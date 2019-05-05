Challenger Braga: Il Tabellone Principale

(1) Fratangelo, Bjorn vs Bye

Harrison, Christian vs Ferreira Silva, Frederico

de Bakker, Thiemo vs Zapata Miralles, Bernabe

Bye vs (15) Karlovskiy, Evgeny

(9) Rola, Blaz vs Bye

Gonzalez, Alejandro vs Bonzi, Benjamin

Sels, Jelle vs (ITF) Kopriva, Vit

Bye vs (6) Koepfer, Dominik

(3) Krueger, Mitchell vs Bye

(ITF) Menezes, Joao vs Safwat, Mohamed

Qualifier vs (ITF) Roca Batalla, Oriol

Bye vs (13) Domingues, Joao

(10) Gombos, Norbert vs Bye

Ly, Nam Hoang vs (WC) Tseng, Chun Hsin

Cuevas, Martin vs (WC) Gil, Fred

Bye vs (8) Gomez, Emilio

(5) Zopp, Jurgen vs Bye

(WC) Cacao, Tiago vs (WC) Cabral, Francisco

Blancaneaux, Geoffrey vs (Alt) Martinez, Luis David

Bye vs (12) Gutierrez-Ferrol, Sergio

(16) Kolar, Zdenek vs Bye

Robredo, Tommy vs Cachin, Pedro

Taberner, Carlos vs Toledo Bague, Pol

Bye vs (4) De Greef, Arthur

(7) Coppejans, Kimmer vs Bye

Elias, Gastao vs (ITF) Luz, Orlando

Granollers, Gerard vs (WC) Faria, Luis

Bye vs (11) Griekspoor, Tallon

(14) Moraing, Mats vs Bye

Qualifier vs Vilella Martinez, Mario

Nejedly, Pavel vs (ITF) Perez Sanz, David

Bye vs (2) Bagnis, Facundo