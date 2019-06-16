Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Blois: Il Main Draw. Lorenzo Giustino n.3 del seeding

16/06/2019 12:00 5 commenti
Lorenzo Giustino classe 1991
(1) Sousa, Pedro POR vs Bye
Varillas, Juan Pablo PER vs Lamasine, Tristan FRA
(Alt) Dutra da Silva, Daniel BRA vs (ITF) Denolly, Corentin FRA
Bye vs (15) Uchida, Kaichi JPN

(11) Bourgue, Mathias FRA vs Bye
Mena, Facundo ARG vs Griekspoor, Scott NED
Cornut-Chauvinc, Antoine FRA vs (ITF) Torebko, Peter GER
Bye vs (8) Coria, Federico ARG

(3) Giustino, Lorenzo ITA vs Bye
Muller, Alexandre FRA vs Sels, Jelle NED
Qualifier vs Guinard, Manuel FRA
Bye vs (14) Diez, Steven CAN

(10) Lestienne, Constant FRA vs Bye
(WC) Rune, Holger Vitus Nodskov DEN vs (PR) Barrientos, Nicolas COL
(WC) Wallart, Enzo FRA vs (WC) Martineau, Matteo FRA
Bye vs (6) Galan, Daniel Elahi COL

(5) Berlocq, Carlos ARG vs Bye
Roca Batalla, Oriol ESP vs (WC) Brosset, Samuel FRA
Ortega-Olmedo, Roberto ESP vs De Schepper, Kenny FRA
Bye vs (12) Cachin, Pedro ARG

(13) Zapata Miralles, Bernabe ESP vs Bye
Doumbia, Sadio FRA vs (ITF) Van de Zandschulp, Botic NED
Qualifier vs Hemery , Calvin FRA
Bye vs (4) Coppejans, Kimmer BEL

(7) Janvier, Maxime FRA vs Bye
Sakamoto, Pedro BRA vs Blancaneaux, Geoffrey FRA
(ITF) Rinderknech, Arthur FRA vs Olivo, Renzo ARG
Bye vs (9) Arguello, Facundo ARG

(16) Tatlot, Johan FRA vs Bye
(ITF) Van Rijthoven, Tim NED vs (WC) Hamou, Maxime FRA
Hernandez-Fernandez, Jose DOM vs Netuschil, Marvin GER
Bye vs (2) Martinez, Pedro ESP

5 commenti

forzavolandri 16-06-2019 14:17

martinez

sousa

giustino
coppejans

coria
galan
cachin
arguello

 5
Marklaar 16-06-2019 14:00

martinez

lestienne

p.sousa
berlocq

bourgue
giustino
coppejans
arguello

 4
MetalManiacHHH86 16-06-2019 13:13

P.Sousa

Berlocq

Giustino
F. Arguello

Bourge
lestienne
Coppejans
Martinez

 3
Gianni11 16-06-2019 12:58

Berlocq

Coria

Diez
Olivo

Lamasine
Rune
Coppejans
P. Martinez

 2
Makiri 16-06-2019 12:22

coppejans

giustino

sousa
martinez

coria
galan
berlocq
arguello

 1
