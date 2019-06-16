Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Fergana: Il Tabellone Principale

16/06/2019 11:49 6 commenti
Andrey Golubev nella foto
(1) Krstin, Pedja SRB vs Bye
Ruusuvuori, Emil FIN vs Voronin, Dimitriy RUS
Leshem, Edan ISR vs Golubev, Andrey KAZ
Bye vs (15) Tabilo, Alejandro CHI

(9) Yevseyev, Denis KAZ vs Bye
Gakhov, Ivan RUS vs (WC) Shofayziyev, Shonigmatjon UZB
Manafov, Vladyslav UKR vs Rawat, Sidharth IND
Bye vs (7) Kotov, Pavel RUS

(3) Huesler, Marc-Andrea SUI vs Bye
Sultanov, Khumoyun UZB vs Kadhe, Arjun IND
(WC) Sottimov, Timur UZB vs (ITF) Kravchuk, Konstantin RUS
Bye vs (14) Crepatte, Baptiste FRA

(11) King, Evan USA vs Bye
(WC) Nabiev, Olimjon UZB vs (ITF) Nedelko, Ivan RUS
Sekiguchi, Shuichi JPN vs Ochi, Makoto JPN
Bye vs (6) Barrios Vera, Marcelo Tomas CHI

(8) Yang, Tsung-Hua TPE vs Bye
(WC) Urinov, Ibrokhimjon UZB vs Gabashvili, Teymuraz RUS
(Alt) Chekhov, Anton RUS vs (ITF) Fayziev, Sanjar UZB
Bye vs (10) Vukic, Aleksandar AUS

(13) Setkic, Aldin BIH vs Bye
(ITF) Maamoun , Karim-Mohamed EGY vs (WC) Saidkarimov, Saida’Lo UZB
Korda, Sebastian USA vs Qualifier
Bye vs (4) Ilkel, Cem TUR

(5) Mukund, Sasi Kumar IND vs Bye
(Alt) Prashanth, N Vijay Sundar IND vs Celikbilek, Altug TUR
Tokuda, Renta JPN vs Artunedo Martinavarro, Andres ESP
Bye vs (12) Cid Subervi, Roberto DOM

(16) Wu, Di CHN vs Bye
(ITF) Zhurbin, Alexander RUS vs (Alt) Fomin, Sergey UZB
Neuchrist, Maximilian AUT vs Qualifier
Bye vs (2) Sakharov, Gleb FRA

6 commenti

forzavolandri 16-06-2019 14:15

ilkel

kravchuk

kristin
sakharov

kotov
king
yang
mukund

 6
Marklaar 16-06-2019 13:53

kotov

vukic

huesler
cid subervi

krstin
barrios vera
korda
sakharov

 5
MetalManiacHHH86 16-06-2019 13:16

Gabashvili

Krstin

King e.
Wu di

Kotov
Kravchuk
Setkic
Cid

 4
Gianni11 16-06-2019 12:51

Tabilo

Fayziev

Barrios Vera
Artunedo Martinavarro

Kotov
Huesler
Maamoun
Neuchrist

 3
Makiri 16-06-2019 12:28

krstin

sakharov

huesler
ilkel

kotov
king
yang
mukund

 2
Lollo99 16-06-2019 11:55

Ilkel

Huesler

Krstin
Sakharov

Yevseyev
Barrios Vera
Gabashvili
Mukund

 1
