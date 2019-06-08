Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP Stoccarda: I risultati del Primo Turno di Quali. In campo Matteo Viola

08/06/2019 09:46 Nessun commento
Matteo Viola nella foto
Matteo Viola nella foto

GER ATP Stuttgart 250 | Erba | e679.015 – 1° Turno Quali

MERCEDES COURT – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP vs [7] Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR

ATP Suttgart
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
A
2
Sergiy Stakhovsky [7]
40
3
Game Point
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Prajnesh Gunneswaran IND vs [Alt] Matteo Viola ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [3] Denis Istomin UZB vs Dustin Brown GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Tim Puetz GER vs [5] Feliciano Lopez ESP (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare



COURT 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [4] Brayden Schnur CAN vs Viktor Galovic CRO
ATP Suttgart
Brayden Schnur [4]
0
5
Viktor Galovic
15
1
Mostra dettagli

2. [Alt] Maverick Banes AUS vs [6] Alexei Popyrin AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Sasi Kumar Mukund IND vs [8] Gregoire Barrere FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [2] Alexander Bublik KAZ vs Hiroki Moriya JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: , ,