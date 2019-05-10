Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Braga e Shymkent: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 5

POR Challenger Braga CH | Terra | e46.600 – Ottavi di Finale e Quarti di Finale

Center Court – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Frederico Ferreira Silva POR vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles ESP

2. [ITF] Joao Menezes BRA vs [13] Joao Domingues POR

3. Dominik Koepfer GER / Mohamed Safwat EGY vs Kimmer Coppejans BEL / Zdenek Kolar CZE (non prima ore: 17:00)

4. [1] Gerard Granollers ESP / Fabricio Neis BRA OR [ITF] Sergio Martos Gornes ESP / Oriol Roca Batalla ESP vs Martin Cuevas URU / Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS OR [ITF] Orlando Luz BRA / Rafael Matos BRA

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [10] Norbert Gombos SVK vs [8] Emilio Gomez ECU

2. [1] Gerard Granollers ESP / Fabricio Neis BRA vs [ITF] Sergio Martos Gornes ESP / Oriol Roca Batalla ESP (non prima ore: 16:00)

Indoor 5 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [5] Jurgen Zopp EST vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA

CH Braga
Jurgen Zopp [5]
2
4
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
6
6
Vincitore: G. BLANCANEAUX
2. Mario Vilella Martinez ESP vs [2] Facundo Bagnis ARG

CH Braga
Mario Vilella Martinez
40
3
Facundo Bagnis [2]
A
4
Palla break Doppio fallo n.2 per M. V
Indoor 6 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [16] Zdenek Kolar CZE vs Carlos Taberner ESP

CH Braga
Zdenek Kolar [16]
6
6
Carlos Taberner
3
0
Vincitore: Z. KOLAR
2. [7] Kimmer Coppejans BEL vs [11] Tallon Griekspoor NED

CH Braga
Kimmer Coppejans [7]
A
3
3
Tallon Griekspoor [11]
40
6
2
Palla break
3. Martin Cuevas URU / Evgeny Karlovskiy RUS vs [ITF] Orlando Luz BRA / Rafael Matos BRA (non prima ore: 15:00)

KAZ Challenger Shymkent CH | Terra | $54.160 – Quarti di Finale

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 10:30)
1. [ITF] Sanjar Fayziev UZB vs [WC] Dmitry Popko KAZ

CH Shymkent
Sanjar Fayziev
4
0
Dmitry Popko
6
6
Vincitore: D. POPKO
2. [5] Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ vs [2] Jay Clarke GBR

CH Shymkent
Aleksandr Nedovyesov [5]
2
7
6
Jay Clarke [2]
6
5
1
Vincitore: A. NEDOVYESOV
3. Jurij Rodionov AUT / Emil Ruusuvuori FIN vs [2] Timur Khabibulin KAZ / Vladyslav Manafov UKR (non prima ore: 09:00)

CH Shymkent
Jurij Rodionov / Emil Ruusuvuori
6
7
12
Timur Khabibulin / Vladyslav Manafov [2]
7
5
10
Vincitori: RODIONOV / RUUSUVUORI
Court 11 – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 10:30)
1. [1] Egor Gerasimov BLR vs [10] Roberto Cid Subervi DOM

CH Shymkent
Egor Gerasimov [1]
7
4
6
Roberto Cid Subervi [10]
5
6
1
Vincitore: E. GERASIMOV
2. [4] Andrej Martin SVK vs [12] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera CHI

CH Shymkent
Andrej Martin [4]
6
4
6
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera [12]
3
6
3
Vincitore: A. MARTIN
3. [1] Goncalo Oliveira POR / Andrei Vasilevski BLR vs [4] Arjun Kadhe IND / Denis Yevseyev KAZ (non prima ore: 09:00)

CH Shymkent
Goncalo Oliveira / Andrei Vasilevski [1]
6
6
Arjun Kadhe / Denis Yevseyev [4]
4
4
Vincitori: OLIVEIRA / VASILEVSKI
