Challenger Fergana: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2

UZB Challenger Fergana CH | Cemento | $54.160 -1°2° Turno

CENTRE COURT – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Sebastian Korda USA vs [Q] Timur Khabibulin KAZ

CH Fergana
Sebastian Korda
6
6
Timur Khabibulin
2
2
Vincitore: S. KORDA
Mostra dettagli

2. Emil Ruusuvuori FIN vs Dimitriy Voronin RUS

CH Fergana
Emil Ruusuvuori
6
6
Dimitriy Voronin
1
1
Vincitore: E. RUUSUVUORI
Mostra dettagli

3. [3] Marc-Andrea Huesler SUI vs Khumoyun Sultanov UZB

CH Fergana
Marc-Andrea Huesler [3]
15
2
Khumoyun Sultanov
0
5
Mostra dettagli

4. [ITF] Sanjar Fayziev UZB vs [10] Aleksandar Vukic AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [WC] Sergey Fomin UZB / Denis Yevseyev KAZ vs [2] Nikola Cacic SRB / Tsung-Hua Yang TPE (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Vladyslav Manafov UKR vs Sidharth Rawat IND

CH Fergana
Vladyslav Manafov
6
2
Sidharth Rawat
7
6
Vincitore: S. RAWAT
Mostra dettagli

2. [11] Evan King USA vs [WC] Olimjon Nabiev UZB

CH Fergana
Evan King [11]
6
6
Olimjon Nabiev
2
1
Vincitore: E. KING
Mostra dettagli

3. [ITF] Konstantin Kravchuk RUS vs [14] Baptiste Crepatte FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [5] Sasi Kumar Mukund IND vs Altug Celikbilek TUR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Evan King USA / Hunter Reese USA vs [WC] Adil Karimov UZB / Amal Sultanbekov UZB (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Maximilian Neuchrist AUT vs [Q] Alexey Zakharov RUS

CH Fergana
Maximilian Neuchrist
7
6
Alexey Zakharov
6
3
Vincitore: M. NEUCHRIST
Mostra dettagli

2. [8] Tsung-Hua Yang TPE vs Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS

CH Fergana
Tsung-Hua Yang [8]
0
6
5
Teymuraz Gabashvili
0
2
1
Ace - n.5 per T. Y
Mostra dettagli

3. Andres Artunedo Martinavarro ESP vs [12] Roberto Cid Subervi DOM

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Shuichi Sekiguchi JPN vs [6] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera CHI

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [3] Timur Khabibulin KAZ / Vladyslav Manafov UKR vs Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS / Aldin Setkic BIH (non prima ore: 13:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare