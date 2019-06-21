Circuito challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Blois: I risultati con il dettaglio degli Ottavi di Finale e Quarti di Finale. In campo Lorenzo Giustino

21/06/2019 07:37 Nessun commento
Lorenzo Giustino classe 1991
Lorenzo Giustino classe 1991

FRA Challenger Blois CH | Terra | e46.600 – Quarti di Finale

Center Court – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [4] Sergio Galdos PER / Andreas Siljestrom SWE vs [ITF] Jelle Sels NED / Tim Van Rijthoven NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Oriol Roca Batalla ESP vs [4] Kimmer Coppejans BEL (non prima ore: 14:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Pedro Sousa POR vs [17] Tristan Lamasine FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [9] Facundo Arguello ARG vs [16] Johan Tatlot FRA (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [3] Lorenzo Giustino ITA vs [14] Steven Diez CAN 2T

CH Blois
Lorenzo Giustino [3]
0
7
3
0
Steven Diez [14]
0
6
6
0
Match sospeso - OscuritÃ 
Mostra dettagli

2. [3] Lorenzo Giustino ITA OR [14] Steven Diez CAN vs [6] Daniel Elahi Galan COL (non prima ore: 16:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare