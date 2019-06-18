Challenger Fergana: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 2

Sebastian Korda nella foto
Challenger Fergana CH | Cemento | $54.160 -1°2° Turno
CENTRE COURT – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Sebastian Korda vs [Q] Timur Khabibulin
CH Fergana
Sebastian Korda
6
6
Timur Khabibulin
2
2
Vincitore: S. KORDA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Khabibulin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
S. Korda
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
T. Khabibulin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Korda
0-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
S. Korda
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
3-0 → 4-0
T. Khabibulin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
2. Emil Ruusuvuori vs Dimitriy Voronin
CH Fergana
Emil Ruusuvuori
6
6
Dimitriy Voronin
1
1
Vincitore: E. RUUSUVUORI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Voronin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
D. Voronin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
E. Ruusuvuori
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
D. Voronin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
D. Voronin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Voronin
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
E. Ruusuvuori
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
D. Voronin
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
E. Ruusuvuori
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
3. [3] Marc-Andrea Huesler vs Khumoyun Sultanov
CH Fergana
Marc-Andrea Huesler [3]•
15
2
Khumoyun Sultanov
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Sultanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-4 → 2-5
M. Huesler
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
M. Huesler
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
M. Huesler
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
K. Sultanov
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
4. [ITF] Sanjar Fayziev vs [10] Aleksandar Vukic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [WC] Sergey Fomin / Denis Yevseyev vs [2] Nikola Cacic / Tsung-Hua Yang (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Vladyslav Manafov vs Sidharth Rawat
CH Fergana
Vladyslav Manafov
6
2
Sidharth Rawat
7
6
Vincitore: S. RAWAT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Manafov
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
V. Manafov
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
S. Rawat
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
S. Rawat
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
0-2 → 0-3
V. Manafov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
df
1-5*
ace
1*-6
2*-6
6-6 → 6-7
S. Rawat
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
V. Manafov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
S. Rawat
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
V. Manafov
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-4 → 5-4
V. Manafov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
S. Rawat
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
S. Rawat
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
V. Manafov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
V. Manafov
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [11] Evan King vs [WC] Olimjon Nabiev
CH Fergana
Evan King [11]
6
6
Olimjon Nabiev
2
1
Vincitore: E. KING
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Nabiev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
4-1 → 5-1
E. King
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
O. Nabiev
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
E. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Nabiev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
E. King
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-0 → 3-0
3. [ITF] Konstantin Kravchuk vs [14] Baptiste Crepatte
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [5] Sasi Kumar Mukund vs Altug Celikbilek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Evan King / Hunter Reese vs [WC] Adil Karimov / Amal Sultanbekov (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 2 – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Maximilian Neuchrist vs [Q] Alexey Zakharov
CH Fergana
Maximilian Neuchrist
7
6
Alexey Zakharov
6
3
Vincitore: M. NEUCHRIST
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Zakharov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
A. Zakharov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
A. Zakharov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 3-2
M. Neuchrist
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
3*-1
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
df
6-6 → 7-6
M. Neuchrist
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
5-5 → 6-5
A. Zakharov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
M. Neuchrist
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
A. Zakharov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
2. [8] Tsung-Hua Yang vs Teymuraz Gabashvili
CH Fergana
Tsung-Hua Yang [8]
0
6
5
Teymuraz Gabashvili•
0
2
1
Ace - n.5 per T. Y
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Gabashvili
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
2-0 → 3-0
T. Gabashvili
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Yang
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
5-2 → 6-2
T. Gabashvili
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
T. Gabashvili
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 3-2
T. Yang
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
2-1 → 3-1
T. Gabashvili
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 2-1
3. Andres Artunedo Martinavarro vs [12] Roberto Cid Subervi
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Shuichi Sekiguchi vs [6] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [3] Timur Khabibulin / Vladyslav Manafov vs Teymuraz Gabashvili / Aldin Setkic (non prima ore: 13:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
