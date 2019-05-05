Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Braga: Il Tabellone Principale

05/05/2019 13:42 1 commento
Tommy Robredo nella foto
(1) Fratangelo, Bjorn USA vs Bye
Harrison, Christian USA vs Ferreira Silva, Frederico POR
de Bakker, Thiemo NED vs Zapata Miralles, Bernabe ESP
Bye vs (15) Karlovskiy, Evgeny RUS

(9) Rola, Blaz SLO vs Bye
Gonzalez, Alejandro COL vs Bonzi, Benjamin FRA
Sels, Jelle NED vs (ITF) Kopriva, Vit CZE
Bye vs (6) Koepfer, Dominik GER

(3) Krueger, Mitchell USA vs Bye
(ITF) Menezes, Joao BRA vs Safwat, Mohamed EGY
Qualifier vs (ITF) Roca Batalla, Oriol ESP
Bye vs (13) Domingues, Joao POR

(10) Gombos, Norbert SVK vs Bye
Ly, Nam Hoang VIE vs (WC) Tseng, Chun Hsin TPE
Cuevas, Martin URU vs (WC) Gil, Fred POR
Bye vs (8) Gomez, Emilio ECU

(5) Zopp, Jurgen EST vs Bye
(WC) Cacao, Tiago POR vs (WC) Cabral, Francisco POR
Blancaneaux, Geoffrey FRA vs (Alt) Martinez, Luis David VEN
Bye vs (12) Gutierrez-Ferrol, Sergio ESP

(16) Kolar, Zdenek CZE vs Bye
Robredo, Tommy ESP vs Cachin, Pedro ARG
Taberner, Carlos ESP vs Toledo Bague, Pol ESP
Bye vs (4) De Greef, Arthur BEL

(7) Coppejans, Kimmer BEL vs Bye
Elias, Gastao POR vs (ITF) Luz, Orlando BRA
Granollers, Gerard ESP vs (WC) Faria, Luis POR
Bye vs (11) Griekspoor, Tallon NED

(14) Moraing, Mats GER vs Bye
Qualifier vs Vilella Martinez, Mario ESP
Nejedly, Pavel CZE vs (ITF) Perez Sanz, David ESP
Bye vs (2) Bagnis, Facundo ARG

