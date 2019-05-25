Italiani nel World Tour Tennis Copertina, Future

Italiani nei tornei del World Tour: I risultati del 25 Maggio 2019

25/05/2019 09:43 3 commenti
Giovanni Fonio nella foto
M25+H Jablonec Nad Nisou – Semifinale
Marco Bortolotti ITA vs. Jiri Lehecka CZE Non prima delle ore 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare


M15 Bucharest – Semifinale
Thomas Fancutt AUS [4] vs. Giovanni Fonio ITA [2] ore 10:00

ITF Bucharest
T. Fancutt [4]
0
4
2
G. Fonio [2]
0
6
5
M25 Vic – Quarti di Finale
Jacopo Berrettini ITA [7] vs. Raul Brancaccio ITA [3] ore 03:00

ITF Vic
J. Berrettini [7]
15
4
R. Brancaccio [3]
15
4
3 commenti

Elio 25-05-2019 11:27

Elio 24-05-2019 18:52

@ Sottile (#2344479)

Quindi vincerà Brancaccio ❗ 😆 😆 😆

___________________________________________

Sottile 24-05-2019 15:16

Vincerà J. Berrettini contro Brancaccio

___________________________________________

Staremo a vedere… 😉

 3
itf expert (Guest) 25-05-2019 11:07

Oggi mi astengo da commenti “cacofonici”: sarebbero troppo facili… Cmq i miei “aficionados” ben sapranno che in passato ho molto citato l’odierno avversario (straniero) di un italico… 😆 😆

 2
Divino Pan(atta) (Guest) 25-05-2019 10:48

Von Nio defe finciere!

 1
