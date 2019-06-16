Challenger Blois: Il Main Draw. Lorenzo Giustino n.3 del seeding
(1) Sousa, Pedro vs Bye
Varillas, Juan Pablo vs Lamasine, Tristan
(Alt) Dutra da Silva, Daniel vs (ITF) Denolly, Corentin
Bye vs (15) Uchida, Kaichi
(11) Bourgue, Mathias vs Bye
Mena, Facundo vs Griekspoor, Scott
Cornut-Chauvinc, Antoine vs (ITF) Torebko, Peter
Bye vs (8) Coria, Federico
(3) Giustino, Lorenzo vs Bye
Muller, Alexandre vs Sels, Jelle
Qualifier vs Guinard, Manuel
Bye vs (14) Diez, Steven
(10) Lestienne, Constant vs Bye
(WC) Rune, Holger Vitus Nodskov vs (PR) Barrientos, Nicolas
(WC) Wallart, Enzo vs (WC) Martineau, Matteo
Bye vs (6) Galan, Daniel Elahi
(5) Berlocq, Carlos vs Bye
Roca Batalla, Oriol vs (WC) Brosset, Samuel
Ortega-Olmedo, Roberto vs De Schepper, Kenny
Bye vs (12) Cachin, Pedro
(13) Zapata Miralles, Bernabe vs Bye
Doumbia, Sadio vs (ITF) Van de Zandschulp, Botic
Qualifier vs Hemery , Calvin
Bye vs (4) Coppejans, Kimmer
(7) Janvier, Maxime vs Bye
Sakamoto, Pedro vs Blancaneaux, Geoffrey
(ITF) Rinderknech, Arthur vs Olivo, Renzo
Bye vs (9) Arguello, Facundo
(16) Tatlot, Johan vs Bye
(ITF) Van Rijthoven, Tim vs (WC) Hamou, Maxime
Hernandez-Fernandez, Jose vs Netuschil, Marvin
Bye vs (2) Martinez, Pedro
5 commenti
martinez
sousa
giustino
coppejans
coria
galan
cachin
arguello
martinez
lestienne
p.sousa
berlocq
bourgue
giustino
coppejans
arguello
P.Sousa
Berlocq
Giustino
F. Arguello
Bourge
lestienne
Coppejans
Martinez
Berlocq
Coria
Diez
Olivo
Lamasine
Rune
Coppejans
P. Martinez
coppejans
giustino
sousa
martinez
coria
galan
berlocq
arguello