Challenger Braga: Il Tabellone Principale
(1) Fratangelo, Bjorn vs Bye
Harrison, Christian vs Ferreira Silva, Frederico
de Bakker, Thiemo vs Zapata Miralles, Bernabe
Bye vs (15) Karlovskiy, Evgeny
(9) Rola, Blaz vs Bye
Gonzalez, Alejandro vs Bonzi, Benjamin
Sels, Jelle vs (ITF) Kopriva, Vit
Bye vs (6) Koepfer, Dominik
(3) Krueger, Mitchell vs Bye
(ITF) Menezes, Joao vs Safwat, Mohamed
Qualifier vs (ITF) Roca Batalla, Oriol
Bye vs (13) Domingues, Joao
(10) Gombos, Norbert vs Bye
Ly, Nam Hoang vs (WC) Tseng, Chun Hsin
Cuevas, Martin vs (WC) Gil, Fred
Bye vs (8) Gomez, Emilio
(5) Zopp, Jurgen vs Bye
(WC) Cacao, Tiago vs (WC) Cabral, Francisco
Blancaneaux, Geoffrey vs (Alt) Martinez, Luis David
Bye vs (12) Gutierrez-Ferrol, Sergio
(16) Kolar, Zdenek vs Bye
Robredo, Tommy vs Cachin, Pedro
Taberner, Carlos vs Toledo Bague, Pol
Bye vs (4) De Greef, Arthur
(7) Coppejans, Kimmer vs Bye
Elias, Gastao vs (ITF) Luz, Orlando
Granollers, Gerard vs (WC) Faria, Luis
Bye vs (11) Griekspoor, Tallon
(14) Moraing, Mats vs Bye
Qualifier vs Vilella Martinez, Mario
Nejedly, Pavel vs (ITF) Perez Sanz, David
Bye vs (2) Bagnis, Facundo
