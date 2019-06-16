Challenger Blois: Il Main Draw. Lorenzo Giustino n.3 del seeding

(1) Sousa, Pedro vs Bye

Varillas, Juan Pablo vs Lamasine, Tristan

(Alt) Dutra da Silva, Daniel vs (ITF) Denolly, Corentin

Bye vs (15) Uchida, Kaichi

(11) Bourgue, Mathias vs Bye

Mena, Facundo vs Griekspoor, Scott

Cornut-Chauvinc, Antoine vs (ITF) Torebko, Peter

Bye vs (8) Coria, Federico

(3) Giustino, Lorenzo vs Bye

Muller, Alexandre vs Sels, Jelle

Qualifier vs Guinard, Manuel

Bye vs (14) Diez, Steven

(10) Lestienne, Constant vs Bye

(WC) Rune, Holger Vitus Nodskov vs (PR) Barrientos, Nicolas

(WC) Wallart, Enzo vs (WC) Martineau, Matteo

Bye vs (6) Galan, Daniel Elahi

(5) Berlocq, Carlos vs Bye

Roca Batalla, Oriol vs (WC) Brosset, Samuel

Ortega-Olmedo, Roberto vs De Schepper, Kenny

Bye vs (12) Cachin, Pedro

(13) Zapata Miralles, Bernabe vs Bye

Doumbia, Sadio vs (ITF) Van de Zandschulp, Botic

Qualifier vs Hemery , Calvin

Bye vs (4) Coppejans, Kimmer

(7) Janvier, Maxime vs Bye

Sakamoto, Pedro vs Blancaneaux, Geoffrey

(ITF) Rinderknech, Arthur vs Olivo, Renzo

Bye vs (9) Arguello, Facundo

(16) Tatlot, Johan vs Bye

(ITF) Van Rijthoven, Tim vs (WC) Hamou, Maxime

Hernandez-Fernandez, Jose vs Netuschil, Marvin

Bye vs (2) Martinez, Pedro