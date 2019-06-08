ATP Stoccarda: I risultati del Primo Turno di Quali. In campo Matteo Viola

ATP Stuttgart 250 | Erba | e679.015 – 1° Turno Quali
MERCEDES COURT – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras vs [7] Sergiy Stakhovsky
ATP Suttgart
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras•
A
2
Sergiy Stakhovsky [7]
40
3
Game Point
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Menendez-Maceiras
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
2-2 → 2-3
A. Menendez-Maceiras
1-2 → 2-2
S. Stakhovsky
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
ace
1-1 → 1-2
A. Menendez-Maceiras
0-1 → 1-1
2. [1] Prajnesh Gunneswaran vs [Alt] Matteo Viola
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [3] Denis Istomin vs Dustin Brown
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Tim Puetz vs [5] Feliciano Lopez (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Brayden Schnur
vs Viktor Galovic
ATP Suttgart
Brayden Schnur [4]
0
5
Viktor Galovic•
15
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Schnur
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
4-1 → 5-1
B. Schnur
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
3-0 → 4-0
V. Galovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
B. Schnur
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
V. Galovic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. [Alt] Maverick Banes vs [6] Alexei Popyrin
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [WC] Sasi Kumar Mukund vs [8] Gregoire Barrere
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [2] Alexander Bublik vs Hiroki Moriya
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit