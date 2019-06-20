Circuito Atp ATP, Copertina

ATP Halle: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. In campo Roger Federer

20/06/2019 13:45 112 commenti
Roger Federer, classe 1981 e n.3 ATP
Roger Federer, classe 1981 e n.3 ATP

DEU ATP Halle 500 | Erba | e2.081.830 – 2° Turno

Stadion – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Matteo Berrettini ITA vs [Q] Andreas Seppi ITA

ATP Halle
Matteo Berrettini
4
6
6
Andreas Seppi
6
3
2
Vincitore: M. BERRETTINI
2. Richard Gasquet FRA vs [7] Roberto Bautista Agut ESP

ATP Halle
Richard Gasquet
1
4
Roberto Bautista Agut [7]
6
6
Vincitore: R. BAUTISTA AGUT
3. Steve Johnson USA vs [2] Alexander Zverev GER

ATP Halle
Steve Johnson
0
3
Alexander Zverev [2]
0
5
4. [1] Roger Federer SUI vs [WC] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA (non prima ore: 17:30)

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Oliver Marach AUT / Jurgen Melzer AUT vs [2] Raven Klaasen RSA / Michael Venus NZL

ATP Halle
Oliver Marach / Jurgen Melzer
3
6
Raven Klaasen / Michael Venus [2]
6
7
Vincitori: KLAASEN / VENUS
2. [1] Lukasz Kubot POL / Marcelo Melo BRA vs David Goffin BEL / Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA

ATP Halle
Lukasz Kubot / Marcelo Melo [1]
6
6
11
David Goffin / Pierre-Hugues Herbert
4
7
9
Vincitori: KUBOT / MELO
3. [WC] Dustin Brown GER / Tim Puetz GER vs Ben McLachlan JPN / Jan-Lennard Struff GER (non prima ore: 15:00)

ATP Halle
Dustin Brown / Tim Puetz
15
1
Ben McLachlan / Jan-Lennard Struff
0
2
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 15:00 pm)
1. Matteo Berrettini ITA / Jean-Julien Rojer NED vs [3] Nikola Mektic CRO / Franko Skugor CRO

ATP Halle
Matteo Berrettini / Jean-Julien Rojer
0
0
Nikola Mektic / Franko Skugor [3]
0
0
manuel03 (Guest) 20-06-2019 15:49

Grande Matteo!! seppi su erba è ostico, ma anch’io mi sarei aspettato due set netti. al contrario, dopo aver perso il primo berrettini ha iniziato a giocare alla grande. Poi al terzo dominio. vorrei sottolineare il fatto che berrettini riesca a servire con costanza oltre i 200 km/h!
ora khachanov. per me parte favorito berrettini, ma prevedo un match molto lottato.
seppi mi è piaciuto, ma ci stava perdere oggi. da notare che l’altoatesino è al terzo derby di fila in 3 tornei diversi!

 112
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: MarcoP
Ivan (Guest) 20-06-2019 15:46

Prima o poi sempre arriva unno piu potentne.alla fine arriva Federer, il migliore!

 111
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
borsir (Guest) 20-06-2019 15:45

Un buon Seppi toglie un set ad un concreto,concreto,concreto, Berrettini !
Con Khachanov non sarà l’ultima partita , perciò , risultato aperto!

 110
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
JoeFoxx 20-06-2019 15:43

@ Mirko (#2365190)

Concordo

 109
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Ivan (Guest) 20-06-2019 15:41

Il technico e stato supperato da Ivan Drago.
Chi ha perso?
Il movimento tennistico

 108
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: mecir11
Catone75 20-06-2019 15:29

Scritto da nadaluberalles
Berrettini vince da favorito. Bravo anche Seppi con il suo gioco tecnico a metterlo in difficoltà.
Per domani, contro Khachanov, purtroppo il pronostico è invertito rispetto a quello odierno.</pl

Mah guardando la classifica hai ragione pero’ Berretto ha appena vinto nettamente con Karen per cui secondo me se la giocano alla pari. I bookmakers potrebbero anche darlo favorito

 107
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Spider 99 (Guest) 20-06-2019 15:28

Scritto da nadaluberalles
Berrettini vince da favorito. Bravo anche Seppi con il suo gioco tecnico a metterlo in difficoltà.
Per domani, contro Khachanov, purtroppo il pronostico è invertito rispetto a quello odierno.

Vedi il russo favorito ? Forse si perché ci ha perso le ultime 2 volte ma viste le reciproche caratteristiche di gioco credo che khachanov soffra molto Matteo…domani vedremo, di certo non è un match impossibile per il nostro…

 106
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 20-06-2019 15:19

OTTIMOOO BERRETTINIII!!!…raga, non so oggi contro questo Seppi in quanti qui ad Halle lo avrebbero battuto…..

 105
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
nadaluberalles (Guest) 20-06-2019 14:44

Berrettini vince da favorito. Bravo anche Seppi con il suo gioco tecnico a metterlo in difficoltà.
Per domani, contro Khachanov, purtroppo il pronostico è invertito rispetto a quello odierno.

 104
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Mirko (Guest) 20-06-2019 14:37

Scritto da JoeFoxx

Scritto da RafaNadal9900
Vittoria sofferta ma alla fine abbastanza meritata per Matteo. Onore a seppi che e stato l unico fino ad ora a mettere in difficoltà Matteo sull’ erba nel 2019 e che ha dimostrato che su questa superficie può dire ancora la sua ma ormai nei match alla distanza non ce la fa più. Berrettini sicuramente molto più nervoso e scarico rispetto ad altre volte(ma ci sta: tra la tensione del derby che si fa sempre sentire e magari anche un leggero calo dopo tanti match giocati negli ultimi giorni). Comunque solidissimo da metà secondo set da quando ha annullato la palla break: dopo non si è più fermato e nel terzo ha dominato. È anche un bene giocare qualche match al terzo set in vista di Wimbledon. I quarti in un 500 sono già un ottimo risultato e domani vedremo se basterà ancora il russo: non è facile battere lo stesso avversario a distanza di poco tempo. Forza Matteo!

Quoto tutto… Se da un lato Khachanov ieri a tratti è apparso davvero devastante con Struff, c’è da dire che il match è stato giocato come preferisce il russo, a tutta potenza e di gran ritmo… Se Berrettini riuscisse a mettere in campo le variazioni di cui è capace, che invece oggi Seppi ha disinnescato fino a metà del secondo set, allora Matteo avrebbe la possibilità di compiere l’impresa di arrivare in semifinale anche qui.

La differenza rispetto a Stoccarda,la può fare la stanchezza,che incomincia ad affiorare e il fatto che qui,con lo stato pessimo dei campi,lo slice di Berrettini mi sembra meno “filante”

 103
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Angiolo (Guest) 20-06-2019 14:30

@ Raimondo (#2365154)

Ragazzi andiamoci piano, Matteo ha ancora poca esperienza 3/5, poco minutaggio in carriera su erba, non ha mai giocato match slam importanti (penso a un quarto, una semi) non ha mai incontrato Nole (e prima di batterlo, a mio avviso devi averci giocato diverse volte.
Detto questo è un fenomeno, un esempio di abnegazione, dedizione, correttezza, classe, stile e potenza, lo seguo e lo tifo da quando è 800 ATP (forse prima), ma andiamoci piano

 102
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Maury, Bar
Spider 99 (Guest) 20-06-2019 14:29

Scritto da MarcoP
Seppi ci è andato vicino.
3-3 e palla break nel secondo set

Esatto proprio li il match e’ svoltato..cmque bravo Andreas ma meglio così..domani rivincita con khachanov, con in palio un posto in semifinale…

 101
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)