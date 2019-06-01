Challenger Almaty: Il Tabellone Principale. Sono due gli azzurri al via
(1) Jaziri, Malek vs Bye
Kuhn, Nicola vs (WC) Golubev, Andrey
(ITF) Tabilo, Alejandro vs Brkic, Tomislav
Bye vs (14) Diez, Steven
(10) Giraldo, Santiago vs Bye
Wu, Tung-Lin vs Sakharov, Gleb
Serdarusic, Nino vs (ITF) Bonadio, Riccardo
Bye vs (5) Giustino, Lorenzo
(3) Milojevic, Nikola vs Bye
King, Evan vs Muller, Alexandre
Barrios Vera, Marcelo Tomas vs (ITF) Kravchuk, Konstantin
Bye vs (16) Gimeno-Traver, Daniel
(12) Santillan, Akira vs Bye
Yevseyev, Denis vs Huesler, Marc-Andrea
Vilella Martinez, Mario vs Escobar, Gonzalo
Bye vs (7) Polmans, Marc
(6) Hanfmann, Yannick vs Bye
Safiullin, Roman vs Purcell, Max
(WC) Korda, Sebastian vs Kotov, Pavel
Bye vs (9) Krstin, Pedja
(15) Oliveira, Goncalo vs Bye
Qualifier vs (WC) Sultanov, Khumoyun
Vukic, Aleksandar vs Gojo, Borna
Bye vs (4) Martin, Andrej
(8) Nedovyesov, Aleksandr vs Bye
Collarini, Andrea vs (WC) Skatov, Timofey
(ITF) Mansouri, Skander vs Pavic, Ante
Bye vs (11) Karlovskiy, Evgeny
(13) Coria, Federico vs Bye
Qualifier vs Cid Subervi, Roberto
(WC) Lazarov, Alexandar vs (ITF) Zhurbin, Alexander
Bye vs (2) Istomin, Denis
