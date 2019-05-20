Roland Garros: LIVE I risultati con il dettaglio del Primo Turno di Quali

I risultati dal Roland Garros
Roland Garros Qualificazioni – 1° Turno
Court 14 – Ore: 10:00
Yannick Hanfmann vs Constant Lestienne
GS Roland Garros
Yannick Hanfmann
6
7
Constant Lestienne
2
5
Vincitore: Yannick Hanfmann
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Yannick Hanfmann
15-0
15-15
40-15
15-15
40-15
30-15
6-5 → 7-5
Constant Lestienne
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
5-5 → 6-5
Yannick Hanfmann
0-30
0-15
0-40
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
15-40
40-40
15-40
30-40
15-40
30-40
A-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
Constant Lestienne
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-30
30-30
15-15
30-30
15-30
30-30
0-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
Yannick Hanfmann
15-0
15-0
15-0
40-0
30-0
40-0
3-4 → 4-4
Constant Lestienne
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-0
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
Yannick Hanfmann
15-0
15-30
30-30
15-15
15-30
40-30
30-30
15-30
30-30
2-3 → 3-3
Constant Lestienne
15-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-0
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
Yannick Hanfmann
15-0
15-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
15-0
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
Constant Lestienne
15-0
15-15
15-0
30-15
15-0
30-15
40-15
30-15
1-1 → 1-2
Yannick Hanfmann
0-1 → 1-1
Constant Lestienne
15-0
15-0
15-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
15-15
40-30
40-40
40-30
40-40
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-15
40-40
A-40
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Yannick Hanfmann
5-2 → 6-2
Constant Lestienne
15-0
15-30
30-30
15-15
30-30
40-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
30-30
40-40
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
Yannick Hanfmann
15-15
0-15
15-30
15-15
30-30
15-15
30-30
30-40
15-15
30-30
30-40
30-40
40-A
40-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Constant Lestienne
15-15
0-15
15-15
30-30
15-15
15-30
40-40
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
Yannick Hanfmann
30-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
15-0
40-30
15-0
40-15
30-0
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Constant Lestienne
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
0-30
1-1 → 2-1
Yannick Hanfmann
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
Constant Lestienne
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
15-40
30-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Corentin Denolly vs Michael Mmoh
GS Roland Garros
Corentin Denolly
6
6
Michael Mmoh [22]
1
4
Vincitore: Corentin Denolly
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Corentin Denolly
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-4 → 6-4
Michael Mmoh
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 5-4
Corentin Denolly
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
Michael Mmoh
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Corentin Denolly
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
Corentin Denolly
1-2 → 2-2
Michael Mmoh
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Corentin Denolly
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Michael Mmoh
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-15
30-30
30-15
40-30
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Corentin Denolly
15-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
Michael Mmoh
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-30
15-15
15-30
30-40
15-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
Corentin Denolly
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
Michael Mmoh
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
15-30
30-30
15-30
30-30
15-30
30-40
0-30
30-30
2-1 → 3-1
Corentin Denolly
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-30
15-15
0-15
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Michael Mmoh
15-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
30-0
40-0
1-0 → 1-1
Corentin Denolly
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
15-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Elias Ymer vs Matteo Martineau
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pedro Cachin vs Elliot Benchetrit
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Antoine Cornut-chauvinc vs Zdenek Kolar
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 7 – Ore: –
GS Roland Garros
Amir Weintraub
3
1
Lukas Rosol [19]
6
6
Vincitore: Lukas Rosol
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Amir Weintraub
15-15
15-30
15-0
15-15
15-40
15-15
1-5 → 1-6
Lukas Rosol
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-40
30-40
40-40
15-30
40-40
40-A
15-40
40-A
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-A
A-40
40-40
1-4 → 1-5
Amir Weintraub
30-30
15-15
40-30
30-30
15-15
0-4 → 1-4
Lukas Rosol
0-15
0-15
0-15
0-30
0-15
15-30
0-15
30-30
0-30
30-40
15-30
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-3 → 0-4
Amir Weintraub
0-15
0-30
15-30
0-30
15-30
0-2 → 0-3
Amir Weintraub
15-15
15-30
15-0
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Amir Weintraub
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-15
0-30
0-30
0-40
3-4 → 3-5
Lukas Rosol
15-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
Amir Weintraub
15-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
15-0
40-15
30-0
40-30
40-15
30-15
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-A
A-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
Lukas Rosol
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-30
0-40
15-40
0-40
15-40
0-40
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
Amir Weintraub
15-0
15-0
15-30
15-15
15-30
15-30
15-40
1-2 → 1-3
Amir Weintraub
15-0
30-0
30-30
40-30
30-30
30-15
0-1 → 1-1
Denis Istomin vs Dustin Brown
GS Roland Garros
Denis Istomin [2]
6
1
Dustin Brown
7
6
Vincitore: Dustin Brown
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Dustin Brown
15-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
30-0
40-15
1-5 → 1-6
Dustin Brown
15-0
40-0
40-0
40-30
30-0
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 0-5
Denis Istomin
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
0-40
0-3 → 0-4
Denis Istomin
15-0
15-0
15-15
15-0
30-30
30-15
30-30
15-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Dustin Brown
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-30
40-A
40-30
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1*-2
2*-2
2-4*
2*-5
2-4*
2*-6
3-6*
2*-5
4-6*
5*-6
4-6*
5*-6
2*-6
6-6 → 6-7
Denis Istomin
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
Dustin Brown
15-0
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-0
15-15
15-0
30-15
30-40
40-40
30-30
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
Dustin Brown
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
15-40
30-40
0-40
30-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
Denis Istomin
0-15
15-15
15-30
0-15
15-30
40-30
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
Dustin Brown
15-0
40-0
40-15
30-0
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
Denis Istomin
15-15
30-15
15-15
0-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
Denis Istomin
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-0
40-15
40-30
30-0
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Dustin Brown
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-15
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Denis Istomin
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-0
30-30
30-15
30-30
40-30
30-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Mikael Torpegaard vs Noah Rubin
GS Roland Garros
Mikael Torpegaard
A
6
2
Noah Rubin•
40
2
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Noah Rubin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
Mikael Torpegaard
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Noah Rubin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Mikael Torpegaard
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Mikael Torpegaard
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
Mikael Torpegaard
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
Mikael Torpegaard
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
Noah Rubin
0-15
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
2-0 → 3-0
Mikael Torpegaard
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
Noah Rubin
0-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Guillermo Garcia-lopez vs Tim Smyczek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Rudolf Molleker vs Tommy Robredo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 6 – Ore: 10:00
Alexandre Muller vs Alessandro Giannessi
GS Roland Garros
Alexandre Muller
5
7
6
Alessandro Giannessi
7
6
1
Vincitore: Alexandre Muller
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Alessandro Giannessi
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
30-30
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
Alexandre Muller
4-1 → 5-1
Alessandro Giannessi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
Alexandre Muller
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Alessandro Giannessi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
Alexandre Muller
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Alessandro Giannessi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-0
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
1-0*
2-0*
1-0*
2-0*
1-0*
2*-1
2-0*
2*-1
2-0*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
5*-2
5*-3
5*-2
5*-3
4-2*
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
4-2*
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
5-4*
6*-5
6*-6
6*-5
6*-6
6*-5
6*-6
6-7*
7-7*
6-7*
7-7*
8*-7
6-6 → 7-6
Alessandro Giannessi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
30-30
30-40
A-40
40-40
0-30
40-40
A-40
30-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
Alexandre Muller
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-15
30-30
30-15
30-40
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
30-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
Alessandro Giannessi
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-15
15-40
0-40
15-40
4-5 → 5-5
Alexandre Muller
0-15
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-30
15-30
0-30
15-40
30-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
0-30
40-40
15-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
Alessandro Giannessi
4-3 → 4-4
Alexandre Muller
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
30-15
30-30
3-3 → 4-3
Alessandro Giannessi
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-40
15-40
40-40
30-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
Alexandre Muller
15-0
30-15
15-0
30-0
15-0
40-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
Alessandro Giannessi
0-15
15-30
0-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
Alexandre Muller
0-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
40-15
15-15
40-15
30-15
2-0 → 3-0
Alessandro Giannessi
1-0 → 2-0
Alexandre Muller
15-0
30-0
15-0
15-0
40-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-0
40-15
40-0
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Alessandro Giannessi
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-30
30-15
30-30
30-40
30-30
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 5-7
Alexandre Muller
5-5 → 5-6
Alessandro Giannessi
15-0
15-0
30-0
15-0
40-0
30-0
5-4 → 5-5
Alexandre Muller
0-15
15-15
0-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
Alessandro Giannessi
0-15
15-15
0-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
Alexandre Muller
15-0
15-0
30-15
40-15
15-15
3-3 → 4-3
Alessandro Giannessi
15-15
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
Alexandre Muller
0-15
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
15-15
30-30
30-15
30-40
30-15
30-40
30-30
2-2 → 2-3
Alessandro Giannessi
15-0
15-0
40-0
40-15
30-0
2-1 → 2-2
Alexandre Muller
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
15-0
15-30
15-40
15-40
30-40
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
Alessandro Giannessi
0-15
0-15
0-15
0-40
0-15
0-40
0-30
1-0 → 2-0
Alexandre Muller
15-0
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
15-0
40-15
30-15
40-30
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Ze Zhang vs Filip Horansky
GS Roland Garros
Ze Zhang
0
2
Filip Horansky•
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Ze Zhang
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
Filip Horansky
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
Ze Zhang
15-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Hugo Gaston vs Marco Trungelliti
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Nino Serdarusic vs Zhe Li
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kamil Majchrzak vs Simone Bolelli
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – Ore: 10:00
Marcos Giron vs Donald Young
GS Roland Garros
Marcos Giron
6
6
Donald Young
0
1
Vincitore: Marcos Giron
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Marcos Giron
15-0
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-15
15-0
5-1 → 6-1
Marcos Giron
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
Donald Young
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-30
15-40
2-1 → 3-1
Marcos Giron
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
Marcos Giron
0-15
0-15
0-15
15-15
40-15
40-30
15-15
40-30
30-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Donald Young
15-15
0-15
15-15
15-40
0-15
0-15
15-15
5-0 → 6-0
Marcos Giron
15-0
15-0
15-30
15-15
15-0
40-30
4-0 → 5-0
Donald Young
0-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
15-40
30-40
15-40
30-40
40-A
30-40
40-A
15-40
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 4-0
Marcos Giron
15-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-0 → 3-0
Donald Young
0-15
0-30
0-15
15-40
0-30
15-40
1-0 → 2-0
Marcos Giron
15-0
30-0
15-0
40-15
40-30
40-15
40-30
40-0
0-0 → 1-0
Norbert Gombos vs Salvatore Caruso
GS Roland Garros
Norbert Gombos
40
7
4
1
Salvatore Caruso [31]•
A
5
6
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Salvatore Caruso
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
Norbert Gombos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
Salvatore Caruso
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Salvatore Caruso
1-0 → 1-1
Norbert Gombos
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Salvatore Caruso
4-5 → 4-6
Norbert Gombos
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
Salvatore Caruso
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
Norbert Gombos
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
Salvatore Caruso
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
15-30
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
Norbert Gombos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
Salvatore Caruso
2-1 → 2-2
Salvatore Caruso
1-0 → 1-1
Norbert Gombos
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
30-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Salvatore Caruso
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-30
15-40
15-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
Norbert Gombos
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
30-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
Salvatore Caruso
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
30-30
30-15
5-4 → 5-5
Norbert Gombos
0-15
15-15
0-15
30-15
30-30
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
Salvatore Caruso
15-0
30-0
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-0
30-0
40-30
40-40
40-15
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-15
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
Norbert Gombos
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-30
30-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
15-30
30-30
0-15
3-3 → 4-3
Salvatore Caruso
15-0
15-0
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Norbert Gombos
15-0
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
30-15
2-2 → 3-2
Salvatore Caruso
15-0
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-15
30-0
15-0
30-15
2-1 → 2-2
Norbert Gombos
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
40-15
30-15
1-1 → 2-1
Salvatore Caruso
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-0
30-30
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
30-30
40-30
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Norbert Gombos
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Jay Clarke vs Alejandro Davidovich fokina
Il match deve ancora iniziare
James Ward vs Oscar Otte
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Tallon Griekspoor vs Roberto Quiroz
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 9 – Ore: 10:00
Kevin Krawietz vs Viktor Troicki
GS Roland Garros
Kevin Krawietz
4
3
Viktor Troicki
6
6
Vincitore: Viktor Troicki
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Viktor Troicki
0-15
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
40-15
0-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
Kevin Krawietz
15-0
30-0
30-15
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
Kevin Krawietz
15-0
15-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
15-30
30-40
30-30
30-40
15-30
40-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
30-40
40-A
40-40
1-4 → 2-4
Viktor Troicki
0-15
0-30
0-15
15-30
15-40
0-30
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
15-40
40-A
30-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
Kevin Krawietz
15-0
15-30
15-40
15-15
15-30
1-2 → 1-3
Viktor Troicki
0-15
0-15
0-15
0-15
30-15
0-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
Viktor Troicki
15-0
30-0
15-0
40-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Viktor Troicki
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-0
30-40
40-40
A-40
30-30
A-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
Kevin Krawietz
0-15
0-15
15-30
0-30
15-30
0-30
0-30
30-30
40-30
30-30
3-4 → 4-4
Viktor Troicki
0-15
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-30
15-30
15-15
15-40
15-30
15-40
30-40
15-40
30-40
A-40
40-40
15-40
15-30
40-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
Kevin Krawietz
0-15
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
0-30
3-2 → 3-3
Viktor Troicki
15-0
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-15
30-30
30-40
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
Kevin Krawietz
30-0
40-0
30-0
15-0
40-15
30-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Viktor Troicki
0-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
Kevin Krawietz
30-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
30-30
30-40
40-A
30-15
40-A
30-30
40-40
40-A
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-A
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
Viktor Troicki
0-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Manuel Guinard vs Lukas Lacko
GS Roland Garros
Manuel Guinard
7
4
6
Lukas Lacko [29]
6
6
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Lukas Lacko
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
Manuel Guinard
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
Manuel Guinard
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Lukas Lacko
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
Manuel Guinard
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
Lukas Lacko
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
Lukas Lacko
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
Manuel Guinard
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
Lukas Lacko
0-15
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
3*-2
4*-2
4-3*
4-4*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
Manuel Guinard
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
40-15
5-6 → 6-6
Lukas Lacko
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
30-30
40-30
30-30
5-5 → 5-6
Lukas Lacko
0-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
Manuel Guinard
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
15-30
2-5 → 3-5
Lukas Lacko
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
Manuel Guinard
15-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-4 → 2-4
Lukas Lacko
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-0
15-0
40-0
1-3 → 1-4
Lukas Lacko
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
0-2 → 0-3
Manuel Guinard
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-30
30-40
15-15
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Lukas Lacko
15-0
30-0
40-0
30-0
40-15
40-0
0-0 → 0-1
Yannick Maden vs Jurgen Zopp
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Stefano Travaglia vs Jurij Rodionov
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dominik Koepfer vs Mitchell Krueger
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 10 – Ore: 10:00
Roberto Marcora vs Mikael Ymer
GS Roland Garros
Roberto Marcora
4
6
1
Mikael Ymer [32]
6
2
6
Vincitore: Mikael Ymer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Roberto Marcora
15-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
30-15
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
Mikael Ymer
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-0
15-0
40-0
30-0
15-0
1-4 → 1-5
Roberto Marcora
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-15
30-30
30-15
30-0
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
Mikael Ymer
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-0
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
15-0
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
Roberto Marcora
15-0
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-15
30-30
30-40
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
Mikael Ymer
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-1 → 0-2
Roberto Marcora
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
0-15
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Mikael Ymer
0-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
15-15
30-15
30-40
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
15-15
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
Mikael Ymer
15-0
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-0
40-15
40-0
30-0
15-0
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
Roberto Marcora
15-0
15-15
15-0
30-15
40-15
30-15
1-1 → 2-1
Mikael Ymer
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Mikael Ymer
0-15
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-40
15-30
15-15
15-40
30-40
15-40
30-40
15-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
Roberto Marcora
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-30
0-40
15-40
0-40
15-40
30-40
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 4-5
Mikael Ymer
15-0
30-15
40-15
15-0
40-15
30-0
30-15
40-30
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
Roberto Marcora
0-30
0-15
0-40
0-15
15-40
0-40
15-40
0-40
0-30
30-40
15-40
30-40
15-40
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
Mikael Ymer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
15-0
30-30
30-40
30-30
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
30-30
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
Roberto Marcora
0-15
15-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 4-1
Mikael Ymer
0-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
0-15
15-15
0-15
30-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
30-15
30-40
30-15
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
30-30
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Roberto Marcora
15-0
15-0
40-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
15-0
40-0
30-0
1-1 → 2-1
Mikael Ymer
0-15
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-30
30-30
15-30
40-30
15-30
40-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Roberto Marcora
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
15-15
40-15
15-15
0-0 → 1-0
Facundo Arguello vs Filippo Baldi
GS Roland Garros
Facundo Arguello
40
3
4
Filippo Baldi•
30
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Filippo Baldi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
Facundo Arguello
3-3 → 4-3
Facundo Arguello
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
Filippo Baldi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
Facundo Arguello
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Facundo Arguello
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Filippo Baldi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
Facundo Arguello
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
Filippo Baldi
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Facundo Arguello
2-3 → 3-3
Facundo Arguello
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Filippo Baldi
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Facundo Arguello
15-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
15-0
30-30
30-40
30-30
40-40
30-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Uladzimir Ignatik vs Matteo Donati
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Enrique Lopez perez vs Gianluca Mager
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 11 – Ore: 10:00
Peter Polansky vs Darian King
GS Roland Garros
Peter Polansky [14]
6
6
Darian King
4
4
Vincitore: Peter Polansky
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Darian King
15-0
30-0
30-15
15-0
30-0
40-15
5-3 → 5-4
Peter Polansky
15-0
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-0
30-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 5-3
Peter Polansky
15-0
15-15
15-15
30-15
15-0
30-15
15-15
30-15
15-0
30-15
40-30
30-30
3-2 → 4-2
Peter Polansky
15-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-30
40-40
15-0
40-40
40-30
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Peter Polansky
15-0
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
Darian King
15-0
15-0
30-15
15-15
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
30-30
40-40
30-15
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Peter Polansky
15-0
15-15
15-15
15-30
15-0
15-15
30-30
30-40
30-30
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
5-4 → 6-4
Darian King
15-0
40-0
40-15
30-0
40-0
40-15
5-3 → 5-4
Peter Polansky
15-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-0
40-30
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-30
40-40
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
Darian King
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
30-15
40-30
40-15
40-30
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
Darian King
0-15
15-30
0-30
30-30
0-30
30-40
30-30
30-40
15-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
15-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
30-30
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
Peter Polansky
0-15
15-15
30-15
0-15
30-15
30-30
30-15
30-30
40-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 3-1
Darian King
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-40
0-30
0-40
2-0 → 3-0
Peter Polansky
15-0
15-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
15-0
30-15
15-0
40-15
40-30
40-15
40-30
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Darian King
0-15
0-15
0-30
15-30
0-15
15-30
0-30
15-40
15-30
0-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Daniel Gimeno-traver vs Emilio Gomez
GS Roland Garros
Daniel Gimeno-traver
4
1
Emilio Gomez
6
6
Vincitore: Emilio Gomez
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Daniel Gimeno-traver
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
Daniel Gimeno-traver
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
Daniel Gimeno-traver
0-1 → 1-1
Emilio Gomez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Daniel Gimeno-traver
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
0-40
15-40
4-5 → 4-6
Daniel Gimeno-traver
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
Emilio Gomez
0-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
Daniel Gimeno-traver
1-4 → 2-4
Emilio Gomez
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
0-15
40-15
1-3 → 1-4
Daniel Gimeno-traver
0-3 → 1-3
Daniel Gimeno-traver
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-30
0-40
0-30
0-40
0-40
15-40
0-30
0-1 → 0-2
Emilio Gomez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
30-30
0-0 → 0-1
Viktor Galovic vs Joao Domingues
GS Roland Garros
Viktor Galovic
0
1
Joao Domingues•
30
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Viktor Galovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Federico Gaio vs Stefano Napolitano
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Thiago Monteiro vs Mohamed Safwat
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 12 – Ore: 10:00
Tatsuma Ito vs Johan Tatlot
GS Roland Garros
Tatsuma Ito
2
6
Johan Tatlot
6
7
Vincitore: Johan Tatlot
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
0-4*
0-3*
0-4*
0*-5
0-3*
0-4*
0*-5
0*-2
1*-5
2-5*
3-5*
2-5*
3*-6
6-6 → 6-7
Tatsuma Ito
15-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-15
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
Johan Tatlot
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
15-0
40-15
40-30
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
Tatsuma Ito
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-30
15-40
15-30
15-40
15-30
30-40
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
Johan Tatlot
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
Tatsuma Ito
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
15-15
30-30
30-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
Johan Tatlot
15-0
15-15
15-15
15-0
40-15
15-15
4-2 → 4-3
Tatsuma Ito
0-15
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-30
15-30
0-30
30-30
40-30
30-30
15-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Johan Tatlot
0-30
0-15
15-30
15-40
0-30
15-40
1-1 → 2-1
Tatsuma Ito
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
40-15
30-0
0-1 → 1-1
Johan Tatlot
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-30
30-15
40-15
40-40
40-30
A-40
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tatsuma Ito
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
15-15
40-30
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
Johan Tatlot
15-0
30-0
30-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
15-0
30-15
40-15
30-0
40-30
40-40
40-15
40-40
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
Tatsuma Ito
0-30
0-15
0-15
30-30
15-30
30-30
15-30
40-30
30-30
40-40
40-30
40-40
40-30
30-30
40-30
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
Johan Tatlot
0-15
15-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
Tatsuma Ito
0-15
0-15
0-15
0-30
15-30
0-30
15-30
15-30
40-30
30-30
15-30
30-30
40-40
40-30
40-40
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Johan Tatlot
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
40-15
15-15
40-15
30-15
1-1 → 1-2
Tatsuma Ito
15-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-15
40-40
40-30
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
A-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-A
A-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
Johan Tatlot
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 0-1
Henri Laaksonen vs Daniel Brands
GS Roland Garros
Henri Laaksonen [4]
6
6
Daniel Brands
3
0
Vincitore: Henri Laaksonen
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Daniel Brands
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-0 → 5-0
Henri Laaksonen
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Henri Laaksonen
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
Daniel Brands
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
Daniel Brands
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
Henri Laaksonen
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Daniel Brands
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-30
15-30
0-30
15-30
15-40
0-15
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
30-40
40-A
30-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Sergiy Stakhovsky vs James Duckworth
GS Roland Garros
Sergiy Stakhovsky [6]•
15
1
James Duckworth
15
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Sergiy Stakhovsky
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-0 → 1-0
Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs Santiago Giraldo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Matthias Bachinger vs Sergio Gutierrez-ferrol
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 13 – Ore: 10:00
Sebastian Ofner vs Ruben Bemelmans
GS Roland Garros
Sebastian Ofner [15]
6
7
Ruben Bemelmans
2
6
Vincitore: Sebastian Ofner
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
0*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1-2*
0*-1
1-2*
1-3*
1-2*
1*-4
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
4-4*
5*-5
4-4*
4*-5
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
Sebastian Ofner
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-30
15-30
0-30
0-15
15-30
0-30
15-30
30-30
15-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
Sebastian Ofner
15-0
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
15-0
30-15
15-15
40-15
30-15
4-5 → 5-5
Ruben Bemelmans
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-15
30-30
40-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
Sebastian Ofner
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-0
15-0
40-0
3-4 → 4-4
Ruben Bemelmans
15-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
Sebastian Ofner
0-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-30
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
A-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Sebastian Ofner
0-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
30-30
40-30
30-15
40-40
30-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Ruben Bemelmans
30-0
30-15
40-30
40-40
40-15
40-30
30-15
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Sebastian Ofner
0-15
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-30
30-30
15-30
40-30
30-30
0-15
40-40
30-30
A-40
40-30
30-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Ruben Bemelmans
15-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
15-15
30-15
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Sebastian Ofner
15-0
15-15
15-15
30-15
15-0
40-15
30-15
5-2 → 6-2
Ruben Bemelmans
0-15
15-15
30-15
0-15
30-15
5-1 → 5-2
Sebastian Ofner
40-0
15-0
30-0
40-15
30-0
4-1 → 5-1
Ruben Bemelmans
0-15
0-15
0-15
15-30
15-15
30-30
0-15
30-40
40-40
30-30
40-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
30-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-A
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
Sebastian Ofner
15-15
15-0
30-15
40-30
40-15
40-30
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Ruben Bemelmans
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-0
15-15
15-15
30-15
40-30
30-15
40-30
30-30
40-40
40-30
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
Sebastian Ofner
0-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
15-30
40-30
40-40
40-30
15-30
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
Ruben Bemelmans
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-0
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Hiroki Moriya vs Steve Darcis
GS Roland Garros
Hiroki Moriya
0
6
2
Steve Darcis•
0
7
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Hiroki Moriya
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
Steve Darcis
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
Hiroki Moriya
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
Hiroki Moriya
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
6-5 → 6-6
Steve Darcis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
Hiroki Moriya
0-15
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
30-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
Steve Darcis
15-0
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
Hiroki Moriya
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
Steve Darcis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
Hiroki Moriya
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
Hiroki Moriya
15-0
15-15
15-0
30-15
30-30
30-15
30-30
15-0
30-30
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
15-15
40-40
A-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
Steve Darcis
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
0-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Kimmer Coppejans vs Rogerio Dutra silva
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Pedja Krstin vs Lorenzo Giustino
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Dennis Novak vs Blaz Rola
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 15 – Ore: 10:00
Jason Kubler vs Ramkumar Ramanathan
GS Roland Garros
Jason Kubler
6
6
Ramkumar Ramanathan [28]
4
4
Vincitore: Jason Kubler
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Jason Kubler
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
Ramkumar Ramanathan
15-0
15-0
30-0
15-0
40-15
40-0
15-0
30-0
5-3 → 5-4
Ramkumar Ramanathan
15-0
30-0
15-0
30-0
40-15
30-0
4-2 → 4-3
Jason Kubler
0-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
Ramkumar Ramanathan
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
15-30
0-15
15-15
30-30
15-30
40-30
40-40
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
15-15
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
Jason Kubler
15-0
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-15
30-30
40-30
30-15
40-30
40-40
30-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Ramkumar Ramanathan
0-15
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
0-30
30-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
15-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-30
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 1-2
Jason Kubler
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-40
15-15
0-1 → 0-2
Ramkumar Ramanathan
15-0
30-0
40-0
15-0
40-15
40-30
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-15
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Jason Kubler
15-0
15-0
30-0
40-0
30-0
15-0
5-4 → 6-4
Ramkumar Ramanathan
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-40
0-30
0-40
0-30
4-4 → 5-4
Jason Kubler
0-15
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
15-30
30-40
15-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
Ramkumar Ramanathan
0-15
0-30
0-15
0-40
0-30
15-40
0-40
15-40
30-40
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
Jason Kubler
0-15
0-15
0-30
15-30
0-30
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
30-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
Ramkumar Ramanathan
0-15
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
Jason Kubler
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
0-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
Ramkumar Ramanathan
15-0
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-15
15-0
30-30
15-30
40-30
15-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
15-15
40-30
A-40
15-0
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Jason Kubler
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Ramkumar Ramanathan
15-0
15-0
40-0
40-15
40-0
40-15
40-0
30-0
0-0 → 0-1
Gianluigi Quinzi vs Marc Polmans
GS Roland Garros
Gianluigi Quinzi
0
6
1
1
Marc Polmans•
0
2
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Gianluigi Quinzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Gianluigi Quinzi
1-4 → 1-5
Gianluigi Quinzi
0-3 → 1-3
Gianluigi Quinzi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Marc Polmans
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Gianluigi Quinzi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
Marc Polmans
0-15
15-15
30-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
Gianluigi Quinzi
0-15
0-30
15-30
0-15
15-30
30-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
Marc Polmans
0-15
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
Gianluigi Quinzi
2-1 → 3-1
Marc Polmans
0-15
15-15
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
15-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
Gianluigi Quinzi
15-0
15-0
15-15
15-0
30-15
40-15
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
Marc Polmans
0-15
0-15
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
30-30
0-0 → 1-0
Alexey Vatutin vs Gerald Melzer
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Evgeny Donskoy vs Bjorn Fratangelo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
@ tomax (#2340765)
Ho detto una cazzata!!!
Giannessi era arrivato a servire per il match sul 5-4 del secondo e ad avere match point sul 7-6 del tie-break con servizio a disposizione.
Ha giocato il match point e il punto successiva in maniera totalmente remissiva, lascianod l’iniziativa al francese.
Terzo set senza storia con Giannessi che pare in difficoltà fisica.
Prime sorprese di giornata.
Ramanathan sconfitto da Kubler
Istomin fatto fuori da Brown
Lacko le sta prendendo da Guinard
solito quinzi, ma il solito inteso come pre-crisi mistica degli ultimi mesi, pertanto solido giocatore
Anche a me piaceva molto…
Certo ma stanno accuratamente evitando di far vedere gli italiani @ giovinco (#2340831)
Dove è possibile vedere Quinzi?
male molto male epr adesso gli italiani
chi trasmettono?
forza Giangi 😎
ciao ragazzi per chi può e vuole vedere le quali sono trasmesse su eurosport 1 e 2
Peccato Marcora!
Forza Magherino !
Livescore impazzito…..
marcora quasi a casa sotto con doppio breack,peccato aveva vinto benissimo il secondo set
Kokkinakis di nuovo ritirato. Uno dei migliori talenti degli ultimi anni sempre fermo. Non capisco se sia un problema del suo fisico, che magari è inadatto al tennis, di chi lo gestisce o magari del fatto che si alleni male…. Che dispiacere quando succedono ste cose 🙁
@ klose11 (#2340735)
Ritiro di Kokkinakis
Marcora vince il 2° set e si va al terzo, Gianessi ha vinto il primo ma è sotto di 1 break nel 2°.
Forza ragazzi!!
quindi lestienne ieri era a lione e oggi a parigi a giocare le quali.chissa se ha influito e cosa lui preferiva.travaglia invece se giocava la finale poi sarebbe dovuto correre a parigi e giocare oggi.forse è stato meglio cosi
Marcora come sempre dà il massimo, bravo.
Dai Bobby testabass tirare tutto
@ klose11 (#2340735)
classifica protetta
Donald young avrà avuto qualche problema?
Weintraub che ci faceva in tabellone?
Vai azzurri!!
Rosol ha già finito e gli sono a metà del primo set?!?!