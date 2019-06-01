Challenger Almaty: Il Tabellone Principale. Sono due gli azzurri al via

(1) Jaziri, Malek vs Bye

Kuhn, Nicola vs (WC) Golubev, Andrey

(ITF) Tabilo, Alejandro vs Brkic, Tomislav

Bye vs (14) Diez, Steven

(10) Giraldo, Santiago vs Bye

Wu, Tung-Lin vs Sakharov, Gleb

Serdarusic, Nino vs (ITF) Bonadio, Riccardo

Bye vs (5) Giustino, Lorenzo

(3) Milojevic, Nikola vs Bye

King, Evan vs Muller, Alexandre

Barrios Vera, Marcelo Tomas vs (ITF) Kravchuk, Konstantin

Bye vs (16) Gimeno-Traver, Daniel

(12) Santillan, Akira vs Bye

Yevseyev, Denis vs Huesler, Marc-Andrea

Vilella Martinez, Mario vs Escobar, Gonzalo

Bye vs (7) Polmans, Marc

(6) Hanfmann, Yannick vs Bye

Safiullin, Roman vs Purcell, Max

(WC) Korda, Sebastian vs Kotov, Pavel

Bye vs (9) Krstin, Pedja

(15) Oliveira, Goncalo vs Bye

Qualifier vs (WC) Sultanov, Khumoyun

Vukic, Aleksandar vs Gojo, Borna

Bye vs (4) Martin, Andrej

(8) Nedovyesov, Aleksandr vs Bye

Collarini, Andrea vs (WC) Skatov, Timofey

(ITF) Mansouri, Skander vs Pavic, Ante

Bye vs (11) Karlovskiy, Evgeny

(13) Coria, Federico vs Bye

Qualifier vs Cid Subervi, Roberto

(WC) Lazarov, Alexandar vs (ITF) Zhurbin, Alexander

Bye vs (2) Istomin, Denis