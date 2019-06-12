Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Shymkent: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno. Lorenzo Giustino e Riccardo Bonadio agli ottavi di finale (VIDEO)

12/06/2019 09:54 12 commenti
Lorenzo Giustino classe 1991
CENTRE COURT – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 10:30)
1. Gleb Sakharov FRA vs [7] Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ

CH Shymkent 2
Gleb Sakharov
7
1
6
Aleksandr Nedovyesov [7]
5
6
7
Vincitore: A. NEDOVYESOV
2. [12] Steven Diez CAN vs [WC] Andrey Golubev KAZ

CH Shymkent 2
Steven Diez [12]
6
1
6
Andrey Golubev
3
6
3
Vincitore: S. DIEZ
3. Tomislav Brkic BIH vs [11] Federico Coria ARG

CH Shymkent 2
Tomislav Brkic
3
7
1
Federico Coria [11]
6
6
6
Vincitore: F. CORIA
4. [WC] Konstantin Kravchuk RUS / Timofey Skatov KAZ vs Andrej Martin SVK / Hans Podlipnik-Castillo CHI

CH Shymkent 2
Konstantin Kravchuk / Timofey Skatov
2
1
Andrej Martin / Hans Podlipnik-Castillo
6
6
Vincitori: MARTIN / PODLIPNIK-CASTILL
5. Max Purcell AUS / Akira Santillan AUS vs [WC] Sergey Fomin UZB / Denis Yevseyev KAZ

CH Shymkent 2
Max Purcell / Akira Santillan
6
6
Sergey Fomin / Denis Yevseyev
1
3
Vincitori: PURCELL / SANTILLAN
COURT 11 – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 10:30)
1. [LL] Alexandar Lazarov BUL vs [Q] Alejandro Tabilo CHI

CH Shymkent 2
Alexandar Lazarov
2
3
Alejandro Tabilo
6
6
Vincitore: A. TABILO
2. [ITF] Baptiste Crepatte FRA vs [4] Lorenzo Giustino ITA

CH Shymkent 2
Baptiste Crepatte
2
2
Lorenzo Giustino [4]
6
6
Vincitore: L. GIUSTINO
3. [8] Pedja Krstin SRB vs Aleksandar Vukic AUS

CH Shymkent 2
Pedja Krstin [8]
6
6
Aleksandar Vukic
3
4
Vincitore: P. KRSTIN
4. [4] Evan King USA / Hunter Reese USA vs Malek Jaziri TUN / Skander Mansouri TUN

CH Shymkent 2
Evan King / Hunter Reese [4]
0
6
0
Malek Jaziri / Skander Mansouri
0
3
0
Vincitori: KING / REESE per ritiro
COURT 8 – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 10:30)
1. [Q] Sebastian Korda USA vs [6] Marc Polmans AUS

CH Shymkent 2
Sebastian Korda
6
3
2
Marc Polmans [6]
1
6
6
Vincitore: M. POLMANS
2. [Alt] Vladyslav Manafov UKR vs [ITF] Riccardo Bonadio ITA

CH Shymkent 2
Vladyslav Manafov
4
4
Riccardo Bonadio
6
6
Vincitore: R. BONADIO
3. [1] Goncalo Oliveira POR / Andrei Vasilevski BLR vs [ITF] Francis Casey Alcantara PHI / Grigoriy Lomakin KAZ (non prima ore: 09:00)

CH Shymkent 2
Goncalo Oliveira / Andrei Vasilevski [1]
7
7
Francis Casey Alcantara / Grigoriy Lomakin
6
5
Vincitori: OLIVEIRA / VASILEVSKI
4. [ITF] Sanjar Fayziev UZB / Alejandro Tabilo CHI vs [3] Ariel Behar URU / Gonzalo Escobar ECU

CH Shymkent 2
Sanjar Fayziev / Alejandro Tabilo
6
2
8
Ariel Behar / Gonzalo Escobar [3]
4
6
10
Vincitori: BEHAR / ESCOBAR
12 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Pierre Herme' the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 12-06-2019 14:05

Giustino e’ alla 6 vittoria consecutiva se non erro….

 12
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 12-06-2019 13:51

Scritto da giuly97top10

Scritto da Paky 71
Bravi i nostri ragazzi…speriamo che Bonadio faccia come Vavassori settimana scorsa…ora contro Kuhn dura ma si può fare…Lorenzo on fire speriamo non si raffreddi.

Al momento Bonadio, in questo 2019, ha conquistato 39 punti atp, che potrebbero diventare un'ottantina a fine anno mantenendo tale ritmo.
COn 80/90 punti ATP ci si porrebbe poco fuori la 300 posizione…classifica che ti consente di entrare nei challenger in tante settimane.
Il problema è che ad Agosto rientrano i punti future….per cui per stare intorno alla 320 posizione serviranno probabilmente un 120 punti.
Credo che sia quello il target che si deve prefissare…fossi in lui ci piazzerei anche qualche 25k per raggiungere con più facilità tale target in modo da garantirsi un altro anno a livello challenger

Al momento Bonadio, in questo 2019, ha conquistato 39 punti atp, che potrebbero diventare un’ottantina a fine anno mantenendo tale ritmo.
COn 80/90 punti ATP ci si porrebbe poco fuori la 300 posizione…classifica che ti consente di entrare nei challenger in tante settimane.
Il problema è che ad Agosto rientrano i punti future….per cui per stare intorno alla 320 posizione serviranno probabilmente un 120 punti.
Credo che sia quello il target che si deve prefissare…fossi in lui ci piazzerei anche qualche 25k per raggiungere con più facilità tale target in modo da garantirsi un altro anno a livello challenger

 11
simposio (Guest) 12-06-2019 12:42

Scritto da Rodolfo
Korda è il figlio di Korda giocatore anni 80 ?

Anni 90 in realta

 10
Ken_Rosewall 12-06-2019 12:28

LA settimana scorsa, occorrono solo due lettere per l’articolo, fate uno sforzo! 😡
sì lo so, mi rendo antipatico, è un problema mio.
Buon tennis!

 9
giuly97top10 12-06-2019 11:36

Scritto da Paky 71
Bravi i nostri ragazzi…speriamo che Bonadio faccia come Vavassori settimana scorsa…ora contro Kuhn dura ma si può fare…Lorenzo on fire speriamo non si raffreddi.

Esatto! Concentrandoci su Ricky, dato che il Giusto ormai ha una continuità fuori dal comune (al momento è nei primi 100 nella race !) gli basterebbe un solo gran risultato, cioè da SF in su, che peraltro a mio parere strameriterebbe, per acquisire la fiducia, ma anche i punti, per raggiungere quella benedetta posizione num. 300 che garantisce il MD nei ch senza stare a fare i conti col ranking itf, ecc. Sinceramente Bonadio nell'ultimo anno mi ha stupita enormemente, tra i future vinti in serie a fine 2018 e i tanti secondi e terzi turni ch di questo 2019 ha secondo me già ampiamente dimostrato di valere il livello challenger. E questa è una bellissima notizia, ne sono molto felice 🙂

 8
Fabio 1978 (Guest) 12-06-2019 11:27

Bravissimi entrambi.

 7
mauro59 (Guest) 12-06-2019 10:45

Scritto da Rodolfo
Korda è il figlio di Korda giocatore anni 80 ?

No! quello era troppo…legato, questo mi sembra più sciolto!

 6
luca14 (Guest) 12-06-2019 10:29

Scritto da Rodolfo
Korda è il figlio di Korda giocatore anni 80 ?

sì, figlio di Petr.

 5
Paky 71 (Guest) 12-06-2019 10:27

Bravi i nostri ragazzi…speriamo che Bonadio faccia come Vavassori settimana scorsa…ora contro Kuhn dura ma si può fare…Lorenzo on fire speriamo non si raffreddi.

 4
ste67 (Guest) 12-06-2019 09:50

@ Rodolfo (#2359558)

Si…

 3
IlCera (Guest) 12-06-2019 09:38

Scritto da Rodolfo
Korda è il figlio di Korda giocatore anni 80 ?

yes

 2
Rodolfo 12-06-2019 07:03

Korda è il figlio di Korda giocatore anni 80 ?

 1
