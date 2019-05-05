Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Estoril: Vittoria finale di Stefanos Tsitsipas

05/05/2019 18:26 8 commenti
Stefanos Tsitsipas classe 1998
Stefanos Tsitsipas classe 1998

ESTÁDIO MILLENNIUM – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Jeremy Chardy FRA / Fabrice Martin FRA vs Luke Bambridge GBR / Jonny O’Mara GBR

ATP Estoril
Jeremy Chardy / Fabrice Martin
7
7
Luke Bambridge / Jonny O'Mara
5
6
Vincitori: CHARDY / MARTIN
Mostra dettagli

2. [1] Stefanos Tsitsipas GRE vs [LL] Pablo Cuevas URU (non prima ore: 16:30)

ATP Estoril
Stefanos Tsitsipas [1]
6
7
Pablo Cuevas
3
6
Vincitore: S. TSITSIPAS
Mostra dettagli

TAG: ,

8 commenti

fisherman (Guest) 05-05-2019 22:16

Scritto da Enrico
Virgili battè Tsitsipas nelle qualificazioni del challenger di Cortina 2015

Il buon Bobo….
Desaparecido lamentablemente

 8
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Enrico (Guest) 05-05-2019 21:48

Virgili battè Tsitsipas nelle qualificazioni del challenger di Cortina 2015

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Elios (Guest) 05-05-2019 20:46

Settimana trionfale e storica per la Grecia. Prima sakkari a Rabat e poi tsitsipas all’estoril. Hanno fatto la storia del loro paese,che non aveva mai avuto tennisti di alto livello. Sono contento perché è un paese in grande difficoltà e fa bene avere rappresentanti di questo livello.

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
RL (Guest) 05-05-2019 15:22

Tsitsi è l’avversario diretto del fogna in classifica, meglio tifare l’uruguagio.

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
ItalyFirst (Guest) 05-05-2019 14:22

Il greco gioca un tennis più vario ed è più forte di Cuevas..
Ma io tiferò nonno Ceuvas..
Sempre corretto.
E poi tifo sempre il più debole..

 4
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: MarcoP, sonia609
Haas78 (Guest) 05-05-2019 14:22

@ Zoff (#2322587)

Il Ns è di sicuro più forte 😀

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Roger Rose (Guest) 05-05-2019 14:19

Virgili è molto piu’ forte, non c’è paragone

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Zoff 05-05-2019 13:58

Assomiglia molto al nostro Adelchi, non trovate?

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!