vs [4] Kimmer Coppejans (non prima ore: 14:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [1] Pedro Sousa vs [17] Tristan Lamasine
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [9] Facundo Arguello vs [16] Johan Tatlot (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [3] Lorenzo Giustino vs [14] Steven Diez 2T
CH Blois
Lorenzo Giustino [3]•
0
7
3
0
Steven Diez [14]
0
6
6
0
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Giustino
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-5 → 3-5
S. Diez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
S. Diez
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 1-4
L. Giustino
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
S. Diez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
L. Giustino
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
S. Diez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
ace
4*-3
4*-4
df
5-4*
ace
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
L. Giustino
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
L. Giustino
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
S. Diez
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
S. Diez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
S. Diez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
L. Giustino
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [3] Lorenzo Giustino OR [14] Steven Diez vs [6] Daniel Elahi Galan (non prima ore: 16:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit