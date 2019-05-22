ATP Ginevra: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno

Stan Wawrinka classe 1985
ATP Geneva 250 | Terra | e524.340 – 2° Turno
Center Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [4] Marton Fucsovics vs Federico Delbonis
ATP Geneva
Marton Fucsovics [4]
4
2
Federico Delbonis
6
6
Vincitore: F. DELBONIS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Delbonis
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
df
1-2 → 1-3
M. Fucsovics
15-0
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Delbonis
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
M. Fucsovics
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
F. Delbonis
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 3-5
M. Fucsovics
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
F. Delbonis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
M. Fucsovics
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
0-2 → 0-3
F. Delbonis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
M. Fucsovics
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
2. Taro Daniel vs [3] Cristian Garin
ATP Geneva
Taro Daniel•
40
6
0
Cristian Garin [3]
30
2
1
Game Point
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Daniel
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
C. Garin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Garin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-1 → 5-2
C. Garin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 4-1
T. Daniel
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
C. Garin
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
df
2-0 → 3-0
T. Daniel
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
C. Garin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
3. Joao Sousa vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [Q] Damir Dzumhur vs [2/WC] Stan Wawrinka (non prima ore: 18:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Christopher Rungkat vs Marcelo Arevalo / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [5] Radu Albot vs Juan Ignacio Londero
ATP Geneva
Radu Albot [5]
6
6
6
Juan Ignacio Londero
1
7
4
Vincitore: R. ALBOT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Ignacio Londero
5-4 → 6-4
J. Ignacio Londero
4-3 → 4-4
R. Albot
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
J. Ignacio Londero
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Ignacio Londero
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
J. Ignacio Londero
1-0 → 1-1
R. Albot
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
0*-2
0-3*
1-3*
1*-4
ace
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
6-6 → 6-7
R. Albot
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
J. Ignacio Londero
5-5 → 5-6
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-5 → 5-5
J. Ignacio Londero
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
J. Ignacio Londero
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
J. Ignacio Londero
2-2 → 2-3
R. Albot
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
J. Ignacio Londero
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
J. Ignacio Londero
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
J. Ignacio Londero
4-1 → 5-1
J. Ignacio Londero
0-15
0-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
J. Ignacio Londero
1-0 → 2-0
R. Albot
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
2. Nicolas Jarry vs Denis Kudla
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Fabrice Martin / Andreas Mies vs Federico Delbonis / Leonardo Mayer (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Cristian Garin / Juan Ignacio Londero vs Matthew Ebden / Robert Lindstedt
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. Philipp Oswald / Divij Sharan vs Taro Daniel / Marton Fucsovics
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit