Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Almaty: Il Tabellone Principale. Sono due gli azzurri al via

01/06/2019 12:23 Nessun commento
Lorenzo Giustino classe 1991
(1) Jaziri, Malek TUN vs Bye
Kuhn, Nicola ESP vs (WC) Golubev, Andrey KAZ
(ITF) Tabilo, Alejandro CHI vs Brkic, Tomislav BIH
Bye vs (14) Diez, Steven CAN

(10) Giraldo, Santiago COL vs Bye
Wu, Tung-Lin TPE vs Sakharov, Gleb FRA
Serdarusic, Nino CRO vs (ITF) Bonadio, Riccardo ITA
Bye vs (5) Giustino, Lorenzo ITA

(3) Milojevic, Nikola SRB vs Bye
King, Evan USA vs Muller, Alexandre FRA
Barrios Vera, Marcelo Tomas CHI vs (ITF) Kravchuk, Konstantin RUS
Bye vs (16) Gimeno-Traver, Daniel ESP

(12) Santillan, Akira AUS vs Bye
Yevseyev, Denis KAZ vs Huesler, Marc-Andrea SUI
Vilella Martinez, Mario ESP vs Escobar, Gonzalo ECU
Bye vs (7) Polmans, Marc AUS

(6) Hanfmann, Yannick GER vs Bye
Safiullin, Roman RUS vs Purcell, Max AUS
(WC) Korda, Sebastian USA vs Kotov, Pavel RUS
Bye vs (9) Krstin, Pedja SRB

(15) Oliveira, Goncalo POR vs Bye
Qualifier vs (WC) Sultanov, Khumoyun UZB
Vukic, Aleksandar AUS vs Gojo, Borna CRO
Bye vs (4) Martin, Andrej SVK

(8) Nedovyesov, Aleksandr KAZ vs Bye
Collarini, Andrea ARG vs (WC) Skatov, Timofey KAZ
(ITF) Mansouri, Skander TUN vs Pavic, Ante CRO
Bye vs (11) Karlovskiy, Evgeny RUS

(13) Coria, Federico ARG vs Bye
Qualifier vs Cid Subervi, Roberto DOM
(WC) Lazarov, Alexandar BUL vs (ITF) Zhurbin, Alexander RUS
Bye vs (2) Istomin, Denis UZB