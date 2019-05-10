Challenger Braga e Shymkent: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 5

Challenger Braga CH | Terra | e46.600 – Ottavi di Finale e Quarti di Finale

Center Court – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)

1. Frederico Ferreira Silva vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles



Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [ITF] Joao Menezes vs [13] Joao Domingues



Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Dominik Koepfer / Mohamed Safwat vs Kimmer Coppejans / Zdenek Kolar (non prima ore: 17:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Gerard Granollers / Fabricio Neis OR [ITF] Sergio Martos Gornes / Oriol Roca Batalla vs Martin Cuevas / Evgeny Karlovskiy OR [ITF] Orlando Luz / Rafael Matos



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)

1. [10] Norbert Gombos vs [8] Emilio Gomez



Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [1] Gerard Granollers / Fabricio Neis vs [ITF] Sergio Martos Gornes / Oriol Roca Batalla (non prima ore: 16:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Indoor 5 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. [5] Jurgen Zopp vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux



CH Braga Jurgen Zopp [5] Jurgen Zopp [5] 2 4 Geoffrey Blancaneaux Geoffrey Blancaneaux 6 6 Vincitore: G. BLANCANEAUX Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 J. Zopp 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 4-5 → 4-6 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 4-4 → 4-5 J. Zopp 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 J. Zopp 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 G. Blancaneaux 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 A-40 ace 2-2 → 2-3 J. Zopp 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 J. Zopp 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 ace ace 0-1 → 1-1 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 J. Zopp 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 J. Zopp 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 40-A 2-3 → 2-4 G. Blancaneaux 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 2-2 → 2-3 J. Zopp 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 ace 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 G. Blancaneaux 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 J. Zopp 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 0-1 → 1-1 G. Blancaneaux 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 0-0 → 0-1

2. Mario Vilella Martinez vs [2] Facundo Bagnis



CH Braga Mario Vilella Martinez • Mario Vilella Martinez 40 3 Facundo Bagnis [2] Facundo Bagnis [2] A 4 Palla break Doppio fallo n.2 per M. V Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 M. Vilella Martinez 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 3-4 F. Bagnis 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 3-3 → 3-4 M. Vilella Martinez 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 F. Bagnis 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 M. Vilella Martinez 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 1-2 → 2-2 F. Bagnis 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 M. Vilella Martinez 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 F. Bagnis 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

Indoor 6 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. [16] Zdenek Kolar vs Carlos Taberner



CH Braga Zdenek Kolar [16] Zdenek Kolar [16] 6 6 Carlos Taberner Carlos Taberner 3 0 Vincitore: Z. KOLAR Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-0 C. Taberner 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 5-0 → 6-0 Z. Kolar 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-0 → 5-0 C. Taberner 0-15 0-30 0-40 df df 3-0 → 4-0 Z. Kolar 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 C. Taberner 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-0 → 2-0 Z. Kolar 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 C. Taberner 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-3 → 6-3 Z. Kolar 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-2 → 5-3 C. Taberner 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 5-2 Z. Kolar 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 4-2 C. Taberner 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 Z. Kolar 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 2-2 C. Taberner 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 Z. Kolar 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 C. Taberner 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

2. [7] Kimmer Coppejans vs [11] Tallon Griekspoor



CH Braga Kimmer Coppejans [7] Kimmer Coppejans [7] A 3 3 Tallon Griekspoor [11] • Tallon Griekspoor [11] 40 6 2 Palla break Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 T. Griekspoor 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 2-2 → 3-2 T. Griekspoor 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 T. Griekspoor 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-1 → 0-2 K. Coppejans 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 3-6 T. Griekspoor 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 3-5 → 3-6 K. Coppejans 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-5 → 3-5 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 2-4 → 2-5 K. Coppejans 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 T. Griekspoor 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 1-3 → 1-4 K. Coppejans 15-0 ace 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-3 → 1-3 T. Griekspoor 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 ace 0-2 → 0-3 K. Coppejans 0-15 0-30 0-40 0-1 → 0-2 T. Griekspoor 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

3. Martin Cuevas / Evgeny Karlovskiy vs [ITF] Orlando Luz / Rafael Matos (non prima ore: 15:00)



Il match deve ancora iniziare

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 10:30)

1. [ITF] Sanjar Fayziev vs [WC] Dmitry Popko



CH Shymkent Sanjar Fayziev Sanjar Fayziev 4 0 Dmitry Popko Dmitry Popko 6 6 Vincitore: D. POPKO Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 0-6 S. Fayziev 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-5 → 0-6 D. Popko 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-4 → 0-5 S. Fayziev 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-3 → 0-4 D. Popko 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 0-3 S. Fayziev 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 0-1 → 0-2 D. Popko 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 4-6 S. Fayziev 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 4-5 → 4-6 D. Popko 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 S. Fayziev 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 D. Popko 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 S. Fayziev 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 2-3 → 3-3 D. Popko 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 2-3 S. Fayziev 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 1-2 → 2-2 D. Popko 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 S. Fayziev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 D. Popko 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

2. [5] Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs [2] Jay Clarke



CH Shymkent Aleksandr Nedovyesov [5] Aleksandr Nedovyesov [5] 2 7 6 Jay Clarke [2] Jay Clarke [2] 6 5 1 Vincitore: A. NEDOVYESOV Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 J. Clarke 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-1 → 6-1 A. Nedovyesov 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 4-1 → 5-1 J. Clarke 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-0 → 4-1 A. Nedovyesov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-0 → 4-0 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 ace 30-40 2-0 → 3-0 A. Nedovyesov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-0 → 2-0 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 A. Nedovyesov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 6-5 → 7-5 J. Clarke 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 6-5 A. Nedovyesov 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 5-4 → 5-5 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-3 → 5-4 A. Nedovyesov 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-3 → 5-3 J. Clarke 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 A. Nedovyesov 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-2 → 4-2 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 A. Nedovyesov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 J. Clarke 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Nedovyesov 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 2-6 A. Nedovyesov 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-5 → 2-6 J. Clarke 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 2-5 A. Nedovyesov 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-4 → 2-4 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 1-3 → 1-4 A. Nedovyesov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-3 → 1-3 J. Clarke 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 0-3 A. Nedovyesov 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 0-1 → 0-2 J. Clarke 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-0 → 0-1

3. Jurij Rodionov / Emil Ruusuvuori vs [2] Timur Khabibulin / Vladyslav Manafov (non prima ore: 09:00)



CH Shymkent Jurij Rodionov / Emil Ruusuvuori Jurij Rodionov / Emil Ruusuvuori 6 7 12 Timur Khabibulin / Vladyslav Manafov [2] Timur Khabibulin / Vladyslav Manafov [2] 7 5 10 Vincitori: RODIONOV / RUUSUVUORI Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 12-10 T. Khabibulin / Manafov 1-0 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 0-1 1-1 2-1 2-2 2-3 3-3 4-3 5-3 5-4 5-5 6-5 6-6 6-7 7-7 8-7 9-7 9-8 9-9 10-9 10-10 11-10 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 15-0 15-15 30-15 ace 30-30 30-40 40-40 6-5 → 7-5 T. Khabibulin / Manafov 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 5-5 → 6-5 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 5-4 → 5-5 T. Khabibulin / Manafov 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 5-3 → 5-4 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 4-3 → 5-3 T. Khabibulin / Manafov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 T. Khabibulin / Manafov 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 2-1 → 3-1 T. Khabibulin / Manafov 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 1-1 → 2-1 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 T. Khabibulin / Manafov 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0*-0 1-0* 1-1* 1*-2 ace 2*-2 2-3* 2-4* 2*-5 3*-5 3-6* 6-6 → 6-7 T. Khabibulin / Manafov 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 6-5 → 6-6 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 T. Khabibulin / Manafov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-4 → 5-5 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df ace 4-4 → 5-4 T. Khabibulin / Manafov 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 4-3 → 4-4 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 3-3 → 4-3 T. Khabibulin / Manafov 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 40-40 2-2 → 3-2 T. Khabibulin / Manafov 0-15 0-30 0-40 1-2 → 2-2 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 0-2 → 1-2 T. Khabibulin / Manafov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

Court 11 – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 10:30)

1. [1] Egor Gerasimov vs [10] Roberto Cid Subervi



CH Shymkent Egor Gerasimov [1] Egor Gerasimov [1] 7 4 6 Roberto Cid Subervi [10] Roberto Cid Subervi [10] 5 6 1 Vincitore: E. GERASIMOV Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-1 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 ace 30-15 40-15 5-1 → 6-1 R. Cid Subervi 0-15 0-30 0-40 4-1 → 5-1 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 R. Cid Subervi 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 R. Cid Subervi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-1 → 1-1 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 R. Cid Subervi 15-0 15-15 30-15 4-5 → 4-6 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 3-5 → 4-5 R. Cid Subervi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 E. Gerasimov 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-4 → 3-4 R. Cid Subervi 0-15 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 2-4 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 2-3 R. Cid Subervi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 0-2 → 1-2 R. Cid Subervi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 E. Gerasimov 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-5 R. Cid Subervi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 7-5 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 5-5 → 6-5 R. Cid Subervi 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 5-4 → 5-5 E. Gerasimov 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 5-4 R. Cid Subervi 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 4-4 E. Gerasimov 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 3-4 R. Cid Subervi 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 2-4 E. Gerasimov 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 2-2 → 2-3 R. Cid Subervi 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 1-2 → 2-2 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 R. Cid Subervi 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 0-2 E. Gerasimov 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 0-0 → 0-1

2. [4] Andrej Martin vs [12] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera



CH Shymkent Andrej Martin [4] Andrej Martin [4] 6 4 6 Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera [12] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera [12] 3 6 3 Vincitore: A. MARTIN Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 A. Martin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 30-40 4-3 → 5-3 A. Martin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 3-3 → 4-3 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 A. Martin 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 ace 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 A. Martin 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 2-1 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 0-1 → 1-1 A. Martin 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-5 → 4-6 A. Martin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-4 → 4-5 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-3 → 4-4 A. Martin 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 4-3 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 4-1 → 4-2 A. Martin 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 4-1 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 2-1 → 3-1 A. Martin 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 A. Martin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 5-3 → 6-3 A. Martin 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 df 4-3 → 5-3 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 4-2 → 4-3 A. Martin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 4-2 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-1 → 3-2 A. Martin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 A. Martin 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Tomas Barrios Vera 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0

3. [1] Goncalo Oliveira / Andrei Vasilevski vs [4] Arjun Kadhe / Denis Yevseyev (non prima ore: 09:00)

