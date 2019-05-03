Challenger Bordeaux: I risultati con il dettaglio dei Quarti di Finale. In campo Gianluca Mager (VIDEO)
Challenger Bordeaux CH | Terra | e114.800 – Quarti di Finale
Court AQUITAINE PROPERTY – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Gregoire Barrere vs [6] Gianluca Mager
2. [9] Mikael Ymer vs [2] Adrian Mannarino (non prima ore: 11:30)
3. [1/WC] Lucas Pouille vs [12] Quentin Halys (non prima ore: 13:30)
4. [1] Nicolas Mahut / Jurgen Melzer vs [WC] Elliot Benchetrit / Tristan Lamasine
5. [11] Filip Horansky vs [3/WC] Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (non prima ore: 18:00)
Court 11 – Ora italiana: 16:30 (ora locale: 4:30 pm)
1. [3] Mao-Xin Gong / Ze Zhang vs Gregoire Barrere / Quentin Halys
TAG: Challenger Bordeaux, Challenger Bordeaux 2019
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit