Classifica WTA Italiane: Camila Giorgi perde quattro posti
06/05/2019 09:23 6 commenti
Classifica Wta Entry System Singolo (06-05-2019)
34
Best: 26
▼
-4
Camila Giorgi
ITA, 30-12-1991
1495
Punti
17
Tornei
157
Best: 144
▼
-2
Martina Trevisan
ITA, 03-11-1993
377
Punti
23
Tornei
162
Best: 162
▲
4
Giulia Gatto-Monticone
ITA, 18-11-1987
358
Punti
31
Tornei
177
Best: 172
▼
-5
Martina Di Giuseppe
ITA, 10-02-1991
325
Punti
26
Tornei
202
Best: 130
▼
-27
Jasmine Paolini
ITA, 04-01-1996
290
Punti
31
Tornei
260
Best: 5
▼
-31
Sara Errani
ITA, 29-04-1987
206
Punti
13
Tornei
274
Best: 213
▼
-18
Anastasia Grymalska
ITA, 12-07-1990
186
Punti
29
Tornei
294
Best: 205
▲
6
Jessica Pieri
ITA, 24-04-1997
161
Punti
21
Tornei
310
Best: 293
▲
7
Stefania Rubini
ITA, 05-12-1992
150
Punti
22
Tornei
330
Best: 143
▼
-9
Deborah Chiesa
ITA, 13-06-1996
133
Punti
27
Tornei
395
Best: 294
▲
29
Gaia Sanesi
ITA, 01-04-1992
90
Punti
14
Tornei
403
Best: 184
▼
-15
Georgia Brescia
ITA, 08-02-1996
86
Punti
17
Tornei
405
Best: 397
▼
-2
Lucrezia Stefanini
ITA, 15-05-1998
86
Punti
18
Tornei
427
Best: 427
▲
1
Lucia Bronzetti
ITA, 10-12-1998
75
Punti
15
Tornei
434
Best: 253
▲
1
Martina Caregaro
ITA, 19-05-1992
72
Punti
16
Tornei
455
Best: 268
▲
12
Cristiana Ferrando
ITA, 10-08-1995
62
Punti
17
Tornei
461
Best: 416
▼
-2
Martina Colmegna
ITA, 10-12-1996
61
Punti
18
Tornei
495
Best: 308
▼
-1
Federica Di Sarra
ITA, 16-05-1990
49
Punti
18
Tornei
496
Best: 456
▼
-17
Dalila Spiteri
ITA, 24-04-1997
49
Punti
9
Tornei
521
Best: 521
▲
5
Verena Meliss
ITA, 21-07-1997
40
Punti
12
Tornei
528
Best: 510
▼
-18
Tatiana Pieri
ITA, 29-03-1999
39
Punti
10
Tornei
552
Best: 433
▲
4
Bianca Turati
ITA, 17-06-1997
34
Punti
9
Tornei
558
Best: 318
▼
-4
Angelica Moratelli
ITA, 17-08-1994
34
Punti
17
Tornei
576
Best: 547
▲
2
Federica Bilardo
ITA, 06-07-1999
31
Punti
9
Tornei
578
Best: 225
▼
-32
Camilla Rosatello
ITA, 28-05-1995
30
Punti
9
Tornei
629
Best: 535
▼
-3
Giorgia Marchetti
ITA, 21-01-1995
23
Punti
10
Tornei
645
Best: 219
▼
-9
Anna Remondina
ITA, 01-06-1989
20
Punti
6
Tornei
646
Best: 319
▼
-36
Alice Matteucci
ITA, 29-09-1995
20
Punti
7
Tornei
678
Best: 401
▲
3
Camilla Scala
ITA, 09-07-1994
17
Punti
7
Tornei
692
Best: 675
▲
2
Claudia Coppola
ITA, 04-12-1994
15
Punti
5
Tornei
729
Best: 716
--
0
Federica Rossi
ITA, 07-06-2001
12
Punti
4
Tornei
779
Best: 701
▲
1
Elisabetta Cocciaretto
ITA, 25-01-2001
9
Punti
4
Tornei
798
Best: 492
▲
2
Michele Zmau
ITA, 22-05-1996
8
Punti
4
Tornei
807
Best: 540
▲
19
Martina Spigarelli
ITA, 12-05-1992
8
Punti
5
Tornei
810
Best: 257
▲
2
Claudia Giovine
ITA, 18-07-1990
8
Punti
8
Tornei
812
Best: 794
▲
1
Lisa Piccinetti
ITA, 22-11-2000
7
Punti
3
Tornei
834
Best: 828
▲
7
Benedetta Ivaldi
ITA, 07-08-2000
5
Punti
5
Tornei
865
Best: 667
▲
7
Verena Hofer
ITA, 02-09-1997
3
Punti
3
Tornei
865
Best: 846
▲
7
Elena De Santis
ITA, 03-02-1999
3
Punti
3
Tornei
@ Fabblack (#2323482)
di chi parli
Nuovo best ranking per Giulia Gatto-Monticone!
Speriamo di no!
Sarebbe triste vedere uno spettacolo del genere offerto da una tennista come lei che ha fatto la storia del tennis italiano femminile in un palcoscenico così importante.
L’ho già vista in Sud America battere così e mi è bastato.
Piuttosto perda il game a zero, ma che non serva da sotto..
Sarita..Non lo fare..
ma la vera domanda è: si presenterà nel main draw battendo dal basso come ha fatto negli ultimi tornei? Davanti al pubblico romano?
@ tommaso (#2323486)
@ tommaso (#2323486)
Errani, che ha ricevuto la WC da Roma per il main draw, ci entrerà da numero 260 del mondo o scenderà ancora?
In realtà, neanche male: 6 posizioni perse in sette mesi quasi senza giocare.