Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Bordeaux: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale. In campo Gianluca Mager (VIDEO)

03/05/2019 09:00 Nessun commento
Gianluca Mager nella foto
Gianluca Mager nella foto

FRA Challenger Bordeaux CH | Terra | e114.800 – Quarti di Finale

Court AQUITAINE PROPERTY – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Gregoire Barrere FRA vs [6] Gianluca Mager ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. [9] Mikael Ymer SWE vs [2] Adrian Mannarino FRA (non prima ore: 11:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [1/WC] Lucas Pouille FRA vs [12] Quentin Halys FRA (non prima ore: 13:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Nicolas Mahut FRA / Jurgen Melzer AUT vs [WC] Elliot Benchetrit FRA / Tristan Lamasine FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [11] Filip Horansky SVK vs [3/WC] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 11 – Ora italiana: 16:30 (ora locale: 4:30 pm)
1. [3] Mao-Xin Gong CHN / Ze Zhang CHN vs Gregoire Barrere FRA / Quentin Halys FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,