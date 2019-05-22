Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Ginevra: I risultati con il dettaglio del Secondo Turno

22/05/2019 11:54 Nessun commento
Stan Wawrinka classe 1985
SUI ATP Geneva 250 | Terra | e524.340 – 2° Turno

Center Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [4] Marton Fucsovics HUN vs Federico Delbonis ARG

ATP Geneva
Marton Fucsovics [4]
4
2
Federico Delbonis
6
6
Vincitore: F. DELBONIS
Mostra dettagli

2. Taro Daniel JPN vs [3] Cristian Garin CHI

ATP Geneva
Taro Daniel
40
6
0
Cristian Garin [3]
30
2
1
Game Point
Mostra dettagli

3. Joao Sousa POR vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Damir Dzumhur BIH vs [2/WC] Stan Wawrinka SUI (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. Cheng-Peng Hsieh TPE / Christopher Rungkat INA vs Marcelo Arevalo ESA / Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela MEX

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [5] Radu Albot MDA vs Juan Ignacio Londero ARG

ATP Geneva
Radu Albot [5]
6
6
6
Juan Ignacio Londero
1
7
4
Vincitore: R. ALBOT
Mostra dettagli

2. Nicolas Jarry CHI vs Denis Kudla USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Fabrice Martin FRA / Andreas Mies GER vs Federico Delbonis ARG / Leonardo Mayer ARG (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Cristian Garin CHI / Juan Ignacio Londero ARG vs Matthew Ebden AUS / Robert Lindstedt SWE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. Philipp Oswald AUT / Divij Sharan IND vs Taro Daniel JPN / Marton Fucsovics HUN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

