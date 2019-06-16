Challenger Fergana: Il Tabellone Principale
(1) Krstin, Pedja vs Bye
Ruusuvuori, Emil vs Voronin, Dimitriy
Leshem, Edan vs Golubev, Andrey
Bye vs (15) Tabilo, Alejandro
(9) Yevseyev, Denis vs Bye
Gakhov, Ivan vs (WC) Shofayziyev, Shonigmatjon
Manafov, Vladyslav vs Rawat, Sidharth
Bye vs (7) Kotov, Pavel
(3) Huesler, Marc-Andrea vs Bye
Sultanov, Khumoyun vs Kadhe, Arjun
(WC) Sottimov, Timur vs (ITF) Kravchuk, Konstantin
Bye vs (14) Crepatte, Baptiste
(11) King, Evan vs Bye
(WC) Nabiev, Olimjon vs (ITF) Nedelko, Ivan
Sekiguchi, Shuichi vs Ochi, Makoto
Bye vs (6) Barrios Vera, Marcelo Tomas
(8) Yang, Tsung-Hua vs Bye
(WC) Urinov, Ibrokhimjon vs Gabashvili, Teymuraz
(Alt) Chekhov, Anton vs (ITF) Fayziev, Sanjar
Bye vs (10) Vukic, Aleksandar
(13) Setkic, Aldin vs Bye
(ITF) Maamoun , Karim-Mohamed vs (WC) Saidkarimov, Saida’Lo
Korda, Sebastian vs Qualifier
Bye vs (4) Ilkel, Cem
(5) Mukund, Sasi Kumar vs Bye
(Alt) Prashanth, N Vijay Sundar vs Celikbilek, Altug
Tokuda, Renta vs Artunedo Martinavarro, Andres
Bye vs (12) Cid Subervi, Roberto
(16) Wu, Di vs Bye
(ITF) Zhurbin, Alexander vs (Alt) Fomin, Sergey
Neuchrist, Maximilian vs Qualifier
Bye vs (2) Sakharov, Gleb
