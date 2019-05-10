Challenger Braga e Shymkent: I risultati con il dettaglio del Day 5

Egor Gerasimov nella foto
Challenger Braga CH | Terra | e46.600 – Ottavi di Finale e Quarti di Finale
Center Court – Ora italiana: 15:00 (ora locale: 2:00 pm)
1. Frederico Ferreira Silva vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [ITF] Joao Menezes vs [13] Joao Domingues
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Dominik Koepfer / Mohamed Safwat vs Kimmer Coppejans / Zdenek Kolar (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Gerard Granollers / Fabricio Neis OR [ITF] Sergio Martos Gornes / Oriol Roca Batalla vs Martin Cuevas / Evgeny Karlovskiy OR [ITF] Orlando Luz / Rafael Matos
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1. [10] Norbert Gombos vs [8] Emilio Gomez
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. [1] Gerard Granollers / Fabricio Neis vs [ITF] Sergio Martos Gornes / Oriol Roca Batalla (non prima ore: 16:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Indoor 5 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [5] Jurgen Zopp vs Geoffrey Blancaneaux
CH Braga
Jurgen Zopp [5]
2
4
Geoffrey Blancaneaux
6
6
Vincitore: G. BLANCANEAUX
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Zopp
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
J. Zopp
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Zopp
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Zopp
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
G. Blancaneaux
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
J. Zopp
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
G. Blancaneaux
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. Mario Vilella Martinez vs [2] Facundo Bagnis
CH Braga
Mario Vilella Martinez•
40
3
Facundo Bagnis [2]
A
4
Palla break Doppio fallo n.2 per M. V
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Vilella Martinez
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
F. Bagnis
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
M. Vilella Martinez
2-3 → 3-3
M. Vilella Martinez
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Vilella Martinez
0-1 → 1-1
Indoor 6 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [16] Zdenek Kolar vs Carlos Taberner
CH Braga
Zdenek Kolar [16]
6
6
Carlos Taberner
3
0
Vincitore: Z. KOLAR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Taberner
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Z. Kolar
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Z. Kolar
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 5-3
C. Taberner
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
C. Taberner
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
2-2 → 3-2
Z. Kolar
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
2. [7] Kimmer Coppejans vs [11] Tallon Griekspoor
CH Braga
Kimmer Coppejans [7]
A
3
3
Tallon Griekspoor [11]•
40
6
2
Palla break
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
T. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
K. Coppejans
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
T. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 0-2
K. Coppejans
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
T. Griekspoor
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
T. Griekspoor
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-3 → 1-4
K. Coppejans
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-3 → 1-3
T. Griekspoor
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-2 → 0-3
3. Martin Cuevas / Evgeny Karlovskiy vs [ITF] Orlando Luz / Rafael Matos (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Challenger Shymkent CH | Terra | $54.160 – Quarti di Finale
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 10:30)
1. [ITF] Sanjar Fayziev vs [WC] Dmitry Popko
CH Shymkent
Sanjar Fayziev
4
0
Dmitry Popko
6
6
Vincitore: D. POPKO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Fayziev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-5 → 0-6
D. Popko
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-4 → 0-5
S. Fayziev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
D. Popko
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
S. Fayziev
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Fayziev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
4-5 → 4-6
S. Fayziev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
S. Fayziev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
S. Fayziev
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
2. [5] Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs [2] Jay Clarke
CH Shymkent
Aleksandr Nedovyesov [5]
2
7
6
Jay Clarke [2]
6
5
1
Vincitore: A. NEDOVYESOV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
A. Nedovyesov
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-1 → 5-1
A. Nedovyesov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
A. Nedovyesov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
J. Clarke
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Clarke
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
A. Nedovyesov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 4-3
A. Nedovyesov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
J. Clarke
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Nedovyesov
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Clarke
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
J. Clarke
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-3 → 1-4
A. Nedovyesov
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
3. Jurij Rodionov / Emil Ruusuvuori vs [2] Timur Khabibulin / Vladyslav Manafov (non prima ore: 09:00)
CH Shymkent
Jurij Rodionov / Emil Ruusuvuori
6
7
12
Timur Khabibulin / Vladyslav Manafov [2]
7
5
10
Vincitori: RODIONOV / RUUSUVUORI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori
0-1
1-1
2-1
2-2
2-3
3-3
4-3
5-3
5-4
5-5
6-5
6-6
6-7
7-7
8-7
9-7
9-8
9-9
10-9
10-10
11-10
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
6-5 → 7-5
T. Khabibulin / Manafov
5-5 → 6-5
J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-4 → 5-5
T. Khabibulin / Manafov
5-3 → 5-4
J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
T. Khabibulin / Manafov
4-2 → 4-3
J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
T. Khabibulin / Manafov
3-1 → 3-2
J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori
2-1 → 3-1
T. Khabibulin / Manafov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori
0-1 → 1-1
T. Khabibulin / Manafov
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
ace
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
T. Khabibulin / Manafov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
6-5 → 6-6
J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori
5-5 → 6-5
T. Khabibulin / Manafov
5-4 → 5-5
J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
ace
4-4 → 5-4
T. Khabibulin / Manafov
4-3 → 4-4
J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
T. Khabibulin / Manafov
3-2 → 3-3
J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
T. Khabibulin / Manafov
1-2 → 2-2
J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
0-2 → 1-2
T. Khabibulin / Manafov
0-1 → 0-2
J. Rodionov / Ruusuvuori
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Court 11 – Ora italiana: 06:30 (ora locale: 10:30)
1. [1] Egor Gerasimov vs [10] Roberto Cid Subervi
CH Shymkent
Egor Gerasimov [1]
7
4
6
Roberto Cid Subervi [10]
5
6
1
Vincitore: E. GERASIMOV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
5-1 → 6-1
E. Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
R. Cid Subervi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
E. Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
R. Cid Subervi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
R. Cid Subervi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
E. Gerasimov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
R. Cid Subervi
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
E. Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Cid Subervi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
E. Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
R. Cid Subervi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
E. Gerasimov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Cid Subervi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
E. Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-5 → 6-5
E. Gerasimov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
R. Cid Subervi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
R. Cid Subervi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
E. Gerasimov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
2. [4] Andrej Martin vs [12] Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera
CH Shymkent
Andrej Martin [4]
6
4
6
Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera [12]
3
6
3
Vincitore: A. MARTIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Martin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Martin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
2-1 → 2-2
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 1-1
A. Martin
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
A. Martin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
4-3 → 4-4
A. Martin
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
A. Martin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-1 → 3-1
A. Martin
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
5-3 → 6-3
A. Martin
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
4-3 → 5-3
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
4-2 → 4-3
A. Martin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
A. Martin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
A. Martin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Tomas Barrios Vera
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
3. [1] Goncalo Oliveira / Andrei Vasilevski vs [4] Arjun Kadhe / Denis Yevseyev (non prima ore: 09:00)
CH Shymkent
Goncalo Oliveira / Andrei Vasilevski [1]
6
6
Arjun Kadhe / Denis Yevseyev [4]
4
4
Vincitori: OLIVEIRA / VASILEVSKI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Oliveira / Vasilevski
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
A. Kadhe / Yevseyev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
G. Oliveira / Vasilevski
4-3 → 5-3
A. Kadhe / Yevseyev
3-3 → 4-3
G. Oliveira / Vasilevski
2-3 → 3-3
A. Kadhe / Yevseyev
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
2-2 → 2-3
G. Oliveira / Vasilevski
1-2 → 2-2
A. Kadhe / Yevseyev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
G. Oliveira / Vasilevski
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
A. Kadhe / Yevseyev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Oliveira / Vasilevski
5-4 → 6-4
A. Kadhe / Yevseyev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-3 → 5-4
G. Oliveira / Vasilevski
4-3 → 5-3
A. Kadhe / Yevseyev
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-2 → 4-3
G. Oliveira / Vasilevski
3-2 → 4-2
A. Kadhe / Yevseyev
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
3-1 → 3-2
G. Oliveira / Vasilevski
2-1 → 3-1
A. Kadhe / Yevseyev
1-1 → 2-1
G. Oliveira / Vasilevski
1-0 → 1-1
A. Kadhe / Yevseyev
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
