ATP Halle: LIVE i risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. In campo Roger Federer

ATP Halle 500 | Erba | e2.081.830 – 2° Turno
Stadion – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Matteo Berrettini vs [Q] Andreas Seppi
ATP Halle
Matteo Berrettini
4
6
6
Andreas Seppi
6
3
2
Vincitore: M. BERRETTINI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Seppi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-0 → 4-1
M. Berrettini
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
A. Seppi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
M. Berrettini
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
A. Seppi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Seppi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Seppi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
M. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Seppi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
M. Berrettini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
A. Seppi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
A. Seppi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Seppi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
A. Seppi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
2. Richard Gasquet vs [7] Roberto Bautista Agut
ATP Halle
Richard Gasquet
1
4
Roberto Bautista Agut [7]
6
6
Vincitore: R. BAUTISTA AGUT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Bautista Agut
4-5 → 4-6
R. Bautista Agut
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
R. Bautista Agut
3-2 → 3-3
R. Bautista Agut
2-1 → 2-2
R. Bautista Agut
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Bautista Agut
1-5 → 1-6
R. Gasquet
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
R. Bautista Agut
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 1-4
R. Bautista Agut
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 0-3
R. Gasquet
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
R. Bautista Agut
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. Steve Johnson vs [2] Alexander Zverev
ATP Halle
Steve Johnson•
0
3
Alexander Zverev [2]
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Zverev
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
S. Johnson
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
A. Zverev
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
4. [1] Roger Federer vs [WC] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (non prima ore: 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Oliver Marach / Jurgen Melzer vs [2] Raven Klaasen / Michael Venus
ATP Halle
Oliver Marach / Jurgen Melzer
3
6
Raven Klaasen / Michael Venus [2]
6
7
Vincitori: KLAASEN / VENUS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
ace
6*-6
7-6*
8*-7
8*-8
9-8*
9-9*
9*-10
6-6 → 6-7
R. Klaasen / Venus
6-5 → 6-6
O. Marach / Melzer
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
R. Klaasen / Venus
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
df
4-5 → 5-5
O. Marach / Melzer
3-5 → 4-5
R. Klaasen / Venus
3-4 → 3-5
O. Marach / Melzer
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-4 → 3-4
R. Klaasen / Venus
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
2-3 → 2-4
O. Marach / Melzer
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Klaasen / Venus
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
O. Marach / Melzer
1-1 → 2-1
R. Klaasen / Venus
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
O. Marach / Melzer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Klaasen / Venus
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
O. Marach / Melzer
2-5 → 3-5
R. Klaasen / Venus
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
O. Marach / Melzer
2-3 → 2-4
R. Klaasen / Venus
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
O. Marach / Melzer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
R. Klaasen / Venus
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
O. Marach / Melzer
0-1 → 1-1
R. Klaasen / Venus
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Lukasz Kubot / Marcelo Melo vs David Goffin / Pierre-Hugues Herbert
ATP Halle
Lukasz Kubot / Marcelo Melo [1]
6
6
11
David Goffin / Pierre-Hugues Herbert
4
7
9
Vincitori: KUBOT / MELO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Goffin / Herbert
1-0
1-1
ace
2-1
4-1
4-2
4-3
5-3
6-3
7-3
7-4
8-4
8-5
8-6
8-7
8-8
df
9-8
9-9
9-10
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
ace
2*-2
df
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
df
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
D. Goffin / Herbert
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
D. Goffin / Herbert
5-4 → 5-5
L. Kubot / Melo
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
D. Goffin / Herbert
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
L. Kubot / Melo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. Goffin / Herbert
3-2 → 3-3
D. Goffin / Herbert
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
L. Kubot / Melo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Goffin / Herbert
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
30-40
df
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Goffin / Herbert
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
5-4 → 6-4
L. Kubot / Melo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
D. Goffin / Herbert
4-3 → 4-4
L. Kubot / Melo
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
3-3 → 4-3
D. Goffin / Herbert
3-2 → 3-3
D. Goffin / Herbert
2-1 → 2-2
D. Goffin / Herbert
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
3. [WC] Dustin Brown / Tim Puetz vs Ben McLachlan / Jan-Lennard Struff (non prima ore: 15:00)
ATP Halle
Dustin Brown / Tim Puetz•
15
1
Ben McLachlan / Jan-Lennard Struff
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. McLachlan / Struff
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Brown / Puetz
0-1 → 1-1
B. McLachlan / Struff
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 15:00 pm)
1. Matteo Berrettini / Jean-Julien Rojer vs [3] Nikola Mektic / Franko Skugor
ATP Halle
Matteo Berrettini / Jean-Julien Rojer
0
0
Nikola Mektic / Franko Skugor [3]•
0
0
Grande Matteo!! seppi su erba è ostico, ma anch’io mi sarei aspettato due set netti. al contrario, dopo aver perso il primo berrettini ha iniziato a giocare alla grande. Poi al terzo dominio. vorrei sottolineare il fatto che berrettini riesca a servire con costanza oltre i 200 km/h!
ora khachanov. per me parte favorito berrettini, ma prevedo un match molto lottato.
seppi mi è piaciuto, ma ci stava perdere oggi. da notare che l’altoatesino è al terzo derby di fila in 3 tornei diversi!
Prima o poi sempre arriva unno piu potentne.alla fine arriva Federer, il migliore!
Un buon Seppi toglie un set ad un concreto,concreto,concreto, Berrettini !
Con Khachanov non sarà l’ultima partita , perciò , risultato aperto!
@ Mirko (#2365190)
Concordo
Il technico e stato supperato da Ivan Drago.
Chi ha perso?
Il movimento tennistico
Mah guardando la classifica hai ragione pero’ Berretto ha appena vinto nettamente con Karen per cui secondo me se la giocano alla pari. I bookmakers potrebbero anche darlo favorito
Vedi il russo favorito ? Forse si perché ci ha perso le ultime 2 volte ma viste le reciproche caratteristiche di gioco credo che khachanov soffra molto Matteo…domani vedremo, di certo non è un match impossibile per il nostro…
OTTIMOOO BERRETTINIII!!!…raga, non so oggi contro questo Seppi in quanti qui ad Halle lo avrebbero battuto…..
Berrettini vince da favorito. Bravo anche Seppi con il suo gioco tecnico a metterlo in difficoltà.
Per domani, contro Khachanov, purtroppo il pronostico è invertito rispetto a quello odierno.
La differenza rispetto a Stoccarda,la può fare la stanchezza,che incomincia ad affiorare e il fatto che qui,con lo stato pessimo dei campi,lo slice di Berrettini mi sembra meno “filante”
@ Raimondo (#2365154)
Ragazzi andiamoci piano, Matteo ha ancora poca esperienza 3/5, poco minutaggio in carriera su erba, non ha mai giocato match slam importanti (penso a un quarto, una semi) non ha mai incontrato Nole (e prima di batterlo, a mio avviso devi averci giocato diverse volte.
Detto questo è un fenomeno, un esempio di abnegazione, dedizione, correttezza, classe, stile e potenza, lo seguo e lo tifo da quando è 800 ATP (forse prima), ma andiamoci piano
Esatto proprio li il match e’ svoltato..cmque bravo Andreas ma meglio così..domani rivincita con khachanov, con in palio un posto in semifinale…