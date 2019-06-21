Challenger Blois: I risultati con il dettaglio degli Ottavi di Finale e Quarti di Finale. In campo Lorenzo Giustino

Challenger Blois CH | Terra | e46.600 – Quarti di Finale

Center Court – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)

1. [4] Sergio Galdos / Andreas Siljestrom vs [ITF] Jelle Sels / Tim Van Rijthoven



Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Oriol Roca Batalla vs [4] Kimmer Coppejans (non prima ore: 14:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1] Pedro Sousa vs [17] Tristan Lamasine



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [9] Facundo Arguello vs [16] Johan Tatlot (non prima ore: 18:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)

1. [3] Lorenzo Giustino vs [14] Steven Diez 2T



CH Blois Lorenzo Giustino [3] • Lorenzo Giustino [3] 0 7 3 0 Steven Diez [14] Steven Diez [14] 0 6 6 0 Match sospeso - OscuritÃ Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 L. Giustino 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 S. Diez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 L. Giustino 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 2-5 → 3-5 S. Diez 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-4 → 2-5 L. Giustino 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 S. Diez 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 1-3 → 1-4 L. Giustino 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 S. Diez 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 L. Giustino 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 S. Diez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 3-2* 3-3* ace 4*-3 4*-4 df 5-4* ace 6-4* 6-6 → 7-6 S. Diez 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace ace 6-5 → 6-6 L. Giustino 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 S. Diez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 L. Giustino 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace 4-4 → 5-4 S. Diez 15-0 15-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 L. Giustino 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 4-3 S. Diez 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 3-3 L. Giustino 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 S. Diez 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 L. Giustino 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-2 → 1-2 S. Diez 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 L. Giustino 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

2. [3] Lorenzo Giustino OR [14] Steven Diez vs [6] Daniel Elahi Galan (non prima ore: 16:30)



Il match deve ancora iniziare