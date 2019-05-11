Challenger Braga. Shymkent e Aix en Provence: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 6

Challenger Braga CH | Terra | e46.600 – Quarti di Finale e Semifinali

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [11] Tallon Griekspoor vs [2] Facundo Bagnis



CH Braga Tallon Griekspoor [11] Tallon Griekspoor [11] 7 4 4 Facundo Bagnis [2] Facundo Bagnis [2] 6 6 6 Vincitore: F. BAGNIS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 F. Bagnis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-5 → 4-5 F. Bagnis 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 3-4 → 3-5 T. Griekspoor 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-3 → 3-4 F. Bagnis 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-2 → 3-3 T. Griekspoor 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 3-2 F. Bagnis 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 1-2 → 2-2 T. Griekspoor 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 F. Bagnis 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 T. Griekspoor 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 F. Bagnis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 T. Griekspoor 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 F. Bagnis 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 3-5 T. Griekspoor 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 1-5 → 2-5 F. Bagnis 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 1-5 T. Griekspoor 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 1-3 → 1-4 F. Bagnis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 0-2 → 1-2 F. Bagnis 15-0 30-0 ace 0-1 → 0-2 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 2*-0 3-0* 4-0* df 5*-0 5*-1 6-1* 6-6 → 7-6 T. Griekspoor 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 6-6 F. Bagnis 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 T. Griekspoor 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 F. Bagnis 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 3-5 → 4-5 T. Griekspoor 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 F. Bagnis 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 T. Griekspoor 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 3-2 → 3-3 F. Bagnis 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 T. Griekspoor 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 F. Bagnis 15-0 30-0 1-1 → 1-2 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 F. Bagnis 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

2. [13] Joao Domingues vs [10] Norbert Gombos (non prima ore: 12:30)



CH Braga Joao Domingues [13] Joao Domingues [13] 0 6 1 Norbert Gombos [10] • Norbert Gombos [10] 0 3 2 Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 N. Gombos 1-2 J. Domingues 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 N. Gombos 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 J. Domingues 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 N. Gombos 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 5-3 → 6-3 J. Domingues 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-2 → 5-3 N. Gombos 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 J. Domingues 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 N. Gombos 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 J. Domingues 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 N. Gombos 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Domingues 15-0 30-0 0-1 → 1-1 N. Gombos 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1

3. [1] Gerard Granollers / Fabricio Neis vs Martin Cuevas / Evgeny Karlovskiy



4. Bernabe Zapata Miralles OR [6] Dominik Koepfer vs [13] Joao Domingues OR [10] Norbert Gombos (non prima ore: 15:30)



Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs [6] Dominik Koepfer



CH Braga Bernabe Zapata Miralles Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6 6 Dominik Koepfer [6] Dominik Koepfer [6] 2 4 Vincitore: B. ZAPATA MIRALLES Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 D. Koepfer 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-4 → 6-4 B. Zapata Miralles 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 B. Zapata Miralles 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 4-3 D. Koepfer 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 B. Zapata Miralles 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 D. Koepfer 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-2 → 2-2 B. Zapata Miralles 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 0-2 → 1-2 D. Koepfer 15-0 40-0 0-1 → 0-2 B. Zapata Miralles 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 D. Koepfer 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 5-2 → 6-2 B. Zapata Miralles 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-2 → 5-2 D. Koepfer 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 B. Zapata Miralles 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-1 → 3-2 D. Koepfer 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 2-1 → 3-1 B. Zapata Miralles 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 D. Koepfer 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 B. Zapata Miralles 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

2. Geoffrey Blancaneaux OR [16] Zdenek Kolar vs [11] Tallon Griekspoor OR [2] Facundo Bagnis (non prima ore: 15:00)



Court 2 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs [16] Zdenek Kolar



CH Braga Geoffrey Blancaneaux Geoffrey Blancaneaux 6 3 2 Zdenek Kolar [16] Zdenek Kolar [16] 3 6 6 Vincitore: Z. KOLAR Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 Z. Kolar 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-5 → 2-6 G. Blancaneaux 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 2-4 → 2-5 Z. Kolar 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df ace 2-3 → 2-4 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 Z. Kolar 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 1-3 G. Blancaneaux 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 Z. Kolar 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-1 → 1-1 G. Blancaneaux 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 Z. Kolar 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-5 → 3-6 G. Blancaneaux 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 df 3-4 → 3-5 Z. Kolar 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-4 → 3-4 G. Blancaneaux 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-3 → 2-4 Z. Kolar 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 G. Blancaneaux 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 2-2 Z. Kolar 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 1-1 Z. Kolar 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 Z. Kolar 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 Z. Kolar 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 Z. Kolar 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 G. Blancaneaux 0-15 0-30 0-40 2-0 → 2-1 Z. Kolar 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 11:00)

1. [WC] Dmitry Popko vs [5] Aleksandr Nedovyesov



CH Shymkent Dmitry Popko • Dmitry Popko 30 2 6 3 Aleksandr Nedovyesov [5] Aleksandr Nedovyesov [5] 0 6 1 2 Vincitore: D. POPKO per ritiro Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 D. Popko 15-0 30-0 3-2 A. Nedovyesov 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 D. Popko 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 A. Nedovyesov 0-15 15-15 ace 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 D. Popko 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 1-1 A. Nedovyesov 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 D. Popko 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-1 → 6-1 A. Nedovyesov 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-1 → 5-1 D. Popko 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 A. Nedovyesov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 D. Popko 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 A. Nedovyesov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 D. Popko 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 A. Nedovyesov 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 2-6 D. Popko 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-5 → 2-5 A. Nedovyesov 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-4 → 1-5 D. Popko 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-4 → 1-4 A. Nedovyesov 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace ace 0-3 → 0-4 D. Popko 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-2 → 0-3 A. Nedovyesov 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 0-2 D. Popko 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

2. [1] Egor Gerasimov vs [4] Andrej Martin (non prima ore: 09:10)



CH Shymkent Egor Gerasimov [1] Egor Gerasimov [1] 4 0 Andrej Martin [4] Andrej Martin [4] 6 6 Vincitore: A. MARTIN Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 0-6 A. Martin 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-5 → 0-6 E. Gerasimov 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-4 → 0-5 A. Martin 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 0-4 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-2 → 0-3 A. Martin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 A. Martin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 4-5 → 4-6 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 A. Martin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-5 → 3-5 E. Gerasimov 0-15 0-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-5 → 2-5 A. Martin 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 1-5 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 1-3 → 1-4 A. Martin 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 E. Gerasimov 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 1-1 → 1-2 A. Martin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 E. Gerasimov 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

3. [1] Goncalo Oliveira / Andrei Vasilevski vs Jurij Rodionov / Emil Ruusuvuori



CH Shymkent Goncalo Oliveira / Andrei Vasilevski [1] Goncalo Oliveira / Andrei Vasilevski [1] 4 6 8 Jurij Rodionov / Emil Ruusuvuori Jurij Rodionov / Emil Ruusuvuori 6 3 10 Vincitori: RODIONOV / RUUSUVUORI Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 8-10 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 0-1 1-1 2-1 2-2 2-3 3-3 3-4 3-5 3-6 4-6 5-6 6-6 6-7 7-7 7-8 8-8 9-8 0-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-3 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 5-3 → 6-3 G. Oliveira / Vasilevski 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 4-3 → 5-3 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 G. Oliveira / Vasilevski 15-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 3-2 → 4-2 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 G. Oliveira / Vasilevski 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 2-1 → 3-1 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 2-1 G. Oliveira / Vasilevski 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 2-0 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 G. Oliveira / Vasilevski 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-5 → 4-6 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 G. Oliveira / Vasilevski 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-3 → 4-4 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-2 → 4-3 G. Oliveira / Vasilevski 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 3-2 → 4-2 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 G. Oliveira / Vasilevski 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 1-1 → 2-1 G. Oliveira / Vasilevski 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

Challenger Aix en Provence CH | Terra | e137.560 – Semifinali

Court Central CEPAC – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)

1. Daniel Masur vs [Alt] Hugo Nys QF



CH Aix en Provence Daniel Masur Daniel Masur 6 5 5 Hugo Nys Hugo Nys 4 7 7 Vincitore: H. NYS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 5-7 D. Masur 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 5-6 → 5-7 H. Nys 15-0 30-0 40-0 5-5 → 5-6 D. Masur 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 5-5 H. Nys 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 D. Masur 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 4-3 → 4-4 H. Nys 0-15 15-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 D. Masur 0-15 0-30 15-30 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 H. Nys 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 D. Masur 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 H. Nys 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 D. Masur 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 H. Nys 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 5-7 D. Masur 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-6 → 5-7 H. Nys 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 5-6 D. Masur 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 5-5 H. Nys 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-5 → 4-5 D. Masur 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 H. Nys 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 df A-40 2-4 → 2-5 D. Masur 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 H. Nys 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-3 → 1-4 D. Masur 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 H. Nys 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 D. Masur 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 0-2 H. Nys 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 D. Masur 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 H. Nys 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 5-4 D. Masur 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 H. Nys 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 D. Masur 0-15 df 0-30 0-40 15-40 3-2 → 3-3 H. Nys 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 D. Masur 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 H. Nys 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 2-1 D. Masur 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 H. Nys 15-0 15-15 15-30 40-30 ace 0-0 → 0-1

2. Alexey Vatutin vs Quentin Halys (non prima ore: 13:00)



CH Aix en Provence Alexey Vatutin Alexey Vatutin 5 3 Quentin Halys Quentin Halys 7 6 Vincitore: Q. HALYS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 Q. Halys 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-5 → 3-6 A. Vatutin 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-4 → 3-5 Q. Halys 15-0 ace 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 2-4 → 3-4 A. Vatutin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-4 → 2-4 Q. Halys 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-3 → 1-4 A. Vatutin 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 1-3 Q. Halys 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 A. Vatutin 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-1 → 0-2 Q. Halys 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 5-7 A. Vatutin 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-6 → 5-7 Q. Halys 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-5 → 5-6 A. Vatutin 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 Q. Halys 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-4 → 4-5 A. Vatutin 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 4-4 Q. Halys 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 A. Vatutin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 3-2 → 3-3 Q. Halys 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-2 → 3-2 A. Vatutin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 Q. Halys 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 A. Vatutin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 Q. Halys 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

3. [1] Pablo Cuevas vs Daniel Masur OR [Alt] Hugo Nys



CH Aix en Provence Pablo Cuevas [1] • Pablo Cuevas [1] 30 2 Hugo Nys Hugo Nys 0 3 Secondo servizio Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 2-3 H. Nys 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-2 → 2-2 H. Nys 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 1-1 → 1-2 P. Cuevas 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 H. Nys 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 0-1

4. [1] Frederik Nielsen / Tim Puetz vs [2] Kevin Krawietz / Jurgen Melzer



