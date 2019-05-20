Roland Garros 2019 ATP, Copertina

Roland Garros: LIVE I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Quali

20/05/2019 10:53 26 commenti
FRA Roland Garros Qualificazioni – 1° Turno

Court 14 – Ore: 10:00
Yannick Hanfmann GER vs Constant Lestienne FRA

GS Roland Garros
Yannick Hanfmann
6
7
Constant Lestienne
2
5
Vincitore: Yannick Hanfmann
Corentin Denolly FRA vs Michael Mmoh USA

GS Roland Garros
Corentin Denolly
6
6
Michael Mmoh [22]
1
4
Vincitore: Corentin Denolly
Elias Ymer SWE vs Matteo Martineau FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pedro Cachin ARG vs Elliot Benchetrit FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Antoine Cornut-chauvinc FRA vs Zdenek Kolar CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – Ore: –

GS Roland Garros
Amir Weintraub
3
1
Lukas Rosol [19]
6
6
Vincitore: Lukas Rosol
Denis Istomin UZB vs Dustin Brown GER

GS Roland Garros
Denis Istomin [2]
6
1
Dustin Brown
7
6
Vincitore: Dustin Brown
Mikael Torpegaard DEN vs Noah Rubin USA

GS Roland Garros
Mikael Torpegaard
A
6
2
Noah Rubin
40
2
2
Guillermo Garcia-lopez ESP vs Tim Smyczek USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Rudolf Molleker GER vs Tommy Robredo ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 6 – Ore: 10:00
Alexandre Muller FRA vs Alessandro Giannessi ITA

GS Roland Garros
Alexandre Muller
5
7
6
Alessandro Giannessi
7
6
1
Vincitore: Alexandre Muller
Ze Zhang CHN vs Filip Horansky SVK

GS Roland Garros
Ze Zhang
0
2
Filip Horansky
0
3
Hugo Gaston FRA vs Marco Trungelliti ARG

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Nino Serdarusic CRO vs Zhe Li CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kamil Majchrzak POL vs Simone Bolelli ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – Ore: 10:00
Marcos Giron USA vs Donald Young USA

GS Roland Garros
Marcos Giron
6
6
Donald Young
0
1
Vincitore: Marcos Giron
Norbert Gombos SVK vs Salvatore Caruso ITA

GS Roland Garros
Norbert Gombos
40
7
4
1
Salvatore Caruso [31]
A
5
6
4
Jay Clarke GBR vs Alejandro Davidovich fokina ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

James Ward GBR vs Oscar Otte GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Tallon Griekspoor NED vs Roberto Quiroz ECU

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 9 – Ore: 10:00
Kevin Krawietz GER vs Viktor Troicki SRB

GS Roland Garros
Kevin Krawietz
4
3
Viktor Troicki
6
6
Vincitore: Viktor Troicki
Manuel Guinard FRA vs Lukas Lacko SVK

GS Roland Garros
Manuel Guinard
7
4
6
Lukas Lacko [29]
6
6
1
Yannick Maden GER vs Jurgen Zopp EST

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stefano Travaglia ITA vs Jurij Rodionov AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dominik Koepfer GER vs Mitchell Krueger USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 10 – Ore: 10:00
Roberto Marcora ITA vs Mikael Ymer SWE

GS Roland Garros
Roberto Marcora
4
6
1
Mikael Ymer [32]
6
2
6
Vincitore: Mikael Ymer
Facundo Arguello ARG vs Filippo Baldi ITA

GS Roland Garros
Facundo Arguello
40
3
4
Filippo Baldi
30
6
3
Uladzimir Ignatik BLR vs Matteo Donati ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Enrique Lopez perez ESP vs Gianluca Mager ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 11 – Ore: 10:00
Peter Polansky CAN vs Darian King BAR

GS Roland Garros
Peter Polansky [14]
6
6
Darian King
4
4
Vincitore: Peter Polansky
Daniel Gimeno-traver ESP vs Emilio Gomez ECU

GS Roland Garros
Daniel Gimeno-traver
4
1
Emilio Gomez
6
6
Vincitore: Emilio Gomez
Viktor Galovic CRO vs Joao Domingues POR

GS Roland Garros
Viktor Galovic
0
1
Joao Domingues
30
1
Federico Gaio ITA vs Stefano Napolitano ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Thiago Monteiro BRA vs Mohamed Safwat EGY

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – Ore: 10:00
Tatsuma Ito JPN vs Johan Tatlot FRA

GS Roland Garros
Tatsuma Ito
2
6
Johan Tatlot
6
7
Vincitore: Johan Tatlot
Henri Laaksonen SUI vs Daniel Brands GER

GS Roland Garros
Henri Laaksonen [4]
6
6
Daniel Brands
3
0
Vincitore: Henri Laaksonen
Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR vs James Duckworth AUS

GS Roland Garros
Sergiy Stakhovsky [6]
15
1
James Duckworth
15
1
Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ vs Santiago Giraldo COL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Matthias Bachinger GER vs Sergio Gutierrez-ferrol ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 13 – Ore: 10:00
Sebastian Ofner AUT vs Ruben Bemelmans BEL

GS Roland Garros
Sebastian Ofner [15]
6
7
Ruben Bemelmans
2
6
Vincitore: Sebastian Ofner
Hiroki Moriya JPN vs Steve Darcis BEL

GS Roland Garros
Hiroki Moriya
0
6
2
Steve Darcis
0
7
3
Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs Rogerio Dutra silva BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Pedja Krstin SRB vs Lorenzo Giustino ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dennis Novak AUT vs Blaz Rola SLO

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 15 – Ore: 10:00
Jason Kubler AUS vs Ramkumar Ramanathan IND

GS Roland Garros
Jason Kubler
6
6
Ramkumar Ramanathan [28]
4
4
Vincitore: Jason Kubler
Gianluigi Quinzi ITA vs Marc Polmans AUS

GS Roland Garros
Gianluigi Quinzi
0
6
1
1
Marc Polmans
0
2
6
0
Alexey Vatutin RUS vs Gerald Melzer AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Evgeny Donskoy RUS vs Bjorn Fratangelo USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

26 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Tomax (Guest) 20-05-2019 13:23

@ tomax (#2340765)

Ho detto una cazzata!!!

 26
keope77 (Guest) 20-05-2019 13:17

Giannessi era arrivato a servire per il match sul 5-4 del secondo e ad avere match point sul 7-6 del tie-break con servizio a disposizione.
Ha giocato il match point e il punto successiva in maniera totalmente remissiva, lascianod l’iniziativa al francese.
Terzo set senza storia con Giannessi che pare in difficoltà fisica.

 25
luchador 20-05-2019 13:07

Prime sorprese di giornata.

Ramanathan sconfitto da Kubler
Istomin fatto fuori da Brown
Lacko le sta prendendo da Guinard

 24
paoloz. (Guest) 20-05-2019 12:57

solito quinzi, ma il solito inteso come pre-crisi mistica degli ultimi mesi, pertanto solido giocatore

 23
Waltennis (Guest) 20-05-2019 12:54

Scritto da E.le
Kokkinakis di nuovo ritirato. Uno dei migliori talenti degli ultimi anni sempre fermo. Non capisco se sia un problema del suo fisico, che magari è inadatto al tennis, di chi lo gestisce o magari del fatto che si alleni male…. Che dispiacere quando succedono ste cose

Anche a me piaceva molto…

 22
lino (Guest) 20-05-2019 12:49

Certo ma stanno accuratamente evitando di far vedere gli italiani @ giovinco (#2340831)

 21
VamosRafa (Guest) 20-05-2019 12:46

Dove è possibile vedere Quinzi?

 20
alex2 (Guest) 20-05-2019 12:46

male molto male epr adesso gli italiani

 19
MARCO 20-05-2019 12:41

Scritto da giovinco
ciao ragazzi per chi può e vuole vedere le quali sono trasmesse su eurosport 1 e 2

chi trasmettono?

 18
MARCO 20-05-2019 12:41

forza Giangi 😎

 17
giovinco 20-05-2019 12:36

ciao ragazzi per chi può e vuole vedere le quali sono trasmesse su eurosport 1 e 2

 16
alcor (Guest) 20-05-2019 12:30

Peccato Marcora!

 15
Rodolfo 20-05-2019 12:10

Forza Magherino !

 14
Rodolfo 20-05-2019 12:09

Livescore impazzito…..

 13
alex2 (Guest) 20-05-2019 12:04

marcora quasi a casa sotto con doppio breack,peccato aveva vinto benissimo il secondo set

 12
E.le (Guest) 20-05-2019 12:02

Kokkinakis di nuovo ritirato. Uno dei migliori talenti degli ultimi anni sempre fermo. Non capisco se sia un problema del suo fisico, che magari è inadatto al tennis, di chi lo gestisce o magari del fatto che si alleni male…. Che dispiacere quando succedono ste cose 🙁

 11
Federer.Forever 20-05-2019 11:53

@ klose11 (#2340735)

Ritiro di Kokkinakis

 10
charlie84 (Guest) 20-05-2019 11:50

Marcora vince il 2° set e si va al terzo, Gianessi ha vinto il primo ma è sotto di 1 break nel 2°.
Forza ragazzi!!

 9
tomax (Guest) 20-05-2019 11:47

quindi lestienne ieri era a lione e oggi a parigi a giocare le quali.chissa se ha influito e cosa lui preferiva.travaglia invece se giocava la finale poi sarebbe dovuto correre a parigi e giocare oggi.forse è stato meglio cosi

 8
Intenditore (Guest) 20-05-2019 11:47

Marcora come sempre dà il massimo, bravo.

 7
Cri72 (Guest) 20-05-2019 11:45

Dai Bobby testabass tirare tutto

 6
dieter (Guest) 20-05-2019 11:32

@ klose11 (#2340735)

classifica protetta

 5
Codro (Guest) 20-05-2019 11:23

Donald young avrà avuto qualche problema?

 4
klose11 (Guest) 20-05-2019 11:19

Weintraub che ci faceva in tabellone?

 3
Alan Mark 20-05-2019 11:11

Vai azzurri!!

 2
akgul num.1 20-05-2019 11:09

Rosol ha già finito e gli sono a metà del primo set?!?!

 1
