Challenger Braga. Shymkent e Aix en Provence: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 6

11/05/2019 09:46 1 commento
Pablo Cuevas nella foto

POR Challenger Braga CH | Terra | e46.600 – Quarti di Finale e Semifinali

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [11] Tallon Griekspoor NED vs [2] Facundo Bagnis ARG

CH Braga
Tallon Griekspoor [11]
7
4
4
Facundo Bagnis [2]
6
6
6
Vincitore: F. BAGNIS
Mostra dettagli

2. [13] Joao Domingues POR vs [10] Norbert Gombos SVK (non prima ore: 12:30)

CH Braga
Joao Domingues [13]
0
6
1
Norbert Gombos [10]
0
3
2
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Gerard Granollers ESP / Fabricio Neis BRA vs Martin Cuevas URU / Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP OR [6] Dominik Koepfer GER vs [13] Joao Domingues POR OR [10] Norbert Gombos SVK (non prima ore: 15:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP vs [6] Dominik Koepfer GER

CH Braga
Bernabe Zapata Miralles
6
6
Dominik Koepfer [6]
2
4
Vincitore: B. ZAPATA MIRALLES
Mostra dettagli

2. Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA OR [16] Zdenek Kolar CZE vs [11] Tallon Griekspoor NED OR [2] Facundo Bagnis ARG (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA vs [16] Zdenek Kolar CZE

CH Braga
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
6
3
2
Zdenek Kolar [16]
3
6
6
Vincitore: Z. KOLAR
Mostra dettagli




KAZ Challenger Shymkent CH | Terra | $54.160 – Semifinali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 07:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [WC] Dmitry Popko KAZ vs [5] Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ

CH Shymkent
Dmitry Popko
30
2
6
3
Aleksandr Nedovyesov [5]
0
6
1
2
Vincitore: D. POPKO per ritiro
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Egor Gerasimov BLR vs [4] Andrej Martin SVK (non prima ore: 09:10)

CH Shymkent
Egor Gerasimov [1]
4
0
Andrej Martin [4]
6
6
Vincitore: A. MARTIN
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Goncalo Oliveira POR / Andrei Vasilevski BLR vs Jurij Rodionov AUT / Emil Ruusuvuori FIN

CH Shymkent
Goncalo Oliveira / Andrei Vasilevski [1]
4
6
8
Jurij Rodionov / Emil Ruusuvuori
6
3
10
Vincitori: RODIONOV / RUUSUVUORI
Mostra dettagli



FRA Challenger Aix en Provence CH | Terra | e137.560 – Semifinali

Court Central CEPAC – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. Daniel Masur GER vs [Alt] Hugo Nys MON QF

CH Aix en Provence
Daniel Masur
6
5
5
Hugo Nys
4
7
7
Vincitore: H. NYS
Mostra dettagli

2. Alexey Vatutin RUS vs Quentin Halys FRA (non prima ore: 13:00)

CH Aix en Provence
Alexey Vatutin
5
3
Quentin Halys
7
6
Vincitore: Q. HALYS
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Pablo Cuevas URU vs Daniel Masur GER OR [Alt] Hugo Nys MON

CH Aix en Provence
Pablo Cuevas [1]
30
2
Hugo Nys
0
3
Secondo servizio
Mostra dettagli

4. [1] Frederik Nielsen DEN / Tim Puetz GER vs [2] Kevin Krawietz GER / Jurgen Melzer AUT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

Dizzo (Guest) 11-05-2019 13:11

Impressionante Popko che oggi ha colto la 50esima (!!!) vittoria stagionale. In stagione ha già vinto 7 future su 8 finali disputate e adesso coglie la finale anche nel Challenger di casa. Vediamo se riuscirà a mantenere questa marcia per il resto della stagione, è stato fermo per 6 mesi nel 2018 e ha tutta l’intenzione di ritornare nei Top 200

 1
